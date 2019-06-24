MODTRAN: ITS QUIRKS AND USES.

Guest post by KEVIN KILTY
An Atmospheric Transmission Model
Introduction
This post is not one I planned to do. It has grown from work I was doing with MODTRAN (moderate resolution transmission program) in support of my post on June 14, 2019. As I mentioned in that thread I had gotten odd results from MODTRAN, and needed to ponder them further. As in so many things on WUWT what I have learned is directly connected with a number of Willis Eschenbach’s posts (especially 08/11/2011, and 04/12/2014); but also is related to dozens of others, especially to a recent post by Nick Stokes (06/06/2019) and something Dr. Spencer said on a thread so long ago I can’t even recall the year, let alone a date. What I have to say in this post is pretty fundamental to interpreting the output of model runs from MODTRAN, as well as to understanding its relationship to models of the greenhouse effect including feedback.
1. Radiation measures
There are four quantities used to quantify radiation which are related to one another and which use standard symbols in most texts: radiant intensity (I), irradiance (G), emitted power (E or W), and radiosity (J). I used Is for solar irradiance in my previous post, but I will stick to the conventional symbols from now on. Older versions of MODTRAN use Iout as the symbol for irradiance. The definitions of these are:
- Intensity is the power flowing along a pencil of rays from or toward a unit area on a surface and delimited by a unit solid angle in some direction. It is what we would think of as a beam of radiation.
- Irradiance is intensity integrated over the entire view that a unit surface area has of incoming radiation. It is the power flux landing on a surface.
- Emitted power is the irradiance produced by emitting sources on a surface. The Stefan-Boltzmann law is emitted power.
- Radiosity is the combination of emitted power plus irradiance derived from reflection at a surface. I won’t use radiosity at all in this post, but radiation is reflected frequently on the surface or in the atmosphere. Radiosity is what one needs to handle such instances.
2. MODTRAN Input/Output
MODTRAN, like so many legacy programs written in FORTRAN, reads a formatted file, a virtual card deck if you will, that specifies the current job. It calculates radiant intensity over a specified path, and also transmission coefficients at particular wavelengths on this path. Through the input file one can define a path, what sort of surface this path reaches, and the composition, pressure and temperature structure of the atmosphere along the path. While this sounds like a great deal of flexibility, most of this isn’t available in the portal that most of us have access to.
3. The University of Chicago Wrapper
The public copy of MODTRAN that Willis uses is provided by the University of Chicago. Access to the underlying program is through a graphic interface wrapper written in some other language. This wrapper does not provide full access to MODTRAN. It allows only vertical paths in the atmosphere, it seems to have no provision for input of an arbitrary model atmosphere, but rather lets the user choose from among a number of models–U.S. standard atmosphere (1976), Tropical, Midlatitude summer, etc. and then make limited adjustments thereto, including a surface temperature offset. Its output is irradiance at a specified height, and at a view of either the upper or lower hemisphere; and makes available raw model output with a pushbutton on the wrapper.
Figure 1. Screen output from the University of Chicago wrapper for MODTRAN. Note the range of potential input values, and the raw model output button.
How the University of Chicago wrapper turns an intensity value into an irradiance is by assuming that the intensity is the same in all directions (isotropic radiation) at which point irradiance is just π times the intensity; G = πI.
Having an unfettered input to MODTRAN would allow a person to calculate radiant intensity at a number of view angles, and integrate over a hemisphere. The restricted operation of the wrapper using a fixed value of π leads to an obvious bias.
Imagine being high in the atmosphere, 70 km above the surface, and looking down. The view is not of Earth covering the entire hemisphere, but rather includes cold, dark space at grazing angles. I figure the actual view is only 98% of an illuminated hemisphere, which produces a bias. This is a moot point, however, because we do not actually know if intensity is the same in all directions and so the factor of π is likely not correct in any case. The accuracy of irradiance values provided by the wrapper might be as much as 26W/m2 different from true values on top of uncertainty of another 10W/m2 contributed by MODTRAN itself. Despite this, difference between models can be much more accurate as long as one takes care in specifying the model.
A final point about the wrapper concerns the temperature offset it allows. Each of the model atmospheres has a default surface temperature; 299.7K for the tropical model, 294.2K for the midlatitude summer model, and so forth. By specifying an offset, though, one actually adjusts the entire atmospheric path by this offset value, and is not what one intends to do in most circumstances. It would be great if one could just adjust temperature of the boundary layer, or just the surface, but this is not possible in any easy manner.
Finally, there are two assumptions regarding water vapor that a user can choose–constant relative humidity or constant mixing ratio. The constant relative humidity choice has an interesting interaction with a negative temperature offset. This is likely to produce a relative humidity exceeding 100%, and will produce a long list of error messages in the MODTRAN raw output, which never reach the graphic output of the wrapper. Look at the raw model file. Caveat emptor!
4. The MODTRAN Oddities
In his post about the MODTRAN oddities, Willis noted that his calculation of greenhouse forcing from a doubling of CO2 using various model choices would never meet values stated by James Hansen, and he wondered why this is so.
First, Willis measured the instantaneous forcing by using the difference in upwelling irradiance of paired MODTRAN runs at 70km in the atmosphere. The only difference is CO2 concentrations–375ppm versus 750ppm. I have verified Willis’s values ranging from 3.2W/m2 in the tropics to 1.6W/m2 in the subarctic. These are much smaller than Hansen‘s stated value of 4.5W/m2. I have tried to figure out what Hansen was thinking, but I can‘t. In various places he states different values, and he applies different assumptions, and considers different end points. I don‘t think chasing Hansen around in print is very useful, but staying with the story Willis has begun is worth pursuing.
5. Calculation of the Greenhouse Forcing
|CO2
|Observation height
|View
|Offset T
|Irradiance
|ppm
|km
|˚C
|W/m2
|280
|70 km
|Down
|0
|269.35
|280
|Surface
|Down
|0
|382.14
|280
|Surface
|Up
|0
|267.18
|560
|70 km
|Down
|0
|266.4
|560
|Surface
|Down
|0
|382.14
|560
|Surface
|Up
|0
|270.73
|560
|70 km
|Down
|0.5
|268.41
|560
|Surface
|Down
|0.5
|384.65
|560
|Surface
|Up
|0.5
|272.43
Table 1. Irradiance values calculated using the public portal for MODTRAN at the University of Chicago website.
As Willis states, the discrepancy can‘t be the result of long term feedbacks. Indeed, something a bit surprising comes from considering two necessarily nearly instantaneous feedbacks which take the disturbance of a doubling of CO2 back toward equilibrium. Table 1 shows the pertinent details of a series of experiments done with MODTRAN, which tell this interesting story.
First, let‘s use a 1976 Standard Atmosphere model with a surface temperature of 288.2K and 280ppm of CO2. MODTRAN calculates an upward irradiance at the top of atmosphere (70 km) of 269.35W/m2. Let’s call this an equilibrium baseline state. This output irradiance is exactly what is needed to balance energy considering solar irradiance of 1370W/m2 and some assumed albedo.
If we now disturb this by suddenly doubling CO2, MODTRAN keeps the surface temperature and the atmospheric temperature distribution constant, and calculates a new irradiance at the top of atmosphere of 266.4W/m2. The difference of 3W/m2 is the new forcing–or almost. MODTRAN keeps all sorts of things constant, but in a real atmosphere and surface several of these things cannot remain constant. Neglecting long term feedbacks, we still have to consider an almost instantaneous effect. Within a week or two, the atmosphere will warm slightly because of the new absorptivity the increased CO2 provides, and the surface will warm slightly because of new downwelling LW radiation.
To model this with what freedom the wrapper around MODTRAN allows, I will offset the surface temperature by 0.5◦C. This is not a perfect rendition of what happens, but because such a large fraction of water vapor is close to the surface, it isn’t a terrible approximation either, and it illustrates what will happen.
As Table 1 shows, this reduces the 3W/m2 difference at the top of atmosphere to 1W/m2. In the long term other feedbacks will increase the top of atmosphere value to 269.35W/m2 once again because this is what is needed to restore energy balance. At equilibrium the enhanced forcing from the doubling of CO2, in fact from any disturbance involving CO2 isn’t apparent at all at the top of atmosphere. This is an example of what Dr. Spencer meant when he stated that one can learn nothing about the feedbacks involved in a regulator through its output at equilibrium. It was also the point, partially of Nick Stokes‘s post.
Consider what Table 1 shows about goings on at the surface. The difference in downwelling between the two constant surface temperature runs is 3.5W/m2, approximately equal to what we observe at the top of atmosphere. However, the model run at slightly higher surface temperature shows the difference in downwelling radiation is enhanced by immediate feedback and now different by 5.4 W/m2. As longer term feedback kicks in the surface values will continue to adjust to eventually indicate the full enhanced greenhouse forcing. The new forcings are fully observed at the surface, not at top of atmosphere, which seems reasonable to me.
6. Conclusions
Whether this fully explains the departure between Willis‘s and Hansen‘s instantaneous values I cannot say. One can argue that the quick reaction of the atmosphere to a doubling of CO2 is a feedback that should be excluded from consideration, but I would respond that it is so quick as to be completely different from something like water vapor feedback or melting glaciers. Also, people may argue about the equilibrium values of surface temperature or top of atmosphere radiation I apply. However, one has to begin with some assumptions and recognize that MODTRAN cannot fully handle conservation of energy except at the top of atmosphere because it is not equipped to account for the full range of heat transfer mechanisms at the surface. It is not a full-fledged heat transfer code.
In some future installment I plan to return to these points in connection with feedback because what one can determine about the internal workings of a system, at equilibrium or otherwise, depends to great degree on what one measures. The different response of upwelling and downwelling radiation at the surface versus at the top of atmosphere to a doubling of CO2 illustrates this.
7. Notes:
The definitions and standard symbols for radiation can be found in the text Fundamentals of Heat and Mass Transfer, by Incropera and DeWitt, John Wiley and Sons, in any of its eight editions. In his well known text Physics of Atmospheres, Houghton uses the symbol F for irradiance rather than G, and appends an up or down arrow to indicate upward or downward flux. He also uses a radiant intensity for the blackbody function, calling it B. This is therefore the Stefan-Boltzmann law divided by π.
41 thoughts on “MODTRAN: ITS QUIRKS AND USES.”
In case anyone would like to play around with the U.Chicago’s MODTRAN web interface, here are the links:
Old link was:
http://geoflop.uchicago.edu/forecast/docs/Projects/modtran.html
This link no longer works.
Newer link is:
http://forecast.uchicago.edu/Projects/modtran_form.html
This link still works, but I think it’s for an out-of-date version.
Even newer link is:
http://climatemodels.uchicago.edu/modtran
Newest link is:
http://lorelei.uchicago.edu/modtran/
The last two might be equivalent, I don’t know. The “lorelei” link might be for beta testing.
I used MODTRAN to calculate the approximate “amplification” effect of water vapor feedback, by comparing results with fixed absolute water vapor concentration to results with fixed relative humidity. I did that exercise two different times (I think it was a couple of years apart), and got very different results:
https://sealevel.info/climate/MODTRAN_etc.html
I have one hint about the user interface for the two newest versions: at first glance there doesn’t appear to be any way to select between constant water vapor concentration and constant relative humidity. I was afraid they had removed that feature! However, the option is still there, it’s just hidden. It’s the “Holding fixed” option, which only appears if you set the Temperature offset to non-zero.
The correct full sentence was:
“I have tried to figure out what Hansen was thinking, but I can’t.”
I’ve never understood why climate scientists didn’t build instrumentation to actually measure CO2 “back” radiation (but then again, if I hit my head with a softball bat it actually does become clear).
I currently practice science in a few different fields, and often have the need to have other professionals build accurate custom equipment for measuring “things”. I’m pretty certain that they could build an instrument that would measure “back” radiation of CO2 on any level of water vapor for a million bucks. So, let’s say 10 million bucks, or a 100 million even (and save humanity a few trillion). The original Modtran paper, which I’ve lost, was actually very good, but still a model on the outer water vapor/CO2 overlap edges. I kinda lost interest in thinking about this when I realized it had nothing to do with science (not the original paper, which Ferdinand Engelbeen referenced in a WUWT post many years ago).
Good post. Maybe this issue will be addressed experimentally one day soon (Kilty, lots more authors and Happer, 2021, manuscript in preparation?)
Phil,
They have and it has been covered here at WUWT, mostly by Willis but also buy straight up re-posts by AW.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/11/25/a-first-look-at-surfrad/
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/grad/surfrad/pick.html
and the AERI studies:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/08/05/bombshell-study-shows-greenhouse-gas-induced-warming-dropped-for-the-past-14-years/
and see links therein.
And also by Jennifer Marohasy’s re-posts of studies:
http://jennifermarohasy.com/2013/12/agw-falsified-noaa-long-wave-radiation-data-incompatible-with-the-theory-of-anthropogenic-global-warming-2/
Plus these:
https://principia-scientific.org/observational-evidence-surfrad-sites-falsify-greenhouse-effect-hypothesis/
and Roy Spencer’s post:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2016/08/observational-evidence-of-the-greenhouse-effect-at-desert-rock-nevada/
If anything Phil, you should carefully read-walk through Roy’s post, as it is more recent (2016) and easier to follow.
Well thanks for the responses which clearly made me realize that in trying to be succinct in my question, I was a bit too succinct. I was aware of all of this and and also Feldman at al., so let me try again.
The chamber would be capable of containing CO2 at all concentrations from zero to 560 ppm and then some if required, and measurable to one decimal place. The chamber would also be capable of containing, simultaneously with the varying CO2 concentrations, from zero (as at the poles) to 30 – 40,000 ppm of water vapor (as in the tropics). The back radiation would be measured as in not blustered about. The overlap of water vapor bands and the effect of the Beer-Lambert Law would be measured for all combinations of water vapor/CO2 concentrations and temperatures, and you could probably throw in some convection too. This equipment could easily be built for less than $10 Million, probably way less. It’s not even my field, but I could get it built.
“why climate scientists didn’t build instrumentation to actually measure CO2 “back” radiation”. – Because it can’t be done.
It’s actually dead easy.
Place a transparent* container of CO2 in an anechoic chamber. Excite the CO2 with a beam of radiation. Examine the signal emitted by the CO2 from multiple angles to produce a radiation pattern.
The tricky bit is that you might have to get the temperatures within the anechoic chamber as close to absolute zero as possible.
*transparent at the wavelengths under consideration.
I called van Wijngaarden more than a year ago inquiring about the promised paper, but nothing yet. The poster session summary of their paper is available online. I’d forgotten all about it until you mentioned it.
A decade ago I proposed a research project of using FTIR to monitor downwelling radiation. There are lots of challenges involved. The proposal went nowhere. I think we can do the same job from satellites. There are lots of posts at WUWT as I mentioned, but Willis’s popped up on a search first, and seemed like an interesting illustrative example.
“I’ve never understood why climate scientists didn’t build instrumentation to actually measure CO2 “back” radiation”
.
http://asl.umbc.edu/pub/chepplew/journals/nature14240_v519_Feldman_CO2.pdf
Interesting reference, thanks.
“Schematic. The schematic (Extended Data Fig. 1) shows how CO2 surface forcing
is derived from differencing Atmospheric Emitted Radiance Interferometer (AERI)
observations with a model calculation based on coincidental temperature and
water vapour profiles”
Yeah, that’s “science” for the climate field.
Georgia Tech maintained an updated set of atmospheric models for years for the government, not sure if they still do.
Suggest that you ask Judith Curry at her Climate Etc. blog at judithcurry.com about this. If you are not familiar, she was chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, 2002-2018 so if anyone is familiar, she should be.
‘These are much smaller than Hansen‘s stated value of 4.5W/m2.”
The explanation is easy. Hansen started with the needed outcome surface temperature (~+3 C) and worked backwards to get what forcing he needed.
It’s been all downhill for climate atmospherics of GHGs from there.
Yet in the real world, supersaturation does occur, frequently and persistently. Especially at radiatively important locations in the troposphere. I’ve never seen any discussion of how they treat this in climate models, or whether supersaturation is affected by changed CO2 levels which radiates in some bands that water vapor does not. My suspicions are too obvious to need stating…
Those are surprising results from MODTRAN and, perhaps, reflect limitations of the software model. With 30 years of practical engineering experience however, I was surprised more than once by the outputs from PATRAN and other engineering modeling programs to not discount the possibility that a ‘surprising result’ from the model was illustrating something ‘real’ that required further dedicated mechanical property testing to verify or deny. Similarly, there were occasions where the initial PATRAN runs showed a particular part geometry/material to be acceptable but a subsequent run with a finer ‘mesh’ would highlight higher than acceptable local strain conditions. Models are useful… but require dedicated real world tests to sort out ‘surprising’ results.
For those wishing to attack the problem of back radiation, the files on the Gemini Observatory Website for IR Sky Background radiation might prove interesting. They are available for Mauna Kea and Cerro Pachon (the twin observatory in Chile). There is information on the assumed H2O vapor content as well.
The mean free path of a 15 micrometer photon emitted at surface conditions is only 33 meters, not in kilometers. The back radiation hypothesis is pseudoscience. The temperature of a gas is entirely due to the average translational kinetic energy of the gas molecules, not from IR emissions. Energy feedback of this kinetic energy back to the surface occurs when the air is warmer than the surface and explains the so-called “greenhouse effect.”
http://www.feynmanlectures.caltech.edu/I_39.html
Rob,
SB equation between two parallel surfaces is
“Q= aConstant x (Thot^4 – Tcold^4)”
The “aConstant x Thot^4” is the “fore-radiation” and you can think of the….”aConstant x Tcold^4” part as the “back-radiation”. The sky has a “Tcold” causing the IR “back-radiation” to the ground. Hold your face close to the wall. You radiate about 450 W/sq.M to the wall. Wall radiates about 400 W/sq.M to your face. Sensitive skin might feel the 50 W/sq.M heat flow to the cool wall. Plug some numbers into SB and check it out…
Kindergarten stuff for Feynman….
Okay, that has nothing to do with what I’m talking about, or are you arguing that the temperature of a gas is not from the average kinetic energy of the gas but rather from the IR emissions? That’s like hoping the incoming asteroid isn’t spinning too much because you think all the energy is in the angular momentum. And how does the SB equation apply to gases? A gas is a volumetric mixture of molecules, not a solid material with a radiating surface. The mythical balance layer called the radiative layer does not exist in the real world outside of climatstrologists’ heads.
Phases of matters have different optical and radiative properties. Gas molecules are not bound to other molecules and thus have degrees of freedom corresponding to the electromagnetic/quantum properties of the molecule. This freedom of movement means several things for gas – a couple important ones being that the vast majority of the energy of the molecule is in the form of kinetic energy and the molecule absorbs and emits radiation corresponding to resonant frequency corresponding to the molecular modes + doppler effect rather than a continuous spectrum based on temperature in a function described by the SB equation.
And I’m not convinced that the photons are actually ever absorbed, rather they ricochet off the molecule and either add or subtract from the kinetic energy of the gas depending on the vector directions of the two particles. This is how laser cooling works, otherwise where does the energy go within the supercooled gas? It was never absorbed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drnq_6ffTbo
So the net effect in the atmosphere, with mostly random motion, the effect should cancel out – if anything, since we know there is a net flux from the surface then the phenomenon should actually help advect IR active gases.
A 15 micron IR photon is emitted from the surface, it makes it an average of 33 meters before ricocheting off a CO2 molecule. The photon only has an extremely small chance of being sent back to the surface as the angle would need to be perpendicular to the surface. Any other angle means it is more likely to ricochet off another CO2 molecule before reaching the surface, and with the adiabatic lapse the favored direction is upward and out of the atmosphere so fast that the photon is gone in a blink of an eye, or about 4 milliseconds. The chances of you absorbing a photon from the pseudoscientific “radiative layer” is about nil.
http://www.biocab.org/Mean_Free_Path_Length_Photons.html
This is the real physics of how an atmosphere works. If these magical GHG molecules absorbed photons and “thermalized” that energy like you people claim then the Earth would be scorching hot because gases have extremely small emissivities.
You can agree with me or not, I don’t care. Just answer one question please, how does the Kinetic Theory of Gases conform to the heat budget diagrams which show a 300+ Wm^-2 absorption at the surface due to IR emissions of the atmosphere.
What modtran does is solve the equation of transfer for all radiation within the parameter limits of its run. The U of Chicago wrapper considers 4.5 micrometer and longer wavelengths. Thus it covers the spectrum over which the majority of emitted power occurs for a gray or black body at temperatures of 100C and less.
If you are insisting that no radiation ever reaches the ground from a few km above because its mean free path is only 33 meters, then you are not considering the full equation of transfer. You are considering only extinction of a beam that starts somewhere and ends at ground. There is also radiation scattered into a path that adds to the beam, at every point along the path, as well as new radiation emitted into that path. The full equation of transfer is a lot of work to calculate.
On your last post, I did the same method for Mars and found an estimated emissivity of 0.997. Mar’s atmosphere has a partial pressure of over 500 pascals of CO2 compared to Earth’s 40. This so called back radiation apparently has zero impact on Mars.
Robert W Turner wrote, “The mean free path of a 15 micrometer photon emitted at surface conditions is only 33 meters…”
Do you have a source for that figure?
I’ve seen various people say it is “about 1 meter,” “a few meters,” “25 meters,” and now “33 meters.” I assume that someone has actually measured it, but if so I can’t seem to find it.
http://www.biocab.org/Mean_Free_Path_Length_Photons.html
Not measured unfortunately. Measuring that would probably take some clever quantum entanglement experiment.
It doesn’t sound hard, to me.
Start with a big, empty room, with walls, floor & ceiling that do not reflect 15µm IR very well. Fill the room with dry nitrogen+oxygen+argon in approximately the usual ratio, but containing no CO2 or water vapor. (It needs to be at a well-regulated temperature; and make sure the walls/ceiling/floor are at the same temperature as the air.)
(Note: the special GHG-free atmosphere is for your calibration run. If you can’t avoid walking around in the room, then you’ll need to use some sort of respirator arrangement, to avoid contaminating the CO2-free air with your breath.)
Shine a strong (though invisible), well-collimated 15µm IR beam the length of the big room. (A laser would be ideal, but not strictly necessary.)
Using a narrowband, highly directional detector, tuned to measure 15µm, and aimed at the beam source, measure the beam strength at, say, one meter intervals, the length of the room.
Since there are no GHGs in your room, you should see little diminishment of the beam strength with distance. (If you’re not using a laser, you’ll presumably see some spreading.)
Turn off the beam and repeat the experiment (to measure the “background” 15µm, from the walls/ceiling/floor).
If the measured 15 µm IR intensities are not at least two orders of magnitude lower when the beam is switched off, then your beam was not strong enough, or your sensor is insufficiently directional, or both.
With the beam switched back on, measure the µm IR intensities a few inches outside the beam. If the measured intensities outside the beam are not similar to the measurements your observed when the beam was switched off, then your walls/ceiling/floor are too reflective.
Now, replace the special atmosphere with a more realistic one, and repeat the experiment.
If the mean free path is 33 meters, then you should see a halving of the beam intensity at about 26 meters from the source.
Easy, eh?
Typo correction:
“the µm IR intensities”
should be:
“the 15µm IR intensities”
Actual solar power reaching Earth’s sunlit side is 1360 watts per square meter.
About 400 watts per square meter is reflected (aka Albedo)
The amount absorbed by Earth is 960 watts per square meter, that is only on the sunlit side
That 960 over 24 hours for the total sphere of Earth is divided by 4. (Disk area is 1/4 of surface sphere area)
960 divided by 4 is 240 watts per square meter.
NOAA satellite data is showing 240 watts per square meter. About 238 before 1998, jumped to 242 since 1998.
This is plotted from the KNMI explorer
http://climexp.knmi.nl/selectfield_obs.cgi?someone@somewhere
Scroll down to the “OLR” line and select the 1979-now mark. Then scroll back up and hit “Select field”
The NOAA/UMD OLR page will appear, just select the “Make time series” button to see the plots.
At one time Humlum’s climate4you site kept this plot updated.
Note to self: don’t trust output from a model that has difficulty accounting for water vapor.
“there are two assumptions regarding water vapor that a user can choose–constant relative humidity or constant mixing ratio. ”
Both are unrealistic in the real world. The amount of water in the atmosphere does, on average, increase with temperature but not, on average, enough to keep relative humidity constant.
This assumption of constant relative humidity with rising temperatures sneaked into climate science back in the seventies and has somehow survived to the present, though a cursory look at real climatology immediately shows it to be incorrect.
Let me state my take on this. People will tell you that they condition all their efforts on constant relative humidity because of Clausius-Clapeyron. However, Clausius-Clapeyron is a relationship that obtains at thermodynamic equilibrium.
At practically no place does thermodynamic equilibrium pertain to the real atmosphere. If it did there would be no lateral or vertical heat transport. For another thing, the atmosphere is almost never in equilibrium with open bodies of water, as the vapor pressure a short distance above the surface is below saturation. If it weren’t there would be no evaporation. The actual RH of the atmosphere, in a manner similar to temperature, is a result of transport state that varies all over the planet, and Clausius-Clapeyron is not a transport equation. There is no physical basis for the insistence on constant RH. People are insisting on applying a equilibrium thermodynamic state to a planet not in thermodynamic equilibrium.
The whole idea behind “global warming” is a buildup of energy in the earth system due to a reduction in the amount of infrared radiation that the atmosphere will allow out of the system. The data used to substantiate the theory are, ultimately, atmospheric temperature measurements. The presence of water in this system renders temperature alone as meaningless – just ask any HVAC engineer.
Say that a weather station measured 80 F on July 1st in 1919, and 90 F on July 1st 2019. One might conclude that the globe was warming at a rate of 0.1 F per century. But if the humidity in 1919 had been 50%, and in 2019 had been 20%, the energy content of the air on those two days would have been exactly the same. The fact that we have not been tabulating both wet and dry bulb temperatures at the same time every day for all of these years renders the entire “science” of global warming meaningless. And there is no way to go back and correct for it.
Kevin,
The atmosphere must be in thermodynamic equilibrium, otherwise, it would heat or cool without bound. Local regions can be warming or cooling, but averaged across the planet, these offset and the average across the planet is in thermodynamic equilibrium. Calculating a sensitivity or any other average metric when assuming any part of the system is not in thermodynamic equilibrium is meaningless.
Thermodynamic equilibrium of the atmosphere means that the input Joules are equal to output Joules. The atmosphere has 2 inputs and 2 outputs, where one input and output is to/from space and the other pair is to/from the surface. How the Joules stored within the atmosphere are dynamically rearranged doesn’t affect what the equilibrium state must be, even as the rearrangement of energy within the atmosphere may change the rate progressing towards that equilibrium state.
The only factor that matters is the ratio between the steady state net flux to/from space and the steady state net flux to/from the surface. The flux to.from space is purely radiant and about 240 W/m^2. The flux to/from the surface has both radiant and non radiant components. If all we care about is the surface temperature, then the only component of the surface flux that matters are the radiant emissions of that surface at its temperature per the SB Law.
In the steady state, we need to offset these SB emissions which means that the non radiant flux entering the atmosphere fom the surface must be returned to the surface, either non radiantly or radiantly, in order for the surface/atmosphere boundary to be in balance.
The relevant ratio is about 1.62W/m^2 of surface emissions entering the atmosphere per W/m^2 of post albedo solar input entering at TOA. This must apply to all W/m^2, including the next one, as the planet can’t tell one W/m^2 from any other, moreover; the data clearly shows that this ratio is independent of the surface temperature, the flux at TOA or the flux at the surface.
The 1.62 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing is is the net average result after clouds, GHG’s, aerosols, feedback and whatever else we don’t know about have had their complete average influence on the result. In order to see this measured behavior with MODTRAN, you must account for clouds.
Kevin,
There is indeed so much confusion about this. Before you double CO2, you have a fraction of the Planck Flux emitted by the surface which is absorbed by the atmosphere, which we’ll call absorption ‘A’. The remaining is transmittance ‘T’, which is the fraction of the Planck flux emitted from the surface that is transmitted directly into space (the same as if the atmosphere wasn’t even there). Instantaneously doubling CO2 results in an increase in ‘A’, which when converted into watts, amounts to about 3.7 W/m^2, or an instantaneous TOA deficit of -3.7 W/m^2. There is no change in IR intensity at the surface applied to system for an instantaneous doubling of CO2.
Now, when you add GHGs to the atmosphere, like instantaneously doubling CO2, each atmospheric layer absorbs a little more from above and below and subsequently emits a little more upwards and downwards, which then changes the intensities at the surface and the TOA. However, this effect can’t be simulated (in the instantaneous steady-state) without creating new energy from nothing, so the result of the simulation actually increases the DLR at the surface and decreases the OLR at the TOA (which violates COE). The net difference is then applied to the system to satisfy COE. If for example, it’s -6 W/m^2 at the TOA (i.e. an increase in ‘A’ of 6 W/m^2) and +2.3 W/m^2 at the surface, the net difference is an upward absorption increase of 3.7 W/m^2, or an increase in ‘A’ of 3.7 W/m^2. This is often referred to as the ‘net absorption increase’ or the ‘net increase in IR optical thickness from the surface looking up to the TOA’.
As Dick Lindzen once said regarding the 3.7 W/m^2 from 2xCO2, ‘it’s simply a change in the up of IR’ (or something like this).
If what is required to achieve conservation of energy at the top of the atmosphere, then no matter what you do to the system internally (more GHGs or whatever) when equilibrium is achieved again the upwelling LW is going to be . MODTRAN cannot calculate conservation of energy within the atmosphere or on the ground because it is not a heat transfer code. However, use a standard u.s. atmosphere 1976 version, use a ground surface temperature of 288.2 and a CO_2 proportion of 280, and you get . That’s it. You can postulate all you want about this being too much irradiance, or that the surface is too warm or whatever. But you are now dealing with different problems than I considered.
Kevin,
The instantaneous case for 2xCO2 is done in the steady-state, i.e. no heating or cooling taking place. This sets a COE limit that the energy going into the atmosphere cannot exceed the amount of energy exiting the atmosphere, whether radiant or non-radiant (at the surface).
There are no significant sources of energy to the system aside from that which is entering the system radiantly from Sun, and the surface radiates back up into the atmosphere the same amount of (net) flux entering the surface from the bottom of the atmosphere (assuming an emissivity of 1 or near 1); and EM radiation is all that can pass across the system’s boundary between the atmosphere and space. This means the entire energy budget of the Earth-atmosphere system is all EM radiation.
This is why the Planck flux emitted directly from the surface is the measure of upward IR opacity through the whole of the atmosphere, including the emission that originates from the atmosphere. It’s established by COE. In the steady-state, balance at the surface already exists (however it’s being manifested); therefore you can’t have additional upwardly absorbed IR from the surface and additional DLR at the surface, for the instantaneous 2xCO2 case, as this violates COE. That is, it creates energy from nothing, and therefore has to be subtracted to get the net change in absorption.
Kevin,
This would be kind of analogous to light passing through a semi-opaque medium in the steady-state in that simultaneously more light can’t be absorbed by the medium and transmitted through the medium than is supplied into the medium in the first place, as that would violate COE (assuming the medium has no alternate energy source). The difference is the atmosphere is effectively both supplied light externally and internally re-emits absorbed light at the same time, but it none the less can’t have more light, i.e. energy, absorbed and transmitted out its opposite side (the TOA) than is being supplied in from the one side (the surface) at the same time, i.e. ‘instantaneously’ or in any one instant.
Therefore, you can’t have additional upward IR absorption in the atmosphere along with increased DLR at the surface, for the instantaneous case, because more energy is now coming out of the atmosphere and going into the surface than was prior to the change, which directly violates COE. This is why difference between the two, or the ‘net absorption increase’ is taken to arrive at the final calculation that is applied to the system for the 2xCO2 case.
The critical point is, in the steady-state (for 287K), all power in excess of 385 W/m^2 incident on the surface has to be exactly offset by power in excess of 385 W/m^2 leaving the surface, and that the surface specifically emits 385 W/m^2 of radiant power solely due to its temperature (and emissivity, which is really close to 1). Moreover, all non-radiant power leaving the surface has to be in excess of the 385 W/m^2 directly radiated from the surface, otherwise the surface temperature would be higher, where as there is no such requirement for the proportions of radiant and non-radiant power incident on the surface from the atmosphere.
“The new forcings are fully observed at the surface, not at top of atmosphere, which seems reasonable to me.”
That might make sense if you were discussing a planet without an atmosphere. But asking for sense – is in my experience a complete waste of time as almost everything in this “subject” is just what someone fancied doing rather than anything thought out.