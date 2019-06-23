We covered this story a couple of days ago.
Republican state senators have gone into hiding to avoid capture. It’s TV drama time.
Without a quorum, the legislature cannot legally vote on the bill.
The stalemate continued into the weekend.
“I don’t think you’re going to see us anytime soon,” Republican Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr, the state Senate’s minority leader, told Portland ABC affiliate KATU by phone Saturday evening.
The Republicans are being fined $500 dollars/day by the Democratic Governor while avoiding showing up.
A GoFundMe account was started to raise money to pay off the absentee politicians’ fines, which had raised over $37,000 in two days as of Saturday night. State ethics laws prevent the senators from accepting the money, however, unless the donations are tracked through the government’s filing system, called Orestar.
The walkout strategy is not new, has been used by both sides , previously, and has even been successful during the current legislative session.
GOP senators walked out earlier in the legislative session over an education funding bill, but that impasse was quickly broken when Democrats agreed to kill two other bills, according to KATU.
For now the game of hide and seek continues.
State troopers were indeed searching for the senators on Friday and Saturday, Brown said.
They were unlikely to find state Sen. Tim Knopp, who told KATU on Friday he was not even in Oregon anymore.
“I am in a cabin near a lake,” Knopp said during a Facebook video chat interview. “And that’s about all I can tell you.”
The 11 senators who are MIA include Baertschiger, Cliff Bentz, Brian Boquist, Fred Girod, Bill Hansell, Dallas Heard, Knopp, Dennis Linthicum, Alan Olsen, Chuck Thomsen and Kim Thatcher.
22 thoughts on “The Oregon Standoff Continues”
Even if this tactic ultimately fails, it does bring attention to a legislative issue, which the legacy media rarely ever covers.
The Democrats should not get all pious over this tactic, as Democrats used it in Texas and Wisconsin, both times with an ultimate failure.
I happen to be a relatively recent escapee from Oregon, departing in May of 2014. With a Democrat Party super majority, Oregon has become little more than a northern county of California. Politics are controlled by Portland and Eugene.
Republicans could have done this years earlier over other pieces of crap legislation put forth by the Democrat majority, but lacked the cajones. FINALLY, they have grown a spine.
I love how they’re up in arms about it, but fail to recall that Democrat state legislators in Wisconsin did the same thing.
And in Oregon by dems in prior years
To a liberal, whether a tactic is legitimate or illegitimate depends solely up whether they benefit or not.
Go back to work, vote to kill that bill and stop hiding like a silly bunch of kids. Beat them at their own game, for Pete’s sake.
Can we sponsor a hideout and make donations to untainted climate science during this hide-a-thon in place of real legislative issues?
Nothing new here. The Wisconsin democrats fled to Minnesota rather than provide a forum for Governor Walker when he wanted to streamline his state. I am surprised that there are as many republicans in Oregon. Must be from east of the Cascades.
Oregon, and Washington are as politically fractured as CA. Portland, Eugene, Corvallis … hardcore coastal leftist enclaves … all parts inland … just the political opposite. I guess Oregon hasn’t yet gone FULL supermajority leftist like CA. Good thing … because here in CA … our gasoline taxes are set to SPIKE up further … in the name of “saving the planet”. As usual, the middle class are the one’s paying the tab. Just another regressive tax driving the middle class OUT of CA.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/06/12/state-gas-tax-to-jump-nearly-6-cents-a-gallon-on-july-1-roadshow/
They’ll need to stay gone well in July to avoid the Herr
Fuhrere’sGovernor’s threat to call a special session in July to address the phony “climate crisis.” Much higher gas and electricity costs and more regulatory control are what await Oregonians get for electing those stupid and corrupt Democrats into positions of political power.
If the east side and southern Oregon band together-(and votee0 the supermajority won’t be as “super.’ Also there is a breed of Oregon Dem the old libertarian Hippies who are not such a minority too. who have always voted dem ,and who are independent thinkers do not want to go gently into governmental dictation.. We are not quite Kalifornia-yet.
This has just GOT to be made into a film
My understanding is that the fact this carbon tax bill was labelled ’emergency’ provoked the quorum-busting walkout.
When the state of Washington put a recent, similar bill up for public referendum, it was shot down bigly.
To sidestep this fate, an ’emergency’ Oregon bill was put forth to shield it from a vote from the public.
Leastwise, this is how it was explained to me.
That’s my understanding as well. A ‘tax’ bill has to go to the public for a referendum to become law. The democrats are trying to not call this a tax and by calling the bill an emergency they get to skip the referendum. It was the democratic tactic of classifying this bill as emergency legislation that prompted the walkout.
Though you don’t get this angle from the MSM.
Correct. The corrupt, lying Democrats, while trying to claim it’s about Democracy, are intentionally maneuvering to keep the legislation from being reversed in a later state-wide referendum, which is would be easily.
Socialism in action in Oregon’s Democrats. The key is o never let them gain political positions of power. History conclusively shows they will abuse political power and destroy individual freedoms and democracy if allowed to gain more power.
From something I read earlier today the issue is that the way the Democrats are dong this is with “emergency” legislation, meaning the citizens can’t do a referendum to put it to a vote on a ballot. The bill supposedly has a direct, large and negative impact on small businesses (haven’t read the bill, just relaying other people’s points.) That is why the Republicans have refused to attend the legislative sessions.
Then the governor says she will send the state police to arrest any legislator that doesn’t show up. And they call Trump a fascist! This is just the tip of the iceberg that we can expect from our Democrat “overlords”. And I’m not a Republican.
As for the featured photo with this article… it is not the cops here who are the clowns. A cartoon of a jackass taking bribe of a cash-stuffed carrot from Tom Steyer would be more appropriate.
The clowns are the Politicians. The cops are just caught in the middle with corrupt, power hungry governor as the State’s chief executive.
Maybe they time traveled to the year 2050.
If someone were to time travel from 1989 to today, everything still would look very familiar. They would still be able to get in a car and drive it. Buy a plane ticket and fly. Food would still look like the same food to them. Even on Sirius/XM they could still listen to their 80’s MTV VJ’s playing the same Michael Jackson, U2, Police, Cyndi Lauper, and Wham songs or the FM radio station here in Tucson that plays 70’s and 80’s tunes.
Probably smart phones and high speed internet would be different to them. But in terms of operation, if AOC can use a smartphone, then so too could a 20 year old GenXer from 1989.
Someone from 1989 would see there are no flying cars. No StarTrek transporters. Video telephone chats are still more specialty than a mainstream thing. No moon colonies.
And probably much to their surprise much regression:
The Space Shuttle would be gone and NASA would be using the Ruskies to put men and women into space. And NASA would be adjusting temperature records to meet theory.
Most amazingly to an 1989’er in Old Slow Joe Biden would still in DC jockeying for political power and creeping out married women with his touching.
So I suspect someone in 2019 jumping ahead to 2050 would still find most everything quite familiar.
“They seek them here, they seek them there
Those Troopers seek him everywhere
Are they in heaven or are they in hell?
Those da(e)mned elusive Republicans.”
original by Baroness Emmuska Orczy
They seek them here; they seek them there.
Those Troopers seek them everywhere.
Are they in heaven; are they in hell?
Republicans will never tell.
edited by jws
Hi from Oz. Wow, isn’t US politics fun? Are the radical Republicans going to themselves the Scarlet Pimpernels? Are the Democrats going to put ‘Wanted’ posters up all over the state, with a suitable reward for capturing any of these outlaws? Has nothing changed over there since I watched Tom Mix films with the white hats chasing the black hats sixty years ago? Ok – glad to see that some things can be depended upon. Enjoy your ‘climate emergency’ or whatever it is!