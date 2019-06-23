Terence Corcoran: Why the global fossil-fuel phase-out is a fantasy akin to time travel

From The Financial Post
June 21, 2019
1:59 PM EDT
To produce the power needed to offset fossil fuels, Canada would have to build two and a half $13-billion hydro dams every year
Judging from the headlines, Canada and the world are on track to ratchet up renewable energy and begin the rapid scale-down and ultimate phase-out of fossil fuels. Most energy analysts consider the fossil-fuel phase-out to be a scientific, economic and political fantasy, akin to levitation and time travel, but the movement keeps making news.
Governments everywhere — from Canada to the United Kingdom to states in Australia — are declaring climate emergencies and committing to variations on zero emissions. The international organization promoting emergency declarations claims “a fast transition to zero emissions is possible.”
Canada’s Green Party, said to be gaining ground, has a new platform plan, headlined “Mission: Possible,” to eliminate fossil fuels by 2050. A proposed Green New Deal in America aims to eliminate fossil fuels from the U.S. power grid by 2030 and phase gasoline out of the transportation sector.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada’s oil industry is on its way out: “It’s the direction the world is headed.” The newly announced Liberal and Conservative programs are leaning in the zero-carbon direction, although less explicitly.
The magnitude of the implied decarbonization effort takes us beyond the possible and into the world of junk science fiction
So what are the carbon zeroists talking about? Aside from massive amounts of government intervention — almost a total takeover of the economy — the practicality of it all looks a bit impossible, to put it mildly. As the graph below suggests, the required technological and economic change could be a little overwhelming.
The general scale of the operation is hinted at by Climate Mobilization, an organization promoting climate emergency declarations: “Only WWII-scale Climate Mobilization can protect humanity and the natural world.”
In keeping with the analogy, here are some indicators of the magnitude of the coming Green World War III.
- Ross McKitrick: Apocalyptic rhetoric about extreme weather keeps ramping up. But experts say there’s no emergency
- The world is not spending enough money to put fossil fuel out of business — and it probably never will
- Terence Corcoran: Activists out to make billions are bringing science conflicts to court, but court is no place for science
In Canada, for example, Vancouver energy consultant Aldyen Donnelly calculated that to achieve the “deep decarbonization” Canada is aiming for will require massive expansions of non-fossil fuel sources of energy.
To produce the electric power needed to offset the lost fossil fuel energy, Canada would have to build 2.5 hydro power dams the size of British Columbia’s $13-billion Site C project somewhere in the country “every year for the foreseeable future” leading up to the proposed 2050 carbon reduction targets. The geographic and cost obstacles send that prospect into the realm of the impossible.
On a global basis, the magnitude of the implied decarbonization effort illustrated in the graph takes us beyond the possible and into the world of junk science fiction. In 2018, world consumption of fossil fuels rose to 11,865 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe). To get that down to near zero by 2050 as proposed by the zeroists would require a lot of alternative energy sources.
University of Colorado scientist Roger Pielke Jr. did some of the rough numbers. “There are 11,161 days until 2050. Getting to net zero by 2050 requires replacing one mtoe of fossil fuel consumption every day starting now.” On a global basis, such a transition would require building the equivalent of one new 1.5-gigawatt nuclear plant every day for the next 30 years.
92 thoughts on “Terence Corcoran: Why the global fossil-fuel phase-out is a fantasy akin to time travel”
The math on replacing our current energy use with renewables is so bad, I have the opinion that either the advocates of “going carbon free by 2050” never did the math, or did, and want to crash the economy by an attempt they know would be futile.
I am really quite relaxed about all this, simply it is obviously impossible. So, it will not and cannot happen. And judging from all the “plans” aiming for a “carbon-free” future that almost every government in the world is now shelving or postponing we really ought not worry at all. And just laugh at all the silly kids “going on strike”, for heaven’s sake. All this will just cost us a bit of money – we can afford it. We get a cheap laugh, if you think about it..
AndyE
I would feel the same as you and laugh, but the UK’s outgoing, utterly disgraced Prime Minister Theresa May, is desperate to salvage a legacy from the wreckage of her inability to deliver a Democratically mandated exit from the EU (Brexit) and as a final act of defiance she will lumber the nation with a £1Tn commitment to net zero carbon by 2050.
The tragedy is, she’ll undoubtedly succeed and the good old taxpayer will be stung for the bill.
The whole fiasco beggars belief.
Theresa May has a legacy.
The destruction of the Conservative Party
She is securing her place in history as a scoundrel and thief with few in history to rival her, considering she is doing this to her own people.
It is not like people who know better are not speaking up, as we have from day one.
It is 31 years until 2050. What is done now can easily be undone during that 31 years. Some other government will cancel that tax within a few years. “Thus spake the Prophet!”
Tom, this has been a mystery that I have pondered for a long time. Even if at first it may seem plausible, it can’t really be the case that there is a conspiracy to crash the economy. Conspiracy theories discredit us skeptics too often. Sure there are crackpots who may be trying to destroy western civilization, but they will never come close to having any way to make their pipe dreams a reality. Sure there are committed socialists also trying to use climate change as a vehicle. But it’s not rational for us to believe that the majority of the powerful players pushing this scam are colluding in such a self-destructive manner. Human nature being what it is, this has to be self-interested behavior.
So I have pretty much come to the conclusion that politicians and crony capitalists understand more or less full well that they are riding a wave of irrational public opinion. They intend to use the opportunity to acquire power and get rich.
It’s a bit like the stock market. You can get rich selling failing companies short as much (perhaps more?) than investing in successful enterprises. The warmist opportunists don’t need to believe that the schemes they are selling will actually work. They just need to believe that the public will be stupid enough to believe they will work and will fund them for a while. (Long enough for them to get rich and scurry away from the wreckage). I doubt that there are any homeless former Solyndra executives panhandling in the streets.
They are not stupid or innocently clueless. They are incredibly cynical, selfish, and greedy.
There are some hard-core greens who profoundly oppose industrial society, and want to reduce the population to some level they consider “sustainable”. Cynical greed is less scary than this sort of nihilistic mysticism.
Some really want to mandate organic farming, an outgrowth of biodynamic agriculture, a mysticism favored by the NSDAP. Attempting to sustain current populations with that method of farming would result in famine.
Don’t forget the regular drumbeat of “Eat More Bug Protein” communiques issued by the UN.
Some very prominent people on the left have truly nutty ideas, and some have said things that it is hard to believe anyone would say.
I was reading the other day about the woman at the top post at PETA, describing in detail her logic and reasoning for her inescapable conclusion that the “world” is in such grave danger from people, that the only moral thing to do is work towards the rapid elimination of every last human on the planet.
Hard to top that for evil.
Makes Hitler look like Mr. Frickin’ Rogers.
Most hard core greens embrace Marxism as political ideology of an all powerful state. Of course they see themselves in charge of that state.
Rich, there are people who discredit us by claiming anytime we identify clearly malignant intent on the part of some of the people advocating for this, we are claiming some sort of conspiracy.
And then the word “theorist” automatically gets tacked on, to take into purely out of the realm of the analytic and into the land of talking points, memes, and one liners.
In the movie “The Usual Suspects , Kevin Spacey played a character who spoke at length about the criminal underworld, and touched on several points, told the story of Kaiser Soze before, while wagging a finger at clueless Dave Kujan, intoned “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist”.
Oliver Stone made the movie JFK nearly 3 decades ago.
In it he made about the most complete and airtight case for a conspiracy to kill JFK as could be made.
It was a case that had a credulous audience, as almost every adult in the country who had seen it or studied it back in the day knew that JFK was not killed by a lone gunman assassin.
But something funny happened: People who never doubted for a second that there was a conspiracy, and left the theatre after the movie more sure than ever, gradually over a few years morphed into people who scoffed at the notion it was anything but a lone nut acting alone.
And somewhere along the line the idea that groups of people get together to collude became akin to believing in lizard men walking among us.
If you think people need to believe there is a massive connecting all of these people, you do not understand people very well.
If you think that people never have organized agendas to make some particular thing happen, you must live in another universe than the one I inhabit.
The entire MSM uses identical language which changes from day to day, and they all repeat the same stories as each other in this identical language. The New York Times has meetings and send out memos wherein they decide on the news and the narrative that has been predetermined.
The Democratic party sends out letters and memos.
All manner of groups and organizations get together all the time (they call them “meetings”) to discuss and strategize their plans going forward.
Honest people do this, and so do shady ones.
But no one needs to get a memo to glom onto a big fat gravy train.
They are all mostly working for the same team, but there needs to be no discussion among the various factions to see what we see.
You called someone who made a good point a conspiracy theorist at the start of your comment, but by the end pointed out exactly what sort of people these are.
There are people in this world who commit heinous acts for chump change compared to what is at stake here.
You know that, but it seems that on one level you have drunk the Kool-Aid, or perhaps just let “the Devil” convince you he does not exist.
Show a Greenie the math and they get their knickers in a twist and sling insults at you.
I know because it happens to me.
I’ve known Terry Corcoran since 2002, when I wrote the first article published in the Financial Post opposing the now-defunct Kyoto Protocol.
Terry is a solid citizen with a good grasp of the facts. Here is my note to him.
https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/terence-corcoran-why-the-great-fossil-fuel-phase-out-is-scientific-economic-and-political-fantasy-akin-to-time-travel#comments-area
A very good article Terry, and very close to the truth.
In fact, belief in catastrophic global warming IS “a fantasy akin to time travel” because atmospheric CO2 changes LAG temperature changes at all measured time scales. I proved this in 2008 and closed the loop on most of the science in June 2019.
To allege that CO2 is a major driver of global temperature is to say that the future is driving the past. It’s a bit more complicated than that, but not much.
Regards, Allan
“CO2, Global Warming, Climate and Energy”
by Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., June 2019
Pdf:
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2019/06/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-june2019-final-.pdf
Excel spreadsheet:
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2019/06/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-june2019-final.xlsx
You can throw all the facts you want at the activists but it will get you no-where. They are religious fanatics. But governments should know better. Should.
There is a point when it leaves the land of “religion” and enters the land of “cult”. When they start destroying heretics like Willie Soon and calling for war crimes and prison for the rest of us, they have entered the land of the “cult”. And in the end game, they are as suicidal as Jim Jones.
That would be David Suzuki who called for imprisonment. Number one rule of science, follow the data. The data shows climate models run far too hot and do not match balloon and satellite data. In other words models are not data.
Why not just let the market figure this out, since when the price point for fossil fuels becomes too high somewhere between 2050 and 2100, the emissions reductions will happen anyway as we find alternatives like advanced atomic power. But if the activist scientists, media and politicians artificially meddle with natural resource and business cycles, then the West won’t have the capital to invest into future solutions. It doesn’t take rocket science math to figure out that solar and wind are not going to get us to the promised land, so any attempt to throttle the western economies in favour of Asia and third world countries who don’t and won’t scale back their use of FF’s is a suicide pact for all the peoples of the good Earth.
With hundreds of years worth of fossil fuels left, what makes you think prices are going to suddenly start rising?
Suddenly? I said maybe between 2050 and 2100. That is 30 to 80 years from now.
and you said too high … how about a number ? or are you just slinging BS dates and vague price statements (too high ?) out there to troll the thread ?
Roy Spencer has a nice graph (Cost of Green Stuff to Achieve Percent of CO2 reduction) which illustrates what is going to happen.
Astronomical cost to achieve less and less and the vertical where the scheme fails for basic engineering reasons.
The green schemes become exponentially (ridiculously expensive) expensive at the point where the grid requires batteries and become vertical (impossible, scheme does not work) at the point where the scheme tries to replace hydrocarbon burning to produce heat issuing electricity.
Here is a second point that needs to mathematically quantified.
The green schemes produce electricity. It is impossible to use green scheme electricity to replace hydrocarbon burning for heat sources.
The problem is burning hydrocarbons to produce heat is the most efficient energy transfer possible 90% to 95% efficiency and the green schemes require hydrocarbon backup electricity production which are only 30% to 40% efficient.
A good example of this is if you were to put some solar PV panels on your roof to heat water with electricity, and ditch your natural gas water heater which is near 94% efficiency. What a waste of solar panels and monies converting to solar for cheap NG which means we all have more money for future solutions. A better case would be to have solar/thermal water heating for both domestic hot water and home heating. Much more efficient on a btu basis for the same heat at a much lower cost. Electricity is a premium product and to waste high cost solar PV for low grade heat is just crazy.
William A
The system efficiency of any electricity generation source above 35% and heat pumps is more than 100% with a few provisos about the local climate. This is truly a viable engineering solution for some cold climate regions.
When I was in Bishkek not long ago a buddy and I went through a large scale replacement fantasy for all resistive heating in the city. They are critically short of spare electricity but waste vast amounts of it with resistance heaters installed on the circulation pipes of low pressure boilers.
Replacing all the low pressure boilers with heat pumps would free up the equivalent of a new power station. This led to an investigation into the return of energy from electric sources as it is energetically cheaper to move heat than to produce it.
The return is between 10:1 at temperatures above about 5 deg C ambient to 1:1 at -40 C if the latest working fluids are used (-25 for the previous generation). Taking 1 MW of coal (or something else) and turning it into electricity at 40% efficiency and then running a heat pump delivers more than 1 MW of heat into the homes. That’s a good deal. With an average of 3:1 (which is modest) there is a net gain in terms of the heat involved.
When their plentiful hydro power is applied to the same system the return is very good: 3:1 up to 6:1 depending on the severity of the winter. These technologies are improving all the time. Low grade heat for “space heating” is one of the solvable problems (not that it gets much attention). Combined with better architecture the results are impressive.
Bishkek has 6 months a year with avg daily low below freezing. Some of those months bellow 20F
Heat pumps are said to stop working well below 30F.
In the US they are mostly used in the South, which has many cool and some chilly and a few really cold nights. And also lots of hot weather.
I was wondering, how do they make their power?
Have they considered or tried cogeneration?
Using the waste heat from power plants to heat homes by sending it through pipes all over town.
Better than just wasting that heat that is typically considered waste heat.
Works best were people are in small densely populated area.
Just wondering/
Which part of “every watt of wind and solar needs a dispatchable fossil fuel back up on standby at every moment, 24/7/365” is not penetrating the dense bone enclosing these folk’s ridiculously tiny brains?
The radical Left in the US has a plan for that spending problem.
It’s called Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).
The basic gist of MMT is that the US dollar is a fiat currency. All the US Treasury’s debt instruments are denominated in US$, thus the printing presses can just be cranked up to provide what money is needed for every Green scheme.
The actual possibility that this MMT nut school may actually run US monetary and fiscal policy someday has all the billionaires on a real estate and land buying binge, and land and real property are things that hold value during hyper inflation.
Burning fossil fuels to produce heat is convenient, and currently inexpensive, but it is not efficient. A heat pump running on electrical power transfers far more heat at equivalent input. Most heat pumps have a coefficient of performance of at least 3, especially those that tap into the nearly constant soil temperature a couple of meters down as a source of heat. At a COP of 3 the heat pump takes one unit of work, and adds to it two units of heat and transfers the whole lot into a house.
Hydrocarbons are well suited to purpose… and CO2 is a mischaracterized enemy of Gaia and Carbon-based life.
“Most energy analysts consider the fossil-fuel phase-out to be a scientific, economic and political fantasy, akin to levitation and time travel, but the movement keeps making news.”
I’m no genius, but even I know they keep making news because their globalist masters OWN the news. There’s no other way their insane bulls*it can take over the world.
And Adolf H and his thugs were jeered, ran out of town, and laughed out of Munich after their Beerhall Putsch in 1923.
No one was laughing 15 years later in 1938.
Today’s Neo-Marxists thugs bent on acquiring power via first Democracy must not be tolerated, EVER.
The problem is that the zeroists aren’t interested in data or numbers or they wouldn’t be pushing for it. They are either interested in the money train, the votes or the power or have defective dot-connectors and have been duped by the aforementioned.
The power. I see CAGW, Climate lawsuits, etc. as one of possibly several – certainly the most promising for the evil doers – to start a One World Order in which numerous nations sign over some sovereignty to the U.N., or other such global governing entity. Once the US, for example, has allowed global laws controlling guns, fossil fuels, and/or any number of commodities or rights to be taken over by a global power, it is merely a slippery slope to eventual control over all things, all freedoms. Think of it as a litigated and legislated version of taking over the world without firing a shot, at least not too many. And I believe this is how antichrist is ushered into absolute power at the helm of such evil.
We need to go forward with the plans to be carbon free, and we can’t let this “reality” monkey business get in the way. /sarc
Nukes and dams are so last century.
require building the equivalent of one new 1.5-gigawatt nuclear plant every day for the next 30 years.
Site C project somewhere in the country “every year for the foreseeable future
These sorts of projects are not what the transition to zero emissions folks are expecting. They are looking for all types of solar and wind, including but not limited to, industrial scale projects. They believe the outside of buildings could be clad in solar cells, autos can be painted with solar cells, likewise ships and airplanes. Blades and generators will be embedded into tall buildings; see:
https://inhabitat.com/files/bahrain1.jpg
They believe agriculture and living quarters will be redesigned and rebuilt to use almost no energy.
fuzzy image of future
Other miracles will come about as needed.
Note please – – I am only conveying some info.
John F
What you are communicating is the vision of a more efficient future. I concur. Nothing wrong with better efficiency. What has not sunk in is what happens if wind and solar are relied upon without grid level storage. I won’t repeat the details. You are aware.
There is much to admire in the green world. Let’s say “greener” in the medium term. Fantasies are fun and so is progress. Look how much better the world is compared with 40 years ago in terms of pollution and mindless wars and energy efficiency. It is difficult to hide large-scale misbehavior these days. The population of the planet is much more aware of its common heritage and future prospects.
The coughing and gasping of the Old Ways is not pretty. Isolation from the world is virtually impossible and in any case, there is less and less interest in doing that. People want to be free to travel, experience and integrate. Isolationist regimes are invariably hated by the general population and for good reason. Cliquing and cloaking are for protecting what, exactly?
Maybe you have heard of the expression “a sane nationalism” which means a valid and reasonably expressed national pride that does not engender claims of primacy or finality or superiority. To get there from here will see disintegration of a slew of shibboleths. The same is true on the technology fronts. Common understanding of technology is one or two generations behind actual technology. Many proposed futures are founded on obsolete understanding of when is already on the market.
Efficiency is good, but only to the point where the cost of the energy saved exceeds the cost of the efficiency improvements.
“People want to be free to travel, experience and integrate.”
Where I live, people want to be free from having anyone who wants to, do whatever the hell they want, in our back yard.
Free to decide when enough is enough.
Wait and see how it works out for you.
Please do not advise us what we ought to think.
|
The US has had to come to the rescue of a lot of people more than once.
Been the only country willing to step up when people were being slaughtered, while snotty brats who lived next door yawned and sneered at us.
Free to decide we do not want tens of millions of people coming here who hate us and refuse to work and refuse to integrate. Even a handful out of every hundred is too many.
We want everyone who comes here to renounce all other allegiances and rulers, “every prince and potentate”.
In fact, we demand it.
Free to make sure that the people coming are not criminals at 100x the rate of the people that are here. In this regard, anything besides far less likely is unacceptable.
People who I know do not accept that others have the right to determine for us what we ought to find acceptable.
“There is much to admire in the green world. Let’s say “greener” in the medium term. Fantasies are fun and so is progress.”
No, I think not. The world we live in over hear is plenty green.
The “greens” are not green, they are not smart, kind, charitable, or fair minded.
They are barely rational, and in some cases as far from rational as it gets.
Yeah, anyone who has seen the videos of wind turbine catastrophic failures is likely not onboard with having them connected to inhabited structures, let alone crowded high rises.
The noise and flickering alone will make life impossible for some people, even if nothing goes wrong.
As for the economics,
Are the people clamoring for this the ones doing the least research on how it is going where it has already been installed on a large scale for many years?
Musk (of Telsa, et al fame) is claiming the human species will die off in 30 years of so. All one needs do is merge Musk with the Greens and the issue simply goes away — literally.
“To produce the electric power needed to offset the lost fossil fuel energy…”
“On a global basis, the magnitude of the implied decarbonization effort illustrated in the graph takes us beyond the possible and into the world of junk science fiction.”
Obvious nonsense. It says that to replace our current 2.5 Tw or so would require building stations capable of producing 2.5 Tw. Well, we did it once. In fact, over 30 years, most of those stations will need to be replaced anyway with power from some source. Why is FF possible and renewables not?
I will give you an example.
Victorian government has announce the building of a 530Mw wind project the will power 340,000 homes
Current Victorian nameplate capacity is 1737 Mw.
Two nights at 3:00am ago the actual output was 49Mw, an efficiency of 2.8%
An additional 530Mw at 2.8% equals an increase of 14.95Mw to the renewables for a total of 63.95Mw.
The demand at the time was 4762Mw of which wind with the additional output would have contributed 1.34%.
Corcoran doesn’t base his argument on any particular deficiency of renewables. He’s just waving hands in horror at the prospect that we might have to make an effort comparable to what has already been done, and will have to be done again anyway, because of finite power station lifetimes.
But yes, renewables don’t operate 24/7. We knew that. But on the other hand, they don’t require a vast infrastructure to mine and transport their fuels.
Nick,
Photovoltaics and wind require vast areas of land and are often located far from energy demand locations thus requiring extensive and expensive distribution infrastructure. Without viable means of storage, you can’t make an energy silk purse out of the renewables sow’s ear.
Like Corcoran’s post, this is just handwaving. How much land? How much is land that is denied to other profitable use? Coal is often located far from energy demand locations (eg Wyoming) and it is a lot easier to transport electrons than coal.
And they are vulnerable to damage, and they do not last anywhere near as long as other commercial power facilities.
Oh yeah…and they cost way too much and raise everyone’s bill.
The supply chain for the generation and placement of wind and solar is every bit as complex if not more so than that of fossil fuels, and on top of that their utilization still cannot be guaranteed, except that we know their production will be far less than nameplate.
Grid scale storage Nick!
Why does every warmista begin every conversation like they have no idea what skeptics are talking about?
As if this is the first conversation you have ever had with anyone raising this issue?
You are upset he did not lay out the entire case?
I did not find it very illuminating either, and in fact it was silly. I made fun of it in my first comment.
But for you to be critical that no specific criticism was raised?
Seriously?
We talk about this from every possible angle and with all conceivable nuance for nights and days on end, over and over again…for years!
The EROIE is awful…it barely pays for itself.
It is intermittent, and there aint gonna be no grid scale storage that will remove the need to keep spinning reserves and full back up dispatchable power on hand all the time every day for ever.
The noise harms. The flicker ruins our sense of calm. The birds and bats that die are unforgivable. The are not lasting as they should. They may only last half as long as sold on. Failures rates are high and are reportedly understated by a factor of 2. They require huge amounts of land, and are an eyesore that will never go away. They are horrible!
And they don’t help.
And they often won’t work.
Sure a few places have pumped hydro, but you need a lake at the base of the dam and the top!
Who has that?
Here in the US people have tried and are still trying every day to get them to deconstruct Glen Canyon Dam.
And I suppose all the others as well.
Why are warmistas against everything that works?
Against anything and everything that gives plentiful, reliable, and affordable energy?
Including the only one which can be built anywhere power is needed, and makes zero CO2, and is the safest power ever invented?
And back schemes that will save little if any CO2 production in the end?
Why are people who claim the world is at grave risk acting like they do not believe it for a second?
Asking you Nick.
Do the arithmetic Nick.
” stations capable of producing 2.5 Tw. ”
… but add that needed to meet the growing demand.
… then add all the non-electric use of carbon-based fuel. {think agriculture, forestry, mining, slow oven barbecue}
What sort will you build? Wind + solar. Where? Land area? NIMBY!
Because when you build renewables, you also have to build an equal amount of FF to provide power when renewables aren’t producing power. Plus you need to build enough battery reserve to carry the load while the FF are coming up to speed.
In other words, you have to pay 3 times as much in order to get less reliable power.
“Because when you build renewables, you also have to build an equal amount of FF”
No, you don’t.
Or hydro. Wind and solar need 100% backup, if one actually wants a reliable grid.
You might as well say that for every FF station, you need another to provide backup for when it is down. But you don’t. Power networks have always operated with some redundancy, and now have the benefit of increasing connectedness.
It may be that renewables will need some extra backup – nothing like 100%. Even so, it doesn’t relegate them to the status of science fiction. It’s a bit of added cost. Just as FF has the very large added costs of mining and transporting fuel.
Unlike wind and solar, the downtime on conventional power sources can be scheduled, and the actual v. nameplate delivery of power for conventional is much higher than for wind and solar.
“Unlike wind and solar, the downtime on conventional power sources can be scheduled”
Not our experience! Victoria, January.
OMG!
For someone like Stokes who often seems to have encyclopedic knowledge and 100% total recall, it is like you never heard the litany of problems and deficiencies and shortcomings and costs and very real harms.
I find it impossible to accept you are not being deliberately obtuse, Nick.
“you never heard the litany of problems”
I certainly have. As here, usually not quantified. And yes, they have breakdowns and are noisy and have finite lifetime. So do FF stations.
The big downside is intermittency, which needs managing. But what is not conceded here is the big upside. They do not need fuel. That is huge.
Nic,
Apparently the simple concepts of energy density and reliable availability simply elude you.
Let me help you here with your ignorance.
Professor Vaclav Smil is a name you need to become acquainted with via his writings.
https://mitpress.mit.edu/books/energy-and-civilization
All this construction requires energy – lots of it. And that energy has to come from fossil fuels. Hydro dams sound fine but if they are concrete they need enormous amounts of cement, the production of which requires high temperature kilns fueled by – you’ve guessed it: fossil fuels. Not all dams are concrete. Many are of earth fill – all carted into place and compacted by mobile machinery. There is no chance that the machinery will be electrically powered. Once again it will be fueled by fossil fuels. But even earth dams need concrete for generator houses, turbine intakes and discharges, and spillways. It is probable that the construction of a hydro plant will generate as much or more CO2 as its construction is supposed to save. The source energy replacement problem is something that doesn’t seem to have been factored in at all and it’s going to put a significant dent in the hoped for CO2 reduction.
This may be true for a small and poorly cited hydro facility.
But why not have a look at the actual cost and return of a few before saying that.
Dams and hydro have other benefits, such as water retention, and at an elevation that enables irrigation where the river could not.
Flood prevention. This is huge.
Dispatchable power. Base load.
Very reliable.
Some hydro power stations are over 100 years old.
Hoover dam is coming up to the century mark, and will likely last a millennium if an earthquake does not destroy it.
Glen Canyon Dam catches all the sediment, so lake Mead is not getting much if any.
And where sedimentation does occur, well, we got dredges.
The entire East Coast of the US public beach area is dredged offshore and pumped onto the beach on a regular basis.
I wonder if it is sand, or something more like a usable soil?
That is the stuff deltas are built out of.
That’s a lot of topsoil!
A global fossil-fuel phase-out is not fantasy akin to time travel. There is a very simple way to do it. Just murder 90%+ of all humans on Earth and voila! The elite, Woke survivors will have their socialist utopia fantasy — for a while. It’s not even a new idea. Several of them have already suggested it and a few are actively pursuing that plan. The only thing that needs to be worked out is who will be the murderers and who will be the murderees. That issue might provoke some rather nasty differences of opinion.
Hint: on average, the murderers have guns and the murderees do not.
Please click on the url leading to the original publication. More information concerning the topic is presented.
[?? .mod]
I’ll let China go to zero co2 emissions first and when they’ve demonstrated the feasibility, the rest of the world will follow.
Hold on a minute, let’s just let California start running this ‘uncarbonizing’ trial now! Everyone meet back here in say 5yrs and let’s see where they are at. Proof will be in the pudding as we all know the fine citizens of that state, for the most part, are all on board and these results will motivate the rest of us in the necessity to ‘get cracking’ to replicate the California experience.
I am reminded of Disney’s First Law: Wish, and it will come true.
Mark Jacobson, a PhD in Stanford w ho is an EXPERT in civil and environmental engineering would disagree with you. He believes the way to 100% renewable is doable.
Aldyen Donnelly describes herself as a “sailor”. Why are we listening to her in manners of climate science?
ROGER PIELKE, JR. is employed in the “Sports Governance Center” at U o C. Again, why are we listening to him?
And you yourself Corcoran. Why are we listening to you? You are a financial writer. Have you ever installed a solar panel? A wind turbine? Have you ever done electrical work in your own house? Are you able to do anything with your hands other than tap on a keyboard?
This type of journalism is the most malignant kind. You are trying to pass yourself off as an authority on things that you do not have expertise in.
[???? .mod]
hazy
Equally – Or more appropriately, I need to ask “Why should anyone listen to you? Why should anyone care when YOU strongly criticize (but yet vaguely and without justification!) several people who have chosen to cooment.
“A sailor” DOES use and install PV panels – more important, her/his installation MUST BE reliable and serviceable. A PhD at Stanford is mikely the LEAST EXPERIENCED of any reader in actual performance – since few PhD’s I’ve ever met in inutry can apply real world experience and actual performance and installation. And they NEVER have been able to justify and install and design products outside of their fanatasies in the classroom and lab. Never run cost-benefit analysis, actual construction failures and practices, actual times and budgets and performance – outside of their narrow (often self-claimed) expertise in the specific narrow field they wrote about to other PhD’s.
I’m not promoting anything, I am challenging their expertise. Completely different and it is the author’s responsibility to provide good evidence of their claims and the reason why he and their cited sources are authorities.
And what makes you say that Mark Jacobson is least experience? That sounds like donkey brain thinking right there. If anything else Stanford should command a little bit of respect that he’s been vetted by other experts in the field he is now teaching and researching in.
I can say from my own experience, having my own 2000 sqft house powered by a 5 kWh solar system, that not only is 100% renewable energy doable, 100% energy through just SOLAR may be doable in many parts of this country and other parts of the world.
But please. Provide your evidence why I should listen to 3 academic charlatans compared to one employed in Ivy league. Go ahead, I’ll wait while you try to give me a good reason.
When challenged, Jacobson did what every scientist with integrity does, he proved his point with mathematics…oh no wait instead, he filed a $10 million libel lawsuit… oh shucks he dropped the suit when his bullshit became too obvious and he knew he could not win.
And by the way, the abbreviation for the University of Colorado is CU. https://www.cu.edu/
Nice, lets ignore the physics, lets ignore the math, lets ignore the economics.
There is one expert who says it’s possible, therefore it is.
Have you ever heard of the logical error, appeal to authority?
Mark Jacobson’s study assumes something like a 1600% increase in hydroelectric capacity for 100% renewable to work.
Mark Jacobsen is on the take from Tom Steyer. Simple as that.
Jacobsen’s “energy engineering” is a bad joke and ethically unhinged.
He’s an embarrassment to Stanford’s CE department if they were being honest.
hazy,
PhD and idiot are not necessarily mutually exclusive titles.
Corcoran was editor of the Financial Post, years ago when they started the Junk Science series. Articles debunking government “science”.
At the time, I suggests a series called “Junk Economics”, which is needed as much as “Junk Science”.
Not yet.
At some point we have to go carbon neutral.
At least 3 of the big 6 mass extinction events were due to temperature too extreme for most life because of very high greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere. If you don’t believe me, go check out the Permian–Triassic extinction event.
As usual, Simon has to lie in order to make himself relevant.
There is no reason to go carbon neutral, and there is no evidence that any of the 5 mass extinction events have anything to do with CO2. PS: Despite the lies of the desperate, we aren’t currently in an extinction event.
Simon back again with a drive by comment .
Ask your self some questios ?
What level of CO2 in the atmosphere do you consider is going to tip the world over ?
Were the Dinosaur’s mining coal and pumping oil back in the Permian – Triassic era.
There is enough uranium to power the world for at least 500 years but the eco greens won’t allow that .
The theory of CAGW is an unproven theory that has been dreamed up to scare little boys like you Simon.
Get real Simon.
Simon,
I don’t believe you. Science is not about belief.
The 3 leading theories of the P-T extinction are, in order:
– meteorite impact
– Siberian Traps vulcanism,
– or methane release from marine clathrates.
And none are mutually exclusive, it could be all 3 in some combination. The resolution is that poor.
But note, none involve CO2.
So you are either ignorant or simply lying.
“…energy consultant Aldyen Donnelly calculated that to achieve the “deep decarbonization” Canada is aiming for will require massive expansions of non-fossil fuel sources of energy.”
Really?
No schist?
So, wait…let me catch up…if we want to achieve “deep decarbonization”, meaning getting rid of a “deep” amount of fossil fuel usage (they are what emits the CO2 when burned), it will require…and this is where it gets tricky…massive expansions of NON-fossil fuel sources of energy…?
Hmm.
She must be one smart cookie to have figured all of that out.
I wonder how much “Energy Consultants” make?
It’s a virtue signaling frenzy being orchestrated by the UN. No conspiracy, the purpose of the IPCC is to find humans complicit in laying waste to earth and they are without question taking the lead. The US is going through a period (again) where Marxism/Socialism is rearing its’ ugly head and this time AGW is their boogeyman to save humanity. Western countries being targeted are too dependent on fossil fuels for either energy, income or both for them to REALLY stop without a viable plan. And there is no plan except “add more renewables”. That plan will disintegrate soon because they will learn how much sun and wind they really need, how much it will cost, and what the environmental impact will be (least of their concerns). I’m beginning to move into the camp of “let them try and see what happens” if it weren’t so misguided and impacting my finances.
I know we’ve just started NH summer, but thr coming NH 2019-2020 winter is looking increasingly to be early and then brutally cold.
The point is the climate pseudoscientists at GISS and likely Hadley CRU know they’ve been on borrowed time to the coming cold downturn. And so the propaganda campaign has taken on a crisis modus operandi. Not because of a climate crisis, but because they know the climate hustle is about to suffer a crisis of public support. The climate hustlers have to get carbon taxes, energy power grabs, and cap and trades schemes in place before that happens.
Anyone of any sanity realizes fossil fuel use isn’t going anywhere. But that is not the Greenslime’s immediate goal. Its about more renewable subsidies and PTC for the Green slimer capitalists like Steyer and the Rockefellers. Its about power for Dumbocrats. Its about survival for the media to keep a crisis rhetoric to sell papers and online subscriptions and ad revenues. And the lawyers of course want billions in Tobacco style payout.
All of this financed by the middle class, and driving up electricity and fuels costs dramactically in a transfer of wealth to the elitist Greenslimers.
It’s ridiculously infeasible, yet time travel (except for forward) is impossible. Significant forward skipping is merely technologically absurd.
Forward skipping could be technologically non-absurd (although not quite there yet, in my honest opinion).
Of course, if the Green Fascists have their way, the power will probably be cut off to the refrigeration unit for your corpsicle storage unit (or massive neural network, or whatever). So, it seems that the idea is more politically absurd…
Thank you, nice succinct article. Especially the graph. It’s one of those “a-good-graph-is-worth-a-thousand-words”.
The crazies, and far too many other people who haven’t stopped to think about it, still don’t understand what they are asking for/demanding. It just isn’t going to happen.
Ironically, if they hadn’t spent more than a generation sabotaging nuclear power then we would be a lot closer to it by now. They like to talk of 5 or 10 years to save the planet, but have pissed away 40 years.
Here in New Zealand our City Council politicians are busy taking advice from school kids and declaring “Climate Emergencies”. The capital, Wellington City, was the latest just last week. In the interim, our left leaning “green” coalition government is about to pass a “Zero Carbon Act” committing us to become carbon neutral by 2050. Last year we burnt through 439 Pj of fossil fuels (coal, oil, petrol, diesel aviation fuel, gas, wood). We would need to build 15 new 100MW nameplate windfarms at a cost of NZ$3 billion every year for the next 31 years to replace all fossil fuels with electricity equivalent by 2050. This may not sound like much to those of you in the US, but for a country of 4.6 million people it’s an impossible task to physically build them let alone pay for them!
New Zealand is a pretty small place compared to some other countries. Wow all those wind farms are going to need more land and space than what you got. Every horizon will have wind mills on it. No problem just create some new land. As much as you need. LOL!
When you meet and talk to people who are CAGW believers and zero CO2 emissions folk and examine their intellectual and critical abilities of thinking, you realise that they are not thinking in quantitative terms and genuinely believe zero CO2 emissions is both desirable and possible. They oppose our current industrial society and want to sacrifice the population for some dream of “sustainable” (I love that word) energy. Dangerously they are not doing this out of malice or greed, but just plain old-fashioned stupidity. On the fringes of the movement are certainly those operating out of greed and malice, but the plain heart is just those who cannot add up yet.
Most of Canada should want more CO2 or whatever means to avoid the next inevitable return of normal Ice Age conditions. Most of Canada will be under a mile + of ice.
We have this little break in ice age conditions and think our little blip since the little ice age breaks the trend. Well, it doesn’t. We’ve had 6 increases in temp since the end of Glaciation. Each blip is less high than the last one. The overall trend is still downward to return of normal glaciation conditions. Where I’m typing this right now a mere 10k years ago was under over a mile of ice. Our shores were back to the edges of the continental shelf. We will return to this normal climate at some point. The near starvation levels of C02 will come back. Antartica sitting at the bottom of the planet has shifted this planets climate and dangerously so.
The world population and governments should be afraid of the real climate emergency and that’s when temps start heading back to normal and CO2 levels start to go to extinction levels again.
The lack of any context or knowledge of historical climate from these politicians declaring a ‘climate emergency’ and then all youngin’s they’ve sucked in with this wedge issue makes me very sad for this ‘flat earther’ next generation. As they get older and realize the climate catastrophe did not happen even though their impractical green new deals never changed much of the balance of energy sources, perhaps they’ll wake up out of their Zombie like mindset and realized they’ve either been knowingly used or been led astray by the likes of the people with the rolls of quarters and Nike shoes on.
Poor little mental slaves…..
Let’s neglect the problems of making a reliable grid, and for good measure suspend the laws of physics just so no unanticipated problems crop up.
We then have to overcome the following:
There isn’t the money,
There isn’t the raw materials available,
Nor is there sufficient manufacturing capacity,
There isn’t sufficient transportation available,
There aren’t enough sufficiently windy sites,
not enough labor,
not enough political will,
and not enough talent.
Seems a bit misleading to talk about Canadian goals, then post a graph representing the whole world.
I don’t know the specifics of what the various green groups are aiming for. Completely phasing out FF by mid-century is ridiculous, of course, but that is not the same as net-zero emissions (though achieving that in the next couple decades would be difficult, too).
Replacing current and projected FF with comparable renewable energy is not a good way to look at it. It doesn’t take into account conservation, efficiency or carbon recapture. Similarly, judging our ability based solely on current technology is unjustified. There are all kinds of new technologies being developed.
While the stated goals of some of these groups are clearly not feasible, that doesn’t mean that the status quo is the only option.
Travel in time exists :
If applied, AOC’s GND will bring the US back to two centuries ago.
Not governments every where, China and India are going the other way. India has opened 52 new coal mines since 2014 and China has around 300 on its books. The developed nations have reduced CO2 emissions by 2.3 billion tonnes,the developing world has increased them by 16.5 billion tonnes.