Tornadoes & climate change — how strong is the evidence? charles the moderator / 1 hour ago May 28, 2019 A twitter thread from Ryan Maue Tornadoes & climate change — how strong is the evidence?Tissue paper thin. "Its almost impossible to see any signal in the (tornado) data."After quiet 2018 & a long violent tornado "drought", month of May hyperactivity is more reflection of normalhttps://t.co/2JP5ha7tG9 pic.twitter.com/aqpsqQ7HOY— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 29, 2019 Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Tornadoes & climate change — how strong is the evidence?”
Gee, the data show no link between tornadoes and CC. Whoda thunk?
Growing up in Arkansas, just outside Tornado Ally in the 60-70’s, during March and April, we were almost always under a watch or warning. Today, not so much.
“Almost impossible?” It IS impossible to see any signal…!!!
But Greta can see the signal. Believe.