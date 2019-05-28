Environmentalists Say Imprisoned Felons Should Be Able To Vote Because Of Global Warming

Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
Environmentalists joined the far-left campaign to give voting rights to incarcerated felons, arguing felon voting is crucial to fighting global warming.
“Until each and every one of them have their voting rights restored, the movement for climate justice — and every progressive cause — will be severely disadvantaged,” Sabelo Narasimhan, digital campaign manager for 350.org, wrote in an email to supporters sent Monday.
The group is now part of the effort, championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, to allow millions of incarcerated felons to vote. Currently, only Maine and Vermont allow imprisoned felons to vote. (RELATED: Supreme Court Asked To Hear Case Involving Leaked ‘Climategate’ Emails)
350.org is a far-left environmental group founded by activist Bill McKibben, a staunch Sanders supporter who once called former President Barack Obama a “climate denier” for allowing an oil company to explore for Arctic oil.
“An assault on our democracy and the right to vote directly affects how we address the current climate crisis. When people can’t vote, fossil fuel billionaires win,” Narasimhan wrote in the email.
The sun sets on the Federal Corrections Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston.
The email directs supporters to sign onto a letter to Congress, demanding felons be allowed to vote while incarcerated. The online letter is supported by 350.org and other groups, including Common Cause, the Hip Hop Caucus, Progress America and RootsAction.org.
Sanders is the main proponent of restoring voting rights to incarcerated felons among Democrats running for president in 2020. However, many other primary challengers aren’t sold on the idea.
Now, environmental activists want incarcerated felons to vote, and no longer be counted towards the population of where they’re imprisoned. 350.org’s support for felon voting, which is unrelated to climate change, mirrors environmentalists veering into other issues, like immigration.
Activists argue felon voting will somehow help “compel our elected officials to take real action on the climate crisis.”
“Under current laws, prisoners are counted as residents of the electoral district their prison is in— but they don’t get a vote,” 350.org’s Narasimhan wrote, arguing the current system “unfairly skews political representation towards rural white communities where prisons are often built.”
“It’s no surprise that elected officials and billionaires opposing bold action on climate are the same people upholding felony disenfranchisement and prison gerrymandering,” Narasimhan wrote. “After all, those who are disproportionately affected by pollution and climate impacts are also disproportionately incarcerated: low-income people of color, especially Black people.”
The entrance to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville where Michael Cohen will be imprisoned is seen in Otisville, New York, U.S. April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would continue its long-standing practice of counting incarcerated individuals as part of the population where they’re imprisoned. Critics lambasted the decision, but officials pushed back.
Federal law going back to 1790 requires the government to base population counts on people’s “usual place of abode,” which the Census Bureau defines as the place “a person lives and sleeps most of the time.”
“Counting prisoners anywhere other than the facility would be less consistent with the concept of usual residence, since the majority of people in prisons live and sleep most of the time at the prison,” the Bureau said in February in response to public comments.
5 thoughts on “Environmentalists Say Imprisoned Felons Should Be Able To Vote Because Of Global Warming”
What if “White collar” felons don’t vote in the same way 350.org wishes to? I mean, they are “fellow felons” too, so where is the Justice in that?
Hmmm, makes sense to me, as long as we also restore their 2nd amendment right to own firearms while incarcerated.
Now that should make all the climate screamers happy…:)
YES, I am being sarcastic.
You have to hand it to them. The green blob will try anything no matter how underhand.
These felons are akin to mercenaries… something that I have been speculating for a long time. I doubt many in the stir actually will contemplate the pros and cons of 350.org’s position and come to a well thought out conclusion of their own thought. They will simply be used as voting chattel, which is quite “inhumane” in the first place.
Maybe we should empty out prisons entirely, or stop prosecuting people for crimes altogether, because of global warming. If spring is going to arrive a week earlier in Minneapolis 100 years from now, obviously miscreants need to be let out of the hoosegow NOW!
Of course, “climate change” is a catch-all phrase that could mean anything. If spring arrives late in Minneapolis 100 years from now, we should let criminals free anyhow.
What if the differences 100 years from now are hard to detect? Or if it’s nicer in Indianapolis but lousier in Sacramento? Sweet in Shanghai but putrid in Peoria? Who shall we blame, punish, or exonerate then?
Gosh! This is gettin’ complicated.