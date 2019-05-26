Extinction Rebellion protests: Met wants to charge more than 1,100 activists

From The EveningStandard

Police surround a pink boat in Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protests ( Getty Images )

Scotland Yard wants to charge more than 1,100 people who were arrested during last month’s Extinction Rebellion protests, a senior office has said.

More than 70 activists have so far been charged in connection with the demonstrations that brought parts of London to a standstill for 10 days.

The group’s tactics involved volunteers deliberately getting themselves arrest to cause maximum disruption at roadblocks on Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, while others glued themselves to trains and buildings.

Its expected to have cost the force at least £7.5 million.

Police follow a lorry towing away the XR movement’s pink boat (PA)

Some 1,130 people were arrested during the protests and 10,000 police officers were deployed over the two weeks.

At a briefing on Friday, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the Metropolitan Police will be pushing for the prosecution of every one of them to deter similar tactics being used in the future.

He said: “We have charged over 70. All the others are currently under investigation and we have got a dedicated unit of around 30 officers who are investigating those offences.

“It is our anticipation that we are putting all of those to the CPS for decisions.”

Mr Taylor said the officers on the team have been taken from across the force.

“That’s a really significant resource put in place for a period of six to nine months just investigating that one protest,” he said.

