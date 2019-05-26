Police surround a pink boat in Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protests ( Getty Images )
Scotland Yard wants to charge more than 1,100 people who were arrested during last month’s Extinction Rebellion protests, a senior office has said.
More than 70 activists have so far been charged in connection with the demonstrations that brought parts of London to a standstill for 10 days.
The group’s tactics involved volunteers deliberately getting themselves arrest to cause maximum disruption at roadblocks on Waterloo Bridge, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, while others glued themselves to trains and buildings.
Its expected to have cost the force at least £7.5 million.
Police follow a lorry towing away the XR movement’s pink boat (PA)
Some 1,130 people were arrested during the protests and 10,000 police officers were deployed over the two weeks.
At a briefing on Friday, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the Metropolitan Police will be pushing for the prosecution of every one of them to deter similar tactics being used in the future.
He said: “We have charged over 70. All the others are currently under investigation and we have got a dedicated unit of around 30 officers who are investigating those offences.
“It is our anticipation that we are putting all of those to the CPS for decisions.”
Mr Taylor said the officers on the team have been taken from across the force.
“That’s a really significant resource put in place for a period of six to nine months just investigating that one protest,” he said.
15 thoughts on “Extinction Rebellion protests: Met wants to charge more than 1,100 activists”
Pity. I thought it was Melbourne where the activists were to be prosecuted, by the Met – aka Yarra Trams, for disrupting their tram services.
If idiots really want to hold a public protest in the streets, surely they could leave the tram tracks clear. By blocking the trams, they upset many thousands of passengers who had their journeys unnecessarily delayed. Still, I suppose we can thank them for the publicity – it gave impetus to people who were not decided whether to vote Liberal or Labor – they decided to vote Liberal.
Does this mean that we have to have them back on the streets in three years time so as to get Scomo to continue in office?
Once Britain was a breeding ground of intelligence, something went wrong , now please tell me how it is that only the idiots survived
A lot of us survived who are not idiots. But over the years socialists and other loonies on the left have wormed their way into positions of power in most organisations, including most political parties, the civil service, NGOs etc, and their propaganda has worked on kids and on millions of useful idiots. You only have to look at the BBC to see socialists at work and the vast amounts of propaganda that people are subject to.
That “something” I am increasingly convinced, was the Biased Broadcasting Company.
As you say we used to have a flourishing scientific and engineering establishment, but then along came the BBC, and ever since they started broadcasting their daily propaganda … Britain has been on the slide both economically as well as culturally.
It might be worth changing the title to Met Police to avoid confusion with the UK MET office, which probably endorsed the protests.
That threw me too.
Fine them each £6,818.20 plus costs and ensure the money goes back to the police and the courts.
Compare this protest in support of the climate change myth, with the indifference these same people exhibit towards the worldwide persecution of Christians; they are killed and nothing is said by the myopic self satisfied global warming warriors.
I hope the MET Police charge every one of them. Partly to punish idiots who have no idea of the science relating to their cause, but also to teach them that they cannot cause damage without repercussions. It would also help to recover the reputation of the police, which has been so damaged by their persecution of Tommy Robinson, etc.
Under the current government and succession of parliaments there is no way that the Crown Prosecution Services will bring and follow through a prosecution, or allow the police or a private individual to bring a criminal prosecution. The “nuclear option” is for the CPS to “adopt”, and immediately drop, any criminal prosecution that it does not approve of. The Home Secretary (whoever it may be at the time that the decision is needed) will adopt the government line, which is to actively support these demonstrations. On the other hand, there may be scope for civil action by wealthy private individuals prepared to throw money at lawyers.
Not too fussed whether these idiots get charged or not. It only clogs up the legal system. Best just arrange things for maximum inconvenience for each of them , ongoing for a long time.
Hours in queues waiting to be interviewed might concentrate their minds; as they wonder what will happen. A bit like waiting for an hospital operation?
1,100 0 that’s a good start!
But it looks like many more on those photos.
Perversely – I’m in favour of people protesting – what I’m against is gullible people like those on these climate protests being duped into supporting something they wouldn’t support if they had read up on the subject.
So, the people the police should be going after are the funders of this … but we can bet that the shady people funding these protests will be hidden. The other people the police should be investigating is those in the press like the Biased Corp who promoted these events to the deluded people who attend. Because the BBC have LEGAL requirement to be impartial.
Of course … there wouldn’t have been nearly as much damage if London’s political leaders weren’t encouraging them in the first place.
The CPS should be asked to consider charging Met Chief Commissioner Credida D for failing to carry out her duties as a public office holder.
Remember, she was sympathetic with the nonsense going on and she allowed these anarchists to block business and peoples freedom for 10 days!
Bravo!!