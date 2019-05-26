Chevron Shakedown lawyer now held in contempt of court

Jazz ShawPosted at 9:21 am on May 24, 2019
It’s been a while since we checked in on Steven Donziger, the New York City attorney who was the architect of the failed Chevron Shakedown. How are things going for him these days? Well, the first item to note is that I should issue a correction to that first sentence. Donziger has reportedly been disbarred from every place where he was previously allowed to practice law. He can now represent nobody but himself, so is he still technically an attorney?
Whether he is or not, he may want some outside representation in the near future. As it turns out, Donziger has raised the hackles of at least one judge he’s come before and is currently being held in contempt of court. (Forbes)
I’ve detailed the civil contempt of court motion against Steven Donziger in prior columns. So it’s very pleasing to read United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan’s remarkable, 75-page, contempt of court ruling. It begins with these words: “Steven Donziger, formerly a lawyer, has led a corrupt effort to extort billions of dollars from Chevron Corporation.”
After that devastating introduction, things only got worse. Donziger, whose “corrupt effort” has been described in this column, is now in contempt of court for blatantly and willfully violating Judge Kaplan’s orders. Those orders enjoined Donziger from continuing to personally profit from what Judge Kaplan termed “the fraudulent procurement of a multibillion judgment from a provincial court in Ecuador (the “Ecuador Judgment”).”
…It looks like a pretty harsh punishment, at least in terms of Donziger’s wallet. The court has given him until May 28th to remit all of the money he collected since the injunction was put in place… to Chevron. Yep. He has to write a seven-figure check to the same company he’s been trying to extort money from. If he doesn’t do that, the court will begin imposing a daily fine on him. Starting on May 28th the fine will be $2,000.00 and it will double each day after that until the payment to Chevron is complete. If he doesn’t repay the money quickly, he could soon be in debt to the court for even more.
HT/ Dennis K (happy?)
5 thoughts on “Chevron Shakedown lawyer now held in contempt of court”
I note that the lawyer who represented Stormy Daniels is also in trouble. link
I don’t know if there is some kind of correlation. I have noticed that some lawyers are very good at getting publicity and that those lawyers seem to have a greater than average chance of getting into trouble themselves.
I would draw a distinction between prominent lawyers who, by dint of their accomplishments, get into the news and those who just seem to be good at attracting attention. For example, I do not expect someone like Marie Henin to get into trouble any time soon.
Wow, he has really pissed that judge off.
I’ve never heard of an exponentially increasing penalty before.
My Catholic upbringing leads me to a sense that feeling this much schadenfreude is somehow wrong.
Lawyers like Avenati and Donziger are media stars
Then with no comment they disappear.
The wheel of justice, in this case, is turning.
For decades I’ve wonder about just plain protesters who shut down a oil facility or prevent a pipeline can be held accountable for economic damage to the public.