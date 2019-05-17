Scientific Hubris and Global Warming
Guest Post by Gregory Sloop
Notwithstanding portrayals in the movies as eccentrics who frantically warn humanity about genetically modified dinosaurs, aliens, and planet-killing asteroids, the popular image of a scientist is probably closer to the humble, bookish Professor, who used his intellect to save the castaways on practically every episode of Gilligan’s Island. The stereotypical scientist is seen as driven by a magnificent call, not some common, base motive. Unquestionably, science progresses unerringly to the truth.
This picture was challenged by the influential twentieth-century philosopher of science Thomas Kuhn, who held that scientific ”truth” is determined not as much by facts as by the consensus of the scientific community. The influence of thought leaders, rewarding of grants, and scorn of dissenters are used to protect mainstream theory. Unfortunately, science only makes genuine progress when the mainstream theory is disproved, what Kuhn called a “paradigm shift.” Data which conflict with the mainstream paradigm are ignored instead of used to develop a better one. Like most people, scientists are ultimately motivated by financial security, career advancement, and the desire for admiration. Thus, nonscientific considerations impact scientific “truth.”
This corruption of a noble pursuit permits scientific hubris to prosper. It can only exist when scientists are less than dispassionate seekers of truth. Scientific hubris condones suppression of criticism, promotes unfounded speculation, and excuses rejection of conflicting data. Consequently, scientific hubris allows errors to persist indefinitely. However, science advances so slowly the public usually has no idea of how often it is wrong.
Reconstructing extinct organisms from fossils requires scientific hubris. The fewer the number of fossils available, the greater the hubris required for reconstruction. The original reconstruction of the peculiar organism Hallucigenia, which lived 505 million years ago, showed it upside down and backwards. This was easily corrected when more fossils were found and no harm was done.
In contrast, scientific hubris causes harm when bad science is used to influence behavior. The 17th century microscopist Nicholas Hartsoeker drew a complete human within the head of a sperm, speculating that this was what might be beneath the “skin” of a sperm. Belief in preformation, the notion that sperm and eggs contain complete humans, was common at the time. His drawing could easily have been used to demonstrate why every sperm is sacred and masturbation is a sin.
Scientific hubris has claimed many. many lives. In the mid 19th century, the medical establishment rejected Ignaz Semmelweis’ recommendation that physicians disinfect their hands prior to examining pregnant women despite his unequivocal demonstration that this practice slashed the death rate due to obstetric infections. Because of scientific hubris, “medicine has a dark history of opposing new ideas and those who proposed them.” It was only when the germ theory of disease was established two decades later that the body of evidence supporting Semmelweis’ work became impossible to ignore. The greatest harm caused by scientific hubris is that it slows progress towards the truth.
Record keeping of earth’s surface temperature began around 1880, so there is less than 150 years of quantitative data about climate, which evolves at a glacial pace. Common sense suggests that quantitative data covering multiple warming and cooling periods is necessary to give perspective about the evolution of climate. Only then will scientists be able to make an educated guess whether the 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit increase in earth’s temperature since 1930 is the beginning of sustained warming which will negatively impact civilization, or a transient blip.
The inconvenient truth is that science is in the data acquisition phase of climate study, which must be completed before there is any chance of predicting climate, if it is predictable [vide infra]. Hubris goads scientists into giving answers even when the data are insufficient.
To put our knowledge about climate in perspective, imagine an investor has the first two weeks of data on the performance of a new stock market. Will those data allow the investor to know where the stock market will be in twenty years? No, because the behavior of the many variables which determine the performance of a stock market is unpredictable. Currently, predicting climate is no different.
Scientists use data from proxies to estimate earth’s surface temperature when the real temperature is unknowable. In medicine, these substitutes are called “surrogate markers.” Because hospital laboratories are rigorously inspected and the reproducibility, accuracy, and precision of their data is verified, hospital laboratory practices provide a useful standard for evaluating the quality of any scientific data.
Surrogate markers must be validated by showing that they correlate with “gold standard” data before they are used clinically. Comparison of data from tree growth rings, a surrogate marker for earth’s surface temperature, with the actual temperature shows that correlation between the two is worsening for unknown reasons. Earth’s temperature is only one factor which determines tree growth. Because soil conditions, genetics, rainfall, competition for nutrients, disease, age, fire, atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and consumption by herbivores and insects affect tree growth, the correlation between growth rings and earth’s temperature is imperfect.
Currently, growth rings cannot be regarded as a valid surrogate marker for the temperature of earth’s surface. The cause of the divergence problem must be identified and somehow remedied, and the remedy validated before growth rings are a credible surrogate marker or used to validate other surrogate markers.
Data from ice cores, boreholes, corals, and lake and ocean sediments are also used as surrogate markers. These are said to correlate with each other. Surrogate marker data are interpreted as showing a warm period between c.950 and c. 1250, which is sometimes called the “Medieval Climate Optimum,” and a cooler period called the “Little Ice Age” between the 16th and 19th centuries. The data from these surrogate markers have not been validated by comparison with a quantitative standard. Therefore, they give qualitative, not quantitative data. In medical terms, qualitative data are considered to be only “suggestive” of a diagnosis, not diagnostic. This level of diagnostic certainty is typically used to justify further diagnostic testing, not definitive therapy.
Anthropogenic global warming is often presented as fact. According to the philosopher Sir Karl Popper, a single conflicting observation is sufficient to disprove a theory. For example, the theory that all swans are white is disproved by one black swan. Therefore, the goal of science is to disprove, not prove a theory. Popper described how science should be practiced, while Kuhn described how science is actually practiced. Few theories satisfy Popper’s criterion. They are highly esteemed and above controversy. These include relativity, quantum mechanics, and plate tectonics. These theories come as close to settled science as is possible.
Data conflict about anthropogenic global warming. Using data from ice cores and lake sediments, Professor Gernot Patzelt argues that over the last 10,000 years, 65% of the time earth’s temperature was warmer than today. If his data are correct, human deforestation and carbon emissions are not required for global warming and intervention to forestall it may be futile.
The definitive test of anthropogenic global warming would be to study a duplicate earth without humans. Realistically, the only way is develop a successful computer model. However, modeling climate may be impossible because climate is a chaotic system. Small changes in the initial state of a chaotic system can cause very different outcomes, making them unpredictable. This is commonly called the “butterfly effect” because of the possibility that an action as fleeting as the beating of a butterfly’s wings can affect distant weather. This phenomenon also limits the predictability of weather.
Between 1880 and 1920, increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations were not associated with global warming. These variables did correlate between 1920 and 1940 and from around 1970 to today. These associations may appear to be compelling evidence for global warming, but associations cannot prove cause and effect. One example of a misleading association was published in a paper entitled “The prediction of lung cancer in Australia 1939–1981.” According to this paper, “Lung cancer is shown to be predicted from petrol consumption figures for a period of 42 years. The mean time for the disease to develop is discussed and the difference in the mortality rate for male and females is explained.” Obviously, gasoline use does not cause lung cancer.
The idea that an association is due to cause and effect is so attractive that these claims continue to be published. Recently, an implausible association between watching television and chronic inflammation was reported. In their book Follies and Fallacies in Medicine, Skrabanek and McCormick wrote, “As a result of failing to make this distinction [between association and cause], learning from experience may lead to nothing more than learning to make the same mistakes with increasing confidence.” Failure to learn from mistakes is another manifestation of scientific hubris. Those who are old enough to remember the late 1970’s may recall predictions of a global cooling crisis based on transient glacial growth and slight global cooling.
The current situation regarding climate change is similar to that confronting cavemen when facing winter and progressively shorter days. Every day there was less time to hunt and gather food and more cold, useless darkness. Shamans must have desperately called for ever harsher sacrifices to stop what otherwise seemed inevitable. Only when science enabled man to predict the return of longer days was sacrifice no longer necessary.
The mainstream position about anthropogenic global warming is established. The endorsement of the United Nations, U.S. governmental agencies, politicians, and the media buttresses this position. This nonscientific input has contributed to the perception that anthropogenic global warming is settled science. A critical evaluation of the available data about global warming, and anthropogenic global warming in particular, allow only a guess about the future climate. It is scientific hubris not to recognize that guess for what it is.
In a nut shell: Correlation is not proof of cause and effect.
Yes, even the author gets this totally wrong:
That comment links to graph which for a start is plotting ppmv and not log(CO2) which give the alleged heating effect. But the main problem is that the “correlation” is totally different in the two periods cited and thus in itself refutes the idea that CO2 is a primary driver of temperature.
Neither does a “trend” in both sets of data constitute a correlation. Every set of data in existence has a “trend” and will thus “correlate” with any other variable you wish to choose.
No, those contradictory “correlations” are compelling evidence to reject AGW hypothesis, which is why climatologists and the IPCC studiously ignore the earlier warming which according to their own definitions can not be due to the CO2.
The 1 graph that demolishes climate science. 47 years of satellite data from NOAA on 5 bodies of water that contain 6000000000000000 gallons of fresh water, 20% of world total. All 5 Lakes averaged in 1 graph. There are separate graphs for each lake that tell the same tale. I spoke on the telephone to the man that edits the graph for the website. I told him that the red line average line should not be there as it is only meaningful as one data point and it could confuse people who might think that it is a trend line.
YES, but we know that the contiguous US has not warmed, and that the warmest temperatures were observed in the 1930s. So it is not particularly surprising that there appears no trend in the ice data.
Is this (ie., no warming) because the US has the best data, most sampling and best historic record, and if the rest of the world was to be similarly sampled the rest of the world would show the same thing?
Or is it because the US is an outlier, and is behaving differently to the rest of the world?
Don’t forget that both Phil Jones and James Hansen, seperately, in 1980 and 1981 showed that the Northern Hemisphere as at 1980 was about 0.3 degC cooler than the Norther Hemisphere was in 1940. Further, the first IPCC Report showed that the Northern Hemisphere was no warmer than it was in 1940.
In actual practice the bulk of global warming is the product of incorporating the Southern Hemisphere on which there is little sampling and historic data. You may recall that Phil Jones was candid in the Climategate emails stating that the bulk of the Sourthern hemisphere temperatures are largely made up. He was referring to the area between the tropics and Antarctica, and there is evidence that the Antarctic has not warmed for more than 100 years.
The post talks about data collection, but the stark fact is that the temperature data that we have to date is not fit for scientific purpose, and has now been so bastardised by endless adjustments/homogenisation etc that it is worthless and fit only for the bin.
“Phil Jones was candid in the Climategate emails stating that the bulk of the Sourthern hemisphere temperatures are largely made up”
The never-ending lie.
Perhaps one of you should back up their claim with a citation from the emails showing what Jones did say on that subject. Nullus in verba, an’ all that.
It’s now up to all the world’s bureucrats to implement the means of global warming mitigation. Basta!
You can only mitigate something you understand. Pretending you understand as justification for radical change you intend to do for other reasons does not count.
Until climatologists can explain the early 20th c. warming they are not even off the ground, let alone in a position redesign the world economy.
Basta!
You only have to work within any scientific field, which compete with each other for resources, funding, prestige, ego, etc, and you can see first-hand how various fanatics with limited thinking skills can sometimes succeed in hijacking any social or science-based system.
Some people, including within science, are strongly motivated by the need for control. This is human nature. They are often the same people who have limited peripheral vision when it comes to alternative and/or other entirely valid ideas/arguments. One critical aspecthere I have often noticed is that of uncertainty, people who seem to have a strong need for control also often think they know much more about something than someone else who is ‘skeptically uncertain’, when they actually know less about it. Over time this ‘valid uncertainty’ gets lost more and more, especially if there is a political element to the issue.
Nature hates a vacuum, but academia seems to hate uncertainty. Highlight something which is ‘uncertain’ and often this just creates an army of academics who want to claim they have found the missing ‘big answer’ to something when they actually haven’t. Hubris on steroids. When the issue itself is fundamentally uncertain, how are you going to definitely show they haven’t? Then of course they want to change the world with their big answer.
Science becomes an extension of these sorts of traits for some people, and it causes much wreckage, including some bad science.
Everyone knows and can tell you that correlation is not causation. Then they turn around and demonstrate that they do not actually believe that mantra.
One of my favorite observations is that global warming is inversely correlated with piracy. link If you wish to stop global warming, you should become a pirate.
We have a phenomenon in which someone eats something that really improves their health. Usually they are in a bad way in the first place. They conclude that everyone at all times should eat this wonder food. Wheat grass comes to mind as does bullet proof coffee. As far as I can tell, properly nourished people gain no advantage from these supposed miracle foods.
A good counter example to the above would be Farley Mowat who tried to keep up with a group of Eskimos for a day and found himself in horrible condition due to the unaccustomed exercise in colder temperatures than he was used to. Eating blubber greatly improved his condition. It is gratifying to note that he did not then come back south and invent the Blubber Diet.
As far as I can tell, recognizing patterns is how the human brain works. We are hard wired that way and that makes it very hard to resist the temptation to conflate causation and correlation.
Today, in all climate debates geoengineering should not be neglected. Climate or weather as we have come to know it over the years is not natural anymore. So, any data from whatever sources are suspect and need to be treated with caution. Look at the sky and you can tell what the weather will be like. Yeah, I know.
Scientific hubris might also include claiming the planet isn’t warming from human action, when it clearly is…
A very interesting and well written article.
Good essay. The general thrust should be debated at a large forum, using layman’s terminology.
For the mantra has been drilled into the minds of the electorate in the developed world that the earth will become unbearably hot if we humans continue down our ‘business as usual’ path of ‘dangerous’ CO2 emissions. The ‘scientific’ assessment is that only a drastic global shift to a ‘zero carbon’ economy can save us.
But none of these statements has any scientific value. Pure hubris, a logical consequence of the marriage between ‘climate science’ and politics some 3 decades ago.
Yet practically none of the alarmists is willing to openly defend the IPCC position in an open debate today. The reason is that when they last tried televised debates a decade or so ago, they routinely lost. Far easier to label your adversaries as ‘anti-science’ denialists than to be forced to actually subject your opinions to criticism!
What can I say, a great article straightforward clear uncluttered thinking.
I have also learned a couple of things that may impact my future activities.
