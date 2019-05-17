Indonesia Threatens to Withdraw From Paris Agreement Over Palm Oil

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan referenced the U.S. and Brazil’s withdrawal from the agreement.
As the European Union proceeds with a plan to ban crude palm oil (CPO) from use in raw bio-fuel materials, the government of Indonesia is threatening to back out of the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The European Commission has approved acts that classify CPO as a non-sustainable product, removing it from a list of raw materials for the eco-friendly transport fuel. The European Union’s parliament will decide in a couple of months whether or not this classification will be enforced by 2030.
Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan referenced the United States and Brazil’s withdrawal from the accord saying, “if the United States and Brazil can exit from the climate deal, we will consider it as well, because it is linked with the interests of the Indonesian people.”
Approximately 20 million Indonesians rely on the palm oil sector, which has alleviated some of the poverty in the country through the creation of jobs. However, palm oil plantations are attributed to causing deforestation, which threatens the habitats of several endangered species.
I was unaware that Brazil had formally withdrawn from the Paris Agreement.
I knew it had abandoned the 2019 Summit and refused attendance or support for another conference.
Bolsinaro is obviously following President Trump but I am unaware they are out as a signatory to Paris.
As a near neighbour of Indonesia, Bravo!
Its only the Western World type countries who really worry about ”
“Saving the Planet””.
The rest of the world considers that the welfare of their people too be far
more important than a possible ” Problem””.
While such 3rd world countries expected money as a result of signing the
Paris accord, when this sort of thing happens they soon change their minds.
MJE VK5ELL
(y)
Cheers!
Need to destroy the rain forests for the environment.
Do these idiot bureaucrats think that tropical rainforest will just turn into desert? Of course the farmers are replanting trees, because they want to be paid, but even if they didn’t the jungle would take it back over within a few years. It’s pretty much as sustainable an operation as is possible on earth. But I’m glad that other countries are starting to realize there are strings attached to that free money.