UN Chief António Guterres, Citing Climate Worries, Says He Only Eats At Steak Houses Once Every 3 Months

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he’s cut back eating out at steak houses because of his concern over global warming.
Guterres said he “used to love steak houses but now only goes once every three months because livestock contribute significantly to warming,” The Associated Press reported Wednesday, paraphrasing his comments.
It’s unclear how often Guterres ate out at steak houses before warming worried him.
In that same interview, Guterres said global warming would be a “total disaster” if countries don’t cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough. The U.N.’s latest climate report said emissions need to drastically fall by 2030 to avoid more than 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming.
Not meeting that goal “would mean a catastrophic situation for the whole world,” Guterres said.
In the interview, Guterres called for no more coal-fired power plants to be built after 2020 and a price on carbon dioxide emissions. Guterres wants to end all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
Guterres sat down with the AP before heading to Pacific islands he said are being hardest hit by global warming. Guterres plans on using the “moral authority” of people on Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu to convince larger countries to fight warming.
“We need to make people understand that this is not sustainable,” he said. “And the reason why I’m optimistic is that I feel that more and more people are convinced of that. And as more and more people are convinced of that, I believe governments will feel the need to increase their political will which at this present moment is still lagging behind.”
Small island nations are often held up as being on the “front lines” of global warming. U.N. officials said sea level rise threatens to overtake islanders, turning them into “climate refugees” in the coming years.
However, a comprehensive 2018 study found roughly 89% of assessed islands were stable or increased in size, despite sea level rise.
“Importantly, islands located in ocean regions affected by rapid sea-level rise showed neither contraction nor marked shoreline retreat, which indicates that they may not be affected yet by the presumably negative, that is, erosive, impact of sea-level rise,” reads the study by University of La Rochelle researcher Virginie Duvat.
29 thoughts on “UN Chief António Guterres, Citing Climate Worries, Says He Only Eats At Steak Houses Once Every 3 Months”
Antonio should stop flying, and order all UN officials to stop flying. They can teleconference instead.
No, I understand that he is rowing there…
Loved how he was “sitting down with AP” before flying off to tropical islands. Yep, he’s uber concerned about global warming and is doing everything he can.
Dr. Schellnhuber, was dubbed CBE by Her Majesty in 2004 for ouspoken upper limits on human population – 2 billion. He calculated that by lowering the energy densits flux of economies by decarbonizing and no-nuclear, we will fall back to paleolithic levels.
So it’s fake news that it “popped out”. Talk about the arithmetic of mass death! The kind of maths even Royals understand.
All stakeholders should be concerned.
Or of course the claims of the disastrous effects of ‘sea level rise’ are completely wrong.
Methane is completely overlapped by water vapour so wont cause any warming.
Except in those areas where there is very little water vapor.
I would suggest to the Secretary-General that it is not necessarily a matter of political will, it is a matter of not believing. Or a matter of believing that the worst of it is far enough off that they (the politicians) don’t need to worry about it.
Either way, in the eyes of many, I suggest that the Secretary-General is be-clowning himself.
Guterres didn’t say he had sworn off steaks, just steak houses. How many steaks does he eat at home?
This is the kind of silly rhetoric we get out of the alarmist fanatics. Worrying over eating a steak. Does he really worry, or is he just putting us on? Skeptics want to know.
You think the global ruling class eats at home? They don’t have time between wine and dines and flying to Tuvalu.
Other types of restaurants serve steak as well.
Cheer up then! The global temperatues have cooled 0.5C since Feb. 2016 !
Have a nice, juicy steak to celebrate.
Secretary-General António Guterres -Oh thank god, the world is saved…LOL
Outstanding information is emerging on meat-based diets and how they affect personal health and well being in positive ways – as well as on problems associated with plant-based diets such as antinutrients, oxalates, and reduced bioavailability. A good place to start getting information is a Podcast titled Peak Human.
A completely unrealistic expectation. Come back and revisit this after you get China and India’s cooperation to stop building coal-fired power plants.
To suggest this is reasonable or realistic shows just how divorced from reality Guterres really is.
Good so I can eat steak there all the other times and be in good company. Just post on Facebook when you’re going to be there dude.
Wow, what a mismatch of minds, I wonder if any of these UN leaders, (sic), really have a clue about how mentally outclassed they are by the Chinese, by Putin, by (your choice here). I would love to see Alan Simpson, in his prime, do the slow-western-twang deconstruction of anything he has to say about anything
No, cattle creating methane is not disrupting the climate. Stop pandering to catastrophists.
Okay, I’m convinced…that I’m eating steak tonight.
I wonder how often he eats steak at home, or via room service.
He only GOES every three months …… the rest of the time he orders in ….. 😉
“Guterres wants to end all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050”
Does that mean he plans to stop breathing?
There’s another who is going to find it difficult to climb down when the planet cools.
This is basically a Mad-Lib: ” vows to cut back on , because contributes significantly to warming.”
He is over weight, needs to cut back on food, the hypocrite.
It is ironic the Reuters picture has him sitting across from the Chinese premier. China’s and India’s increasing emissions swamp his efforts in cutting back on steak and all of the developed world’s CO2 emission cuts.
In a world where territorial aggrandisement by major nations has been off the menu for a while now, its only reasonable to expect the UN to be trying to find a new raison d’etre ? Turkey’s do not after all vote for Christmas or Thanksgiving 🙂