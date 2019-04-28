Galileo and the Medicis brought Revolution and Truth – so should we now

Those who cherish freedom must recognize the work of today’s solar science revolutionaries
Jeffrey Foss, PhD
Practically everyone knows that Galileo is a heroic figure in the rise of modern science. Most people do not know, however, that the scientific revolution that Galileo launched relied on the support and protection of the Medicis. The very name of this family signifies the marriage of power and wealth that strikes fear and loathing into the hearts of those among us who – how shall I put it? – lean to the left.
But without the support of Princess Christina, wife of Ferdinand I de Medici, the truth that the Earth goes round the sun would have remained a mere theoretical novelty.
Why did Galileo turn to the Medicis? Because only they had the gold required to support his research and protect him from The Church of Rome. Why did the Medicis support Galileo? They, like many rich people before and after, supported the arts and sciences.
They also resented the stifling power of The Church, and were charmed by the gallant Galileo who dared to stand up to it. So they defended Galileo against the Inquisition, which aimed to silence him and burn his books – along with his body, perhaps, just for good measure.
Fed, funded and protected by the Medicis, Galileo launched the first great scientific revolution. With the telescope he built with his own hands, and the money of his patrons, he saw with his own eyes – for the first time of any human being – the evidence that would establish Copernicus’s revolutionary idea that the sun is at the center of our solar system, and we and our planet go around it.
The very meaning of the word ‘revolution,’ in such phrases as ‘The American Revolution,’ derives from its occurrence in the title of Copernicus’s book: On the Revolutions of the Celestial Spheres. Galileo was the Washington that turned Copernicus’s declaration of independence into the first revolution against establishment science and a globe altering success – given Medici cash.
Many things are said to be unsustainable these days, such as driving our cars, transporting our food from afar in ships and planes, and flying in jets merely to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with our families.
One thing that really is unsustainable, though too few realize it, is the reigning scientific orthodoxy of the 2000s. Government-funded science today serves as an Orwellian Ministry of Truth, just as Church-supported science did in Galileo’s day. Nothing could be more opposed to true science. Nothing like this would have been tolerated by America’s Founding Fathers.
The government-science orthodoxy that largely controls most people’s thoughts and actions nowadays is the idea that Earth’s climate is controlled internally by CO2 levels, and is being warmed apocalyptically by the CO2 that humans emit.
The revolutionary modern-day Copernican idea is that our climate is controlled by the sun, just like our orbit through space. Perhaps new Medicis will one day help solar scientists establish the hypothesis that Earth’s climate warms and cools following the quasi-periodic rising and falling of our Sun’s brightness.
Everyone now believes that the Earth circles the Sun, but most do not know that the original Copernican idea established by Galileo’s first scientific revolution was in turn defeated by Newton`s scientific revolution, which showed that the Earth follows an elliptical path round the sun, not a circular one.
Newton`s elliptical path model then fell in Einstein`s revolution, which more accurately models the Earth as falling into the gravitational well caused by solar gravity.
The historical lesson is this: science progresses through revolution and renewal.
The frailty of the CO2 theory is shown in Graph (A): While CO2 has been climbing smoothly from 1890 to the present day, Northern Hemisphere temperatures have repeatedly gone up and down without any linkage to atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.
Soon, R. Connolly and M. Connolly, 2015. Re-evaluating the role of solar variability on Northern Hemisphere temperature trends since the 19th century. Earth-Science Reviews. Vol. 150, pp. 409-452 [Based on Figure 31(a) and (c)].
The power of the solar theory is obvious in Graph (B): Global temperatures are clearly linked to changes in the brightness of the sun (total solar irradiance, TSI).
Though the solar theory has been marginalized by government-funded climate scientists, it should be supported for the good of science itself, which we know is an inherently revolutionary activity. New Medicis need to fund and protect the new Galileos of our age.
We the People need to start questioning government-science with the same principled scrutiny and skepticism we employ for all other government business. We need to once again recognize the virtues of privately funded science, notably its essential freedom from government control.
Those who cherish freedom must become cognizant of the work of the solar science revolutionaries, support it, and help disseminate it among the people. A good place to start would be the work of Dr. Willie Soon, whose sun-centered theory of climate change has made him a modern Galileo: a scientist shunned, denied funding – and demonized by government-supported earth-centered climatologists.
Belief grounded in actual, replicable evidence must remain free if science is to survive – along with American life, liberty, prosperity and happiness. America flirts with severe decline when it consorts with the enforcement of scientific orthodoxy under the banner of “climate change.”
But flirtation need not lead to marriage. It’s not too late to call the whole thing off.
Dr. Jeffrey Foss is a philosopher of science, Professor Emeritus at the University of Victoria, Canada, and author of Beyond Environmentalism: A Philosophy of Nature.
‘Everyone now believes that the Earth circles the Sun, but most do not know that the original Copernican idea established by Galileo’s first scientific revolution was in turn defeated by Newton`s scientific revolution, which showed that the Earth follows an elliptical path round the sun, not a circular one.’
The Ancients knew the earth went round the sun and an elliptical path was taken. This is seen in the astronomical work by the Incas, Aztecs, Egyptians and Greeks. This knowledge was then lost, as indeed were the advances made by the Romans whose knowledge of concrete and erecting large buildings was forgotten for 1500 years.
Similarly, prior to Dr Mann we surely knew the overwhelming impact of the sun on our planet and the resultant rise and fall of temperatures, combined with other factors. Information we seemed to temporarily forget. So history repeats itself and hopefully historians, geologists and climatologists will rediscover things we always knew
tonyb
Today, physicists freely debate Einstein’s General Relativity formulations. Yet it is one of the most tested and established of physical theories explaining many things in our universe with high precision. GR has Passed all experimental measures to the limits of measurement error given it so far.
Yet there are many highly respected, thought-full brilliant physicists (theoretical cosmologists and astronomers) suspect there is something more to know that will fundamentally alter the formulation of GR, maybe on the Hubble scale (about 4 Gigaparsec), and they are welcomed and respected with their arguments about GR’s current formulations. And no one so far has been able to theoretically merge equally well tested quantum physics with Einstein’s GR without having the proposed Grand Unification formulations blow-up in a mathematical sense.
Yet no physicist of any credibility or respect would try to invoke “consensus” as a reason to fully and unquestioningly accept Einstein’s GR formulation.
So it is utterly amazing to me* that so many good respected physicists remain silent to the calls by climate scientists to accept the incontrovertible “consensus” of the future catastrophic projections being made by climate science today.
*Hal Lewis (a respected emeritus physics professor and long-time APS member from UC Santa Barabara) famously (within physics circles) resigned in 2010 very publicly over this exact same issue of “consensus climate science” acceptance by the APS.
https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/201011/memberresigns.cfm
And if anything it has only gotten worse at APS since Dr Lewis’s resignation. That should have been awake-up call to the physics community what was happening to them, the damage to their institution inflicted on them by their “leadership.” The politics and political ideology that infiltrated their science and pursuit of scientific truths with skepticism as their sword to slash through the junk science is being destroyed right in front of them.
Well stated, Dr. Foss. Bravo!
Except that the TSI reconstruction that underlies the temperature reconstruction is all wrong.
Here is the correct TSI:
https://leif.org/research/TSI-Soon-Wrong.png
It is poor argumentation to use incorrect data.
The posting does a disservice to truth.
Perhaps Jeffrey Foss can contact Willie Soon, and become as Princess Christina, so as to make another attempt at the truth.
Leif
It looks like your argument is actually with Soon, R. Connolly and M. Connolly (2015), from the link Foss provided, which depicts TSI construction from Hoyt et al. (1993). You might explain why your reconstructions look so different from Hoyt et al.
science requires good people searching for truth and given support when they need it. I am not a scientist but studied history. Galileo and Copernicus are two giants in the long story of science that had to be fought for against long odds. Those fighting deserve our support in every way.
Today, Galileo would be termed a denier, for denying that the sun revolved around the earth.
And in the field of medicine, spare a thought for Ignaz Semmelweis, who paid with his life at the hands of the establishment.
Seems pretty clear.
I don’t think this following comment really addresses the topic of the article. But, here are some interesting bits of history to consider…. some of it quite ironic.
– Galileo had rejected Kepler’s idea that the planets were in elliptical orbits. Rather, Galileo stood by the pure circular orbits that Copernicus proposed. And the model of the circular orbits actually was less accurate than the system of crystal spheres, that the Greek Philosopher Ptolemy created. So, the Roman Catholic Church was actually sticking to the evidence by defending a pagan view of the universe.
– Kepler’s proposed elliptical orbit idea didn’t have an explanation as to why the planets followed those paths. It is not until Newton’s law of universal gravity, that things really started to come together.
– Copernicus (who held an office in the Roman Catholic Church) had his book proposing the solar-centric universe in the RC library for over 200 years.
– Copernicus said “We have a supremely good and orderly creator, therefore the heavens ought to behave in an orderly manner”. So Copernicus’ view of the universe supported the idea of things normally behaving according to rules created by God, as opposed to the Greek view that they were regularly influenced by the various gods who often fought with each other.
– Opposition to a solar-centric universe came mostly from academia, rather than the RC Church religious leaders themselves. Universities were very enamored of the Greek philosophers, and the solar-centric view was in direct opposition to that. But, for those who read the bible, there was no opposition to the solar-centric view in scripture. Though, the RC Church also believed its own assertions to be on par with scripture.
Simply amazing, and the oldest fake news we know, still echoing in academic chambers.
It was Kepler who showed elliptical orbits were more perfect than circular, not less, and who discovered universal gravitation, not Newton, nor Galileo.
Newtons operational algebra is simply plagiarized from Kepler.
Galileo received a copy of Kepler’s original discovery and told a confidant he understood not one word!
The entire CO2 debate devolves into a basic lie on this issue. Leibniz, whom the Founding Fathers based the Declaration of Independence, “Pursuit of Happiness”, on, made fun of Galileo’s inability to solve the Rota Aristoteles “paradox” because of his Aristotelian ideology!
It does the effort no benefit to push the Galileo meme – it makes CNN look amateur.
It is no wonder a poor kid of 16, Greta, is invited by Mr. Bercow to Westminster and not Pres. Trump.
Is Greta a modern day Galileo?
Using the term “Earth’s climate” when you mean fractions of a degree change in an average air temperature is not helpful in moving understanding. “Atmospheric warming” or atmospheric temperature changes, or even global atmospheric warming seem closer to your intent, and the authors you cite.
For a place, if you take standard items of a weather report, say temperature, precipitation, wind direction, and wind speed – all of which get integrated by the plants growing there – can you show that the place’s climate has changed?
Not where I live.
Our climate is a lee-of-mountains continental interior, dry hot summer, cold winter, some snow and spring showers. Despite CO2 or changes in the brightness of the sun (total solar irradiance, TSI), that’s the way it was in 1880, and long before, perhaps 10,000 years.
Eisenhower’s 1961 farewell address had two warnings: the most often noted: military industrial complex; the other, science-technological elites dictating public policy.
“Akin to, and largely responsible for the sweeping changes in our industrial-military posture, has been the technological revolution during recent decades.
In this revolution, research has become central; it also becomes more formalized, complex, and costly. A steadily increasing share is conducted for, by, or at the direction of, the Federal government.
Today, the solitary inventor, tinkering in his shop, has been over shadowed by task forces of scientists in laboratories and testing fields. In the same fashion, the free university, historically the fountainhead of free ideas and scientific discovery, has experienced a revolution in the conduct of research. Partly because of the huge costs involved, a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. For every old blackboard there are now hundreds of new electronic computers.
The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present and is gravely to be regarded.
Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.”
Such a scenario unfolded in the Soviet Union later known as Lysenkoism, whereby a science (anti-science) narrative dominated science agencies, and, in some realms, killed alternative and contrary expressions and ideas along with some of the scientists who espoused them.
Today, in the climate change industry with “consensus” science the only acceptable version of the truth, along with using Holocaust metaphors to describe and demonize those whose own evidence does not support the consensus narrative, we have another Inquisition whose purpose is to uphold the established belief system.
I do grow so weary from otherwise intelligent people misrepresenting the issues the Church had at the time with Galileo. It was complicated situation complicated by politics and science. At the time, the Church was the leading proponent and supporter of science and felt it had an obligation to not promulgate false science.
Also at the time, Aristotle was revered and the consensus of the scientists accepted Aristotle’s view of the earth. Galileo was never an apostate in the eyes of the Church, he had failed, in their view, to prove many of his theories and he also brought theology into science which was something the Church avoided. He was, as it turned out, in error about many of his heliocentric theories as was later proven by other Catholic and Protestant scientists. The Church did not want theology attached to unproven scientific theories or to any theories, in reality, but especially not false theories.
Galileo was an egotistical loudmouth and brought all of his problems upon himself. The true story is far more interesting. If the Church had been like Governments in our day, they would have not cared about the accuracy of the science but, fortunately, they were not. In essence, Galileo wanted them to accept all of his theory, even those parts which were not proven. Compare to AGW today. If the Church had not challenged parts of his theory, which were wrong, it would be like the Governments today demanding everyone accept the hypothesis of AGW and CC, though it has never been proven and putting the full weight of the Church behind it. They were not willing to do that and especially, not after Galileo brought theology into the mix. If he had left it at hypotheses and left God out of them, the Church would have had no problem with him.
Also Galileo was never, ever tortured. He was treated quite well, in fact. The true story is fascinating, full of intrigue, including the Medici’s, and politics. The Inquisition had nothing whatsoever to do with Galileo. The Church was the guardian of truth in science and accepted proven science over the Bible in every case. We can only dream of governments today of being as careful with science, especially, the “science” of climate change and global warming, as the Church was in its day.
The Galileo Controversy
https://www.catholic.com/tract/the-galileo-controversy
Government science is just as absurd a term as government education, government medicine or government charity. Force is incompatible with honest inquiry.