Buzzfeed: Feeling Empathy for Climate Change Suicide Bombers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Buzzfeed reporter Alison Willmore invites her audience to empathise with the desperation which drives fictional and not so fictional greens who commit atrocities the sake of the planet.
Climate Change Fiction Is Rethinking The Ecoterrorist
We don’t need to be on board with the extreme actions of characters in First Reformed and The Overstory to feel some empathy for the desperation that drives them.
Alison Willmore BuzzFeed News Reporter
Posted on April 28, 2019, at 9:59 a.m. ET
Toward the end of Paul Schrader’s most recent film, First Reformed, the main character straps on an explosive vest with the intention of blowing himself up — along with a church full of other people — driven by an inarticulate but intense desire to strike a blow on behalf of the environment.
The character’s name is Ernst Toller, he’s played by a dyspeptic Ethan Hawke, and he isn’t an ecological radical when the film starts. He’s a minister at a small church in upstate New York that’s more of a historical tourist attraction than a functional place of worship, and when we first meet him, he seems to think about climate change the way a lot of us do, or used to — as inexorably dire but also still distant enough a concept to not cast a shadow over our day-to-day lives.
That changes after he pays a visit to a troubled parishioner named Michael (Philip Ettinger), an activist for whom the effects of global warming are not abstract at all, and who’s in the grip of an existential crisis prompted by his wife Mary’s (Amanda Seyfried) pregnancy. How can it be justifiable, he demands of Ernst, to bring a child into a world you believe is going to crumble within their lifetime? He’s not being dramatic or alarmist. It’s a real question, one he shores up with all the data he’s accrued about sea levels rising and land mass shrinking, which he follows to logical conclusions about catastrophic change and civilization being shaken at its foundations. “The bad times will begin,” as he puts it. “This isn’t some distant future. You will live to see this.”
Ernst is the preacher, but Michael is delivering his own fire-and-brimstone sermon. Their conversation echoes the first chapter of journalist David Wallace-Wells’ best-selling climate change opus The Uninhabitable Earth, which opens with the assurance that our situation “is worse, much worse, than you think,” before pondering the question of children and whether having them signifies optimism or just “willful blindness.”
While Ernst goes into the meeting intending to talk Michael down from his hopelessness, he emerges, instead, infected with dread himself. And that dread begins blossoming, compounded by guilt, when he discovers Michael dead in the woods from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. By the time Ernst puts on that explosive vest, which he took from a box hidden in Michael’s garage, we understand his intentions as both extremist and an attempt at a logical response to an impossible problem: How are we supposed to behave in the face of the possibility that there is no future for us, because of our own choices as a species?
…
It’s interesting too to think of the young fandom that the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, has accrued, as profiled in New York magazine back in December. They’re kids who found themselves nodding along to his manifesto about how we need “a revolution against the industrial system,” creating “anti-civ” reading lists, and participating in open-air survivalist workshops in preparation for the end of civilization. The subjects of the article prefer the term “ecoextremism” and act cagey about their commitment to violence, but they do feel like real-world relations to all these fictional characters. The same feelings of quiet, constant panic in the face of an inevitable future that come through in this fiction are also bubbling up in our lives, and in these subcultures whose affiliations and actions may be beyond the pale, but whose desperation feels very familiar.Read more: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alisonwillmore/climate-change-fiction-is-rethinking-the-ecoterrorist
Mocking the church, building audience sympathy for eco-terrorism, and empathising with people who praise the madness of the Unabomber, all in one article.
20 thoughts on “Buzzfeed: Feeling Empathy for Climate Change Suicide Bombers”
The only thing the world need saving from is eco-lunatics.
Trouble is – they’re multiplying like an un-contained virus.
And an un-contained virus is probably the biggest threat to humankind.
A circular cause-and-effect argument I know, but how am I wrong?
You’re not too far off there. Super bugs and bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics is a much bigger threat to humanity than climate change.
That’s Slimeworld for ya!
As much as I do not like the idea of a military takeover, I sometimes think
that as the Father of Modern Turkey,, Kemal Attaaturk, said, prior to its
present ruler, that when the politicians have made a big mess of things, then
its the duty of the Army to take over, clean things up, and then hand
back the country to civilian government again
The film “Seven days in May” was very thought provoking.
MJE VK5ELL
This threat poses a serious challenge to the existing mitigation tactics, schemes and logistics as it’s potential perpetrators might have a serious technical, scientific and IT background and seamlessly dissolve in the usual flow of seasoned frequent flyers.
I’m just concerned for his voting rights.
Buzzfeed is aptly named. You need a good buzz before swallowing what they feed you.
Lifted right out of Wikipedia…
Ted also said leftism is “one of the most widespread manifestations of the craziness of our world.” He said leftists were “mainly socialists, collectivists, ‘politically correct’ types, feminists, gay and disability activists, animal rights activists and the like.” He said, “a movement that exalts nature and opposes technology must take a resolutely anti-leftist stance and must avoid all collaboration with leftists.”
People are being preached to about an … “existential crisis”, but where is it?
The American Lung Association’s latest master work of science fiction describes a crisis in the state of the air we breathe, and yet the cover of it’s report has a picture of a family apparently enjoying the air of an outdoor recreation area. The only hint of doom in this photograph is the blood-red overcast. Even the visual is contradictory — a family enjoying the outdoors, and yet this picture of pleasure is colored red to suggest catastrophic warmth or the blood of suffering, I suppose. A sense of disaster, thus, is forced onto a scene where there is NO disaster!
This speaks to the fact that the so called “existential crisis” is like the photograph — an okay situation falsely colored in an exaggerated way, in order to create an emotional impact about a crisis that exists only in creative minds.
While I have touched on this sort of thing before, I wonder at which point ‘acted’ and ‘real’ become so blurred that those ‘on the brink’ will see this sort of thing as a script or manifesto to act out in the real world.
God forbid this would happen, but were it to do so, COULD this and other films like it, point a very accusatory finger at the common theme?
Yes, a long bow to be drawn for sure, but as a topic of discussion now, it may be a topic for litigation tomorrow.
The thin line between fiction and fact in a balanced society, may well be inflammatory in an unhinged one….
just which society we currently live in at the moment, is questionable…..
Crying FIRE in a crowded venue is illegal for very good reason, and just plain stupid for other reasons, and the loony extremists out there certainly don’t need encouragement.
Am I being a touch too sensitive?
Probably, but complacency can end up bighting you in the rear-end.
I also wonder how much prime-time TV shows influence the weak-minded and shape their outlook on society. Can’t help but think there might be a few twisted souls out there with a desire to commit a crime they saw on a cop show without making the mistakes that the villain on TV did, thereby evading the police.
“Crying FIRE in a crowded venue is illegal for very good reason…”
This is an example often used by people arguing that ‘Free Speech’ is Not A Good Thing, and is flawed because it places Free Speech in isolation.
What people usually forget in this argument is that Freedom of Speech does not automatically remove Responsibility for your own Actions.
Yes, you are actually completely free to shout FIRE where ever you want, but you are also completely responsible for whatever happens as a direct result of your shouting. You are an adult. Adults are responsible for their own actions because it is assumed at a social and legal level that adults are capable of thinking things through properly.
This is the bit usually ignored by all those trying to argue/counter argue Freedom of Speech. Protestors blocking entire streets like to claim this is their Freedom of Speech moment and Righties can’t complain because they are all for FoS, and, if speaking were their only action then they would be correct.
Problem is their other actions include blocking public access and occasional violence.
Core point – Adults are responsible for their actions. That includes the words themselves (FIRE! in a crowded area) and the actions taken while saying said words.
Say what you like, but remember, you have to take ownership of it as well.
This perspective is an extreme example of the Amity-Enmity complex of human behavior. Humans need one or more enemy groups. It’s in our nature, and having such outside threats brings internal group cohesiveness. If no outside threats are available (i.e. no threats from war, criminality, disease, want, etc.), some humans will invent a threat and vilify it with great vigor. So fear over ‘climate change will destroy Earth’ arises.
I’m totally for suicide bombers against global warming. Not so much if they want to commit homicide at the same time.
As for Ted Kaczinsky (or whatever) – just a homicide bomber – no support whatever.
Eric Worrall needs to stop dragging up any, and all, the bilge that the internet offers.
Give me something I can use.
Preferably the location of the vacuum leak that makes my SUV run rough at idle. 🙂
This is now starting to make sense.
The left’s love of Islam and willingness to forgive the endless acts of terror are because they share a common desire to blow up the west.
However, there is a better alternative for the lefties. Rather than to take out innocent people along the way, if you travel to a remote area and blow yourselves up in a safe place, you can escape the misery that you believe awaits and allow the rest of the world’s population to enjoy the warm beach weather in peace and tranquility.
I spent the weekend watching flat earth videos. Fascinating stuff. They go to extremes to believe their own story and make the most ludicrous reasons as to why the earth can not be flat. After watching many of these, I’m not surprised at CAGW refuses to die. They truly will not believe anything but what they want to believe, the flat earthers have proven that beyond a shadow of a doubt.
The best set of vids that I watched was posted by SciManDan, so I’ll happily give him a plug.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRtsZ5Iak9wSLsQLQ3XOAeA/videos
Well it is Buzzfeed.
MSNBC and CNN political reporting looks honest and sane compared to a typical Buzzfeed story.
Burn down the village to save it.
Cultists gotta’ do what cults do.
Gang Green effects the body politic(civil society) in the same manner gangrene acts on a living body.
I am starting to wonder; Is madness contageous?
The Cult of Calamitous Climate is most strange,for good news,makes them ever more strident.
Now as the planet fails to warm as they predicted,catastrophe has failed to arrive..Are they relieved?
Are they happy?
Apparently not.
Instead the likes of Buzzfeed want to encourage the delusional and easily gulled to blow themselves up,taking as many of us “unenlightened ones” with them as they can.?