Native American Wisdom on Polar bears and Kappiananngittuq:

Native American Wisdom and Kappiananngittuq:
Polar Bears and Bowhead whales
published Pacifica Tribune April 17, 2019
What’s Natural column
Native American Wisdom and Kappiananngittuq: Part 1
In 2010 Nunavut’s Minister of Environment Daniel Shewchuk wrote, “Inuit hunters have a close relationship with the land and wildlife. They have observed that the overall population of polar bears in Nunavut is not declining as some suggest, but rather is thriving. No known environmental or other factors are currently posing a significant or immediate threat to polar bears overall. Furthermore, Inuit knowledge and science corroborate that the species can and will adapt to changing and severe climatic conditions, as it has done for centuries.”
The Inuit truly practice the concept of “it takes a village”. Hunters sit down in kappiananngittuq and respectfully share their observations of wildlife and their movements. Kappiananngittuq is the Inuit word for a “safe place to discuss”. Based on community discussions, Inuit have steadfastly claimed it is “The Time of the Most Polar Bears”. Overhunting has been one of the world’s greatest threats to wildlife. And the growing number of polar bears is testimony to wise hunting regulations now honored by the Inuit.
In contrast, based on questionable computer models, some western scientists have argued two-thirds of all polar bears will be extinct by the year 2030. Climate scientists like Gavin Schmidt sitting in his New York office, suggested the Inuit are in total denial. Sadly, in climate politics there is no kappiananngittuq where people safely discuss divergent knowledge. If you dare disagree with models of gloom and doom, you are attacked as an ignorant denier.
|A well-fed polar bear
In part 2, I will present abundant scientific evidence supporting Inuit claims that it is the “time of the most polar bears”. But first I present an example of the Inuit’s amazing ability to correctly diagnose changes in Arctic wildlife populations. Kappiananngittuq discussions consistently resulted in accurate conclusions, far superior to western science.
Due to overharvesting during the early 20thcentury, Bowhead whales were undeniably on the brink of extinction. In response, commercial hunting of Bowheads along the Canadian Arctic was wisely banned in 1951. Inuit subsistence hunting continued until 1979 but was later prohibited. After extensive debate, a limited licensed subsistence hunt was eventually renewed in Nunavut in 1996.
When the Inuit first petitioned to hunt the Bowhead in the 1980s, scientists argued the Bowhead population had not yet recovered to the sustainable numbers needed to safely permit subsistence hunting. The Inuit insisted scientists grossly underrepresented the whale’s abundance due to faulty surveys. It is not exactly clear how the Inuit counted, but by compiling their community’s observations, they concluded there were three times more Bowhead than scientific models suggested.
Many non-Inuit were suspicious, insinuating Inuit estimates were a self-serving calculation driven by their desire to hunt more whales. Off-hand comments portrayed Inuit estimates as mere hunches lacking written documentation and verifiable observations. Inuit science was not considered on par with hi-tech calculations.
But scientific surveys frequently suffer from a wide range of biases and inaccuracies. Models are often just the best guesses of a small group of scientists that get translated into numbers and equations. The data that feed their models are often limited by scant observations.
In the 1970s, during the Bowhead’s spring migration, scientists perched on hilltops, or pressure ridges in the ice. They counted whales as they migrated north through the open-water “leads” along the north coast of Alaska. They erroneously assumed that when the winds changed and ice temporarily closed those leads, whales stopped migrating. Only after the winds again shifted and the leads reopened, did scientists continue their count. Based on such survey assumptions, scientists modeled that only 2000-3000 Bowhead whales existed. And such small numbers meant the whales were still endangered.
In contrast Inuit hunters had always ventured much further out on the ice. Based on experience, they argued that when open-water leads closed, the whale migration still continued. The swirling pack ice always generated chaotic but sufficient springtime cracks and leads, providing whales enough opportunities to breathe.
|Bowhead Whale creating breathing hole
Bowheads also break relatively thin ice to make their own breathing holes. Whales were never restricted to large open-water leads along the coast. Thus, Inuit hunters argued the scientists had been blind to the majority of migrating whales. To their credit, western scientists re-designed their surveys to address the Inuit’s criticisms. The Inuit were proven correct, and amazingly had correctly calculated that Bowhead populations were 3 times higher than scientists had estimated. I suggest we all could benefit by debating kappiananngittuq style.
Jim Steele is the retired director of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism.
19 thoughts on “Native American Wisdom on Polar bears and Kappiananngittuq:”
Fortunately the Bowhead whales haven’t become poster children for the Climate Change crowd, so the scientists were willing to listen to others and to challenge their own assumptions.
Such self criticism is no longer permitted in Climate Science.
Simple, they’re all wet, cold & slimy, not lending themselves to the image of soft, warm & cuddly.
Direct observation will ALWAYS Trump; extrapolations, estimates, and models. Wouldn’t it be nice to remove all BIAS from ‘science’? Bias, that taints ‘scientific’ results? Pretending that ‘scientists’ are all PURE of motive … PURE and free from all bias is ridiculous and smacks of RELIGIOUS dogma.
As likely as all catholic priests being chased and celibate !
Oh my! What a quaint and outdated understanding of science you have.
Scientists have a moral obligation to exaggerate, twist and distort the data to maintain momentum to achieve “ambitious ” targets to cut GHG and save the planet. Being an “activist-scientist” and engaging in “communication” is part of the job description.
Gone are the days when it was sufficient to be a lefty after a few pints, down at the pub, on your time off.
As “Sir David” tells us “it’s hard to exaggerate”. We are half way through the next mass extinction. ( OK, so it wasn’t THAT hard, was it ?) .
… and “70% of bird species have gone”. ( OK , so finally, it’s pretty easy just to make shit up but it’s sure to get you published in the Guardian.)
Separation of logical domains. Deductive rather than inferential reasoning. Replication, not consensus. Plainly stated assumptions/assertions. A model is a hypothesis, of course, of course.
I suggest we let a group of these First Nations observers travel up the length and breadth of the Great Barrier Reef in their outboard dinghies and do a proper count of how much coral bleaching / die-off is really happening.
My bet is they’d report about 10% of what the James Cook University team has been hyperventilating over.
I’m sure the Aborigines can do that just as well for you.
The Climate Changers are all part of a huge cult. Don’t take my word for it, check out the definition of a cult. You will see.
Ah, but they have a consensus, a political consensus. The Earth is flat. Perhaps in a peculiar geometry.
Of COURSE the earth is flat – look down at it from 10,000 ft, it is flat; from 100,000 ft looking straight down, it is flat. From space, same thing (it is a bit rounded on the edges but most of it is flat – any time of day or night). From the moon’s orbit it is a flat disk, no matter which side you look at.
Any more questions?
Wait, climate change is real and spectacular. However, Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change a.k.a. Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming a.k.a. et cetera is prophecy for profit. Fortunately, most people are not so green.
Field data, provided by independent, experienced, unbiased field observers, is the gold standard for analytical purposes. Field data from grant seeking, inexperienced, biased johnny-come-lately’s should always be suspect.
Agreed. They are a cult as an earlier post made clear. How do rational civilized people handle cults? We destroy them using the levers of power available under the law. How many would still be alive if Jim Jones was locked away in San Quentin rather than being embraced by the Democrats of San Francisco. Republicans who believe that they can compromise by a modified presentation of cult doctrine are low hanging fruit. Leaving them hanging in the political tree will serve to focus the minds of their compatriots. Congressman Matt Gaetz should do nicely.
Excellent story and moral Dr. Steele! Thank You!
The moral of the Inuit story – careful observation and honest communication beats models and computer theories every time.
Imagine that.
The observations of those that live close to nature were more accurate than those who live close to computer models.
Kudos to those scientists studying Bowheads for considering and accepting these facts.
(Waiting for the day I can offer “kudos” to climate “scientists’.).
Northern version of ‘crowd sourcing’.
The difference is that the hunters are generally experts in the field. They know what they are seeing and what they are not seeing.
They know a lot of stuff that people who go to ‘sustainability class’ don’t know or believe.
Another fascinating article. Thanks.