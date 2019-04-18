The Extinction Rebellion leaders: Jet-setter Robin Boardman, a Buddhist teacher and a yoga instructor

From The Telegraph

Leading Extinction Rebellion activist Robin Boardman-Pattinson says that air travel should only be used in emergencies, but has enjoyed multiple skiing holidays in recent years

By Jamie Johnson and Jack Hardy

18 April 2019 • 7:45 AM

A leading Extinction Rebellion activist who said that “air travel should only be used in emergencies” lives a jet-set lifestyle, taking skiing holidays, visiting global landmarks and enjoying walks along palm-tree lined paths.

Robin Boardman-Pattinson walked out of a television interview after being branded “incompetent, middle-class and self indulgent” by Sky’s Adam Boulton, but The Telegraph can reveal that climate change is not the only cause which he fights for.

The 21-year-old is a serial protestor, who has railed against Dominos Pizza, Bristol Magistrates court, Toby Young and Bromley Council.

He’s also campaigned against the expansion of Heathrow airport, supported Muslim women wearing Hijabs and Niqabs and asked for retail space in Bristol turned into a slave trade museum.

Worryingly, he also shared a post which calls the allegations of anti-semitism in the Labour party “a massive smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn by the Netanyahuite supporters in the party and wider media/society.”

Mr Boardman-Pattinson, far right, has been arrested for protesting before. Credit: Facebook

But while Mr Boardman-Pattinson rallies against climate change, he has taken at least three skiing holidays in recent years, and has posed for photographs in front of the leaning tower of Pisa. He was unavailable for comment.

But Mr Boardman-Pattinson is not the only protestor to have a coulourful campaign history.

Roger Hallam, who organised the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations has previously hosted at sit-down protest outside the London School of Economics demanding that they pay their cleaning staff a higher wage.

The 52-year-old is apparently researching a PhD in effective radical campaigning and once went on a two-week hunger strike in protest at King’s College London’s investments in fossil fuels, which they then agreed to phase out by the end of 2022.

Mr Hallam was keen to show his support of a spraypaint protest at the offices of The Sun in London Bridge, while he has also urged friends to sign a petition to lower rental costs for students at University College London.

Read the full story at The Telegraph here.

