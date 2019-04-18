The Extinction Rebellion leaders: Jet-setter Robin Boardman, a Buddhist teacher and a yoga instructor

Leading Extinction Rebellion activist Robin Boardman-Pattinson says that air travel should only be used in emergencies, but has enjoyed multiple skiing holidays in recent years
By Jamie Johnson and Jack Hardy
18 April 2019 • 7:45 AM
A leading Extinction Rebellion activist who said that “air travel should only be used in emergencies” lives a jet-set lifestyle, taking skiing holidays, visiting global landmarks and enjoying walks along palm-tree lined paths.
Robin Boardman-Pattinson walked out of a television interview after being branded “incompetent, middle-class and self indulgent” by Sky’s Adam Boulton, but The Telegraph can reveal that climate change is not the only cause which he fights for.
The 21-year-old is a serial protestor, who has railed against Dominos Pizza, Bristol Magistrates court, Toby Young and Bromley Council.
He’s also campaigned against the expansion of Heathrow airport, supported Muslim women wearing Hijabs and Niqabs and asked for retail space in Bristol turned into a slave trade museum.
Worryingly, he also shared a post which calls the allegations of anti-semitism in the Labour party “a massive smear campaign against Jeremy Corbyn by the Netanyahuite supporters in the party and wider media/society.”
Mr Boardman-Pattinson, far right, has been arrested for protesting before. Credit: Facebook
But while Mr Boardman-Pattinson rallies against climate change, he has taken at least three skiing holidays in recent years, and has posed for photographs in front of the leaning tower of Pisa. He was unavailable for comment.
But Mr Boardman-Pattinson is not the only protestor to have a coulourful campaign history.
Roger Hallam, who organised the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations has previously hosted at sit-down protest outside the London School of Economics demanding that they pay their cleaning staff a higher wage.
The 52-year-old is apparently researching a PhD in effective radical campaigning and once went on a two-week hunger strike in protest at King’s College London’s investments in fossil fuels, which they then agreed to phase out by the end of 2022.
Mr Hallam was keen to show his support of a spraypaint protest at the offices of The Sun in London Bridge, while he has also urged friends to sign a petition to lower rental costs for students at University College London.
18 thoughts on “The Extinction Rebellion leaders: Jet-setter Robin Boardman, a Buddhist teacher and a yoga instructor”
DARLING you forgot Emma Thompson:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/04/18/emma-thompson-accused-hypocrisy-takes-overnight-flight-la-take/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_AsWdQp5sFXYF
It seems all these spoiled brats know how to do is throw a tantrum. Their parents failed to raise useful adults, probably by caving in to every childhood tantrum. Unfortunately it appears as the only coping strategy they’ve ever learned.
The cult minions are too drug-addled and brain dead to care about what their leaders do.
That’s a legitimate emergency. He has to get his skiing in before all the snow is gone.
If you drive an SUV, or take vacations using air travel, then do not protest climate change.
Only SUV? I say any fossil fuel use, only Amish living is allowed.
A movement of idiots that want to force their ideas on others, but do as they wish personally.
Every airline should assist all identified protestors to reduce their personal carbon footprint by banning them from using their planes. Governments should also provide similar assistance to those individuals through the use of no-fly lists, or even the removal of passports, and driving licences. Power companies should assist them by disconnecting them from their services, and retailers should automatically remove any non-local produce from their shopping basket. Only through such assistance and encouragement will these protestors resist temptation, and lead the lives they aspire to.
Paul C, if that ever appears in a UK political party manifesto i will vote for them regardless of what the rest of their policies are.I would give every single one of these people exactly what they want immediately.
The archetype of the hypocritical leftist poseur with wealth and privilege, i bet his money comes from family capitalism.
One of my favorite local ski areas has an event for an organization called “Protect our Winters”, which wants people to take action against “Climate Change” so that winter won’t go away.
So basically, they expect me to drive nearly 100 miles each way to a mountain in a remote location where nobody could exist if it were not for the ample supply of inexpensive fossil fuels, suit up in my high-tech ski gear which are products of high-tech manufacturing from all over the globe, and then be transported up said mountain over and over again on a coal-powered lift for no better purpose than my personal recreation, except that this time I’ll be doing it in the name of fighting “climate change”, which if taken the least bit seriously would ultimately mean eliminating 100 mile drives, high-tech manufacturing, and self-indulgent personal recreation.
To add to the irony of it all, for the last two seasons I’ve been doing a bit less skiing than usual, because of the excessive cold we’ve been having in the region.
This is the fun, imaginative anarchy stuff the group does.
“More than 500 people have been arrested since Monday, including three charged with gluing themselves to a train.”
And the cult of CAGW supporters have made a film ‘Woman at War” to push anarchy and eco terrorism. Next they will have there own super hero.
https://www.indiewire.com/2019/03/woman-at-war-review-benedikt-erlingsson-1202048224/https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-47974244
Extinction Rebellion: Climate protests ‘diverting’ London police
Since the group was set up last year, members have shut bridges, poured buckets of fake blood outside Downing Street, blockaded the BBC and stripped semi-naked in Parliament.
It has three core demands: for the government to “tell the truth about climate change”; to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025; and to create a citizens’ assembly to oversee progress. …
…. But critics say they cause unnecessary disruption and waste police time when forces are already overstretched.
“(Your) “air travel should only be used in emergencies”
Fixed.
All of 21 years old, huh?
That’s about 14 in modern years, isn’t it?
There are many jet setting ‘religious’ teachers who travel around the globe regularly.
In UK they’ve just been subject to BBC Attenborough propaganda BS on prime time a day before extinction rebellion protests at airport(s) – gross error of judgement by the BBC, who should really have pulled it and broadcast another time of a less catalytic time.
CCB, if you think the timing of the documentary going out and these protests taking place are coincidental on the part of either party i have a bridge to sell you.
Rules for me; Rules for thee
This is the governing principle of people. I adroitly noticed that people are always in favor of a new regulation to save the earth, new tax to help the poor, et cetera until they realize it affects them personally. They always want someone else to be affected, never themselves. Politicians and eco-warriors are no different, which is why it is okay if they are excluded from the regulations/tax/austerity that they promote. It is always you you you, never me.
But I always say that never ask me to do something you won’t do yourself and I won’t ask you to do something I wouldn’t do myself. When I was in high school, a teacher gave us a hypothetical situation where you were on a life raft and you had to decide who was to die to save the majority. Each person had a different occupation. Of everyone in the class, I was the only way to say myself. How could I tell other people to make the ultimate sacrifice if I wasn’t willing to myself? I was mocked for my decision, even by the teacher.