Ocasio-Cortez Promotes Green New Deal With Video That Envisions A Democratic Socialist Utopia

- Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a video depicting a utopian future because of the Green New Deal.
- Democrats take control in 2020 and create a “society that was not only modern and wealthy, but dignified and humane too,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.
- Energy experts and economists are skeptical the Green New Deal is possible or even desirable.
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a video depicting how the Green New Deal would turn the U.S. into a Democratic socialist utopia, complete with a bullet train from New York City to D.C.
The video depicts a future where the Democratic Party takes the Senate and White House in 2020 and enacts a Green New Deal that ends up creating a “society that was not only modern and wealthy, but dignified and humane too,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.
Ocasio-Cortez says Americans need to close their eyes and “imagine” a Green New Deal society before it can happen. Meanwhile, energy experts and economists are skeptical the Green New Deal is possible or even desirable.
“We need to be able to close our eyes and imagine it,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the seven-minute cartoon. “We can be whatever we have the courage to see.”
Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal in February, bungling the bill’s roll-out and creating confusion over her signature legislation. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey introduced a companion bill in the Senate.
The Green New Deal calls for achieving “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years through a massive green energy build-up, including high-speed rail and retrofitting every building. The bill also calls for universal health care and job guarantees. (RELATED: TIME 100 List Includes 16-Year-Old Climate Activist Who Says A ‘Sixth Mass Extinction’ Is Upon Us)
The video comes after the Green New Deal fell flat in Congress. The Green New Deal bill got zero votes in the Senate when it was brought to the floor, and parts of it were rejected by House Democrats during a committee hearing — including a “no” vote from Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez teamed up with Justice Democrats, anti-capitalist author Naomi Klein and The Intercept, a news organization. Ocasio-Cortez said she’d been collaborating “for months” to get the video finished.
Part of the video focuses on Ileana, who Ocasio-Cortez calls “a true child of the Green New Deal.” Ileana gets a union job restoring wetlands in Louisiana as part of the Green New Deal — at this point there’s a labor shortage because of how massive an undertaking the Green New Deal is, says Ocasio-Cortez.
(Somehow all this work, including dismantling pipelines, is accomplished without gas-powered construction equipment.)
Ileana eventually becomes a teacher, then gets elected to Ocasio-Cortez’s seat in Congress. Ocasio-Cortez is recounting all of this while riding the high-speed rail from New York City to Washington, D.C.
Of course, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies, according to Ocasio-Cortez. Sometime in the future, Hurricane Sheldon hits southern Florida and “parts of Miami went underwater for the last time,” the congresswoman says.
However, Ocasio-Cortez says Americans were “lucky” to have enacted a Green New Deal and moved away from fossil fuels when they did — though climate models show the Green New Deal would have no material impact on projected warming.
“But as we battled the floods, fires and droughts, we knew how lucky we were to have started acting when we did,” Ocasio-Cortez says.
30 thoughts on “Ocasio-Cortez Promotes Green New Deal With Video That Envisions A Democratic Socialist Utopia”
” at this point there’s a labor shortage because of … the Green New Deal”
Well perhaps if you weren’t offering “economic security for all who are … unwilling to work”, you might not have a labor shortage.
I would be unwilling to work if there was enough money in it for me. In fact, I would be unwilling to work several jobs, if the pay is right.
Socialists can’t give the American taxpayer’s money away fast enough. They delight in spending other people’s money.
Delusion is spreading, already effecting a large part of the democrat party and many warmists, now the infection is being broadcasted to the world.
I cringe that so many humans fall so easily for this bullcrap!
Her green deal actually refers the money she expects to make from her book deal. Bernie said you can become a millionaire if you write a book.
‘wealthy, but dignified and humane’
Zero possibility of Adolf Osasio-Cortez producing any of those things for anyone – pretty much almost exactly the opposite.
This is a brain-dead twit that was created – there’s no way she could have been born this stupid.
I’d say she’s got an iron-clad lawsuit against the institutions who did this to her – an education that I’m sure contributed to the national debt.
Indeed. Old crazy-eyes would make this nation into another Venezuela and “wealthy, but dignified and humane” is not a description anyone with eyes to see and a brain to think would use to describe current day Venezuela.
Warning: Watching the video will subject you to hearing AOC’s voice for 7 minutes.
Just the opposite of “7minutes in Heaven”
This is how you identify the soup of ignorance mixed with immaturity: One will pull an outrageous prediction from ones nether regions completely devoid of reality without an understanding that they will still be alive to explain why this timex watch we call earth is still ticking. At her age 50 years should have been the lower limit of her doomsday prediction.
Sorry AOC, Americans really need to “OPEN” their eyes and see where exactly the Socialist Democratic Left is trying to take (tank) the economy
“Ocasio-Cortez says Americans need to close their eyes and “imagine” a Green New Deal society before it can happen.”
so I did…I closed my eyes and saw Venezuela
I opened my eyes and saw the BS…..
“She has the brain of a tea biscuit”
Now why insult Tea Biscuits??
Lets do a little repair work to that statement…
Part of the video focuses on Ileana, who Ocasio-Cortez calls “a true child of the Green New Deal.” Ileana gets a union job restoring wetlands in Louisiana as part of the Green New Deal — at this point there’s a labor shortage because
of how massive an undertaking the Green New Deal iseveryone is forced to work 2 jobs to be able to afford the cost of the Green New Deal Bill , says Ocasio-Cortez
Restoring wetlands… where mosquitoes breed. Malaria was eradicated from the US primarily by draining marshy wetlands.
Largely, or substantially would be a better word than primarily. Swamp drainage plus quarantining infected patients effectively eradicated malaria in the US.
The worst possible outcome of climate change
would be overreacting to a non-existent problem,
and ruining the U.S. economy with a scheme
from a complete dingbat, Alexandria Occasionally
Coherent, invented by the Green Party,
that would cost $100 trillion, is not even close to being
feasible, would increase CO2 emissions during the
manufacturing of a huge number of wind turbines
and solar panels over the next decade, and CO2 emissions
would continue to rise after 10 years, because no Asian nations
would be stupid enough to have their own Green
New Deal (Green Ordeal) to ruin their own economies !
All this to stop the global warming,
which we have observed for 7i years, in the era
of man made CO2 emissions since 1940,
cause unknown … but even if you blame it all
on CO2, total warming of +0.6 degrees C. in 78 years,
is a warming rate of only 0.077 degrees C. per decade,
which is only one quarter of the warming rate climate
alarmists predict with the average computer game
climate model ( +0.3 degrees C. per decade ).
Based on my reading of climate science articles and
studies in the past 21 years, I believe the global warming
since the 1690s — over 300 years of warming, of at least
+2 degrees C., has been 100% good news.
Only a fool would want to stop 300+ years of very
pleasant, mild global warming, which mainly affects
the high latitudes, mainly during the coldest six months
of the year, and mainly at night.
So, winter nights are warmer in Alaska
than they used to be — head for the hills ?
Please send some global warming
to Michigan, where I live — it was
too cold when I moved to Michigan in 1977,
and it is still too cold here in 2019 !
Global warming ?
I love it !
Give me more !
Past global warming was
300+ years of good news !
Future global warming
is ALWAYS predicted as
100% bad news … but the
bad news NEVER shows up !
Every prediction of an environmental
catastrophe, since the DDT warnings
in the early 1960’s, has been WRONG.
100% wrong !
Only a fool would listen to AOL now
— she’s a huge gift to Trump from
the Dumbocrats !
My climate science blog,
with 1,900 page views
in the past month:
Also, Soylent Green during the inevitable lean times.
Gotta do something with the bodies of those that fall from working their second or third jobs
They’ll have jobs?
I wonder if she knows where money comes from?
apparently that’s just a minor detail to her and her ignorant ilk.
Of course she does. ATMs…
Just another demonstration of AO-C’s abject economic illiteracy.
A cartoon is about right. These folks are scary but they will fall like a bag of cement when confronted directly and openly. Climate is going from the fringe to the top of the list but not in the way AOC and Bernie think. Thanks for handing us the metaphorical bat. We know how to use it.
If good weather happens, then it is “because we acted”, but if bad weather then it is because we have not done enough, see it is a win-win for leftists.
I’m not sure why she’s advocating that her followers close their eyes. They certainly haven’t been open at any point previously.
I can totally imagine the situation.
Forced spending of money, which we do not have, on stuff that does not work, to solve a problem that does not exist.
Emotions and Cult Stuff: 11
Evidence of Critical Thought: 0
The Squiggly Li(n)e Graphs of today are the tea leaves/crystal balls/divining rods of yesteryear.
Andrew