Michael Shellenberger writes in Forbes, video follows:
Republicans Can Own The Libs on Climate Change By Defending Nuclear Plants On The Brink
Do Republicans realize how vulnerable Democrats have made themselves on climate change?
Out of one side of their mouths Democrats say we have just 12 years until climate doomsday.
Out of the other side of their mouth they call for shutting down nuclear plants, our largest source of clean energy.
In February, when she introduced her Green New Deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a “transition off of” nuclear, America’s largest source of clean, zero-emissions energy.
Last Monday, at a televised Fox News Townhall meeting, Sen. Bernie Sanders reiterated his call for the closure of nuclear plants.
Now, Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Ohio are fighting legislation that would save both states’ nuclear plants, and prevent a spike in carbon emissions.
If Democrats get their way, nuclear plants, which constitute 90% of the clean (zero-emissions) electricity in those states, will be replaced by coal and natural gas, and emissions will rise.
6 thoughts on “By dissing Nuclear Power, the left has made themselves vulnerable on climate change”
No. Republicans are too stupid to realize Democrat vulnerabilities.
The Left’s call for immediate “Climate Action” to Save the Planet while simultaneously calling for closure of nuclear power plants tells us all we need to know about their real motive behind the climate change alarmism.
Climate Change is non-problem.
The real goal is to destroy Western capitalism, as many of their more honest Socialists have openly stated. Climate change has just been a Trojan Horse for socialism’s poison pill. Rentseeking climate scientists jumped on-board the climate money gravy train the Democrat’s created to corrupt the science to justify their end – the end is of course Power. The power of political elite. The East and West Coast Liberals in the US and the Liberals in other Western democracies who have decided “they are our betters” and we are all deplorables who must be subjugated and ruled.
Electing Trump was the middle finger to the Elites in both parties in the US. Building out nuclear power will be an even bigger middle finger to them.
Please don’t confuse the tizzys with the facts – their mind (well, all they ever had) is made up.
The anti nuclear stance of the many environmental and left wing NGO’s is how I know they don’t believe any of their own global warming claims. They all know their anti nuclear claims have always been bogus and they could easily embrace nuclear power especially modern plant designs. This would massively reduce carbon emissions. If they believed for one minute that climate change was a real risk they would have done this thirty years ago.
“Now, Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Ohio are fighting legislation that would save both states’ nuclear plants, and prevent a spike in carbon emissions.
“If Democrats get their way, nuclear plants, which constitute 90% of the clean (zero-emissions) electricity in those states, will be replaced by coal and natural gas, and emissions will rise. ”
Yes, and I don’t want to be switched over willy-nilly to so-called ‘green renewable’ sources of electricity, which will triple my electric bill for no reason other than corporate greed by the company that offers this option. But that’s what the “other option” is – an almost guaranteed loss of power at times when it’s most needed.
Just keep this stuff coming. We need to know as much as possible if we’re to get these self-serving control freak idiots out of even the remote possibility of power/control of anything. It’s nice to know that they are annoying Pelosi. She’s speaking out against them. Never thought I’d see something like that but… well, life is full of surprises, isn’t it?
How to get conservative voters to stop voting in RINOs in the US! In Canada, I’ve told those who will listen that the party they are voting for isn’t the one they think it is. Were it not for Trump, the Republicans would finally end up becoming indistinguishable from Democrats. They had buckled under and become Democrat lite and they were following the Democrats furthur left.
The Conservative parties in Europe had long ago become essentially in-name-only and often found themselves out-lefing their opponents. Without Trump the Swamp would have continued to swell with (former) Republicans.
Trump is a tsunami. The wave gave Europeans outside the club inspiration and the Matrix immediately began to crumble. People far left of anything known to Europeans are now gobbling up seats in the House and the end is a foregone conclusion. Macron is toast. Merkle knows its over. CO2 is rising inexorably and soon even the half- hearted lipservice will stop. The Climateers are getting meaner but they now understand nothing will ever be done to stop the collapse. They know they are hugely overemployed and soon to be unemployed.