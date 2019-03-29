Joe Oliver: The climate alarmists are keeping poor people in the dark — literally

Special to Financial Post Joe Oliver
I recently returned from a Petroleum and Energy Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG), which put into stark relief the moral imperative of developing fossil fuels, especially for the poorest people in developing countries. By implication, it reinforced the profoundly unethical stand of climate-change alarmists who are working to rid the world of hydrocarbons, irrespective of the harm to economic growth, employment and a decent standard of living for billions of people.
A mere 13 per cent of Papua New Guineans have access to electricity. The government’s goal is to extend electrification to 70 per cent by 2030, an ambitious precondition to substantially raising GDP per capita above its current $2,400.
PNG is far behind in electricity usage among larger Asia-Pacific countries. There is a strong correlation between GDP and energy consumption, which requires affordable power sources. Energy mix varies considerably in the region and has been critical to growth. For example, coal supplies 64 per cent of energy in Australia and 55 per cent in Indonesia, while gas represents 63 per cent in Thailand.
Hundreds of millions of people have escaped from dire poverty in China and India, thanks to fossil fuels
PNG imports heavy fuel oil and diesel for 40 per cent of its energy, but does not access its abundant coal reserves. Yet coal is an important source of inexpensive energy in south-east Asia. Over 2,500 coal plants, with total generating power of around 2,000,000 megawatts (mw), are operating or in development in Asian signatory countries of the Paris Accord. For context, Canada’s 100 largest generating stations have a combined capacity of 100,829 mw.
PNG is now debating development of its coal resources. It will take into account safety and economic advantages for its citizens. It should not consider global climate consequences because they will be infinitesimal.
Over a billion people lack access to electricity and another billion and a quarter have insecure access. It is impossible to elevate people in dire need to a decent standard of living without very inexpensive electricity. Depriving them of the opportunity to escape grinding poverty would be inexcusable, without an existential justification.
You are absolutely right, but unfortunately existential is this year’s popular adjective among alarmists, when used in conjunction with ‘threat’. A full stop after inexcusable fixes it.
The Greens go to bed at night with the gnawing fear that somewhere, somehow there are healthy, happy, prosperous dark skinned people….
TG McCoy
Many of them look at that photograph and wish for a simple, hand to mouth existence, with no heating/air conditioning or healthcare, dentistry, vegan McDonalds meals, fresh clean running water and sanitation, and long to enjoy the life.
Just like the people in the photograph, they also long to enjoy their life but we don’t see the greens flooding there offering to exchange their miserable existence in their luxury homes for abject poverty.
I can’t think of a term more expressive than hypocrite to describe the likes of AOC, I wish I could.
They should develop coal for export, & power generation in the few large towns. However the
topography & the flora of PNG makes large scale distribution by polls & wires almost impossible to the very scattered village population. However that same topography & climate makes small village scale hydro systems easily viable.
Perhaps the best aid we could offer PNG, the Solomons & other Pacific island nations would be to develop & supply a compact turn key hydro system suitable to supply 50 to 100 hut villages. Multiples of such systems could supply larger villages.
I saw a number of such systems of the back yard type engineering used by some inventive plantation owners. The mountainous terrain & regular rain made the systems quite successful.
If environmental and climate alarmist activists were to attempt to (and succeed in) persuading the PNG govt to not access its domestic energy resources and not build traditional power plants for its people, their hypocrisy is exposed for the whole world to see.
Staking a claim to some kind of moral superiority on one hand while keeping the people of PNG and other countries mired in poverty on the other demonstrates a priority list that is arranged in the wrong order. I suggest eco- and climate activists put themselves in the shoes of the poor in PNG and elsewhere. To me, it seems fairly obvious that poor people of the Third World will care little or nothing about the climate and environment until their basic human needs are met and they enjoy a decent standard of living.
That eco- and climate activists do not seem to understand this gets downright infuriating.
Mr. Oliver
Thank you for this well-written and concise piece. I really wish you could have published it when you were an MP and a minister of the crown. I think you might have found a lot more support out there in the general population than you might have expected.
But, as they say, better late than never.
I pray the Pope could hear this. But he can’t, poor fella. His loss, and ours, and so many others.
Interestingly, I’ve been to Port Moresby. Not too far out of town you travel from 3rd world to bone-in-the-nose-grass skirts … pulled right from the pages of National Geographic.
Electricity would be nice. Literacy probably comes first.
It doesn’t help too much to place modern electrical equipment into the hands of people unable to operate and maintain it.
It should not consider global climate consequences ….. because there are none. The ‘climate crisis’ exists only in faulty climate simulations with no relation to the real world.
PNG can’t afford to build a grid to deliver that electricity from fossil fuel plants… it could easily deliver electricity from solar power plus batteries to rural, poor locations at a fraction of the cost of a coal plant plus (the won’t be built anyway) grid connections…
This is already a reality in Kenya and many parts of India.
some other examples here:
UN should dismantle Ipcc and send the money to PNG to get the cleanest coal power plant in the Word.
What are climate alarmist activists? You have all you need to meet and exceed any GHG emissions without touching the power plant The US as one uses MASSIVE energy and natural resource waste responding to symptoms.
Urban Heat Islands are urban heat generators first. Canada’s PM Trudeau and Harper before him didn’t share it with the UN. 100s of billions in immediate economy knocking the waste off the grid easily. Here are 2 time-lapsed IR videos. https://youtu.be/EA3py3us5VM
When is this forum and these professionals going to talk about microwaving the atmosphere from space down and smart meters up. Basic physics is the high speed microwave EMFs will cause excitation and generate heat that changes climate.
Here is global warming in the winter without any emissions being produced, just the heat emissions from the building. http://thermoguy.com/20110203-global-warming-in-winter/
PNG must proceed with development of the resources they have immediately available: Low cost hydro and coal fired electrical generation and distribution. It works reliably, everywhere it has been implemented on this planet. Anything else would be ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ at the hands of the climate change grifters.