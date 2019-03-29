Dr. Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University – Arguments Completed

Professor Peter Ridd writes:
We finally got home from Brisbane where the court hearing was held about 1200 km to the south, and it has been good to reflect on events. I am very hopeful and Judge Vasta seemed to indicate that he would try to hand down his judgement around Easter. So, until then we should wait and see.
As mentioned, the case delivered by Stuart Wood QC was brilliant. He did not focus on legal technicalities but instead concentrated on the concept of Intellectual Freedom. This was a very deliberate decision – if we are to win, it had to be on this point because in the end this was the root cause of the problem and the reason that there was wide public interest. Academics with controversial ideas on anything, including climate change and whether the damage to the Great Barrier Reef is being exaggerated, should be allowed to speak. In fact, they should be encouraged to speak. In addition, the focus on the wider problem might mean that the final judgement will have broader implications to the way our universities operate.
We contend that I had my Intellectual Freedom taken away under the context of a vague Code of Conduct. Stuart Wood QC argued how this was legally in error. He also demonstrated how this was totally contrary to the way a university should work. One of many highlights was when Wood QC used the JCU barristers’ own words that described my offending comments as “inappropriate” to show how the Code of Conduct could restrict any controversial comment. Who decides if my words are inappropriate – the university. “Inappropriate” sets a very low bar and a sensible academic knows that the best strategy is to either say nothing or make sure it is in agreement with the university administration – i.e. there is no freedom. By the Code of Conduct, a challenge as insignificant as a nasty look or a steely glare could be defined as a breach. And by JCU’s construction, the intellectual freedom clauses in our work contract are no protection.
Wood QC started with a discussion of the centrality of debate and disagreement in the rise of western civilisation and science. He quoted interesting examples of famous debates, which if they had occurred today at JCU and most other universities, would have resulted in both sides of the debate being fired for breaking what boils down to the Code-of-Politeness- Political-Correctness-and-What-the-University-Administration-Decides.
I must get a full transcript of Wood’s address for more detail but he then narrowed down to the specifics of my misdemeanours. These boiled down to 9 main categories and Wood took his time on each one. He gave the background and context, he looked at the detailed evidence (generally email trails from JCU’s search-for-dirt), and then demonstrated how in every case the University had broken its obligation to intellectual Freedom.
Wood QC finally considered the confidentiality directions that JCU used to try to keep everything secret and considered the clause in my work contract that was there to protect me against JCU releasing my information without my consent. This was completely opposite to JCU’s interpretation which was that it ALWAYS gave them the power to ALWAYs keep matters secret. One has to wonder why they are so ashamed that they needed to keep it secret.
The way the legal team worked was remarkable. Wood QC is by general agreement the top Industrial Relations lawyer in Australia and he had two barristers and two solicitors backing him up and feeding him the documents as he talked. He spoke non-stop for 4 hours in the final afternoon and it was like watching the reloading and firing of a 15 inch naval gun at the JCU ship. It was withering, relentless, and merciless. I wish there was a video of it. In my opinion, and let’s hope the Judge agrees, by the time he had finished JCU’s position was a sinking hulk. I felt sorry for their barristers (but maybe they will have the last laugh)
In the final analysis this case will be decided on whether the Code of Conduct trumps Intellectual Freedom or vice-versa. If JCU is correct, then it can no longer be considered to be a proper university and the government will have to do something about the way universities are governed and funded. If we are right, we will have to then look at how similar work contracts are likely being misused in most other Australian universities, and I suspect, around the western world.
John Roskam explains why Dr Peter Ridd deserves to continue his vital work at JCU and what JCU are costing themselves and Australia with their actions. WATCH:
19 thoughts on “Dr. Peter Ridd vs. James Cook University – Arguments Completed”
Excellent! The issue is not the content of speech, the issue is freedom of speech. Ditto -the issue is not with the content of science – it is with the freedom to pursue science wherever it takes us. That is all that matters.
Clearly this legal action is an attempt to squelch both free speech and free science – mind control via speech and science control. All very Orwellian!
Way to go, professor. Now let us hope that the trial judge understands the stakes.
Thanks for fighting the good fight, Prof. Ridd. Thanks also to your legal team, Jennifer Marohasy, all the contributors. If you win using these arguments, I can’t help but think Michael Mann will be getting real nervous about the chances of his defamation suit against Mark Steyn.
A decision in an Aussie court, which ever way it goes, will have ZERO relevance in Washington.
Kudos to Peter Ridd for having the determination to see this all the way. A massive move to protect academic freedom and freedom of speech from illiberal “progressives” purveyors of scientific orthodoxy.
Thanks also of course to all those who have supported him and made this possible. $260k to play this game of legal poker would not have been possible without wide public support.
Good on ya , mate !
I want to thank Dr Ridd for his perseverence in taking this case to trial.
Having been a defendant in a civil trial, I know all too well the pressures to settle. The lawyers are expensive. The possibility of losing the case and having to pay a judgement or suffer a disastrous set of orders fills one with a grinding anxiety. Sleep is hard. One feels like one is in jail. The worst fear is that despite the justice on one’s cause, the lies and misrepresentations of one’s opponents will be accepted as truth not only by the court, but by one’s social and professional circle. The anxiety and fear is exarcebated by the slow process of going to trial; with pretrial orders that impose horrible costs, the intrusive discovery requests that put your life under a hostile microscope.
It’s no wonder that most people choose to pay to make the problem go away, even when their opponents’ case is utterly lacking in merit and the whole operation is nothing but a legally sanctioned form of extortion.
This case is critical in establishing a precedent that the modern governmental-academic complex cannot impose a Lysenkoist regime where only state-approved theories can be propounded. It is also vital for protecting the integrity of the scientific process. In order to ensure good research is what is widely accepted and trusted, a process must be in place wherein bad research can be identified and its lack of quality broadcast to the wider scientific community. The process of science becomes utterly unworkable when such broadcasts are muzzled.
In considering Dr Ridd’s plight and battle, I am reminded of an exchange in the Lord of the Rings that has given me great strength during periods where I was tried or tested:
Thank you Dr Ridd for not surrendering, but persisting to utter the truth.
Specifically, if Dr. Ridd’s contract containing language about intellectual freedom takes precedence over the Code of Conduct policy language. Most judges not wishing to be overturned on appeal would go with the stronger legal document.
From Houston, Texas, Peter, I wish you good luck!
It’s not a stretch to suspect their next ploy would be to jump from labeling such speech as “inappropriate” to calling it “hate speech”. There’s a chill in the air. I pray that this judge has a soul and a conscience.
I hope the judge rules that being ‘collegial’ does not mean, and must not mean, that one must agree with the potentially deficient science of a colleague. If tbe topic is subject matter, it clearly falls within the scope of academic freedom.
Again, I think the final analysis goes deeper than this. It’s NOT a matter of … Code of Conduct vs Intellectual Freedom …
Rather, it’s a matter of Intellectual Freedom’s being embedded in the Code of Conduct itself.
By trying to control intellectual freedom within the context of this code, James Cook University is itself violating its own code of ethics.
Here, take a look:
James Cook University Australia Code of Conduct
Its [James Cook University Code of Conduct] aim is to help us to aspire to the highest standards of ethical conduct.
Aspiring to the highest standards of ethical conduct encompasses allowing reputable scientists arriving at different conclusions to state these conclusions and point out the conflicts between such conclusions, even to the point of questioning conclusions or suggesting lack of diligence in arriving at such conclusions.
Forbidding the free discussion of these matters conflicts with the “aim” of “highest standards of ethical conduct.” This standard must allow for professional contention and criticism to clarify the truth.
In our professional actions, and in dealing with other staff, students and the community, we will be guided by the University’s Statement of Strategic Intent, the University Plan, the University’s policies and other documents contained within the Policy Library, and the Public Sector Ethics Act 1994 (Qld) (hereafter referred to as the Act).
The Act outlines four fundamental ethical principles which are fundamental to good public administration:
integrity and impartiality,
promoting the public good,
commitment to the system of government, and
accountability and transparency.
These ethical principles form the basis of the obligations outlined in this Code of Conduct and the associated Explanatory Statement.
Let’s look at those four “ethical principles” again:
(1) integrity and impartiality
Allowing open, highly competent criticism of research tests the integrity of such research, and allowing two or more highly competent conclusions to be brought into question shows impartiality and openness to discovering the truth.
(2) promoting the public good
Questioning scientific conclusions in a highly competent way tests these conclusions to determine whether acting on them IS in the “public good”, while denying such questioning risks prematurely acting on the wrong conclusion that would NOT BE in the “public good”.
(3) commitment to the system of government
The system of government allows for criticism and questioning to determine whether scientific conclusions are true and in the public good.
(4) accountability and transparency
Researchers have great accountability for their conclusions, when such conclusions are acted upon in the public good, and if these conclusions are wrong and upheld without transparent consideration of competing conclusions, then these conclusions could lead to the wrong policy decisions or actions.
Exposing biased work by others is promoting the public good. It is obvious that the GBR is not “90% dead” and other such claims I have seen in print.
Good on ya Dr Ridd.
And by attempting to perpetuate biased work as truth, and by attempting to silence someone trying to expose such biased work as falsehood, JCU uses its Code of Conduct to squash intellectual freedom that works in favor of the public good. JCU acts in such a way that disfavors the public good, thus violating its own code of ethics.
Am curious as to why this went before a judge rather than a jury?
It’s an unfair dismissal hearing , not a homicide.
The academic freedom drum beat was silent after the firing. It still has a chance to weigh in before criticism starts there and in other countries. Failure to make a show of support will be noticed.
It actually gets worse. The Canadian NDP federal caucus has removed one of its members for failing to heed nonverbal cues.
So, basically, I and many of my former students, being geeks and nerds, are now illegal because we don’t notice things like nonverbal cues. link Sorry, my SJW friends, but I can tell you exactly what will happen to civilization if you outlaw geeks and nerds. You will freeze to death in the dark if you don’t starve or die of dehydration first.
Sounds like my significant contribution to his defense fund was put to good use.
That makes me feel a whole lot better.
From Science magazine, March 29, 2019 in an article concerning ancient fossil rocks:
“But when Charles Darwin published On the Origin of Species in 1859, all known older rocks were barren of life. He called the lack of earlier forms “inexplicable” and wrote that it “may be truly urged as a valid argument” against evolution.”
Darwin pointed out a flaw in his own theory. Practicing today, he would sue anybody who dared do that. What on earth is going on at James Cook University or Penn State University (Mann) or the University of East Anglia, or so many others?
…..And by extension, Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act will have to be revisited too, because that is pretty much the same thing. It is a block on the Ordinary citizen’s freedom to criticize, discuss or express displeasure about aspects of race, gender, religion, etc. Instead of nebulous “Code of Conduct” interpretations, we have nebulous “giving Offence” interpretations curbing freedom of speech.