Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it is not her fault that people don’t love her anymore.
Nolte: Crybaby Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Unpopularity on Fox News, Breitbart
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has entered week two of her crybaby meltdown over disastrous poll numbers and now she’s blaming Fox News and Breitbart News for her unpopularity.
Quinnipiac is one of the most unreliable left-wing pollsters out there (not named Marist or CNN), so when the Q-poll has bad news for America’s Socialist “It Girl,” it is worth taking notice.
Quinnipiac found Ocasio-Crazy’s national favorability rating sits at a pathetic 23 percent; her unfavorable is 36 percent, which means she is upside down by double digits — 13 whole points.
It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-right propaganda machine with a whole cable news channel, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by the Mercers et al dedicated to maligning me & stoking nat’l division, reported on by @JaneMayerNYer or something https://t.co/HChBp04c8W— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2019
…
What’s driving Ocasio-Crazy crazy is that this is the fourth poll this year that proves just how wildly unpopular she and her terrible ideas are.
…
Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/29/nolte-crybaby-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-blames-unpopularity-fox-news-breitbart/
My question – why would Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former supporters be influenced by news outlets they never watch?
If AOC wants to find a conspiracy of people trying to undermine her and her green ideas, she should probably look a little closer to home.
68 thoughts on “Green New Deal Architect Blames a Right Wing Conspiracy for Her Unpopularity”
It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-left propaganda machine with most of the cable news channels, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by Soros et al dedicated to maligning Trump & stoking nat’l division
+42^42
Apropos!
Even I have to admit the anti-AOC hysteria on the right rivals the anti-trump mania from the left. When are people going to realize that kind of hate only makes the people they are disparaging more popular.
The difference is that it isn’t anti-AOC hysteria on the right. It is anti-Socialism on the right. No one cares about AOC as a person. What they care about are the idiotic ideas she professes.
It’s not that way on the left. It is *truly* anti-trump mania there. They hate the person of Donald Trump with a passion I have never seen for an American President.
I do think that AOC does not hate Donald Trump.
Just saying…
cheers
But she does appear to love her new-found role which she was recruited into by the sunrise movement. The justice Democrats and sunrisers are about to throw her in front of the bus and back pseudo-centrist Kamala Harris, as AOC’s ethical improprieties are being exposed.
Expect the Dem party to “flail in the political wind” all the way through 2020 and beyond, my friend.
The challenge is to follow the money behind these surprise election, freshman socialist patsies and figure out where this latest threat to liberty originates from. They may also be in the GOP in the future, so vigilance is essential for those seeking centrist government.
I wouldn’t even care about AOC except that her pronouncements are so stupid they funny. Yeah I admit I fall for the clickbait to see what even more insanely stupid thing she has just said
Nothing in your statement makes sense.
AOC is her own worst enemy; especially when blinsiding Americans with her ignorance, pettiness, ferocious assaults on topics she knows nothing about, and an utter inability to learn from her mistakes.
Add in her narcissist ego does not allow her to accept or acknowledge her own errors or offer honest apologies.
Trump has withstood over the top obstructionism on the most sensible policies; including policies used by the preceding Administration.
Even with these nonstop anti-Trump efforts, Trump has performed wonders for America on Trade, International Relations, Global Warming aka climate whatever, Economy, Reduction of unnecessary regulations, Jobs, Manufacturing, Energy, etc. etc.
Among AOC’s fairy tales she states Earth will end in 11 years 10 months and a few days unless America spends at least $63 Trillion to ineffectively combat whatever she thinks “climate change” is.
I don’t hear nearly as much hysteria as I do hysterical laughter.
Pointing out the stupidity of the things AOC says and supports is anti-AOC hysteria?
Really?
Anywho, the whole point of this article is that AOC isn’t popular.
Kind of shoots down your pet excuse.
hate? I only hear laughter..
Agree with Latitude. AOC is also quite capable of projection. But lest we forget: She IS the new anointed one (at least for now) and as such is therefore incapable of being wrong – even if she is wrong!
projection and deflection….what the democrats are best at
She was trial balloon for the powers behind the throne. They put her up to test the waters, if the message fails to resonate the will drop her quickly.
+1 Which she will pop and I doubt she’ll be reelected.
She’ll get reelected. Her district is capital/bolded/underlined D. She got 78% of the vote. https://ballotpedia.org/New_York%27s_14th_Congressional_District_election,_2018
The only way she’s gone is if she gets primaried.
There is zero chance that any Republican can win that district.
However she can be primaried.
“a Right Wing Conspiracy ”
I hear an echo!
Hillary 1998
AOC was 9, I think.
Amazing.
It’s always a right wing conspiracy….
…are they saying the left is too stupid to come up with one
HUGE Conspiracy Ideationists
Just ask Lewandowsky of Oz
911 is a left wing conspiracy, do you think the same azzhats would be blaming a dem pres for planning it.
Its always been a dem conspiracy projected onto the right.
The collusion delusion, left wing..
The Barr collusion delusion left wing.
big oil funding ”denial left wing.
The left are adult retards, kidults.
I think you left out “vast”. Maybe Sandy’s is half-vast.
She should retreat to a nice safe space. Venezuela perhaps?
“Sandy” from Yorktown is from an affluent suburban community where the average 50 years old 2 bedroom high ranch goes for half a million dollars. Hardly a chick from the streets of the Bronx.
What a hypocrite!!
Pelosi has to control her someway ….
Perhaps a shock collar
This woman is an actor. There is no way she has brainstormed a country changing (new green deal). There is a puppet master behind the curtain.
She’s a sock puppet for a far-Left NGO called Justice Democrats (JD—a George Soros gig).
JD gives AOC a script that she parrots, which is why she makes such hilarious blunders whenever she goes off script even a little…which she does on a daily basis…
She was a vacuous uneducated bartender at a taco restaurant before JD chose her based on her looks, personality, love for Socialism and intersectionality ranking—actually AOC’s brother put her name in the hat for JD consideration..
She wasn’t even in the room when JD came up with their hairbrained GND manifesto…
…do you’re saying she is as useful as a “Happy Sock”…
Seems appropriate… and accurate.
The young lady is getting a crash course in politics.
I wonder if that was her intention ?
Whats driving me crazy is this obsession with her. If she is so stupid, so juvenile, so nutty why is she being treated like such a dangerous threat? Why isn’t she being ignored?
Because her idea (and probable intention) is to destroy the country
Can you say Venezuela-zation?
She proposed the most expensive, admittedly crazy, legislation in U.S. history. It’s probably best not to ignore this nut.
Nuts who are ignored don’t always go away. Sometimes they metastasize.
There were these two guys on Toronto city council, Rob Ford and Jack Layton. They were buddies in spite of the fact that one was hard right and the other was hard left. What they had in common was their ability to talk to people and listen and learn. Rob became mayor of Toronto and died way too early. There’s a good chance Jack could have become Canada’s Prime Minister except for his untimely death.
The politicians we love seem to love us.
My advice to AOC is to get back in the trenches with your constituents. Forget the big stupid theories and get real. The people will probably forgive you. Anyway, since you apparently need reminding, it’s not supposed to be about you.
The politicians we love seem to be killed off by the ones we love to hate
Rob had that teeny little drug and alcohol problem.
On the surface she is attractive, young, photogenic, dynamic. But the more she speaks, the greater certainty that she is an inexperienced kid whose strings are being pulled and manipulated. Americans can see right through it.
The more she speaks the more it proves the axiom “Beauty is only skin deep”
Impatienty wanting to take the world by storm, she broke from the pack of incremental Socialists, and is getting spanked now for her impudence. Back now to the time-tested scheme of pretending to be moderate until elected, then introducing “progressive” legislation.
Another time wasting ultra-left-celebrity-media two-minute wonder distraction bites the dust.
Thank you!
I wondered how in blazes she could achieve a 23% approval rating? Certainly not amongst people searching for employment.
Let me see. This nut case essentially says we must destroy several industries including energy, healthcare, agriculture, education and transportation just to name a few. Now she wonders why a lot of people don’t like her.
Did she just get off the turnip truck?
My hope from Oz is that Americans will reject the trendy socialisation of the world. Does matter if democracy is destroyed in the meantime.
My reply to her self-pitying tweet
https://twitter.com/scute1133/status/1111153780630933504?s=21
Actually, it was this tweet, which linked the above one.
https://twitter.com/scute1133/status/1111805998094794752?s=21 🙄
when your enemy is busy destroying themselves, give them more rope!
Gracie Allen would be proud of you.
And …
She was elected by her constituents, not a national vote. I’d like to see how she polls in her district with her snowflakes…
She’s been touted by several as presidential material already.
At least they were before she flamed out.
NY-14 (her district) has a Cook PVI (partisan voting index) of D+29. As long as she doesn’t get primaried, she’ll be reelected.
She could get a major company to not build its headquarters near her district and she’d still get reelected. It’s a yellow dog democrat district.
It’s not that 40+% of Democrats don’t have an opinion on AOC.
It’s that they all voted ‘present’.
<¿<
So, the press applauded their “show of solidarity”.
It’s not so much what actually happens that counts, as much as how it is later portrayed by the tellers of the event. History is constantly plagued with “alternate scenarios” and “gray areas” simply due to different people witnessing the same thing from different points of view.
Objectivity seems a bit better off on the planet Vulcan, than this Earth.
AOC, you are nuts and your ideas are nutty.
But you’ve served your purpose.
You’ve made the Left’s ideas seem less nuttier than yours.
You’ll soon you’re on your own. (How many of those in the Senate voted “YES” to their GND?)
(Best go buy a copy of “Bar-Maiding for Dummies”.)
She could instantly reverse the negative news coverage by joining the Australian “skinny dippers to highlight climate change.’ [http://joannenova.com.au/2019/03/a-few-women-swim-naked-to-give-free-adverts-to-renewable-industry-abc-loves-it/]
The problem with such events is that the women who do take their clothes off, are the ones you wish wouldn’t.
Maybe someone can help me. I’ve heard verbiage similar to a “…concerted far-right propaganda machine…” sometime in the past. I just can’t seem to place where or when. (/sarc)
Pretty much every time a Democrat gets into trouble.
(Proud member of the VRWC)
Maybe this explains her sudden rise to fame. Can’t vouch for every/anything in it but make up your own mind as there are some direct quotes that tell a story:
https://youtu.be/G7C8oM6-PPI
Not so naive… I mean, green.
That’s they way it is with leftists. No matter how badly they fail, it’s always someone else’s fault.
In their minds, they are incapable of error or fault.
It’s not Fox news or Breitbart sweatie.. IT’S YOU.
Wonder if Mike Moore still thinks she’s the Maximal Leader of the Democrat Party.
With any luck AOC may bring about the end of the climate charade
this thing is blowing up from the inside