Green New Deal Architect Blames a Right Wing Conspiracy for Her Unpopularity

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it is not her fault that people don’t love her anymore.

Nolte: Crybaby Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blames Unpopularity on Fox News, Breitbart

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has entered week two of her crybaby meltdown over disastrous poll numbers and now she’s blaming Fox News and Breitbart News for her unpopularity.

Quinnipiac is one of the most unreliable left-wing pollsters out there (not named Marist or CNN), so when the Q-poll has bad news for America’s Socialist “It Girl,” it is worth taking notice.

Quinnipiac found Ocasio-Crazy’s national favorability rating sits at a pathetic 23 percent; her unfavorable is 36 percent, which means she is upside down by double digits — 13 whole points.

It’s almost as though there is a directed + concerted far-right propaganda machine with a whole cable news channel, and a dark-money internet operation propped up by the Mercers et al dedicated to maligning me & stoking nat’l division, reported on by @JaneMayerNYer or something https://t.co/HChBp04c8W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2019

…

What’s driving Ocasio-Crazy crazy is that this is the fourth poll this year that proves just how wildly unpopular she and her terrible ideas are.

…