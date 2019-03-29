Climate bullying

Guest opinion By Chris Martz [featured image: Eric Holthaus]
For years now, [man-made] climate change skeptics, like myself have dealt with bullying from people on the AGW side of the argument.
There has been constant bickering back and forth between the two sides, and with the current political madhouse, it hasn’t gotten any better. In fact, it seems to be getting worse and worse as time wears on.
I rarely see skeptics bully those on the AGW side – yeah they like to pick on Al Gore – however, I see a lot more bullying and harassment from those on the AGW side.
One example is very recent. On March 28, meteorologist Eric Holthaus went to the extremes stating that we are headed for “an unlivable world within our lifetimes.”
In response, Michael Palmer, a meteorologist at The Weather Company, stated that he, like me, finds it hard to believe that a trace gas in our atmosphere is going to cause an “unlivable world.”
Instead of having a kind, scientific discussion on this, Holthaus decided to act like a bully and say… yeah, you can read it below.
Holthaus wasn’t the only keyboard cowboy to chime in on this. Numerous others who are using Twitter without their real name also stated that Michael Palmer is just a “denier,” among other things.
My biggest pet peeve is probably the word “denier.” I loathe the word “denier” when it is used in the climate change context. There is nobody on Earth who I have met or chatted with that “denies” that climate change exists.
Climate change, by technical definition, means a change in the climate for any number of reasons. Those changes do not have to be man-made. However, the term “climate change” has morphed into a monster. When it is used nowadays, it simply assumes that the climate change was man-made, when in reality, that may not be the case.
Earth has been through ice ages, glacial periods, interlglacial periods, mini ice ages, and times that have been both much colder and much warmer than the present, and all of that seems to get lost in the sauce.
Now, I don’t have an issue with the man-made climate change theory itself. I really don’t. I get the argument, but you have to understand that observations are failing to match what climate models and scientists have predicted.
Scientists were expecting that we would see an increase in severe weather events, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, heat waves, and drought, yet actual observations show that severe weather is becoming less common and less extreme.
According to a USA Today article (using NOAA‘s data) from December 28, 2018, last year was the first year on record in the United States where there were zero violent tornadoes (EF4 or EF5) (Figure 1). The overall trend of violent tornadoes is significantly downward over the past 69 years.¹
Both hurricane and tropical cyclone frequency globally (Figure 2) have also seen a downward trend over the past 49 years.² In fact, between the 2005 and 2017 hurricane season, there were no major hurricane landfalls in the United States. None.
Last summer, meteorologist Dr. Roy Spencer uploaded the graph below (Figure 3) to his blog, which is a plot of the average number of 100 and 105 degree days at 1,114 USHCN stations between 1895 and 2017.³ Notice the downward trend? Yep.
57 thoughts on “Climate bullying”
The End Days prognostications are based on the economy, not the weather.
So when they say the world will become unlivable and that 50% of species risk extinction, what they are actually mean is that our capital structure, which basically dates back only 120 years and much of which is refreshed every fifty years or so, will become un-self-sustaining over the next century?
So not only are they ignorant of economics, precision of language isn’t their forte.
Well the economy is pretty good right now so I guess we don’t need to worry about dooms day for a while. Also the fact that we have been cooling down since 2016 would be a pretty good indicator as well.
Its stopped cooling down.
For one month. Let’s see what happens next month.
On the climate change front, I’ve been forecasting another pandemic of the “Climate Blues” first caused by the Dreaded Pause that cleared a fair number of consensus warmer proponents with apparent fragile constitutions right out of their profession.
Hysteria and desperation are definitely on the rise again for a similar reason. Nature isnt cooperating and hanging over the consensus heads this time is the trillions spent on failed renubles, the poverty created and the destruction of economies. Worse (for them), the present massive overemployment in the global warming /government industry complex and plummeting budgets with governments backing away from a failed nouvelle gouvernance globale – talk about unsustainability.
At the same time a terrible realization has been dawning that actually nothing is going to be done, even on the off chance that there could be some issues needing to be dealt with re climate. The “conference of the parties” has totally panicked. They vainly are trying to foam and shout drastic policies in place so that the odds-on-favorite cooling in the offing, despite business as usual energy use, can be chalked up as a success for the consensus.
To paraphrase George Carlin, the planet is just fine. It’s you guys that need the saving!
Most people don’t want to have to think. It’s either too hard or too disturbing. They would rather go along with the crowd and follow whomever or what ever is currently in vogue. When someone truly believes in something their first reaction to criticism of it is fear which then leads to anger. Since they don’t have the knowledge to defend it they always resort to ad hominem, attacking the character, motive, or other attribute of the other person.
Primarily these weak-minded people are narcissists and can’t abide losing their “friends”, who have since become rabid Leftard Cagwists. They have to agree with them or there’s no more going out to all night raves, parties and later having smashed avocado on toast with them at their dining setting made from Tasmanian oak they railed against, but they’re hypocrites and so feel obliged to share in the spoils of their “war”.
Bookface and Schitter are full of these hypocritical ‘tards that spout inane green feel-goodery to all and sundry on tech made primarily from oil. It’s high time Green voters were forced to power their TV’s, laptops, fridges, microwaves, garden fairy lighting, pool pumps, EV chargers, garage door openers, treadmills and iPhones, all made of wood. But they’ll use the AOC excuse “I’m only living in society”.
The author states:
Now why would anyone claim to loathe the word “denier” if they are a believer in/of the man-made climate change theory?
I don’t recall ever being called a denier but it wouldn’t bother me if that happened. I would just consider the source.
You need to see Reddit to understand the youth of today. They are full on crazy believers in man causing climate change.
@Samuel C Cogar. I don’t have an issue with the theory of AGW. There’s nothing wrong with having a theory. However, I strongly disagree with the theory that humans are to blame for the bulk of the warming observed over the past say… 100 years. That doesn’t make the theory wrong.
In the climate change context, I don’t like the word denier. It’s not professional to use such a word because for one, it’s derogatory, and for two, nobody that I have met or talked to denies climate change of some kind (man-made or natural).
I hope this clarifies things. 🙂
-Chris Martz Weather
I am comfortable with the article; the author makes his point well.
If we are to pick nits; the author did not say he would take objection to being called a “Global Warming” denier; presumably because he doesn’t “have an issue with the man-made climate change theory itself”.
Again, there are a wide range of reasonable conclusions to be reached when considering theory and observable evidence. No problem with that quote.
His objection is to the inference that anyone would deny that “climate changes”. Still on the same path.
What I do disagree with is the very use of the word “denier” for any skeptic of AWG, CAWG, or Climate Change. It is intentionally pejorative, with the intent to conjure thoughts of racism and totalitarianism.
When being called a “denier”, I can live with the obvious unpleasant associations it is trying to elicit.
What infuriates me is the person using the insult clearly hasn’t spent even a little time asking themselves what it is that they think I am denying.
To be insulted by a great intellect is a lot better than being insulted by lazy people with a very poor command of both logic and the English language.
The word “deny” implies that one is claiming an established fact is untrue — e.g. the moon landings, the Holocaust, etc. This is very different to being skeptical which is simply asserting that a claim has not be objectively established as likely true. To me it’s a big difference and that is why the warmists are so fond of using the term “denier”. But in science skepticism is integral to the process. No one calls astrophysicists who are skeptical of the Big Bang theory or dark matter/energy “deniers”. Rene Descartes said: “I doubt, therefore, I think. I think, therefore, I am.” Without doubting what we are told to accept by some authority, there would be no reason to investigate and learn and no science.
George Daddis
Sticks and stones mate.
They can call us what they like. Who cares?
We don’t need safe rooms or counselling, we are grown up’s.
They can make all the jokes or ‘hurtful’ comments about me being a Scotsman. They can call me a ‘denier’, a racist, a fraud, ignorant or a liar relative to climate change.
The Brexit campaign in the UK has had our own government calling the majority supporters, and winners of the referendum to leave the European Union, ignorant, ill informed, xenophobic, Nazi, racist, misogynistic, bigots.
That’s all they have.
On the toss of a coin, humankind decides it’s fate. Despite all the predictions, that’s what it comes down to. Until someone actually demonstrates to me the 100% certainty of their guesses for the future, I’ll bet mine on that coin toss.
Besides, who would want to live life without adventure?
I would rather have the uncertainty of climate change than a regimented existence. And thankfully my desire is fulfilled.
What is AWG and CAWG?
AWG = Aw Gosh CAWG = Crap, Aw Gosh
Talking about picking nits! 🙂 – finger dyslexia is my excuse.
You know what I meant.
And HS, at my age, all insults roll off my back (including Jeff’s) but I am VERY concerned about the propaganda devices used to convince impressionable youngsters.
he stated why. didn’t you take the time to read the whole article before you commented?
The efforts of the CAGW crowd are not affecting the weather or climate but they will certainly and are now affecting the economies. Like all socialist programmes, the mitigation effort produces more damage to society than it alleviates. Venezuela is a brilliant example, with Cuba close behind.
“meteorologist Eric Holthaus”
Does having a degree in meteorology qualify someone to call himself a meteorologist? I doubt this guy has any experience working in meteorology. He certainly isn’t working on that field now.
Well, I am not aware of Eric’s credentials, so I can’t really say one way or the other… However, he seems to lack an understanding of basic upper air patterns. Every time there is an area of high pressure situated over the north pole, he thinks it’s due to AGW. Rather, he should understand that it is basic laws of physics. For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction, thus for every ridge, there’s a trough, and for every trough, there’s a ridge.
Twitter is where people go to get butt-hurt by anonymous people?
There is no education happening there. No real debate either. Why go there, for the sake of science? I have empathy for scientists who are prevented from practicing science. Mr. Martz was on Twitter baiting and hoping for people to hurt his feelings?
“Numerous others who are using Twitter without their real name also stated that Michael Palmer is just a “denier,” among other things.”
“Fear of the word is the beginning of reading.” – Hugh Kenner
Twitter strikes me as the Internet’s analogue of the graffiti-covered tiled walls in a dingy bathroom of a dive-bar.
So include me in the group of people who don’t get why people spend time ‘debating’ in 140 character increments with total strangers.
Benjamin, I stated that because it was a fact that they weren’t using their real names. I could care less about whether they were using their real names or not, I was just making a general statement to shorten things. 🙂
-Chris Martz Weather
I am still waiting for the CAGW crowd to state what the optimum temperature of the world is and how they reached that conclusion. No one has ever answered that question to anyone’s satisfaction. The world has had many temperature excursions, both high and low, and survived, although how we survived a snowball earth is still amazing.
Thank you very much Mr. Watts for re-publishing my story. I have always looked up to you as one of the best in climate science. It is an honor to have one of my article appear on your blog. I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have had this opportunity. Thanks again!
-Chris Martz Weather
When you resort to cursing, you have lost the argument.
Just one piece of evidence demonstrating CAGW is real would be enough to vanquish the skeptics. One wonders why Holthaus doesn’t provide that piece of evidence. Holthaus seems to think there is plenty of evidence available. Instead, he curses.
Maybe he doesn’t really have any evidence and all he has left is to curse. That would be my assumption.
Eric Holthaus, bored and looking for sympathy, doesn’t get what he is looking for and lashes out.
Doesn’t he have any friends left that he can depend on for emotional support?
I think he has an emotional support slug. Perfect for a slimeball such as himself.
Tom Abbott: When you resort to cursing, you have lost the argument.
Jeff this is your response to a piece about bullying?
Isn’t it poetically acceptable to belittle a bully?
Poor Eric. It’s a terrible thing to be weighed down by your fears like this
Susan Crockford’s latest book on polar bears not only courageously exposes the flawed science behind the hysteria over loss of sea ice wiping them out, but catalogues the appalling attacks on her by the climate science establishment.
Required reading: https://www.amazon.com/Polar-Bear-Catastrophe-Never-Happened/dp/0993119085
For those who feel that humans are headed for climate doom, and there is nothing we can do to prevent it, why stick around and suffer any further anxiety about the inevitable? — just end your lives, find eternal peace, and allow us “deniers” to live out our remaining living days in ignorant bliss.
It’s the right thing to do — just end it.
Why suffer anymore? Why live every day of your life in such a state of anxiety? Oh, I forgot — you value your comfortable lifestyles that enable the luxury of worrying about doom as a perverted form of entertainment.
Okay, carry on, then, I guess. If that’s what you want to call “living”, then get on with it.
knowing climate changes…
…and knowing that almost all of the time..this planet has been a lot colder
How did they sell this load of crap in the first place
This started in the 1960’s with the Club of Rome. It was elevated to world wide attention by Canadian millionaire and socialist Maurice Strong, and of course people like Al Gore and James Hansen popularized the narrative. The concern was human overpopulation, and in searching for a cause to frighten the populace, environmental degradation or collapse would be the threat. CAGW fits the bill perfectly. Any sane reasonably intelligent individual looking critically at this hoax must see that this C02 thing is a smoke screen and just doesn’t add up. Brainwashing a whole generation of kids is the path to essentially ending Industrial society as we know it. As Maurice Strong is quoted, and I paraphrase, “is it not our duty to bring about the de-industrialization of society in order to save the world ? “. Of course the multi millionaires like Gore, Obama, Strong (now deceased) and those at the top of society will be just fine.
By not teaching science or history. The other day I was talking to a young driver. A graduate of HS that didn’t know what the Alamo was. Hell he didn’t even know Texas had revolted and gained their independence from Mexico before they were a state. It made me think that probably the majority of people that go to a Six Flags amusement park have no idea about the six flags.
They were too busy teaching them that Hitler was a right winger.
What needs more attention is that, despite the bickering, almost the entire western canon of the media, social and mainstream, is singing from the same song sheet, as if there were complete (97%) agreement. Every second article includes because of man-made climate change, and 97% of the statements are wrong, yet they continue to control the story.
I am willing to stand corrected, but I would contend (with one major exception) that they are controlling the telling of the story; but rational adults the world over put fear of anthropogenic warming at the bottom of their concerns.
The obvious exception of course is children (and AOC has convinced me that childhood now continues to at least age 30). Students who have never actually experienced an increase in temperature are convinced that weather was much more stable earlier in their lifetime, and that weather disasters never occurred before__________ (fill in the blank – 1950, 1976, 1996, 2000, their birthday).
Do they have to reach the age of 40 before they realize the world around them is not conforming to what they have been told to expect?
George Daddis
Our parents and grandparents were fighting in global conflicts when they were teenagers. They grew up very quickly.
My childish behaviour was knocked out of me rather early (although not early enough) by my early years in the police force.
I now see 40 year old children who simply can’t leave their juvenile years behind them.
We’ve all been bullied and the cure to that affliction hasn’t changed from what Dad told you “punch em in the nose” and I might add keep punching them in the nose. Those who advise ignoring the human POS making you miserable are wrong. A good beat down is in order. Give it to them and you will feel better about it.
As to cowboys I met a some boys from my original hood (himat) at the airport and they ask why I immigrated to America. I said to be a cowboy. They said you don’t look like one. I pointed to my cranium. 1965 Texas. We are all cowboys.
Problem is, for years propaganda has worked on the masses. They believed anything they were told. Then we gave them the internet, and lots of dissenting voices.
So TPTB turned UP the propaganda. Some are partially immune, but to the ones that aren’t they are going literally crazy with emotional overload, fear and loathing and outright violent hatred are emotions not unusual in those who really believe the mainstream propaganda flow.
It’s not going to end well.
Scientists have proved that travel and temperatures, are more dangerous than smoking 60 cigarettes a day, for 50 years.
It is safer to stay at home, and take up smoking, than to go travelling in warmer countries.
Don’t worry. We understand that humans have an “urge” to travel. It comes from our early ancestry, when we had to find large herds of animals to eat.
Here at the IPCC, we want what is best for YOU. And we have had our top scientists work out a “safe” way of travelling.
https://agree-to-disagree.com/global-warming-travel-warning
We are told by the Greens that as the world warms up that weather events,storms, cyclones , tornados etc will get worse. But why is that considered a possibility by the Greens ?
As I understand it as the temperature difference between the equator and the poles becomes lees, as would happen in a warming Earth, so the present situation of less violent wether events could indicate that the world is indeed slowly warming up.
So the Greenies should instead be saying, “We told you so, the lesser amounts of violent weather events prove that its getting warmer””
But of course that is not scary, not newsworthy, so to gain the TV and media coverage they need, they have to in effect argue against themselves. What a crazy mob they really are.
In regard to “Snowball Earth” one possible theory is that over millions of years the solar system moves around the centre of the vast Milky Way galaxy. As it does so its weather is influenced by the radiation from some of the massive and very hot stars.
As with all of the weather come climate events on this planet its all about time, not the 30 years of Climate, and certainly not the crazy idea that in just 12 years time that the tiny trace gas CO2 will finish us off, but time, millions of years of time.
MJE VK5ELL
Politics is poison to science.
As long as everyone is bickering, no one is shooting.
Enjoy the respite.
Listen for silence.
I saw what the bullies did to Murray Salby.
It’s as though we’ve thrown out scientific method, along with the ability to have a discussion on real issues without taking up personal destruction.
Eric does not want to be bothered by doing something, other than paying easy lip service to CC, and scold a few deniers, it at least makes him feel morally superior, but he is a big hypocrite, what driving cars, having kids, flying on jets, lights, electricity, heating the home FOSSIL FUELS
He has stopped flying and drives an EV, so he’s trying to not be a hypocrite
I hate being “plighted”.
SylviaD had the best comment to the initial tweet. She has a great twitter account. Highly recommended – https://twitter.com/SylviaD32911201
https://twitter.com/SylviaD32911201/status/1111603901638164480
I am far too old to worry about being called names. I heartily agree with those who say that if you resort to ad hominem attacks you have lost the argument. However, if you use a vile term such as ‘denier’ to describe your opponent, you are engaging in ‘hate’ speech.
Climate Bullying is not confined to the media loudmouths of the Eric Holthaus model; it also extends to academics and members of the IPCC. On 1 March 2018 the University of New Mexico’s Dr David S. Gutzler conducted a lecture in Las Cruces, NM which I attended.
According to the City of Las Cruces news release, Dr Gutzler, “was a lead author on the 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published by the United Nations to assess climate change research.”
After the lecture during the Question and Answer session, I attempted to ask him questions about data and climate history which brought doubt into his claims of climate catastrophe.
In a flash he turned from academic professional into climate bully.
You can read a full description from my contemporaneous notes posted at the Cruces Atmospheric Sciences Forum web site at: https://casf.me/qa-following-dr-david-gutzlers-water-conservation-workshop/
ROBERT W. ENDLICH
“My biggest pet peeve is probably the word “denier.” I loathe the word “denier””
https://twitter.com/Thongch34759935/status/1108680158146260993