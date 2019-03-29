US Journalist Lays Out His Vision of Climate Change Totalitarianism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Another green sneer at Democracy; According to US Journalist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, future systems of government will replace concern for human rights, peace and prosperity with a focus on CO2 emissions.
Can liberal democracy survive climate change?
Mar 29th 2019
by N.B.
A book excerpt and interview with David Wallace-Wells, author of “The Uninhabitable Earth”
…
The Economist: Are the political and economic systems that have facilitated global warming capable of fixing it?
Mr Wallace-Wells: Certainly not without some significant renovation and reformation, I think. But I’m not sure it will take a total revolution, either. I may be too much a child of the 1990s—an “End of History” kid, trained by that experience even as I no longer regard those intuitions about markets and globalisation and neoliberalism as wise. But I do see a way that something like the post-Cold War international order could, conceivably, address the issue, by placing carbon and climate change at the center of its value set, in much the same way that human rights, peace and prosperity were put there—in name at least—in the aftermath of the second world war.
I also see the early returns from the Paris accords as pretty discouraging on that point. It is, after just a few years, a real failure. No major industrial nation is on track to honour its commitments, which if honoured perfectly, would still land us north of 3°C this century. But certainly other approaches are possible, too—ranging from left-wing forms of quasi-eco-socialism to right-wing forms of authoritarian nationalism and self-interest. And many more, too.
I’m not sure just what form our answer to climate change will take, and probably it won’t be just one form. But I do know that our politics and culture will be shaped by the force of warming in very profound ways, whether or not we take aggressive action soon, so that the systems of the 21st century will almost certainly be defined by climate change, in the same way that previous systems were defined, say, by the interests of financial capitalism.
…Read more: https://www.economist.com/open-future/2019/03/29/can-liberal-democracy-survive-climate-change
When future historians look back on the failed climate movement, they will rightly see green fanaticism as yet another of a long line of attempts by selfish elitists to overthrow Democracy and Freedom.
22 thoughts on “US Journalist Lays Out His Vision of Climate Change Totalitarianism”
“future systems of government will replace concern for human rights, peace and prosperity with a focus on CO2 emissions.”
In one day, the average person breathes out around 500 litres of the greenhouse gas CO2 – which amounts to around 1kg in mass. This doesn’t sound much until you take into account the fact that the world’s population is around 7.5 billion, collectively breathing out around 3 Billion tonnes of the stuff each year – which is around 8%-9% per cent of the annual CO2 tonnage churned out by the burning of fossil fuel around the world.
I see the carbon tax being applied to humans directly, just for breathing out and exhaling the wretched stuff, and also apply an Oxygen tax for all the O2 we consume. Can’t pay? Then you don’t breath. This is the future of Socialist Marxists wanting to control humanity. This is the final end result of leftist socialism.
3C by 2100? Given that we have, at least supposedly, increased temperatures by at most 1C in 150 years (depending on which set you trust, if any), another 2C in 80 in half that time would require some drastic acceleration. This is not in any way evident. In fact, alarm is forced to be generated by a fre paltry hundredths of a degree each year.
It’s ok, folks, he’s not advocating communism, it’s only communitarianism. I was worried for a minute!
‘it’s only communitarianism’ Is that the new name for government X? Right now main land China reminds me of an ant colony with elites controlling the hive. Their elites past down power to their off-springs.
Without exactly describing it the writer calls for ending capitalism and replacing it with something else. In order to ease his personal concerns about “climate change”.
In 1865 a leading British economist, Stanley Jevons, had a personal revelation that the civilized world would soon run out of coal. And society would drop back to subsistence living.
The recent buzz is that capitalism has caused global warming, therefore it has to go.
Others have called for ending democracy to ease personal concerns about climate.
The “Sumpter Daily” on January 26, 1971 published the personal concerns of Dr. Arnold Reitze. He was so stressed that he stated “We will be forced to sacrifice democracy.”
The article’s headline was “New Ice Age”.
Dr. Reitze was convinced that particles of carbon in the atmosphere would screen out the heat from the sun.
Speclfically, he wanted to “outlaw” internal combustion engines in vehicles and those used in industry.
At about this time Rasool was going on about particulate carbon causing cooling. He might have used some “modelling” by James Hansen.
Very versatile stuff, this carbon thing.
Jevons implied that running out of coal would end capitalism.
Reitze stated that capitalism had to be ended to reduce carbon in the air to prevent cooling.
More recently James Hansen touts that carbon in the air cause warming.
And far too many are claiming that only a totalitarian society can save us from carbon.
Should have added the Jevon’s book “The Coal Question” is on the internet and worth reading.
Shades of Lovelock!!
James Lovelock: Humans are too stupid to prevent climate change
One of the main obstructions to meaningful action is “modern democracy”, he added. “Even the best democracies agree that when a major war approaches, democracy must be put on hold for the time being. I have a feeling that climate change may be an issue as severe as a war. It may be necessary to put democracy on hold for a while.”
http://www.theguardian.com/science/2010/mar/29/james-lovelock-climate-change
Humans are too stupid to prevent climate change” Lovelock
Since it is Lovelock’s comment about human ignorance that is our subject today, it is well to point out that Lovelock himself lacks the mental capacity to see the inconsistencies in his theory, despite being given plenty of time to notice them, and being given the able assistance of many critics.
http://wmbriggs.com/post/2156/
Even after the Gaian Prophet Lovelock has recanted somewhat (but not repented )
we keep hearing the same hysteria that Lovelock was instrumental in initiating.
If the temperature change pattern present since 1880 continues then the only warming ahead in this century will occur from about 2034 until 2064 and again from 2094 through 2100. This will probably result in less than 1 degree C of warming. It will not be caused by a rising level of atmospheric CO2 because the warming is the cause of the CO2 increase not the reverse (because of the increased amount of trees and plants resulting from the warming).
Look to Venezuela ! They made it happen. This is actually what the world seems to want right now. Oil is no guarantee for prosperity. Oil is no blessing, – but a blight, it seems. Steer to the left…
Is there a note of desperation around? I think so.
“The Uninhabitable Earth, future systems of government will replace concern for human rights, peace and prosperity with a focus on CO2 emissions”
The better option is mass suicide. If the problem is our species then the solution is its removal. Let us begin with the most vocal proponents of the theory that “humans are a plague upon the earth”. There will be plenty of koolaid to go around.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
To all the useful idiots falling for this: What exactly has happened in the last 20 years that makes you believe in this ridiculous theory? A hurricane? An earthquake? a wildfire? You really believe these didnt’t happen before? Have you actually looked at the data, or are you just listening to your keepers? It’s really sad how stupid humanity has become.
I was a huge Civilization fan (the computer game), but the last expansion was basically a climate change indoctrination simulation. Nope. I’m done.
I have no data but suspect that there is one major nation on track to near-zero CO2 emissions – Venezuela. And the green new deal promises to bring us all there within 10 years!
“…ranging from left-wing forms of quasi-eco-socialism to right-wing forms of authoritarian nationalism and self-interest.”
No!! Dammit! Both are on the Left.
Any critical intellectual analysis will inform that “authoritarian nationalism” is on the Left. The Left is Big Government and the demands of the State overrides the individual rights. Yes, self-interest is on the Right. But a government that allows both authoritarianism and “self interest” is a unicorn, it doesn’t exit, it is an oxymoron.
Those continuing to call authoritarian Nationalism as a “Right-Wing movement”, the same Right-wing in the US that embraces the US constitution originalism, faithful adherance to the Bill of Rights as written, and conservative ideas of small government, are out of their freakin’ mind.
It is a lie perpetrated by the Left to hide that authoritarianism and Big government control of is always “on the Left.”
Mussolini’s National Socialism for 1930 Italy was “from the Left”, a hybrid of Marxism with a nod to the profit motivated industrialists who owned the production for a profit and Mussolini needed their allegiance. Mussolini took what he saw as fashionable about Communism (the authoritarian aspect to assure an insecure population) but kept the economic engine of private corporate governance to run Italy’s industries as long as the Industrialists pledged allegiance to him and his party. This is essentially the Mob-organized crime model. The Italian mafia doesn’t want to own every business, but it wants loyalty and payment of “protection money.” That is National Socialism, an authoritarian system modeled on the Mafia where if you cross the Don or a Capo, you disappear and/or your business gets burnt down.
And Hitler took Mussolini’s National Socialism and integrated his genocidal racist ideology to form his Nazi party. Still Germany’s industrialists ran industrial output on orders from the government and most joined the Nazi Party to gain favor for factory orders from the military. Germany’s industrialists still had a profit motive, and would still retain local control of their industry’s operations, and thus could make decisions without interference from Berlin and still make a profit and live large. This insured the efficiency of on-site management and control rather than distant bureaucrats controlling production as in the Lenin-Stalin model of Marxist communism with top-down control and rigid 5 year plans. No one in 1945 would have called Nazi Germany a “Right wing” model. Socialism in any flavor has always been on the Left.
And it is authoritarian Nationalism that is the modern-day Chinese political-economic model.
Does anyone really think today’s Red China, with its authoritarian control and chinese Nationalism (think of Tibet or the Urygurs), is “on the right?” Of course not. The Chinese government is openly communist.
Everyone today recognizes China is a communist political model “on the Left”, BUT with a big heaping of capitalism since the 1980’s that has spawned the Chinese Miracle.
While Beijing and the Chinese central Communist party still calls the shots, its capitalisms encourages innovation and allow a profit motive for owners, as long as those business leaders remain loyal to Beijing’s central control and censorship.
The best way to understand this dichotomy is that the Left is pro Big Government control and the needs of the State comes before the rights of individuals. While the Right advocates for small government, individual liberties, and freedom from government control in most matters concerning individual property ownership, both real and intellectual property.
Free market capitalism then is just an emergent behavior from a diverse people using a political system of small government and limited regulations.
So next time someone tries to tell you Nazis and National Socialism “are from the Right,” ask them whether such authoritarian nationalism in China today is on the Left or the Right?
Remind them that “on the Right” in the US are conservatives with ideas of small government and individual liberties and individual property rights.
For at least the last 2000 years our various faiths have had the same basic message, “Repent before it is too late”. And “You are all sinners, so in one way or another you will pay”.
After Emperor Constantine gave the Christian faith the green light they soon became a power over all who accepted that faith. The fear of ex–communication and going to Hell kept even Kings in line.
Today with the slow decline of Christianity in the Western Countries, peoples desire and need for some meaning in life has created another God, GAIA with its High Priests in positions of power.
MJE VK5ELL
As their ideas are die, more, and more, serious people realize what a joke they are, yet these pessimists continue to make one last grand play; as if mere force of will can win a scientific debate. Give up warmists. It’s the sun; it’s always been the sun.
Lesson One:
Leadership is about taking RESPONSIBILITY; for your actions, their consequences and for those of your subordinates. The allocation of BLAME is the lowest form of management and the primary indicator of Incompetence.
‘I may be too much a child of the 1990s—an “End of History” kid, trained by that experience’
There is no may about it kid.