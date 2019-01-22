Germany’s Climate Crusade May Put An End To No Speed-Limit Autobahns

From The Daily Caller
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
Your chance to fly down Germany’s famous no speed-limit autobahns may be slipping away if the government decides to move forward with proposed regulations aimed at climate change.
A German government committee proposed fuel tax hikes, electric vehicle quotas and lower speed limits to meet European Union targets for cutting carbon dioxide emissions. If targets aren’t met, Germany could face massive fines.
Germany, known for making high-performance and luxury vehicles, is also known for its autobahns, portions of which have no speed limits. While the recommendations aren’t final, they mirror proposals pushed by the neighboring French government as part of its climate agenda.
France’s government planned on raising carbon taxes on fuels at the beginning of 2019, but scrapped the planned fuel tax increases after weeks of violent protests. France also cut speed limits last year to reduce traffic fatalities.
French officials also touted lower speed limits as a way to reduce pollution and fight global warming by cutting auto emissions 30 percent. Drivers were not happy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas.
Protests sparked in November over fuel taxes have since taken aim at lower speed limits. CNN reported in early January that 60 percent of France’s traffic cameras were vandalized. France is still plagued with riots over President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.
The German committee’s draft proposal suggests “a motorway speed limit of 130 kmh [about 80 miles per and fuel tax hikes from 2023, the abolition of tax breaks for diesel cars and quotas for electric and hybrid car sales could deliver half the greenhouse gas emissions cuts that are needed,” according to an outline seen by Reuters.
The worry now is, will speed limits on autobahns anger the car-loving Germans as much as the French? What about when combined with increased fuel taxes? (RELATED: The Inside Story Of How Ocasio-Cortez’s Staff Came Up With The ‘Green New Deal’ Is Going To Surprise You)
“So it’s official, ‘climate’ activists ruin everything,” says the U.S.-based Americans for Tax Reform (ATR). ATR said the policies, if adopted, “will likely lead to a similar form of Yellow Vest protests as the most recent demonstrations against the attempt of French President Macron to raise fuel taxes.”
However, the city-state of Bremen put a speed limit on its freeways in 2008 over environmental concerns, and the region did not descend into mass rioting. Bremen already had speed limits on most highways to limit congestion and noise.
The US forced a wildly unpopular nationally imposed speed limit of 55 mph (88 kph) during the ’70s oil embargo as a means of reducing fuel usage. As soon as the political lunacy abated so did the torpid pace of commerce.
Which spawned the Sammy Hagar song “I can’t drive 55”.
We have some experience with reducing the speed limit to conserve fuel. link
The plan was to reduce fuel consumption by 2.2%. The result was closer to half or quarter of that. Reducing speeds to limit CO2 emissions will have similar disappointing results at best.
Having driven small cars on German autobahns since 1963, I know that looking in your rear vision mirror for lunatics driving at 200 kmph is essential every few seconds. I would not miss those 200 kmph. guys. As for the rest of the CO2 lunacy reasoning, it would not be missed either.
didn’t they just try this in France?…………
My experience from this summer, driving from Denmark via Hamburg, Berlin to Tschekkia, is that to fly down German motorways is outright impossible.
Like in US, you have plenty of trucks, unlike US they keep to the left of the mostly two lanes, drive 20 km below the general speed of other trffic based on highway code and small engines stuck underneath the driver to optimize the length of the cargo area. But unlike US they do not constantly overtake other trucks driving 2 miles faster in the left lane.
To the left no matter what speed you drive (I chickened out at around 190 kmh, around 120 mph), you are overtaken by rude drivers in Audis who makes it abundantly clear that they have the right of way, forcing you to immediately reduce speed to 120 kmh while they tailgate you with all headlights on and force you turn over to the right.
Only thing that works is that they never pass on the right side. Then add a LOT of maintenance work, inconvenient, by I admit often sadly missing in the US.
But compared to US freeways, the German ones are in my perception a congested mess, and the freed speed is one reason for this, even if free speed is not as common as believed
Well, Angela Merkel is on the way out anyway, so enacting an unpopular law cannot hurt her. What it does to her party, though. . .
This won’t be the straw that breaks the camel’s back from the environmentalists but there will be one for Germany, and every other country going down the energy retrograde worm hole. Hopefully people around the world will start asking the right questions and get a better understanding of what AGW is really all about. Up to now saving the world only involved personal contrition but once it involves personal well being the game changes.
Was talking to a German guy (now living in Waterloo Ontario Canada) a few weeks ago. He had just come back from spending a month with relatives in Germany. He mentioned that anywhere not on the special sections of the Autobahn nobody goes more than the speed limit. Radar every few kilometers on every road. Especially if you are coming from a highway into a town where the limit drops.
British servicemen and their families serving in Germany used to be warned that if they were in a car crash to insist on being taken to a British or American services hospital on the grounds that German hospitals had a strong preference for amputating limbs in preference to trying to repair damage. 5his was because you could rehabilitate comparatively quickly from a lost hand or foot and be back at work more rapidly.
Perhaps a modest reduction in speeds might reduce the chances of this problem. An Audi wouldn’t be my choice to do this sort of speed anyway.
I guess all Porsche owners will engage in a march on the capital. Why own one if you can’t give it a little “exercise”. Almost 40 years ago I was driving on an Autobahn at a speed of approximately 100 MPH when a Porsche passed me as if I was stopped.