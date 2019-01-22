Meteoroid Hits the Moon During Recent Lunar Eclipse

This is a treat. On Jan. 21st, a meteoroid slammed into the Moon. We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed the explosion and recorded video and photos. The fireball was visible against the shadowy backdrop of a total lunar eclipse. Video of the event follows.

We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed or photographed the explosion. Petr Horálek was one of them; he captured the fireball from Boa Vista, one of the islands of Cape Verde:

“As I was sorting through my pictures of the eclipse, I was trying to avoid images with dusty specks or hot pixels,” says Horálek. “Upon closer inspection, I realized this was no hot pixel. It was a flash of light on the Moon–and other astronomers had photographed it as well.”

At least a dozen reliable still images and videos of the impact have surfaced so far.

Here is video of the strike during the eclipse:

These images correspond to a lunar impact flash spotted by the telescopes operating in the framework of the MIDAS survey on Jan. 21, at 4:41:38 universal time (23:41:38 US eastern time). The impact took place during the totality phase of the lunar eclipse. The flash was produced by a rock (a meteoroid) that hit the lunar ground. The MIDAS Survey is being conducted by the University of Huelva and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia.

More at SpaceWeather.com

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

