Meteoroid Hits the Moon During Recent Lunar Eclipse

/ 1 hour ago January 22, 2019

This is a treat. On Jan. 21st, a meteoroid slammed into the Moon. We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed the explosion and recorded video and photos. The fireball was visible against the shadowy backdrop of a total lunar eclipse. Video of the event follows.

We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed or photographed the explosion. Petr Horálek was one of them; he captured the fireball from Boa Vista, one of the islands of Cape Verde:

“As I was sorting through my pictures of the eclipse, I was trying to avoid images with dusty specks or hot pixels,” says Horálek. “Upon closer inspection, I realized this was no hot pixel. It was a flash of light on the Moon–and other astronomers had photographed it as well.”

At least a dozen reliable still images and videos of the impact have surfaced so far.

Here is video of the strike during the eclipse:

These images correspond to a lunar impact flash spotted by the telescopes operating in the framework of the MIDAS survey on Jan. 21, at 4:41:38 universal time (23:41:38 US eastern time). The impact took place during the totality phase of the lunar eclipse. The flash was produced by a rock (a meteoroid) that hit the lunar ground. The MIDAS Survey is being conducted by the University of Huelva and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia.

More at SpaceWeather.com

 

23 thoughts on “Meteoroid Hits the Moon During Recent Lunar Eclipse

    • Well, I think it’s pretty impressive to see a flash like that from 250,000 miles away (380,000 km)! The eclipse only lasted for an hour or so but seeing even one impact during that short time period is pretty remarkable. If you consider that the Moon is over 4,500,000,000 years old you can imagine just how many things have impacted it. And the rate of impact would have been very much higher in its early history.

      For many hundreds of years it had been thought that there were no more impacts to be seen on the Moon and reports of flashes for the last few hundred years have been dismissed as the observers’ imagination. Now we know that we don’t know everything…warmists take note.

      Presumably we only see the bigger (flashier) ones impact so there would probably be many much smaller ones impacting that we would never see. So the Chinese need to take their hard hats to the Moon.

      Reply

  2. Did China lose a probe they’re not talking about? 🙂
    Well, the moon isn’t covered in scars because of acne.

    Reply

    • And the thing is, on the moon there are no such things as meteors. The are all meteorites, they all impact, and you’ll never hear them coming, but if you’re close enough you’l feel the “whump!”

      Reply

  4. I wonder if the seismographs left on the moon by Apollo are still functional. They should certainly register something as strong as this.

    Reply

  9. The driver of the meteorite was probably texting.
    .
    .
    .
    Clouds where I was so no soup-er moon for me. A very, very neat hard-to-beat treat to capture something like that!

    Reply

