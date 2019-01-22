This is a treat. On Jan. 21st, a meteoroid slammed into the Moon. We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed the explosion and recorded video and photos. The fireball was visible against the shadowy backdrop of a total lunar eclipse. Video of the event follows.
We know this because many amateur astronomers witnessed or photographed the explosion. Petr Horálek was one of them; he captured the fireball from Boa Vista, one of the islands of Cape Verde:
“As I was sorting through my pictures of the eclipse, I was trying to avoid images with dusty specks or hot pixels,” says Horálek. “Upon closer inspection, I realized this was no hot pixel. It was a flash of light on the Moon–and other astronomers had photographed it as well.”
At least a dozen reliable still images and videos of the impact have surfaced so far.
Here is video of the strike during the eclipse:
These images correspond to a lunar impact flash spotted by the telescopes operating in the framework of the MIDAS survey on Jan. 21, at 4:41:38 universal time (23:41:38 US eastern time). The impact took place during the totality phase of the lunar eclipse. The flash was produced by a rock (a meteoroid) that hit the lunar ground. The MIDAS Survey is being conducted by the University of Huelva and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia.
More at SpaceWeather.com
23 thoughts on “Meteoroid Hits the Moon During Recent Lunar Eclipse”
Well, that little clip was anticlimactic…
Just sayin’
Well, I think it’s pretty impressive to see a flash like that from 250,000 miles away (380,000 km)! The eclipse only lasted for an hour or so but seeing even one impact during that short time period is pretty remarkable. If you consider that the Moon is over 4,500,000,000 years old you can imagine just how many things have impacted it. And the rate of impact would have been very much higher in its early history.
For many hundreds of years it had been thought that there were no more impacts to be seen on the Moon and reports of flashes for the last few hundred years have been dismissed as the observers’ imagination. Now we know that we don’t know everything…warmists take note.
Presumably we only see the bigger (flashier) ones impact so there would probably be many much smaller ones impacting that we would never see. So the Chinese need to take their hard hats to the Moon.
Did China lose a probe they’re not talking about? 🙂
Well, the moon isn’t covered in scars because of acne.
And the thing is, on the moon there are no such things as meteors. The are all meteorites, they all impact, and you’ll never hear them coming, but if you’re close enough you’l feel the “whump!”
I was expecting an Earth-shaking KABOOM!
Sound does’t travel well in a vacuum.
Sorry Rocketscientist, but it is a well established fact that Earth Shattering Kabooms do travel in vacuums.
Here are some of the leading experts in this field discussing the concept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec-8A5k16Ak
😀
Cute, but I had good teachers.
Hmm…a veiled jab at our education systems producing vacuous minds who seem to have missed the first five years of “grammar school”?
Someone stole the Illudium PU-36
“I was expecting an Earth-shaking KABOOM!”
So was Marvin the Martian.
I wonder if the seismographs left on the moon by Apollo are still functional. They should certainly register something as strong as this.
Well if they are they are no longer transmitting (stopped in ’77).
But meteor impacts are rather common. Some have been estimated to have a mass of 5000 kg.
https://www.lpi.usra.edu/lunar/missions/apollo/apollo_11/experiments/pse/
Ha! We was looking up at the moon at that time! It’s interesting to think I witnessed a meteor strike unawares.
I missed it too, but with these poor old eyes… and to think I was too lazy to set up my telescope!
I wonder if it was made of sodium metal.
LOL
Was the flash from impact ejecta or explosion?
Or both? Or are they the same thing?
… or am I overcomplicating it?
Yes
simple friction turning KE into heat.
Can there be an explosion without O2? I understand the heat part but what would make the visible light?
Wow. Is that a first time photographed event? The impact flash was huge.
No.
And, ironically from our most valued source…
https://www.theguardian.com/science/video/2014/feb/24/meteorite-hits-moon-lunar-impact-video
The driver of the meteorite was probably texting.
.
.
.
Clouds where I was so no soup-er moon for me. A very, very neat hard-to-beat treat to capture something like that!