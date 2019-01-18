Connecticut to make Climate Change a Mandatory School Subject

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Connecticut state representative Christine Palm is alarmed that some children in her district choose to spend all their school time focussing on traditional studies like mathematics and science instead of spending some of their time learning about the “life and death” issue of Climate Change.
Teach kids about climate change? This state might require it
By MICHAEL MELIA
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative proposal in Connecticut would mandate instruction on climate change in public schools statewide, beginning in elementary school.
Connecticut already has adopted science standards that call for teaching of climate change, but if the bill passes it is believed that it would be the country’s first to write such a requirement into law.
“A lot of schools make the study of climate change an elective, and I don’t believe it should be an elective,” said state Rep. Christine Palm, a Democrat from Chester who proposed the bill. “I think it should be mandatory, and I think it should be early so there’s no excuse for kids to grow up ignorant of what’s at stake.”
Palm, who represents towns along the Connecticut River in southeast Connecticut, said climate change deserves a more prominent place in children’s education because of the urgency of the threat posed by global warming.
“I’d love to see poetry be mandated. That’s never going to happen,” she said. “That’s not life or death.”
Christine didn’t go into detail about what job opportunities a qualification in climate studies would create, or whether a mandatory qualification in climate studies would help students win entry to the university of their choice.
Child abuse.
One can call it many things but If you ever wondered:
1. if the old adage of give me a child until age 9 and I’ll show you the adult is true and
2. how Germany submitted in the 1930s
You now know the answer.
First the media and entertainment (aka “culture”), then the schools.
Imagine a generation (call them Gen Bots) joining up with the Millennials and Gen Z.
Then they fix the curriculum rather than requiring open, skeptical enquiry.
Here is what should be in the curriculum:
i. Collection AND HOMOGENISATION of data, its effects on conclusions drawn.
ii. Geological data on temperature and seeohtwo OVER THE PAST 100 MILLION YEARS.
iii. Comparison of current temperatures with Minoan, Roman and Medieval Warm Periods.
iv. Study of weather cycles using Fourier Analysis of raw data to identify varying length of climate ‘beats’.
v. Study of Solar Cyles, CMEs and other energy phenomena and their effect on satellites, spacecraft and the earth’s upper atmosphere.
vi. Study of the Jet Stream and how solar events affect both it and global weather patterns.
vii. Study of the ENSO and MJO phenomena and their effects on weather around the world.
viii. Study of PDO, AMO, NAO, AO oscillations and how they affect climate on an interdecadal scale.
ix. Study of earth’s tilt and precession and its effects on intermillenial climate.
x. Study of the oceanic conveyor belts and how changes could affect e.g. Gulf Stream to NW Europe.
xi. Study of lunar cycles and effects on plant growth.
xii. Study of water management in e.g. California and how reservoirs and aquifers need to be used in combination to retain adequate water supplies.
xiii. Effect of deforestation on rainfall patterns, soil erosion, daily temperature extremes and biodiversity.
xiv. The effect of intensive monocrop agriculture on soil health.
xv. Case studies of restoring dead land to sustainable living ecosystems using water management, sequential planting cycles and appropriate management.
xvi. Asking whether cycles of greed and crisis management are superior to well managed sustainable systems.
That would be suitable, whilst being entirely unacceptable to right wing lunatics and left wing ecowarriors.
Virtue Signalling…
Next: Creative evidence that the earth is flat, mandatory science-fair project.
I fought with the school of my kid. How come they insist on a subject, climate, while professors with 30+ years of tenure can’t get it figured ?
What are the chances that kids just about to learn the basics of maths could ever understand the issue ?
The question escalated quite high indeed. So far, kid does not report any climate nor global warming indoctrination.
The kids in school will just be on a climate change strike, so what is the point in having mandatory climate change courses.
Who gets to approve the curriculum and will there be an opportunity for smart kids to challenge the orthodoxy that will be channeled by the Teachers Union?
We all know this will be done around the agenda. Be assured that no alternative, scientific, data based views will be allowed.
Brain washing
The issue is who decides what is to be taught?
Genuine science based teaching would destroy the alarmists’ myths.
Unfortunately it is a safe bet that alarmist myths will be taught as the truth.
I recently rediscovered this remark, posted on WUWT some three years ago:
‘My wife however has seen it all before. She grew up in the Soviet Union, and recoils from the hideous memory of endless political square-bashing on school playgrounds and carnivals, songs and long speeches glorifying the socialist revolution. The relentless aggression and mind-numbing tedium with which their teachers preached and prated a party line which they all grew up to discover was a complete falsehood. Now a similar disillusionment lies in wait for another generation of children.’
A parent referring to climate brainwashing in schools. Phil Salmon in Belgium:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/06/09/how-german-schools-take-climate-change-seriously/#comment-1540095
Nail on head. Anyone familiar with life in the Warsaw Pact countries will recognize the relentless hectoring, bullying, and lying from the Climate Establishment.
Is she qualified to say it is a life and death issue?
Move to a state that doesn’t believe this tripe
guess less maths/science would enable the fallacies of CC to be “taught” without brighter kids being able to query things?
how do these fools manage to get into positions of power??
“how do these fools manage to get into positions of power??”
Now days, a College Degree in Political Science and/or Education (teaching) is the simplest and easiest to attain, therefore the not-so-bright, the lazy, the partiers, etc., opt for a Political Science or Teaching Degree and are hired by the Public School Systems or are elected to serve as politicians.
Teach the children to observe the weather and do some simple calculations about the movement of heat. The example I like to use is that a one-inch-per-hour rate of rainfall implies upward delivery of heat at 16,000 W/m^2. Watch a thunderstorm from a safe place and ask the students to find out how high it goes in the atmosphere. Do a search to discover what altitude is effectively the heat-radiating emission surface of the planet. Connect the dots and the future generation will be far better informed about how to assess claims of climate doom based on greenhouse gas emissions.
Most schools struggle to fit stuff in the curriculum and she wants them to make room to push this junk 🙂
Whatever happened to the holy and sacred Separation of Church and State doctrine that was brilliantly legislated in Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists?
Is this the establishment of a State religion?
Sue this grinning imbecile for “”Malfeasance in a Public Office”.
Nobody has the right to propagandize your children with warmist falsehoods.
I have great faith in our children. When they get older they learn their teacher have mislead them on many issues.
YUP, ……. but too late they get smart, …… like when they are old construction workers or Walmart “greeters”,
Well its the really really nice people like her that really care see.
Not like you climate heathens.
Sounds like a job for the Department of Truth.