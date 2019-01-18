Connecticut to make Climate Change a Mandatory School Subject

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Connecticut state representative Christine Palm is alarmed that some children in her district choose to spend all their school time focussing on traditional studies like mathematics and science instead of spending some of their time learning about the “life and death” issue of Climate Change.

Teach kids about climate change? This state might require it

By MICHAEL MELIA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative proposal in Connecticut would mandate instruction on climate change in public schools statewide, beginning in elementary school.

Connecticut already has adopted science standards that call for teaching of climate change, but if the bill passes it is believed that it would be the country’s first to write such a requirement into law.

“A lot of schools make the study of climate change an elective, and I don’t believe it should be an elective,” said state Rep. Christine Palm, a Democrat from Chester who proposed the bill. “I think it should be mandatory, and I think it should be early so there’s no excuse for kids to grow up ignorant of what’s at stake.”

…

Palm, who represents towns along the Connecticut River in southeast Connecticut, said climate change deserves a more prominent place in children’s education because of the urgency of the threat posed by global warming.

“I’d love to see poetry be mandated. That’s never going to happen,” she said. “That’s not life or death.”