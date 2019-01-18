CNBC: Houston after Harvey Would have been a Climate Change Financial Disaster – Except that Investors Swarmed the Market

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
CNBC thinks banks aren’t taking climate change seriously when making mortgage decisions.
The mortgage industry isn’t ready for a foreclosure crisis created by climate change
PUBLISHED THU, JAN 17 2019 • 7:00 AM EST | UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Diana Olick
Erica Posse
- The threat to real estate from increasingly extreme weather brought on by climate change is clear, but the threat to the nation’s mortgage market is only beginning to come into focus.
- In Hurricane Harvey’s federally declared disaster areas, 80 percent of the homes had no flood insurance, because they weren’t normally prone to flooding.
- Serious mortgage delinquencies on damaged homes jumped more than 200 percent, according to CoreLogic.
A foreclosure crisis spurred by climate change is becoming a real threat to the mortgage industry as extreme storms and other natural disasters increasingly occur in places where borrowers might not have flood or fire insurance.
As an example, Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August 2017, flooded close to 100,000 Houston-area homes. In Harvey’s federally declared disaster areas, 80 percent of the homes had no flood insurance, because they weren’t normally prone to flooding. Serious mortgage delinquencies on damaged homes jumped more than 200 percent, according to CoreLogic.
Houston could have seen a massive foreclosure crisis were it not for strong investor demand in the market. Houston’s economy was strong before the storm, and its housing stock was lean. After the storm, investors swarmed the market, offering troubled homeowners an easy way out, largely in cash.
Investor purchases of 10 or more properties jumped nearly 50 percent in the year following Harvey, according to Attom Data Solutions. Some were large-scale buyers, like Cerberus Capital and HomeVestors of America.
Others were smaller home flippers, like JP Patel, who was still buying properties at a crowded auction event in Houston last October. His company, Texas-based Myers, has purchased 80 Harvey-damaged properties.
“As an investor, it was kind of a perfect opportunity,” said Patel. “We literally can avoid the whole problematic nature of the foreclosure process.”
Obviously you can’t count on this kind of rebound happening every time, a severe flood during a depressed property market could cause prolonged additional pain. However there is no evidence storms are getting worse.
There is a substantial thermodynamic limit on the severity of the world’s weather, which is mostly ignored by climate doomsday prophets.
As for sea level rise, a few mm / year sea level rise is not going to create significant additional risk over the lifespan of most current mortgages.
In a related story … beachfront property in Malibu continues to sell for RECORD $$$ prices … despite “global warming sea level rise” (sic).
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/david-geffen-sells-oceanfront-malibu-compound-record-price-203410997.html
“Houston could have seen a massive foreclosure crisis were it not for strong investor demand in the market. Houston’s economy was strong before the storm, and its housing stock was lean. After the storm, investors swarmed the market, offering troubled homeowners an easy way out, largely in cash.”
Capitalism at work instead of government bailouts.
Of course,it was Harvey the tropical storm that did all of the damage. It did not act like the typical hurricane in any respect. Hurricane Harvey died upon reaching dry land. I remember over 10 years ago, when fear of increasing hurricanes caused State Farm to pull out of the Florida market. This caused a lot of policyholders to cancel their State FArm auto insurance and , since there were no deadly hurricanes hitting Florida for many years thereafter, State Farm lost a ton on money.
State Farm pulled out because the Florida Insurance Commission would not allow them to cherry pick what they would insure and what they would not. State Farm wanted to write auto but not wind. They had to offer coverage of all types of insurance or none at all. They chose none.
I do not think that State Farm was guilty of trying to cherry pick. I think the Florida insurance commission was guilty of making everybody else pay for Florida’s hurricane insurance. CA did this years ago with car insurance.
” I think the Florida insurance commission was guilty of making everybody else pay for Florida’s hurricane insurance. ”
Joel, not sure what you mean by that. Florida has a state operated insurance of last resort, Citizens, to allow homeowners who cannot get wind coverage in the open market because private companies would not write in certain areas. Of course what started out as a good idea was corrupted as Citizens became the main insurer of a majority of coastal homes. Originally the premiums for Citizens were supposed to higher than any commercial insurance but that morphed into competitive rates. I was with Citizens due to my location but as the insurance market changed in Florida after years of no hurricanes, I was offered a better deal by one of the smaller companies now operating in Florida so I switched. All of these smaller companies must have re-insurance to cover their potential losses. So far so good but if we ever again have two years like 2004 and 2005 I still wonder if these smaller companies can sustain.
In any event, this is one of the reasons I am considering moving to Henderson NV.
Warren Buffet jumped into the Florida market for home insurance. He is a Democrat but no fool.
Similar thing happened in Texas with State Farm who are back, with others, but cautious and their doing homework. Unfortunately this has been complicated by Texas state windstorm who is now more expensive, despite claims of spreading the risk over the state and maybe not doing their homework adequately. And there is the federal flood program. In Aransas (Rockport) and adjacent counties we have the Mission-Aransas Research Reserve (https://missionaransas.org/) whose program buildings seem to have suffered more than they should have, also into policy like a lot of science. They, with other government involvement, with some reasonable people, some not so, are a mix into the capitalistic system, too often with cronyism and pork-barrel projects.
I recently drove by a commercial metal building going up in Blanco, 150 miles inland, that looked like it would withstand a hurricane better than some going up on the coast. Coastal areas will always require subsidies, are improving in some ways, but could do much better, as in rebuilding too low where Harvey had minimal storm surge, more present elsewhere. Every hurricane is different, sympathy for those who try to predict.
CNBC apparently cannot research even the simplest of issues. It is exceedingly easy to determine that global warming has not caused any increase in “extreme weather events” Even the alarmist IPCC admits that to be the case. CNBC – do you really trust their research into stocks and bonds after this ?
The last time Houston had such a severe flood was in the 1920’s, so buying a residence that will flood every 90 or so years is not an unreasonable choice to make.
The overall Houston and general Texas economy is doing quite well, despite the flood, and people have to live somewhere.
“Such a severe flood”. “Such” being the operative word. I’ve loved here for the better part of the past 40 years; Houston has severe floods every 5-10 years. From the article:
“In Harvey’s federally declared disaster areas, 80 percent of the homes had no flood insurance, because they weren’t normally prone to flooding.”
No. 80% of homes had no flood insurance because the homeowners were to cheap to buy it.
Unless you live in a flood prone area, flood insurance in Houston is dirt cheap relative to the potential damage – just a couple hundred bucks. If there was a financial disaster in the wake of Harvey, the cause would have been irresponsible homeowners – not the hurricane.
I thought some areas around Houston were still sinking from ground water extraction? That seemed to be the general assumption when I lived there many years ago. Of course that was back in the early days of GPS when they were still dithering the signal (i.e., “Selective Availability”) to limit the accuracy to something like +/- 10 meters or so. At least back then they blamed most of the flooding on that rather than ‘Climate Change’.
The extreme rainfall from Harvey was a coincidence of weather conditions. The existence of hurricanes is not from ‘climate change.’ The existence of blocking fronts is not from ‘climate change.’ The weather conditions existing as Harvey approached Texas were understood, and weather forecasters said out loud that Harvey would stall and bring extreme rainfall.
‘a foreclosure crisis created by climate change’
Citing Harvey as climate change is a lie. But they can’t stop themselves, can they?
Took a vacation in Miami Beach recently. Those here will remember this island poster child for catastrophic sea level rise. There was an obvious construction boom going on in this very expensive place. The real world versus the scary scenario world.
UPS carbon neutral
Shipping a package UPS and saw this option. You have the option to buy an offset. Wonder what % of customers select this.