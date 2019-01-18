Researchers led By Georgia State economist find a global tax on carbon may be feasible

From EurekAlert!
Georgia State University
ATLANTA–There is a consistently high level of public support across nations for a global carbon tax if the tax policy is carefully designed, according to a survey of people in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.
The research was published in Nature.
“Imposing a cost on carbon is the most economically efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said economist and lead author Stefano Carattini, an assistant professor in Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. “Our research shows that a system of harmonized carbon taxes, in which countries agree on the tax rate but maintain control over tax revenues, would be the easiest way to achieve a global carbon price.”
In the survey, 5,000 respondents from the five countries were asked their opinions on different carbon tax designs and whether they would support a carbon tax to be implemented in their country in 2020, if this was also done in all other countries.
The majority of the respondents–from 60 percent in the United States to above 80 percent in India–supported carbon taxes in scenarios where revenues are given back to people or spent on climate projects.
“The high level of public support suggests a major rethinking of how we approach carbon taxes and international cooperation,” said co-author Steffen Kallbekken, research director at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Oslo, Norway.
Carattini, Kallbekken and co-author Anton Orlov, a senior researcher at CICERO, simulated the effects of the carbon tax in an economic model to capture the economic and environmental effects of a global carbon tax, simulating different levels of tax rates and uses of revenues. They found a worldwide carbon tax would not disrupt the global economy.
“Our economic simulations show the economic impact would be modest in countries with a clean energy supply, but greater in countries that rely on fossil fuels, especially coal,” said Carattini. “We found this impact true even without taking into account the large benefits from avoided climate damages.”
The most feasible option would be a global system of harmonized carbon taxes because countries do not have to agree on the use of the revenues and can choose the option that is most appropriate domestically, the study found.
“Understanding peoples’ tax preferences is essential for designing policies to set a global carbon price. Knowing this, researchers should continue to evaluate the best use of revenues and ways to distribute them,” said Kallbekken.
###
13 thoughts on “Researchers led By Georgia State economist find a global tax on carbon may be feasible”
“supported carbon taxes in scenarios where revenues are given back to people or spent on climate projects.”
If you ask respondents if they support taxing someone else and giving some of it to you, what kind of answer do you expect?
The average respondents don’t get that that cost is passed on to them AND that the government is sucking off the bulk of the money.
Until they do work it and and out come the yellow vests … viva la Macron 🙂
All governments want to increase taxation. They are forever thinking up ways to make it acceptable to the general public. But the bottom line is they are only interested in increasing taxation, that way they increase their power and impoverish and weaken the people.
You are correct, of course, but you must keep saying it. In the modern world, the medieval “Divine Right of Kings” to rule over the peasants, has been replaced by the Divine Right of Experts. In days of yore, crowned heads, courtiers, and cronies were exempt from taxation, but they sure knew how to spend the revenues. Modern governments establish impregnable bureaucracies and regulatory agencies with salaries, pensions & perks that private sector schlubs can only dream of.
“Sure! Make the peasants pay more for food, clothing, shelter and transportation. Why should I care? I went to Yale Law School, and I’m saving the world.”
Understand my tax preferences? Ok, I prefer that you don’t. But I think he means like a choice among hanging, firing squad, and beheading?
Canadian provinces can’t agree to have carbon taxes but a global scheme is feasible?
Or the sort version:
EurekAlert! Say no more.
No matter how many virgin maidens called Taxation you throw into the climate change volcano, the climate gods will not be satisfied.
The best option is, not to go down that pointless and painful path.
Touché!
“…they would support a carbon tax to be implemented in their country in 2020, if this was also done in all other countries.”
So how does the situation look, regarding emission cuts by all nations? “I ‘ll do it when yo do it”, is the same as deadlock, which we see time and again in the COP meetings. This is just more waste of Norwegian tax money.
Well not here in Australia. No broad level support for a carbon tax, and a decided aversion to the likes of the EU, UN and Greenpeace-type NGOs pushing it.
In fact in Australia it has probably caused the defeat of one federal government, and the removal of the Conservative party leader twice, once as leader in opposition, and more recently as prime Minister.
Havent seen their article yet, but I would be very interested how they selected the survey respondents.
Ivory tower academics living in a fantasy land of their own making.
“Imposing a cost on carbon is the most economically efficient way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said economist and lead author Stefano Carattini, an assistant professor in Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies. “Our research shows that a system of harmonized carbon taxes, in which countries agree on the tax rate but maintain control over tax revenues, would be the easiest way to achieve a global carbon price.”
Translation:
“Let’s do something foolish. costly. destructive to society and the economy, which has NO basis in the Scientific Method and has been characterized by academic fraud and widespread political corruption.
Oh, and let’s do it globally!
That won’t fly with our Constitution.
I would be pleased to get a nice fat check from China.