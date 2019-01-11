There is snow cover trend due to global warming since 1972 in the Northern Hemisphere

From the “alarmists and their cats are grumpy over this” department.

There’s been some recent hubbub over decreasing snowfall in the northern hemisphere by the usual suspects, who claim that AGW is reducing snow cover.

And then of course, there’s Dr. David Viner of CRU, who famously said in a story in the UK Independent titled: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past:

However, the warming is so far manifesting itself more in winters which are less cold than in much hotter summers. According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.

It got disappeared from the Internet, but I saved a copy here: One of the longest running climate prediction blunders has disappeared from the Internet

That’s opinion, then there’s data, such as this data from the highly respected Rutgers Snow Lab, as platted by climate scientists Ole Humlum.

No trend, period.

Don’t believe it? Plot it yourself: use this link to download the original data.

More here: http://www.climate4you.com/SnowCover.htm

