Public Release: 26-Dec-2018
European wheat lacks climate resilience
European farmers need to take a new course with regard to ensuring climate-resilience of important crops such as wheat
Aarhus University
The climate is not only warming, it is also becoming more variable and extreme. Such unpredictable weather can weaken global food security if major crops such as wheat are not sufficiently resilient – and if we are not properly prepared.
A group of European researchers, including Professor Jørgen E. Olesen from the Department of Agroecology at Aarhus University, has found that current breeding programmes and cultivar selection practices do not provide the needed resilience to climate change.
– The current breeding programmes and cultivar selection practices do not sufficiently prepare for climatic uncertainty and variability, the authors state in a paper recently published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). Not only that – the response diversity of wheat on farmers’ fields in most European countries has worsened in the past five to fifteen years, depending on country.
Researchers predict that greater variability and extremeness of local weather conditions will lead to reduced yields in wheat and increased yield variability.
– Needless to say, decreased yields are not conducive to food security, but higher yield variability also poses problems. It can lead to a market with greater speculation and price volatility. This may threaten stable access to food by the poor, which in turn can enhance political instability and migration, Jørgen E. Olesen points out.
Decreasing variation in response diversity
The researchers base their assessments on thousands of yield observations of wheat cultivars in nine European countries for qualifying how different cultivars respond to weather. The researchers identified the variation of wheat response diversity on farmers’ fields and demonstrated the relation to climate resilience.
The yield responses of all cultivars to different weather events were relatively similar within northern and central Europe, and within southern European countries – the latter particularly with regard to durum wheat. There were serious gaps in wheat resilience across all Europe, especially with regard to yield performance under abundant rain.
– The lack of response diversity can pose serious problems with regard to food security. Therefore, farmers, breeders, and dealers in seeds and grain need to pay more attention to the diversity of cultivars grown, warns Professor Jørgen E. Olesen.
Climate resilience is imperative
Wheat is an important staple food crop in Europe and is the leading source of plant protein in our diet globally, so it is important to ensure that we have climate-resilient wheat cultivars on hand.
Rain, drought, heat or cold at vulnerable times during the growing season can seriously damage yields. Wheat yield is generally sensitive to even a few days of exposure to waterlogging and to wet weather that favours disease. In addition, heat stress rather than drought sensitivity appears to be a limiting factor for adaptation of wheat to climate change in Europe.
The dominant approach of adapting crops to climate change by tailoring genotypes to the most likely long-term change is likely insufficient. The capacity of a single crop variety to maintain good yield performance under climatic variability and extremes is limited, but diversity in responses to critical weather events can effectively enhance climate resilience. Therefore, a set of cultivars with diverse responses to critical weather conditions is prerequisite to promoting crop climate resilience.
The authors stress that the need for climate resilience of staple food crops such as wheat must be better articulated. Increased awareness could foster governance of resilience through research and breeding programmes, incentives and regulation.
24 thoughts on “European wheat lacks climate resilience”
Lack of resilience in European wheat industry must be doing it a World of Good:-
“Big volumes may be the ‘new normal’ for European wheat by Karen Braun
(Reuters) – Wheat production in the European Union has seemingly entered a new realm thanks to big yields, and this trend may continue for a third consecutive year in 2016.
A combine harvester unloads grain into trailer at a field in Slupca near Poznan, Poland August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel – RTX1MOTR
The EU produces, consumes and exports the largest volume of wheat in the world. The highest-yielding wheat on the planet is also grown in Europe.
Wheat production in the EU has hit consecutive record-high levels in the last two years, and not just by a hair, by miles.
As final production reports are beginning to roll in, some analyst estimates of the 2015 wheat crop have edged out 2014’s 157 million tonnes and are pegged as high as 158 million. The recent 10-year average is 141 million tonnes.
The assist can be credited to France, Europe’s largest producer, as it added 4 million tonnes on the year for the 2015 wheat harvest. But other countries have surely contributed, as record wheat yields were observed in half of EU’s 28 countries in either 2014 or 2015.
Large harvested area has supported Europe’s recent wheat volumes, but the increase in yearly average yield, or trend yield, is driving the production train.
Given the increases to trend yield and healthy harvested area forecasts, wheat production in the EU should once again exceed 150 million tonnes in 2016 barring any extreme weather events over the next eight months.
THE POWER OF YIELD
Crop tonnage relies on both harvested area and yield, but yield has been doing the legwork for European wheat, owing mostly to research and advancements in seed technology.
Case in point: back in the early 1960s, EU wheat area was up near current levels but production volume is three times as large today. (tmsnrt.rs/1QPPsyg)
When “adjusting for inflation” by applying 2016’s trend yield back through a production history since 1981, a wheat volume above 150 million tonnes would have been reached one out of every three years instead of the current rate of one in 10. And the past two years would have ranked fourth- and sixth- largest.
Trend yield is still increasing in the EU, but at a diminishing rate overall, less than 1 percent per year since 2004. But that is not true for all countries.
Average yields are still increasing in Eastern Europe, particularly in the Baltic nations, where yield is still in the skyrocketing stage. (tmsnrt.rs/1QPQvhz)
Wheat yields in Western Europe are remarkably higher than anywhere else in the world. Yields average just under 3 tonnes per hectare in the United States but above 8 tonnes per hectare in the United Kingdom. This equates to nearly 120 bushels per acre.
Over the past two years, final yield rose above trend in most European countries following two mild winters with relatively favorable spring weather. In 2014, EU’s huge wheat crop stemmed mostly from record yields in central Europe and the United Kingdom.
In 2015, much of continental Europe descended into drought at the tail end of the season but trend-or-above yield was recorded in most countries, demonstrating in part the resilience of wheat in drier weather. (tmsnrt.rs/1Ic0xIw)”
That article is a couple of years old, so while it is/was good news, it is a bit dated. Something more current would have more impact.
Definitely. Three years ago it was a completely different climate. I see climate changing on a daily basis.
Which part of “new normal” don’t you understand?
Down from the 2015 record but part of a trend of increasing yields during warmest and most extreme decades evah https://www.indexmundi.com/agriculture/?country=eu&commodity=wheat&graph=production
So conspicuously missing is the beneficial mastodon in the room, elevated CO2! Look, we had a 15% expansion in global forest cover alone and bumper crops in everything everywhere. The globe hasnt’ warmed significantly since 1940 when 0.8C was the warming level reached since 1850- pre Industrial Revolution with ppm CO2 max of 280. Forty-two % more CO2 since 1940 and this accompanied a 40 year deep cooling that scared all the scientists and then 20 years climbing out of the ice age cometh panic to 1997 after which, an 18 year plateau that we may be descending back to with the fall from El Nino 2017.
So far, doing nothing has been the best strategy for agricultural output, CO2 is unquestionably big net positive and we are still waiting for a global warming of whatever cause that is net positive of natural variation.
Since we won’t really do anything about global warming anyway, my bet is on my “Garden of Eden Earth^тм” with peak population at 9B and abundance of all resources and consequent peace and prosperity.
They had a heat wave and drought…it dropped production a tiny little biddy bit…..
“– Needless to say, decreased yields are not conducive to food security, but higher yield variability also poses problems. It can lead to a market with greater speculation and price volatility. This may threaten stable access to food by the poor, which in turn can enhance political instability and migration, Jørgen E. Olesen points out.”
….not too hot…not too cold….the three bears
“. Such unpredictable weather”…..they have never been able to predict the weather
The article and references both use the word “climate” often, when they really mean “weather variability”.
Looks to me like they fancy themselves experts when in reality they don’t know shinola …
Sun Cycles 24-27 ushering in a new Solar Grand Minimum will mean crop failures driving famine: https://youtu.be/Etu4FlW_jps
That is as much guess-work as the article in the original post. While I would like to see the CAGW crowd embarrassed by more failed predictions, I don’t want to see crop failures and famine, and I’m certainly not going to cheer lead for that kind of disaster.
Paul,
Nothing to get worried about either way: these good folks, agroecologists turned socio-economists, are mixing and matching the use of both weather and climate to support their pseudo argument.
The foundation of all Malthusian/ neo-Malthusian fear mongering is the spectre of food shortages. At the time it became the justification for social Darwinism – if we run out, we’ll make sure the developed cultures survive. Today it’s the justification for authoritarian policies to “combat” climate change and in the process do away with the market economy that said in passing has pulled 95% of the world’s people out of grinding poverty and provided all the food the 7 billion of us need.
I would like to know what evidence there is that European weather is “more variable and extreme”.
Tom, don’t you read the news? They keep saying that the weather is “more variable and extreme”, so it must be true! /sarc.
As with all “projections” of this ilk, what are the chances that plant breeders, seeing any change that will impact yield (greater or less) will sit on their collective thumbs, sit in the corner and rock saying “Were all doomed”? Absolutely NONE! As far as the AGW Alarmists, that is a different story…
Please can we have some more money to make our wheat more resilient?
Are they referring to the possibility that global cooling (a la little ice age) could practically wipe out European grain production?
Oh, silly me. Sorry.
Total crap. Australia already has high yield wheat cultivars for a variety of climates from dry sub-tropical regions down to cool temperate regions.
Decent plant breeding and or genetic engineering should produce suitable crops for variable and warmer seasons because we’ve been doing it here for 200 years, as have the US and Canada.
+10
For those interested in the actual paper, it’s here:
Decline in climate resilience of European wheat
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/12/18/1804387115
More fake news. The world temperature (if there is such a thing) has remained in a somewhat “pause” state going on 20 years yet we still keep getting all of these “it’s the fault of climate change” scare stories.
The climate is not only warming, it is also becoming more variable and extreme
If you omit events like the summer of 76 or the hurricane of 87
In today’s world we no longer have weather, but we have loads of extreme weather. Today, for example, was extremely dry; it didn’t rain.
Forecasting wheat yields under extreme weather conditions
The authors conclude that crop yield forecasting will have to improve to be able to cope with increasingly unprecedented weather conditions.
https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/science-update/forecasting-wheat-yields-under-extreme-weather-conditions
Genetically Modified agriculture has been the main staple of human advancement. Why European farmers and politicians decided that 125 thousand years of human presence was to be ignored is beyond me. Unless of course, it was a reaction to having to change and adapt, particularly in the face of US agricultural pressures. Ever notice that the John Deere conbine has increased its harvesting reaper head from 16 feet to now 32 feet? It’s hard to miss the US agricultural productivity. Something that Europeans, stuck in their old ways, have a hard time to envision let alone compete. Kicking and screaming dragged into the 21st Century.
I think the farmers and the seed suppliers who’s livelihood relies on their practical selection of seed and creation of hybrids have forgotten more about this subject than the academics in Ivory towers who wrote the above bilge will ever know.
IIRC the UK used to buy a lot of Canadian wheat until a European directive switched us to German wheat and removed most of out dietary selenium in the process. Easy to compensate if you can find shaggy ink cap mushrooms or mineral supplement pills.