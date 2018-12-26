Claim: Climate Conscious Tesla Owners being harassed by ICE Drivers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Quartz claims that internal combustion engine vehicle drivers are bullying Tesla owners by parking their ICE vehicles in Tesla charging station bays.

Tesla owners are being “ICE-ed” out of charging stations by trucks

By Michael J. Coren

December 25, 2018

First, there was rolling coal. Now there’s ICE-ing. As electric motors encroach on internal combustion engines, some truck owners are getting angry. And Teslas are a favorite target.

…

One of the most recent incidents was at a North Carolina convenience store called Sheetz. Reddit user Leicina posted her account of several pickup-trucks pulling in to block all the Tesla supercharging station’s spots.

“I’ve never had a supercharging experience like this one,” she wrote. “These trucks blocked all the chargers, chanted ‘F’ Tesla, and were kicked out by a Sheetz employee.”

…