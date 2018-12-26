Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Quartz claims that internal combustion engine vehicle drivers are bullying Tesla owners by parking their ICE vehicles in Tesla charging station bays.
Tesla owners are being “ICE-ed” out of charging stations by trucks
By Michael J. Coren
December 25, 2018
First, there was rolling coal. Now there’s ICE-ing. As electric motors encroach on internal combustion engines, some truck owners are getting angry. And Teslas are a favorite target.
One of the most recent incidents was at a North Carolina convenience store called Sheetz. Reddit user Leicina posted her account of several pickup-trucks pulling in to block all the Tesla supercharging station’s spots.
“I’ve never had a supercharging experience like this one,” she wrote. “These trucks blocked all the chargers, chanted ‘F’ Tesla, and were kicked out by a Sheetz employee.”
Read more: https://qz.com/1506901/trucks-are-ice-ing-tesla-owners-from-charging-stations/
Is ICE-ing Teslas actually a thing? Are ICE drivers randomly bullying Tesla drivers because they can, or is there a genuine problem with Tesla charging stations crowding out available parking?
Perhaps the solution is to provide Tesla charging stations for all the parking bays, to end the segregation of Tesla and ICE vehicles. If Tesla really is the future, green minded owners of shopping centres and other parking venues should be happy to completely Tesla up their premises.
thoughts on "Claim: Climate Conscious Tesla Owners being harassed by ICE Drivers"
where I live I have not seen it.
I have a 3, it really is a great car.
bruce,
I don’t “have a 3”, as don’t many others, because we can’t afford it. Happy for you that you can, that’s how capitalism is supposed to work. By the way, how much in subsidies did you get that I helped pay for, but I can’t get if I need a new car?
Also, how much of my tax dollars are being spent to install the stupid charging stations so that you can charge your car? I hope the trend continues….
Phil R: you forgot one more expense you’re picking up for those Tesla drivers: the considerable road tax included in the cost of gasoline and diesel. They’re tooling around on highways paid for and maintained by you.
Thanks for that. One more subsidy to consider. 🙂
Dang, normal people are starting to figure out how to fight back with the silent protest and disruptive boycott that that the progressive socialists use all the time. 🙂
Ok, I realize that the socialist protests aren’t silent, or victemless, but hopefully the tide is turning…
While the thought of annoying virtue signaling rich people is momentarily attractive, I probably wouldn’t actually do so.
A really stupid idea.
Much like “hold my beer & watch this”.
I live in northwest Washington State. I can’t even recall seeing a Tesla charging station, but I see a lot of Teslas on the road.
I have yet to see in the PDX area, after nearly eight years since they started installing charging stations, any car plugged into the stations. The taxpayer pays for the stations, the taxpayer pays subsidies on the purchase of the cars (benefiting the mostly well-off), and paying for the roads on which they drive but don’t pay a penny for.
Why would you protest against an electric car?
Maybe it’s as Eric postulates, that Tesla charging stations are taking up a lot of normal parking spots. I didn’t read the linked article, so I don’t know.
Most of the charge stations I’ve seen are out of the way or in a corner. Doesn’t make sense. We need energy for all sources including but not limited to fossil fuels.
Maybe it’s late and I’m tired, but that doesn’t even make sense! Charging stations are NOT energy sources.
Maybe I don’t like Cobalt mining and the child labor used.
Maybe I don’t like Neodymium mining, and the radioactive waste it produces.
But that’s just me. I’m not an “environmentalist”. *shrug*
If we stop doing everything because someone doesn’t like it, we will all be walking, living in a tent and burning campfires to stay warm.
Here is a Tesla owner trying to “fill up”. …https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j52odgkRxDs
Or this is fake news.
The MO of our virtue signalling gasbags,is to “Be the Victim”.
Naturally I wonder what the rest of the story is.
Maybe the other drivers can fill us in?
Just damn rude. Bunch of rednecks. Never cared for that part of North Carolina. The chick actually sounds kind of interesting. Professional stock car racer and vegan. Now that’s a combo I didn’t expect.
After reading some of the posts, Sounds like a bunch of kids thinking it would be funny to block the charge stations.
Country boys looking for something to do on Friday nite, probably.
Garland Lowe,
Strawman. I’m not protesting against an “electric car.” I’m protesting against people who can already afford the car, but still want to take my money to help them pay for it. I know one or two people who have Teslas. There are three main reasons:
1) they can afford it (I can’t).
2) Prestige. They want to show all of their rich friends and the rest of society what they can afford.
3) They can take advantage of tax breaks (subsidies) that I pay for, but can’t take advantage of.
Just curious, do you have a Tesla? I don’t.
Most Tesla superchargers are at the back of the lot in the last places anyone else would want to park – and always on private property.
Anyone who values private property rights should defend the lot owner’s right to do what they please with their property.