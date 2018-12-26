From Cliff Mass Climate and Weather Blog
Monday, December 24, 2018
Sad News: No More BLOB
A lot of folks are interested in the BLOB, the colorfully named area of warm water that periodically appears over the northeast Pacific. And there is major BLOB news…. it is gone. Let me describe the sad news.
Starting the autumn, the BLOB was relatively weak. To illustrate, here is the sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from normal) for the end of October–as much as 2-3C warmer than normal! This was associated with an area of persistent high pressure over the northeast Pacific.
But compare that situation to two days ago. The BLOB is essentially gone, with an area of cooler than normal water developing. Only immediately along the coast is the water temperature slightly above normal.
What killed the BLOB? Persistent storminess over the northeast Pacific, something that is no surprise to the storm-battered residents of the Pacific Northwest.
Here is the proof: the anomaly of the mid-tropospheric (500 hPa) heights from normal for the last 30 days. Blue and purple indicate lower than normal heights, which is associated with more and deeper low-pressure centers, which in turn cause strong winds. A big area of lower heights (or equivalently pressure) was found over the NE Pacific.
HT/ John F. Hultquist
18 thoughts on “Sad News: No More BLOB”
I was hoping he was talking about the green blob. Ah well.
Long live the Blob!
Unless my eyes deceive me – the weekly vs daily SST graphs have different base periods?
Likely makes no difference, but when you compare apples to oranges you can wind up looking a right nana.
So the blob is still there, hiding in the days either side. ? 😉
You really do look like a right nana, and haven’t debunked anything.
Look at the sst charts at
https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/
For comparison.
“Unless my eyes deceive me – the weekly “………”To illustrate, here is the sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from normal) for the end of October”
“vs daily SST graphs have different base periods”……….”But compare that situation to two days ago. “
So it looks as if California will have a wet winter, or at least not a drought.
NW including northern CA is going to dry out according to Joe Bastardi.
Already EXTREMELY wet here in the SF Bay Area. Obviously EXTREME weather … just as devastating as the EXTREME droughts … ohhhhhhhh mammmmmaaaaa …
However, those of us who are 4th generation Californians … call it … “normal”. However, it is really difficult to monetize normal.
I used to live in Concord, in the East Bay, so three straight months of rain in not unusual. Or a drought.
Kenji you forgot to include the word “UNPRECEDENTED.”
It sickens me when posters do not get the vernacular down.
We’ll always have the black blob and even the green blight. So, persons and most people can take comfort in that.
Climate changes….. naturally.
I guess now we’ll have to wait for the sequal ‘Son of Blob’.
I’m sure there were any number of pending papers linking the blob to climate change and tuning models so that they could reverse-predict its existence.
1993 UK Christmas No. 1 – this is the dangerous result when madness infects the crowds.
It’s obvious. Its heat has not disappesred at all, it just went below. The ocean has eaten the heat again!
Yes, it is indeed sad news – there will be so many people out of jobs now – the largest group being cartoonists.