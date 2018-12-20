Homeowners with solar panels are ‘giving their excess power to the grid for free’ after government closes energy payment scheme

From The Daily Mail

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Published: 11:11 EST, 18 December 2018 | Updated: 11:28 EST, 18 December 2018

The Government is closing an energy payment scheme which will mean homes with solar panels could be giving their excess power to the grid for free, provoking outrage among campaigners.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (Beis) has announced the closure of the ‘export tariff’ scheme.

It pays householders for excess power that is fed back into the grid, to new solar generators from next April.

The closure of the scheme has prompted fury among green campaigners with Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, describing it as ‘simply perverse’.

The Business Department (Beis) has announced the closure of the ‘export tariff’ scheme, which pays householders for excess power that is fed back into the grid

It is also closing the ‘feed-in tariff’ scheme, which pays small-scale renewables such as solar panels on homes for the clean power they generate, to new installations in a move which was expected by the industry.

The move to close export tariffs comes despite the opposition of the majority of respondents to a consultation.

Opponents warned that ending the tariff would leave householders who install panels from April having to give away their power to energy companies free of charge.

Chris Hewett, chief executive of industry body the Solar Trade Association, said: ‘Beis has taken this decision even before it sets out how it will overcome a really fundamental market failure that risks seeing new solar homes put power on the grid for free from next April.

‘At a bare minimum, Government should retain the export tariff until an effective, alternative way to fairly remunerate solar power is implemented.’

He said the move would not save anyone money because the export tariff was not a subsidy, with the electricity sold back to consumers.

And he warned that the announcement could further damage market confidence in the solar sector, which is also being hit by the end of the feed-in tariffs.

Frank Gordon, head of policy at the Renewable Energy Association, said: ‘The decision to completely remove the export tariff and the generation tariff, while not a surprise, creates a real hiatus in the market and the lack of a replacement route to market is worrying.

‘The Government must work quickly to consult on, establish and implement a successor scheme to avoid significantly stalling the much-needed deployment of decentralised renewables likely to happen after 31st March 2019, which will have the knock-on effect on jobs and continued investment.’

