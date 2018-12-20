Homeowners with solar panels are ‘giving their excess power to the grid for free’ after government closes energy payment scheme

From The Daily Mail
The Business Department has announced the closure of the ‘export tariff’
It currently pays householders for excess power that is fed back into the grid
Opponents warned that ending the tariff would leave householders who install panels from April having to give away their power to energy companies free
Published: 11:11 EST, 18 December 2018 | Updated: 11:28 EST, 18 December 2018
The Government is closing an energy payment scheme which will mean homes with solar panels could be giving their excess power to the grid for free, provoking outrage among campaigners.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Department (Beis) has announced the closure of the ‘export tariff’ scheme.
It pays householders for excess power that is fed back into the grid, to new solar generators from next April.
The closure of the scheme has prompted fury among green campaigners with Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, describing it as ‘simply perverse’.
It is also closing the ‘feed-in tariff’ scheme, which pays small-scale renewables such as solar panels on homes for the clean power they generate, to new installations in a move which was expected by the industry.
The move to close export tariffs comes despite the opposition of the majority of respondents to a consultation.
Opponents warned that ending the tariff would leave householders who install panels from April having to give away their power to energy companies free of charge.
Chris Hewett, chief executive of industry body the Solar Trade Association, said: ‘Beis has taken this decision even before it sets out how it will overcome a really fundamental market failure that risks seeing new solar homes put power on the grid for free from next April.
‘At a bare minimum, Government should retain the export tariff until an effective, alternative way to fairly remunerate solar power is implemented.’
He said the move would not save anyone money because the export tariff was not a subsidy, with the electricity sold back to consumers.
And he warned that the announcement could further damage market confidence in the solar sector, which is also being hit by the end of the feed-in tariffs.
Frank Gordon, head of policy at the Renewable Energy Association, said: ‘The decision to completely remove the export tariff and the generation tariff, while not a surprise, creates a real hiatus in the market and the lack of a replacement route to market is worrying.
‘The Government must work quickly to consult on, establish and implement a successor scheme to avoid significantly stalling the much-needed deployment of decentralised renewables likely to happen after 31st March 2019, which will have the knock-on effect on jobs and continued investment.’
19 thoughts on “Homeowners with solar panels are ‘giving their excess power to the grid for free’ after government closes energy payment scheme”
Greenpeace UK have a chief scientist, lol.
When news organisations say “Greenpeace UK” people automatically think they mean the charity which is actually called “Greenpeace Environmental Trust”. However, the charity has 0 employees so it can’t employ a “chief scientist”.
The non-charity business “Greenpeace UK” employs they following:
105 campaigners
43 fundraisers
25 support
The average salary for these employees is £43k (the UK average is £27k).
This looks like the ‘chief scientist’ isn’t employed as a scientist but as a campaigner.
GBP43k?? Sheesh! Last time I worked in the UK (Mid-90’s), for a large IT company, I was paid about GBP5k!
Now hoooold your horses. £43k average salary is just that, average. Most of those people could be making 10k, as long as a few at the top are all making £200k+
… which is pretty much standard operating procedure at most ‘non-profits’.
~¿~
His LinkedIn account as below. Basically he is a chief scientist who does plenty of lobbying and political engagement. He should really change his title to Chief Political Scientist in line with his functional role.
Chief Scientist and Policy Director
Greenpeace
February 2007 – Present 11 years 11 months
High-level representation, lobbying, technical analysis, overview of political engagement
Why don’t these houseowners buy a subsidized EV? Problem solved….
I would imagine homeowners in the UK were subsidized by taxpayers and those who could not afford to install solar, so they have been freeloading for a long time, just like in Australia. Take the subsidy and feed-in tariffs away, see how the flood to solar turns in to a drip.
Solar subsidies are due to be cut in a few months here, lets see how much the take up stalls after!
It is foolish to make investments just to harvest tax returns unless you can make your initial investment back very fast. Tax policy is liable to change every election. You should only invest if there’s a good business case in the first place. If a politician sees something that looks like low hanging fruit, she will go after it. Just look at all the Obama policies that President Trump has been able to unwind.
I don’t have photovoltaic panels because there’s no business case. The folks who sign long term contracts with contractors still have to make payments even if the government quits paying for their extra electricity.
“The folks who sign long term contracts with contractors still have to make payments even if the government quits paying for their extra electricity”
And the foolish ones, who leased their roofs are really stuffed:
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2018/nov/25/homeowners-trapped-solar-panels
I think that those already getting paid exorbitant amounts will continue bto receive them, it’s only new installations that won’t.
“A fair remuneration” as demanded by subsidy farmers would be the going rate at the time of supply.
I expect a decline to newrly zero in domestic solar panels as ROI will be so low as to make them too expensive for 97% of property owners.
Imagine if cable TV providers could force you to take their service, and then demand you pay for it.
Actually, I can’t think of ANY company that can force you to buy their product.
BBC. They force you to pay for them even if you never watch any of their output.
I thought solar + storage was supposed to economically viable.
All the have to do is store the excess for use later and they wont be giving anything away for free.
Of course if we have been misled about the economic viability of solar+storage…
Good news
It gets worse, gonna have to pay for doing so…
Those that generate electricity at home or on-site could pay more
The greenies wouldn’t exist without simple minded ignorant citizens who swallow their lies and distortions.
When solar roofs unrequestedly dump their excess power onto the grid they 1) force the grid to pay a price that is far higher than this unreliable power is worth and 2) the grid has to either dump the solar power to the ground or throttle back their reliable (controllable) power generation from fossil fuel or nuclear power plants, which reduces their output, significantly raising their per kWhr costs – in the case of nuclear, cost increases are linear and 100% of the reductions, making nuclear plants go bankrupt.
The solar roof people can avoid losing solar generated power simply by installing batteries to store the power until they need it during another portion of the day or the next day. Tesla and others sell ready to go battery packs designed for just such a situtation – and they can also recharge electric car batteries. A typical 6KW solar roof produces a max of roughly 4.2 kilowatts and a typicl location which receives 5 suns of solar radiated power can produce roughly 22 kilowatt hours of power daily. An electric car can typically travel
60 to 80 miles on that 22kWhrs.
The government is simply trying to get people with PV installations to make better use of the electricity that they generate. Systems already exist that use excess electricity, such as Sunamp.