Concord and discord among Northern Hemisphere paleotemperature reconstructions from tree rings

Scott St. George Jan Esper
Department of Geography, Environment and Society, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, USA
Department of Geography, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany
Received 3 September 2018, Revised 8 November 2018, Accepted 9 November 2018, Available online 15 November 2018.
Highlights
- Tree rings are the backbone of most last millennium temperature reconstructions.
- Maximum density is a superior temperature proxy than ring-width but is less available.
- The newest tree-ring reconstructions agree better with instrumental temperatures.
- They also fit the memory structure of instrumental temperatures more closely.
- It is imperative to develop new, long and up-to-date maximum density chronologies.
Abstract
We review the current generation of large-scale, millennial-length temperature reconstructions derived from tree rings and highlight areas of agreement and disagreement among these state-of-the-art paleotemperature estimates. Although thousands of tree ring-width chronologies are now available from temperate and boreal forest sites across the Northern Hemisphere, only a small fraction of those records are suited as proxies for surface temperature. Maximum latewood density is clearly a superior temperature proxy but is less available, with few densitometric records that are both long and up-to-date. Compared to previous efforts, the newest generation of tree-ring reconstructions correlate more strongly against hemispheric summer temperatures and show better performance in tracking decadal/multi-decadal variability and year-to-year fluctuations. They also fit the observed memory structure of instrumental temperatures more closely than their predecessors. These new estimates still show signs of the so-called ‘divergence problem’ (the apparent loss of temperature sensitivity under recent warming), but do not extend after 2004 and cannot be used to evaluate the impact of the past decade’s warming on northern temperature-limited forests. We caution against averaging together the latest hemispheric-scale reconstructions because they have each been constructed to suit different purposes and share much of the same underlying tree-ring data, especially prior to CE 1500. Past temperatures are recorded more clearly in maximum latewood density than total ring-width, so we recommend the Northern Hemisphere densitometry network be modernized through a new round of field collections and observations.
12 thoughts on “Concord and discord among Northern Hemisphere paleotemperature reconstructions from tree rings”
I am constantly amazed that anyone can tease climate trends from tree rings. Do warm dry years look different enough from cool wet from average temp and precipitation that you can tell?
Someone should grow lab control samples controlling for all the variables.
I have grown a few trees in my long life, rain when they need a drink is more needed for growth than a few degrees of temperature. The tree rings may make a good rainfall record.
Early paleotemperature reconstructions from tree rings were used to spread panic and alarm about Global Warming and remove the Mediaeval Warm Period as a comparison. No one was interested in whether they recorded rain, temperature or termites. People are now probably looking at them again to see if anything solid and accurate can be derived from them.
Don’t let Michael Mann near any tree rings. You never know what result you will get.
Or, perhaps the trouble is that you do…
There are not two variables that affect tree ring widths, there are many dozens. Cloud cover related to heat stress. Altitude. Salt spray desiccation near sea shores. Insect pests. Soil fertility. Soil moisture. Soil pH.
Soil root pests (nematodes, fungi, etc). Canopy light competition. Tree health and age. Winter freeze duration. Soil salinity. Proximity to streams. Slope angle of incidence. Slope direction. Length of day in shadow From terrain and other trees. Duration of fog and stratus. Relative humidity. Date of first freeze-free day. Length of summer growth availability. Snow pack depth. Root structure. Soil erosion producing root exposure, including slumping. Parasitic lichen infestation. Fire damage and fire heat intensity. Overall climate regime related to months of peak rainfall. You would spend the rest of your life attempting to unravel them, which is impossible. All tree temperature reconstruction is stupid shit. Up to 1985 all tree ring width was related to rainfall only, and only in the gross sense of “dry” versus “drought” versus “wet”. People deconstructing temperature from trees hallucinate too much and probably pick up artifacts from statistical processing more that any real “signal”. If they don’t have an exact, quantifiable answer why “old” rings work and “new” ones don’t, then basically they don’t know what they are doing.
I have had a lot of growth of my trees considerably reduced by bark removal by squirrels and deer.
As before in other posts:
How convenient that trees have developed Climate Change Insensitivity in recent years and can’t be used to compare to previous hot spells. I guess the real answer is that the trees can’t be fooled by ‘adjusted’ temperature readings and flattened hockey sticks, i.e. the trees haven’t responded to the increasing temperatures because they haven’t noticed the 1°C increase over the past 100 yrs.
My question seems to have disappeared into the aether, so here it is again:
What is ” the memory structure of instrumental temperatures” please?
It’s a new word salad at the Post-Modernist Café!
Seems to me that their procedure works like this:
1) They first look at all of the tree ring records.
2) Then they select only those tree ring records that agree with the instrumental temperature record.
3) They use those tree-ring records to make claims about the past.
4) Then they stand around and congratulate themselves on how well the records agree with the instrumental record, and how that shows that their historical reconstruction must be correct.
Color me unimpressed … this is just another attempt to rescue the Hockeystick. If they applied that same procedure to random red-noise, they’d get the same results …
w.