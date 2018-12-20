Business Insider: Dubai is the Hellscape Our World Will Become Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Business Insider’s Harrison Jacobs, visiting Dubai is the equivalent to experiencing what our world will be like after it has been ravaged by global warming.
If you ever wondered what life will be like when climate change makes outside unlivable, Dubai can give you a good idea
HARRISON JACOBS
DEC 17, 2018, 10:30 AM
As I hung out in Dubai last month, it struck me that the city’s severe climate and its adaptation to that climate was a good approximation of what I imagine living with the severe effects of climate change to be.
During Dubai’s long summer, stretching from mid-April through October, temperatures make it unbearable to be outside for more than a few minutes. Temperatures are regularly around 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) and have gone as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius), with plenty of humidity.
The city’s adaptation to that climate? A proliferation of interconnected climate-controlled spaces, including more than 65 malls, residential and office buildings with entire indoor cities attached, metros, and indoor parking lots.
Meanwhile, for the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in Dubai who aren’t lucky enough to live in air-conditioned megacomplexes, Dubai can be a hellscape during the summer – just as the climate might be for the developing countries that will be hardest hit by the effects of climate change.
If I was going to take a guess at where our hyper-consumerist world is heading in the event the world can’t get its act together on climate change, I’d say it’s going to look a lot like Dubai.
Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/dubai-indoors-climate-change-future-2018-12
I’m not sure how the people of Dubai feel about a green journalist describing their beautiful and popular city as an unsurvivable hellscape. Last time I visited Dubai it seemed quite pleasant, amazing shops, nice beaches, polite and friendly people.
Some of the taxi drivers were a bit useless, but I wouldn’t describe my Dubai taxi experience as “unsurvivable hell” – they all tried their best. Some of the drivers had interesting stories, like the driver who used to be a Mujahideen during the Soviet occupation. But I never felt unsafe – I got the strong impression that most people relocate to Dubai to leave their old problems behind.
Dubai certainly has a warm climate – but this is not a big deal if you are used to warm climates.
49 thoughts on “Business Insider: Dubai is the Hellscape Our World Will Become Because Climate Change”
If the current predictions come true, the July temps in the UK will soar to match the unlivable hellhole that is… southern France.
If
I’d that the likelihood of the current predictions coming true are about equal to how many of the past prediction came true. (IE *ZERO*)
Southern France, Chad? Isn’t that the hellhole the Rolling Stones went to when they ran from UK taxes and whatever else they were running from?
Good enough for Keef Richards, good enough for me.
Regards and HAPPY HOLIDAYS
Bob
Yes, a marginal rate of more than 100% of your earnings, I’d run too.
So you get lots of big skyscrapers and the best theme parks in Climate Change .. I loved Ski Dubai … sign me up.
I could do without the big skyscrapers, but sign me up for the theme parks. Love a good theme park.
Yes, of all the places you can ski, you wouldn’t think Dubai was one of them.
How about Yakutsk. How long will you survive if you are caught outside in the winter?
I prefer cold to hot but it must be admitted that cold is a lot more dangerous a lot faster. We used to have the 30-30-30 rule. At -30F, in a 30 mph wind, exposed skin will freeze in 30 sec.
I believe the coldest village is Oymyakon, but among large cities it is Khabarovsk.
BUT Yakutsk has a musuem to the Coldest City on the Earth.
We have all sorts of places that have “warm” climates. Check out a globe map and focus on the Equator. Ever been to Singapore or the Amazon basin?
They have golf tournaments in Kuala Lumpur. The players do it for the money.
How can people survive, and actually thrive, in such places? How did they survive 100 years ago, before airconditioning?
Warming has been demonized. I’m 74 and walk 9 holes of golf pushing my bag in a cart. This is in the summer, in southeast NC, and I’m not unusual.
At this time of year Dubai is more like Paradise than that other place: 24C at 6pm
Harrison Jacobs fails to understand greenhouse gas theory, which indicates that most of the increase in average temperature comes from increasing minimum temperatures. Basically greenhouse gasses stop us freezing to death at night and do not cook us during the day.
The other thing Harrison Jacobs fails to understand is the magnitude of the change. We are already a deg C above “pre-industrial” temperatures, so the 2 deg C doom being predicted is only a deg C hotter than now. Even if this was reflected in peak temperature (which it will not be) that would be barely delectable by human senses.
BillP … at 6:24 am
Harrison Jacobs fails to understand greenhouse gas theory, which indicates that most of the increase in average temperature comes from increasing minimum temperatures.
BINGO!
sometimes a visual aid is all you need….
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/50f37178e4b08d03393d965d/t/59a59be5cf81e023fdf62adc/1504025612137/me.JPG?format=750w
Even the IPCC admits that places that have a lot of humidity in the air will feel very little warming from CO2, because water vapor and CO2 overlap for most of their absorption frequencies.
I guess that for most of those migrant workers Dubai is a climate paradise, being that they are used to even higher temperatures. Everything is relative.
duh ….
If you ever wondered what life will be like when climate change makes outside unlivable, Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station can give you a good idea
SAMUEL COGAR
DEC 20, 2018, 09:22 AM
Sounds like we have precisely nothing to worry about.
If Dubai is the worst case scenario, I can live with that.
With sufficient access to low cost energy, we can desalinate our water, grow crops in giant greenhouses, maybe make synthetic meat if the kinks get worked out, or ramp up open ocean aquaculture and eat more fish.
Actually sounds more like Israel. They’re already doing all of that stuff. Beautiful country.
Dubai is roughly at sea level…..so much for catastrophic sea level rise
Harrison Jacobs’ “About” page on his website:
“My bad opinions, half-baked insights, and occasional moments of clarity at @harrisonxjacobs.”
http://harrisonjacobs[DOT]com/contact/
I think he’s being a bit generous on that last bit.
He’s probably absolutely right on the last bit since I suspect his “occasional moments of clarity” are limited to the first.
One moment of clarity (note the singular) does not constitute moments (note the plural) as I said, he’s being a bit generous.
Have a Coke and a smile, John . . . we’re on the same side here.
🙂
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Maracaibo comes to mind here. 50% humidity and temps above 105 common. Not as wealthy, and the poor get by with no AC and infrequent water supplies. Even so Maracouchos are quite proud of their city and their resilient independance. Tough place to love. But now after 20 years have passed since I lived there I still miss it and dream about it in Spanish
Another one to add to my list if what climate change can do for you.
It will move all of Earth’s inhabitants to Dubai, we didn’t see that one coming did we? 🙂
I spent 4 years in Dubai, and thoroughly enjoyed it. It exuded a sense of dynamism and economic optimism among all the expats who worked there that I knew. I was once invited to meet with a parliamentary delegation from the UK, and one Labour MP asked me about the awful conditions of the workers in the construction industry. When I told her that workers in Dubai were not brought to Dubai against their will but in fact paid brokers to have a chance to work in Dubai in order to actually escape their stricken conditions in the slums or villages of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the MP immediately “switched off” and was no more interested since this did not meet her presumed narrative.
No it won’t.
Cities in North Dakota have have massive climate change yearly with summertime high temperatures above 105F amd winter lows of -40. This didn’t prevent Bismark, North Dakota making Forbes magazine’s list of 25 top places to retire.
While I am sure the Chamber of Commerce was thrilled with the designation, I doubt the inhabitants were equally enthused.
People hate hot weather so much that they are moving to Arizona, Nevada, and Florida?
Like me….Climate refugee from Canada to Phoenix….oh the horrors….
There’s a genre of climate communication that just makes sh!t up. It’s nothing more than fictional apocalypticism, that doesn’t even try to make an effort to find provenance in evidence-based science.
Interesting that:
Willis wonders where all his money has gone and up pops Eric with the answer
Dubai came from zero to be what is by riding on a raft of oil.
It is Totally Zero without oil.
Inside a century it will return to being zero.
hey Eric, did you not visit the Garden Of Eden while you were passing through – just a few miles to the north-west.
Or The Hanging Gardens – no need for air-con there I imagine.
What about a bit of big game hunting in the forests and jungles that spread all the way west, right across to Casablanca by accounts or a bit of fishing in the rivers and lakes that are there.
Ooops.
*WERE* there. Not now.
Oh. Why’s that?
“The Climate Changed” you say?
I say: “How?”
Would it be OK if I didn’t just get arm-waving and or an appeal to your own authority?
Something coherent and scientific. Cause & Effect, that sort of thing.
Inside a century it will return to being zero.
Seems to be a lot of corporations with their HQ’s there.
Inside a century it will return to being zero.
That rather depends on how well it diversifies what it has to offer. It’s trying to shape itself into a tourist destination and a business haven. and it seems to be having some success in doing so. So even when the “oil raft” has run it’s course, it may just continue being something more than zero if it manages to play it’s cards right.
hey Eric,
I’m not sure if you meant to be addressing Eric, or if your comment is more appropriately directed at Mr. Jacobs (the author of the piece about Dubai which Eric was quoting)
Would it be OK if I didn’t just get arm-waving and or an appeal to your own authority?
Something coherent and scientific. Cause & Effect, that sort of thing.
Yes, climate changes. has for as long as there has been climate. Referencing the Garden of Eden (some thousands of years ago, if it ever existed) The Hanging Gardens (of Babylon, some 2600 years ago), and other ancient world places doesn’t do anything to support the idea of man-caused climate change/catastrophe. There were no SUVs, coal-fired power planets or industrial factories belching out CO2 in Eden or Babylon, and yet the climate, as you say, changed. Those pushing the climate change scare are the ones that need to explain how it is the forces that caused those changes then aren’t the forces causing any supposed change now. Which, if that is what you are getting at, means Mr. Jacob and not Eric is the one you need to be addressing.
They have used that money to educate their population and to build up an infrastructure.
When the oil money runs out, what they have built with the oil money will remain.
Ah yes who could forget their history lessons about the first people arriving in the Arabian Peninsula and constructing malls and interconnected climate spaces in order to survive and build a civilization there.
“During Dubai’s long summer, stretching from mid-April through October, temperatures make it unbearable to be outside for more than a few minutes.” That basically says it all right there. I hope he didn’t chip a nail while writing this … story?
I have been to Dubai, it seems pretty popular with the tourists.
Indeed. How many hellscapes do you know of that are popular with tourists?
Tourist: Hmmm, I could vacation in a paradise destination or in a hellscape?… Sign me up for the hellscape.
nope, sorry but I just don’t see many tourist making that choice.
What an ignoramus Harrison Jacobs, on every level. The epitome of the ignorance and stupidity of the alarmist cult personified.
You’ve insulted everyone! The good people of Dubai and the the rest of the thinking world with your inane ridiculous and outright incorrect statements.
That sounds familiar, like a shallow reporter visit to any assignment they did not favor. It could be any number of National Geographic reports that I used to dislike before I stopped the gift subscription.
Meh. Not nearly scary enough. Here’s climate change you can be really scared of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86scPKqWFvc
Now THAT’S climate change.
“temperatures make it unbearable to be outside for more than a few minutes.” ?
So how did they build the buildings before they had the “safety” of buildings to protect them from the heat ?… Safe Spaces ?
‘a good approximation of what I imagine living with the severe effects of climate change to be.’
Well, at least he’s admitting it’s all his imagination. Like 97% of the rest of it.
These guys are real pikers. James Hansen said that the earth would become like Venus.
Many people consider, say, NYC or LA to be hellholes. They address the problem by living somewhere else.
And if this person doesn’t like Dubai after development, he should have tried it before..
Harrison Jacobs could have at least thrown in the obligatory “it’s like living with a million Hiroshima atom bombs going off every day….” type of idiocy. C”mon Harrison, step up your BS.