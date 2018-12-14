China Demands USA Give Money to China Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
China is demanding that the USA and other developed countries give China large sums of cash, because the USA owes China and other developing countries for historical US greenhouse gas contributions.
China is also demanding lenient “developing country” accounting oversight over how those climate cash transfers from the USA to China are spent.
China demands developed countries ‘pay their debts’ on climate change
Key sticking point at UN negotiations is how countries should account for their greenhouse gas emissions
China called on rich countries to “pay their debts” on climate change at global talks on Thursday, criticising developed countries for not doing enough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide finance to help poor countries do the same.
The trenchant intervention by Xie Zhenhua, the minister who leads the Chinese delegation and a veteran of the UN climate negotiations, came as China faced increasing pressure to shift its stance on some of the key rules required to implement the 2015 Paris agreement.
He told a small group of journalists: “Developing countries are not comfortable or happy. [We need to] see if developed countries have honoured their commitments. Still some countries have not started their mitigation efforts, or provided financial support [to poor nations]. We strongly urge them to pay up on their debts.”
Developed countries prefer strict standards but developing countries have historically been allowed some leeway, in recognition that their governance structures and capabilities may lag behind.
But the EU and other developed countries are concerned that large rapidly developing economies such as China are not agreeing to adequate transparency in accounting for their emissions.
Xie said the talks were “deadlocked”, but maintained that China should continue to be treated as a developing country, and that developing countries should have flexibility over transparency rules.
The situation is even more ridiculous when you consider that the US Federal Government is in severe deficit, they borrow billions of dollars every year. Much of that borrowed cash comes from China.
So the Chinese negotiator Xie Zhenhua’s position amounts to a demand that the USA borrow money from China, gift the principle back to China, then repay the loan that they just gifted to China.
My question – would President Obama have agreed the Chinese demand?
10 thoughts on “China Demands USA Give Money to China Because Climate Change”
Nothing like the world’s largest emitter of CO2 demanding money to continue increasing their CO2 emissions because, climate change.
While this argument is normally crafted around historical emissions of developed countries, it sidesteps the fact that all these virtue signalling Americans and Europeans are complicit in the everyday shifting of CURRENT emissions to China as a direct byproduct of NIMBY attitudes in policy, regulations, lawsuits, and consumer purchasing. The funds transfer is already taking place along with this massive emissions transfer in current activities.
Just the Western capitalist democracies killing themselves over the long term. Only President Trump is attempting to stem the destructive past practices.
Any new carbon tax should be on imports from China.
This is a bogus demand. The data says CO2 has little if any effect on climate. Temperature is now about what it was in 2002. CO2 has increased since 2002 by 40% of the increase 1800 to 2002. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DuP–BKUUAAP5Ne.jpg
By similarity, none of the other ghg (except water vapor) have any significant effect on climate either.
I have a grudging admiration for such chutzpah.
It shows the Chinese think we’re stupid.
The correct response of environmentalists to China’s GHG emissions is to totally stop buying Chinese goods and services, including wind and solar equipment. The GHG emissions increases in China from such purchases are not included in the GHG reductions calculated for these instillations in the US. Therefore, I would propose that there is no net global GHG reduction for the billions spent on Chinese equipment. We should then propose to China that what we have given them in trade value for GHG “mitigation” devices, solar panels and wind turbines, constitutes a transfer of wealth as these devices essentially have not real value in the US therefore the funds were a gift to China for essentially nothing in return.
Twisted logic, but no worse than the same type of logic used by proponents of wind and solar.
“My question – would President Obama have agreed the Chinese demand?”
Obama was one of the weakest Presidents we have ever seen regarding international relations. His ideological convictions about globalization superseded logic and the interests of Americans and he would have surely cow towed to the Chinese, especially if the excuse was climate change.
“China demands developed countries ‘pay their debts’ on climate change”
LOL, and what will the developing countries do with their cash? They will use it to help pay off their debts, allowing them to borrow more money, which will speed their economic development, which will lead to an increase of … CO2.