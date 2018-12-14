Let’s help Cliff Mass

Opinion by Anthony Watts and Charles Rotter
If you haven’t read Dr. Curry’s post about Cliff Mass, please do so before proceeding.
It is our viewpoint that Cliff Mass is an honest scientist. Some here may disagree with him as he believes AGW is a serious issue.
But unlike advocate scientists, and their media enablers, he is an honest broker who pushes back against the hyperbole advanced by those advocates. For this he is being viciously attacked. Being connected with a radio station for his popular science program, Dr. Mass is aware of both the public perception and the peer reviewed science. Having that unique perspective he sees when arguments for intervention go too far, beyond what the science can support, and because he has integrity, he is one of the few scientists with the courage to speak out about it.
Our idea is this: with the mob attacking Dr. Mass, it would probably be helpful if the administrators being bombarded by irrational hate mail against him received another side of the story, one of rational support for his commitment to truth and inquiry.
There’s some caveats to consider if you want to join in support.
- This is only about supporting a man with academic and scientific integrity
- This isn’t about arguing about whether AGW is real or not, if you go down that path, it won’t help Dr. Mass
- UW administrators aren’t going to be interested in letters that turn into diatribes
- Calm and respectful emails only. You don’t do anyone any favors with rants
- Intelligent and pertinent messaging please
- Academic credentials are a plus
- Independently created letters are a plus, which is why we provide no sample letter here
You can address the absurdity of points being made by critics, but please, only write a letter if you can be calm, on point, and polite.
For reference, here are some pertinent links surrounding the issue:
- Dr. Mass’ original essay about climate change and Washington State Initiative 1631
- Alex Lenferna, a Ph.D. candidate in the UW Philosophy Department with a Certificate in Atmospheric Science. He wrote a blog post that Dr. Curry characterized as a “hit piece” which has instigated the backlash Dr. Mass is experiencing.
- An anonymously written hit piece by an activist group: Cliff Mass, Scientific Lies, and the New Climate Deniers
- Dr. Judith Curry’s opinion piece, reposted on WUWT
- The UW faculty web page for Cliff Mass
That said, here are the contacts:
UW President Ana Mari Cauce uwpres@uw.edu
Dean of College of the Environment Lisa J. Graumlich envdean@uw.edu
Mike Townsend, Secretary of the UW Faculty secfac@u.washington.edu
Remember, only write a letter if you can be calm, on point, and polite.
Given the time of year, it’s a shame that his first name isn’t Chris. Maybe people would be kinder to him then. Maybe not, i forgot that the leftist, liberal, socialist greenies don’t respect Christmas either.
That is a fine idea!
My Brother actually met him and follows him to some degree on his blog, I will ask him to send him support as well. My Brother lives in the same area too, which is why he also met Terry Brooks and maybe other famous people too.
Agree that is about academic freedom and support, NOT what he believes about AGW issues.
A worthwhile suggestion Anthony, but as has happened with Bob Carter, Peter Ridd and Bjorn Lomberg in Australia, university administrators these days are so frightened by activist staff & student collectives, they won’t do jack about bullying of legitimate scientists who won’t carry the AGW flag.
Mr.
Doesn’t mean we can’t try. A simple email wouldn’t go amiss.
Not much time, not much effort.
The man wants and gives an honest debate. Not have some iditot (no matter the credentials)
yell and spit in your face “Denier!” . Just cut to the chase this is a religion as much as any
al that is missing is the grand inquisitor and the stake..
I have a Bachelor’s in General Biology-what is being done to this man is medieval ..
This situation reminds me of WWII where the you have the democracies on one side joining the communists on the other to fight the Nazis.
Will we both win this war in order to fight the next?
The Alex Lenferna link doesn’t work, for me anyway.
Delete the comma at the end of the URL
God bless Anthony, this site, all the contributors and commenters. This is one of many reasons as I have grown, I’ve become more and more traditional and conservative. I’m still working on bring polite but chalk that up to bring from near the Philly area..
This is to be commended, and hopefully, young people are starting to see that one side foams at the mouth with ignorant hatred, and the other side stands for honest debate and moral principles. Really awesome to see.
“This isn’t about arguing about whether AGW is real or not, if you go down that path, it won’t help Dr. Mass”
you have utterly lost the plot
Surely this piece will be seized on by the environmentalists as PROVING that Dr. Mass received support and encouragement from Big Oil funded denier web sites?
It may do more harm than good. I recall the attempt by the Guardian to run an anti-Bush letter writing campaign that backfired spectacularly…
Bullies search for weakness.
Punch back twice as hard, put them on their back foot.