Lessons from the failure of the climate change crusade

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website.
Summary: Despite thirty years of efforts by most of the elite institutions of America, US governments have done little to fight climate change. While a bout of awful weather might panic America into enacting activists’ wish list, as of today this is one of the great political failures of modern American history. It is rich with lessons for when scientists warn of the next disaster. The 21st century will give us more such challenges. Let’s try to do better.
The puzzle of the climate change crusade
Since James Hansen brought global warming to the headlines in his 1989 Senate testimony, scientists working for aggressive public policy action have had almost every advantage. They have PR agencies (e.g., the expensive propaganda video by 10:10). They have most of America’s elite institutions supporting them, including government agencies, the news media, academia, foundations, even funding from the energy companies. The majority of scientists in all fields support the program.
The other side, “skeptics”, have some funding from energy companies and conservative groups, with the heavy lifting being done by a small number of scientists and meteorologists, plus volunteer amateurs.
What the Soviet military called the correlation of forces overwhelmingly favored those wanting action. Public policy in America and the West should have gone green many years ago. But America’s governments have done little. Climate change ranks at the bottom of most surveys of what Americans’ see as our greatest challenges? (CEOs, too.) In November, Washington voters decisively defeated an ambitious proposal to fight climate change.
And not just in the USA. Climate change policy toppled Australia’s government. The Yellow Vest protests in France are the death knell for large-scale action in France. What went wrong?
The narrative gives answers
The usual answers use the information deficit model, in which the public’s skepticism about the need for radical action results from a lack of information. Thirty years of providing information at increasing volume and intensity has accomplished nothing. Pouring more water on a rock does not make it wetter.
“Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.”
— Ancient adage of Alcoholics Anonymous. More about that here.
Others give more complex explanations, such as “Between conflation and denial – the politics of climate expertise in Australia” by Peter Tangney in the Australian Journal of Political Science.
“This paper describes an ongoing tension between alternative uses of expert knowledge that unwittingly combines facts with values in ways that inflame polarised climate change debate. Climate politics indicates a need for experts to disentangle disputed facts from identity-defining group commitments.” {See Curry’s article for more about this paper.}
There are simpler and more powerful explanations for the campaign’s failure. Lessons giving us useful lessons for dealing with future threats.
Lesson #1: Standards are high for those sounding the alarm
“Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.”
— A harsh but operationally accurate Roman proverb.
We have seen this played out many times in books and films since the publication of When Worlds Collide in 1932. A group of scientists see a threat. They go to America’s (or the world’s) leaders and state their case, presenting the data for others to examine and answering questions. There are two levels to this process.
First, the basis for the warnings must be evaluated by an interdisciplinary team of experts outside the community sounding the alarm. Climate models are the core of the warning about climate change. They have never been so examined. Perhaps we can end the climate policy wars by a test of the models. Whatever the costs of such reviews and tests, they would be trivial compared to the need to establish public confidence in these models.
Second, questions from the public must be answered. Of course, such warnings are greeted with skepticism. That is natural given the extraordinary nature of the threat and vast commitment of resources needed to fight it. Of course, many of the questions will be foolish or ignorant. Nevertheless, they all must be answered, with the supporting data made publicly available. Whatever the cost of doing so, it is trivial compared to the need.
Scientists seeking to save the world should never say things like this…
“In response to a request for supporting data, Philip Jones, a prominent researcher {U of East Anglia} said ‘We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it?’”
– From the testimony of Stephen McIntyre before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce (the July 2006 hearings which produced the Wegman Report). Jones has not publicly denied this.
Scientists seeking to save the world should not destroy key records, which are required to be kept and made public. They should not force people to file Freedom of Information requests to get key information. And the response to FOIs should never be like this…
“The {climategate} emails reveal repeated and systematic attempts by him and his colleagues to block FOI requests from climate sceptics who wanted access to emails, documents and data. These moves were not only contrary to the spirit of scientific openness, but according to the government body that administers the FOI act were ‘not dealt with as they should have been under the legislation.’” {The Guardian.}
Steve McIntyre has documented the defensive and self-defeating efforts of climate scientists to keep vital information secret, often violating the disclosure policies of journals, universities, and government funding agencies. To many laypeople these actions by scientists scream “something wrong”.
Yet these were common behaviors by climate scientists to requests for information by both scientists and amateurs. This kind of behavior, more than anything else, provoked skepticism. Rightly or not, this lack of transparency suggested that the scientists sounding the alarm were hiding something.
The burden of proof rests on those warning the world about a danger requiring trillions of dollars to mitigate, and perhaps drastic revisions to – or even abandoning – capitalism (as in Naomi Klein’s This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate and “In Fiery Speeches, {Pope} Francis Excoriates Global Capitalism“).
Lesson #2: don’t get tied to activists
Activists latch onto threats for their own purposes. They exaggerate threats, attack those asking questions, and poison the debate. Scientists who treat them as allies must remember the ancient rule that “silence means assent.” Failure to speak when activists misrepresent the science discredits both groups.
For a sad example, look at “the pause.” Starting in 2006 climate scientists noticed a slowing in the rate of atmospheric warming. By 2009 there were peer-reviewed papers about it (e.g., in GRL), and it was an active focus of research (see links to these 29 papers). In 2013 the UK Met Office published a series of papers about the pause, which shifted the frontier of climate science from discussion about the existence of the “pause” to its causes (see links to these 38 papers). Some scientists gave forecasts of its duration (see links to 17 forecasts) – since a pause is, by definition, temporary.
During this period activists wrote scores, or hundreds, of articles not only denying that there was a pause in warming – but mocking as “deniers” people citing the literature about it. For example, see Phil Plait’s articles at Slate here and here. The leaders of climate science remained silent. Even those writing papers about the pause remained silent while activists ignored their work.
While an impressive display of climate scientists’ message discipline, it blasted away their credibility for those who saw the science behind the curtain of propaganda.
Conclusions
“The time for debate has ended”
— Marcia McNutt (then editor-in-Chief of Science and now President of the NAS) in “The beyond-two-degree inferno“, an editorial in Science, 3 July 2015.
I agree with McNutt: the public policy debate has ended. A critical mass of the US public has lost confidence in climate science as an institution (i.e., rejecting its warnings). As a result, the US probably will take no substantial steps to prepare for possible future climate change, not even preparing for re-occurrence of past extreme weather. The weather will determine how policy evolves, and eventually prove which side was right.
All that remains is to discuss the lessons we can learn from this debacle so that we can do better in the future. More challenges lie ahead in which we will need scientists to evaluate risks and find the best responses. Let’s hope we do better next time.
For More Information
For more information about this vital issue see the keys to understanding climate change and these posts about ways to end the climate wars…
- Important: climate scientists can restart the climate change debate – & win.
- Thomas Kuhn tells us what we need to know about climate science.
- Daniel Davies’ insights about predictions can unlock the climate change debate.
- Karl Popper explains how to open the deadlocked climate policy debate.
- Paul Krugman talks about economics. Climate scientists can learn from his insights.
- Milton Friedman’s advice about restarting the climate policy debate.
- A candid climate scientist explains how to fix the debate.
- Roger Pielke Jr.: climate science is a grab for power.
48 thoughts on “Lessons from the failure of the climate change crusade”
Any layman can look at the “debate” from the standpoint of a juror.
When a climate scientist makes ridiculous statements or outright lies, the law say as a juror, I can ignore them.
Agreed.
‘Climate models are the core of the warning about climate change. They have never been so examined. Perhaps we can end the climate policy wars by a test of the models. Whatever the costs of such reviews and tests, they would be trivial compared to the need to establish public confidence in these models.’
No, we don’t need tests. The assumption for the validity of climate (sic) models is that scientists understand the atmosphere well enough to model it, to the point of determining weather decades out. The public knows they can’t tell us what the weather is going to be NEXT TUESDAY.
Indeed, every year we get announcements of innovations in modeling that are going to give even ‘better’ results from the models. A declaration that all models before were junk. I remember innovations like ‘we are going to include clouds now,’ and ‘we are adding aerosols to the models.’ An incredulous public asked, “You mean you didn’t even have clouds in the models ?!?!”
It is self-evident the models are junk. There is no need to test them to find out.
Neo – excellent point. In the U.S. particularly, any POV needs to convince the guy (or gal) entering the voting booth. The intelligensia and cultural leaders have drunk the Kool-Aid. But the average Joe looks at the cost involved, and has concluded so far that he/she is not going to bear that cost.
Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus
There are two sayings that I had read in the past but just happened to save yesterday that are applicable to claims by climate scientists: Hitchens’s razor and the Sagan standard.
Hitchens’s razor: “What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.” It asserts that the burden of proof regarding the truthfulness of a claim lies with the one who makes the claim, and if this burden is not met, the claim is unfounded, and its opponents need not argue further in order to dismiss it.
Sagan standard: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.”
Another thing to consider is that a lot of us simply don’t believe anything the government says, because we’ve seen how it lied so many times in the past in order to increase its power. And an even larger number assume that anything in the media is a lie unless proven otherwise.
Convincing people to go back to living in mud huts because Climate Change required complete control of The Narrative, and the left lost that when the Internet became popular.
The only place where they still have total control is the schools, which is why the vast majority of Climate Change zombies I see these days are kids. It’s been beaten into them for twenty years, and they need time to learn that they were lied to.
Mostly, though, scientists who want to convince people should act like scientists, and not a closed priesthood of secret data and secret teachings. It’s not hard to convince people of the truth when you openly show it to them. It’s harder to convince people of lies with no evidence.
Mark,
That’s an important point! I kept this post focused narrowly on climate science, but the broad loss of confidence in America’s institutions is an important factor. And loss of confidence in government officials is the core of this. To see why, read The Big List of Lies by Government Officials.
Also see Gallup’s annual Confidence in Institutions surveys. Terrifying data to anyone interested in America’s future:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/1597/confidence-institutions.aspx
“To many laypeople these actions by scientists scream “something wrong”.”
To this layperson it screams fraud
+42.
Western society is made up of people who have been profsssionally marketed at by the msm ( newspapers, magazines, radio, tv and now the internet) for a century and a half or so with the period since ww2 being of particular intensity and featuring mass broadcast television.
Citizens have been tried on with all manner of over the top bs and their bs detectors been honed to a fine standard so when the CAGWarmists come along with their ready reversion to abuse ( ‘deniers’) and breathless doom and gloom every time a cow farts the instinctive reaction in most minds is, ‘oh here they go again, what’s on the other channel?’
Its about maintaining ones ‘credit as a witness’ as the judiciary might put it or in the CAGWArmistas case their utter lack thereof. And the beauty of it is they brought it on themselves.
What went wrong was scientists became activists and rightly got there butts kicked.
I would also add it appears that many on the left have already conceded what we have been saying the whole green climate science movement is in trouble, once USA stood alone now …
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2018-12-04/populism-is-bad-for-the-environment/
They actually realize that the sort of change they want and think needs to happen is beyond even Germany and France because they could not get the popular vote up. I would add Australia to that list.
What went wrong was scientists became activists and rightly got there butts kicked.
One can either be a scientist or an activist, one can not be both. Scientists are supposed to be neutral and go where the data leads them rather than prejudicing the results beforehand. Activists, on the other hand are never neutral, they pick a side and prejudge everything through the lens of that side. the two are incompatible such that once one becomes an activist, one ceases to be a scientist.
One cannot stand as a scientist on anything other than reproducible experiments and data along with the understanding of what would falsify it.
As a scientist one cannot “believe” in anything.
One of my friends challenged me with “well what do you believe in ?” my answer is that I believe in the falsifiability of all human knowledge – if it is not falsifiable then it isn’t really knowledge.
With that comes a somewhat depressing realization and acceptance that everything I know might be wrong.
The only possible climate change we might want to prepare for is cooling. And the way we do that is by having thriving economies, with relatively cheap, reliable energy available 24/7. The slight warming we’ve experienced since the LIA has been beneficial, and the weather is just weather. Worrying about climate is foolish. Man can and will adapt, just as he always has.
people trying to save the world also should not resort to the persecution of skeptics and launch into a world-wide propaganda campaign, much targeted at children, that would make Goebbels blush. It’s not like the world hasn’t seen this before.
the facts should speak for themselves
I would add that they need to also accept that in democracies the correct way to get change is thru democratic process not trying to impose socialism on them by force. I think France found that out the hard way 🙂
One reason now given for the current mistrust of science is that while in the past Kuhn’s concept of overthrow of paradigms was true, it no long exists. We are now merely expanding these. This could be because we have no new ones or fail to see them. Certainly we are expanding many now old concepts. The trust first came from WWII with the science of the atom which produced NSF. It was a classic case of problem solving. Consider all hypotheses with thoughtful skepticism. Lots of money was spent on all these, and the result proven with considerable trepidation. We now fail in some (many?) areas, but there are still cases where real problems of various importance are solved. Where is the considerable trepidation?
Is this ‘excuse’ just another version of the “science is settled?” It was claimed once over a century ago.
A climate change crusade with no support in the data
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/14/climateaction/
“While a bout of awful weather might panic America into enacting activists’ wish list…”
Only if they could clearly show that their wish list would be enough to fix the problem and stop the bad weather. And this would present an insurmountable problem. Because among other things China.
No, I think it is much more simple than that. From my own perspective, if most of the information I received from the “consensus” scientists was accurate or at least reasonable I might have gone along with it.
But the reality is that there is PLENTY of information from that group. But if someone feeds me a meal that consists of 80% accurate and reasonable “information” and 20% exaggeration, lies and ad hominems I am going to toss the whole thing because clearly I no longer know what to believe about the other 80%.
Right on point. Some self-styled skeptics have been loose cannons and insufferable. But climate advocates haven’t made the effort to give people the commentary they need in order to believe them, and the burden’s on them to prove their case. Advocates have responded to fair criticism with snark and insults. The best of the skeptics get no respect at all from their believer counterparts. Just look at the treatment of intelligent skeptics such as Curry, Pielke Jr. and Cliff Mass.
The response of advocates has been to escalate the scare tactics. The media blitz in support of the IPCC SR and Poland have been completely over the top. The few rational voices get drowned out and sullied by association.
Advocates (or believers) will never win the debate if they argue values and morality, and that’s been their go-to approach. Part of the polarized political environment can be laid at the feet of self-righteous climate advocates.
Once again, the group that has the burden of proof needs to be honest about what’s solid fact and what’s uncertain. They get nowhere by arguing that skeptics are wrong to harp on uncertainty -mainly because skeptics are right about this. Advocates can’t actually prove very much – they need to follow the cues of a good trial attorney and be persuasive, and that requires some humility and straightforwardness.
Advocates (or believers) will never win the debate if they argue values and morality, and that’s been their go-to approach
it’s their go-to approach because the science and the data really isn’t on their side. It’s the old adage about the courts:
When the law is on your side, pound the law
when the facts are on your side, pound the facts
when neither is on your side, pound the table.
they’ve been pounding the table for years.
We need more compelling science than a theory with no laws, axioms, postulates nor formulae to consider limiting the source of Carbon upon which all Carbon Based Life Forms depend.
the public’s skepticism about the need for radical action results from a lack of information.
Wrong!
That’s the same “If only we could package the message right the peons will fall in line” nonsense the alarmist have been peddling. The problem isn’t a lack of information/communication, they’ve been bombarding the public with “information” for years now thanks to a compliant media. The skeptical public isn’t buying it because they see through the BS. They remember when they are told that “snow will be a thing of the past” one year and than told that “warming means more snow” the next. They remember when the alarm was over a cooling world (“In search of the coming Ice Age”) before it was alarm over a warming world (“An Inconvenient Truth”). and all the other contradictory “information” that the alarmist have been peddling. Most of all they recognize a money/power grab (“carbon taxes”) when they see one.
In addition, people don’t take to being called names. After the BS leads them to be skeptical to then be lumped in with holocaust deniers, flat earthers, and other assorted kooks only works to push the masses further away from where the elites want to lead them.
The only place the alarmists “information” finds root is in the indoctrination of the young (who haven’t enough life experience to detect BS as well as the adults) in our school system. One can only hope as they grow older/grow up, those kids will realize how badly they’ve been lied to.
This article ignores the economic uncertainties.
The assumption of the Climate Change political lobby is that the Precautionary Principle applies.
That is: The potential negative impacts are so great and irreversible that we must at before we have any evidence that the threat is real.
This is actually reasonable if the required action so free or so near to free as to be lost in the uncertainties of growth. But the desired counter-measures to catastrophic AGW are so expensive as to make the Precautionary Principle apply also to avoiding them. Increased poverty kills.
Remember, only catastrophic AGW demands the Precautionary Principle be applied so only catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming is in scope for policy decisions.
My neck of the woods gets a new wind field every year or so “for the environment.” Peddle green failure somewhere else, because it is sanity that has failed.
I don’t think this is over. If we get a Dem president and Dems in control of both House and Senate, draconian climate legislation might await.
It really might come down to Republicans holding the Senate.
Indeed it isn’t, a Dem controlled legislative and executive branch will try to ram-rod through such legislation. As long as they don’t get 60 in the Senate, the Republicans can filibuster. The Dems might try to do away with the filibuster completely, but perhaps wiser heads will remember how Harry Reid’s doing away with it for judicial nominees bit them in the ass and think twice about that.
But even if they do get it though the Senate (by getting 60 or by eliminating the filibuster completely) it will end up in the courts, and that’s where Trump’s Harry Reid fueled legacy of appointing constitutionalist judges to the bench will be our last best hope of stopping the left’s madness. So ironically, we may have Harry Reid to thank should that situation ever come to pass.
Not if, but when. It is going to happen.
“The time for debate has ended”
There never was a debate. And that’s another reason for skepticism among the masses. They recognize when they’re being railroaded. Asserting, without reason, that the “debate is over” when anyone dares question “the (non-existent) consensus” doesn’t fool them.
We are fortunate that we have the internet and sites like WUWT and ClimateAudit. Except for this, the advocates of CAGW have had all the traditional advantages, as mentioned in the article. Paradoxically, their ready access to the press and publicity has encouraged them to engage in self-destructive behavior. They thought they could get away with anything, and this belief has been the rope that hung them. Turning off the air conditioning in the Senate cambers, marches, nutty advocates like Sarah Myhre, photo shopping the the Gore/Nye “Climate 101” video, their collusion to stifle dissenting views as exposed in their emails, and even their choice of a public spokesman, Al Gore for heaven’s sake, have all served to undermine their credibility. Scientists, after all is said and done, are people too, and individually they are just as likely to be crooks and frauds as members of any other segment of our society. And when they are led by a self-serving politician like Al Gore, it is just that much easier to make the connection.
This is likely to be one of the benefits of a society that is not run by a small group of oligarchs or a tyrant. The history of WWII is one of massive miscalculations by the Axis. They focused on wonder weapons (Germany) and mythical racial superiority (both Germany and Japan), and never confronted the simplest facts of the war. Neither could interdict and diminish the industrial might of the U. S. Their beliefs blinded the small groups that dominated these countries to reality. The same thing occurred in the Soviet Union, but their tyrant, Stalin, had the good fortune to be our enemies enemy. FDR had the common sense to invite his most hated political adversaries, Detroit auto executives, to help manage and direct the mobilization. Two years after Pearl Harbor, Willow Run was producing a B-24 every 59 minutes. In Axis countries, and in the Soviet Union, political enemies or those thought to be racially inferior were liquidated.
It is not by accident that advocates of CAGW behave in a fashion that is reminiscent of the Nazi’s rise to power in the early 1930s. Protests of those who dare to speak out against them, including violent action by small groups of supporters, and concerted efforts to deny employment to those who don’t agree with the party line, are symptoms of their belief that they alone have the genius to recognize and act o solve society’s problems. They will be repeatedly blind-sided by reality, but it will always be someone else’s fault. Simply disagreeing with them makes a person responsible for acts of nature that are beyond anyone’s control. This alone is enough to discredit their political movement.
Lesson #0: Don’t change the name of the threat – “crusade” – when reality bites you in the ass and proves your screeched base premise is wrong – – “The human conversion of fossil materials to energy increases the PPM of Co2 in the atmosphere globally and for every x PPM increase the rate of release to space of long-wave radiation (thermal energy) is decreased globally which negatively changes the weather locally.” …except when it doesn’t.
Lesson #3: Stop adding to the end of every study: “…however we do not fully understand all of interactions of the system or know of the source of XX so more research is needed.” (So please send more money.)
When it is clear that NONE of the measures that might have mitigated climate change were implemented – like massive nuclear power – and all that was done was crony politics high virtue signalling ineffective nonsense – like windmills and solar panels – its fairlty clear to even the most uneducated that the governments are not really that worried and neither are the more acute activists.
It was all a game. Theatre. For political power and profit.
THAT is why we haven’t done a damn thing. It wasn’t needful that we did – and they knew that.
The 97% never understood climate science but they sure as Hell could see the BS about seal levels inundating them and the rains are never gunna fill their dams again and the bloody great list of bizarre things supposedly caused by it- http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/globalwarming2.html
and the constant movement of tipping points-
https://climatechangedispatch.com/25-years-of-predicting-the-global-warming-tipping-point/
but then they were led to believe electricity would be free from the sun and wind-
https://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/south-australia-will-have-highest-power-prices-in-the-world-after-july-1-increases/news-story/876f9f6cefce23c62395085c6fe0fd9f
and in any case all you had to do was change a few light bulbs and shower heads and jump onboard a solar FIT scheme and EVs would be cheap for the masses.
Well every scientific skeptic has to admit out of that lot the price of solar panels sure fell a lot but then they canned the generous FIT schemes for new chums. Like the 200,001st and subsequent Tesla buyer you aint gunna win friends and influence people.
The public, for the most part, does not revere scientists, or even really care about what they say. It’s probably more accurate to say that numerous scientists revere themselves and expect the public to do the same. The attitude that they are gods who deserve worship is inculcated through culture and training, as evidenced by this PhD student’s glorying over scientists’ perceived cultural supremacism. It’s really quite nauseating, but illuminating to see how these people view themselves.
https://twitter.com/_beccaharrison/status/698599493852340224
“The public, for the most part, does not revere scientists, or even really care about what they say.”
They did once when they were improving their lives and health but then they filled the venerable Sandstones with social science and the BS contaminated them all. My own take is a plethora of weak minds and statistical packages coupled with the exponential advance of computing power was a lethal brew for science and the scientific method and climate science is the rule rather than the exception there.
Lesson #1
Be right!
And hence their failure. They have neither established that climate change is unnatural nor have the established that it is bad.
Larry, as always, this is a wonderful post.
Regards,
Bob
From the article: “The weather will determine how policy evolves, and eventually prove which side was right.”
Yes, the weather will be the final arbiter, and the weather up to now is the reason most people don’t believe in CAGW, because they don’t see drastic changes in the weather they have known all their lives. The alarmists are crying wolf and your average citizen doesn’t see it.
The downside to this is the tempertures will have to get cooler to prove the alarmists wrong. I sure hope it doesn’t get too much cooler. That’s a high price to pay to be correct. 🙂
[Check your email address, Tom. Looks like you’ve typo’d it and it’s bumping your posts to the mod folder. -mod]
There are other reasons:
1. inertia and apathy – people don’t change unless they have to and their motivation is strong. Think New Year’s Resolutions.
2. inability to assess risk accurately – most either over-estimate or under-estimate risk. Seeing the way so many drive, I’m taking the “under.”
3. there are more immediate things to worry about – climate is far away, the credit card bill is due.
Gary
1. or is it they dont change unless there is a reason too
2. who is assessing the risk accurately – you think the Climate alarmist are assessing accurately? they are willing to collapse the entire world’s economic structure based on cataclysmic scenarios that have essentially no chance of happen and to achieve results that have zero chance of changing the outcome. The real calamity will happen if they get their way.
3. No, the more immediate thing is opportunist trying to use scare tactics to usher in political change that has nothing to do with climate.
The people that are resisting the Climate change Meme are far and away the more informed and more rational.
That’s the best paragraph you’ve ever written, Larry. Congratulations.
The solution is to stop the power and funding of the people who have lied to the public (yes, they have lied, claiming things known not to be true).
Get the US out of the UNFCCC, end EPA, DOE, NSF, NOAA, NASA and all federal funding for all climate modeling teams, most academic grants for tendentious studies which marry a weak or vague hypothesis to future predictions by climate models. This must stop. It will stop. The pensions and retirements of public sector employees who have been among the liars must be brought into the public eye, and we need to stop provided fuel for their game-playing. They are elites no longer. They are failures. Stop sending them on fabulous junkets several times per year on the public dime.
+1
How can you take them seriously when NOTHING they predict EVER comes true?
eg. Yesterday was the tenth anniversary of Al Gore predicting the North Pole would be ice free in 5 years.
Speaking of Al Gore, don’t discount his contribution to the failure. Don’t pick an obnoxious jerk as your primary spokes-jerk.
As William F. Buckley said:
Academia and its associated institutions have soiled and disgraced themselves with political correctness, virtue signalling and behaviors that are completely antithetical to the ideals of free inquiry and open-minded learning. Witness the latest in the Cliff Mass witch hunt. If any academic dares question the latest orthodoxy, the “woke” contingent attacks them viciously like a feeding frenzy of sharks.
Falled Hippies, living their ultimate dream of never being responsible for anything, inflicting their failed beliefs on anyone they can.