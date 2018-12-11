NASA: Global Warming Promotes Arctic Sea Ice Growth

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to NASA, the increased rate of thickening of sea ice in the Arctic is due to Global Warming.
Wintertime Arctic Sea Ice Growth Slows Long-term Decline: NASA
Dec. 7, 2018
New NASA research has found that increases in the rate at which Arctic sea ice grows in the winter may have partially slowed down the decline of the Arctic sea ice cover.
As temperatures in the Arctic have warmed at double the pace of the rest of the planet, the expanse of frozen seawater that blankets the Arctic Ocean and neighboring seas has shrunk and thinned over the past three decades. The end-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent has almost halved since the early 1980s. A recent NASA study found that since 1958, the Arctic sea ice cover has lost on average around two-thirds of its thickness and now 70 percent of the sea ice cap is made of seasonal ice, or ice that forms and melts within a single year.
But at the same time that sea ice is vanishing quicker than it has ever been observed in the satellite record, it is also thickening at a faster rate during winter. This increase in growth rate might last for decades, a new study accepted for publication in Geophysical Research Letters found.
This does not mean that the ice cover is recovering, though. Just delaying its demise.
“This increase in the amount of sea ice growing in winter doesn’t overcome the large increase in melting we’ve observed in recent decades,” said Alek Petty, a sea ice scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and lead author of the study. “Overall, thickness is decreasing. Arctic sea ice is still very much in decline across all seasons and is projected to continue its decline over the coming decades. ”
…
It seems counterintuitive: how does a weakening ice cover manage to grow at a faster rate during the winter than it did when the Arctic was colder and the ice was thicker and stronger?
“Our findings highlight some resilience of the Arctic sea ice cover,” Petty said. “If we didn’t have this negative feedback, the ice would be declining even faster than it currently is. Unfortunately, the positive feedback loop of summer ice melt and increased solar absorption associated with summer ice melting still appears to be dominant and continue to drive overall sea ice declines.”
…
Read more: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2018/wintertime-arctic-sea-ice-growth-slows-long-term-decline-nasa
The abstract of the study;
Warm Arctic, Increased Winter Sea Ice Growth?
Alek A. Petty Marika M. Holland David A. Bailey Nathan T. Kurtz
First published: 04 October 2018
We explore current variability and future projections of winter Arctic sea ice thickness and growth using data from climate models and satellite observations. Winter ice thickness in the Community Earth System Model’s Large Ensemble compares well against thickness estimates from the Pan‐Arctic Ice Ocean Modeling and Assimilation System and CryoSat‐2, despite some significant regional differences—for example, a high thickness bias in Community Earth System Model’s Large Ensemble in the western Arctic. Differences across the available CryoSat‐2 thickness products hinder more robust validation efforts. We assess the importance of the negative conductive feedback of sea ice growth (thinner ice grows faster) by regressing October atmosphere/ice/ocean conditions against winter ice growth. Our regressions demonstrate the importance of a strong negative conductive feedback process in our current climate, which increases winter growth for thinner initial ice, but indicate that later in the 21st century this negative feedback is overwhelmed by variations in the fall atmosphere/ocean state.
Read more: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2018GL079223
I guess we should count ourselves lucky the world isn’t currently in a cooling phase, otherwise we might lose the Arctic icepack altogether.
Why is the arctic sea ice diminishing “unfortunate”? With it gone or diminished, it opens up the entire Arctic to fishing, oil exploration, and possible mining. I swear these people would have been running in circles screaming and crying if they had witnessed the diminished glaciers about 10,000 years ago – and that was not unfortunate at all.
How come every change is bad?
Because it’s propaganda with agenda behind it.
For all intensive reasons, that might have at one point happened really rather quicky, before the younger dryas…of course that would be have been a good thing.
A sub species of hysterical human would have gone the way of the mega-mammals. In one big wave…
An ice free planet would be a very good thing…more space for trees, more oil and sea food like you say…maybe put a large resort at the north pole, twice the sun bathing in summer time, deep sea fishing, polar bear hunts. Get yourself a nice polar bear rug for in front of your fireplace.
I hear they are as thick as fleas on rez dog up their….cheers Texas
Is it April 1st already ? They can’t be serious….
Sounds a lot like eco fearology Principles # 2&3
https://tambonthongchai.com/2010/05/16/171/
Global warming will eventually be blamed for causing the next ice age.
They should be thanking CO2 for saving us from devastation.
“Based on previous cycles the Earth is probably due to go into an ice age about now. In fact, conditions were starting to line up for a new ice age at least 6,000 years ago.”
“If you look at what was happening prior to the industrial revolution, summers were actually getting colder in the northern hemisphere. They’ve been getting colder for at least the last 6,000 years, so we were definitely on that trend,”
“Besides the fact it would be an awful lot colder, huge regions where hundreds of millions of people live would become completely uninhabitable. They’d be covered in thick ice sheets and subject to an inhospitable climate.”
“Assuming it was similar to the last one, then north America would be covered in ice, the whole of northern Europe, the whole of northern Asia would be covered in ice,”
“using data from climate models… ”
I stopped reading after that.
GIGO
Climate models do not produce data, nor do any other type of models. They might produce insight, or they might produce garbage, but they don’t produce data.
This is PRICELESS!
Even better than “the GBR is recovering, er, because it has adapted” or “there is more NH snow, er, because of global warming”.
Who needs comedians?
In my reseach (social sciences), I could never get away with contraditary statements like this–no matter how I spun it!
Nice list!
It’s as if these jerks never heard of the AMO. Actually, they may never have heard of things that happen outside of their models come to think on it. Amazing.
As fast as they come up with excuses to explain whatever has happened i.e. fast ice growth in November, ice formation almost stops in December! It’s like God is baiting the fools.
And today we had 2 reports (1) E.Antarctica is now melting 28M sea level rise coming, and, (2) Warming causing more snow to pile up in Antarctica causing slowing of sea level rise.
Which is it. Get the story straight. This is settled science don’t ya know. Or maybe it is just one ginormous crock of ****.
Finally, they’ve found the missing heat. it was not hiding in the oceans, but in the ice.
Yeah, that “hot ice” is really sneaky!
Are there any climate variances NOT associated with AGW? These people are going to need shovels with longer handles.
Waders too.
And so the clowns of climate change continue to be the heroes of headlines and tweets, both fleeting events.
To paraphrase L C
“For, you see, so many out of the ordinary things had happened lately, that ‘climate scientists’ have begun to think that very few things indeed were really impossible.”
And the earlier 20th century was very warm in the Arctic and Greenland was warmer as well, see Vinther et al study. Oh and Greenland was cooler after that earlier warm period up to the 1990s. Some warming since, because of the warm phase AMO.
And in the MUCH warmer Climate optimum boreal forests grew up to the Arctic coastline and sea levels were up to 2 metres higher just 4,000 Yrs BP. See MacDonald et al study.
This was cleared up by the NY Times in 1969. Arctic sea ice will either thin or thicken, and will disappear- or not. :
Expert Says Arctic Ocean Will Soon Be an Open Sea; Catastrophic Shifts in Climate Feared if Change Occurs Other Specialists See No Thinning of Polar Ice Cap
“Col. Bernt Balchen, polar explorer and flier, is circulating a paper among polar specialists proposing that the Arctic pack ice is thinning and that the ocean at the North Pole may become an open sea within a decade or two.
Although he bases his thesis on predictions in recent years by several experts in polar weather and ice behavior, interviews with a number of other specialists have shown a widespread belief that the progressive shrinkage of the Arctic pack ice over the last century has reversed itself, at least temporarily….”
https://www.nytimes.com/1969/02/20/archives/expert-says-arctic-ocean-will-soon-be-an-open-sea-catastrophic.html
It’s a long article, and too much to re-type. It should be quite clear at this point, however, that scientists have long been predicting that Arctic ice will shrink- unless it grows, and that the global cooling trend will continue- unless it warms, and that no matter what happens, the Arctic, along with humanity, is certainly screwed.
Just another example of circular argument, the usual from these warmest types. Whatever the phenomena, warming is behind it. Nothing disproves their theories; contrary facts make them hide their heads in the sand.
I’ve noticed that the bald spot on my head is starting to fill in (well maybe). AGW? Could be; may be.
It’s high school physics. You can do this at home.
“News” like this is to be expected from NRDC, Greenpeace, Sierra Club, or any number of private, leftwing groups but to have NASA tying itself in knots with taxpayer funds is bullsh*t.
Negative feedback? Why, that sounds like an an argument for an emergent phenomenon. Such anti-scientific blather. Of course we know that all feedbacks are positive, right IPCC? We are balanced on a knife’s edge, just waiting to plunge over the tipping point into the abyss.
yeah /sarc
Did you hear the one about the homeopath who forgot to take his medication? He died of an overdose.
Are they ever going to figure out that most of the ice is under water….the Atlantic flows directly into the Arctic…and the AMO has plateaued slowing the Atlantic current?
Since the early 80’s….right after the ice age scare…right at the bottom of the AMO that had no where to go but up
Talk about cherry picking….when you start at the bottom
How do people let them constantly get away with this?
Hahahahahahaha!
Just more linear regression line chasing. No attempt to really understand the physics of what is happening. Sad clutching at straws, methinks.
… A recent NASA study found that since 1958, the Arctic sea ice cover has lost on average around two-thirds of its thickness and now 70 percent of the sea ice cap is made of seasonal ice, or ice that forms and melts within a single year …
… This increase in growth rate might last for decades …
================================================
They are simply extrapolating a trend from what looks like the North Atlantic Ocean temperature cycle:
https://s3.amazonaws.com/jo.nova/graph/polar/arctic/arctic-1920-1024×711.png
..that is exactly what they are doing
Wasn’t NASA once supposed to fly and launch things around ?
National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Then somehow became the only airline exclusively devoted to justifying state climate policies at all costs, cheating inclusive.
With the apotheosis of us humans, being exterminated by alien civilizations if we fail to pay climate taxes.
Saying (https://www.foxnews.com/science/aliens-could-attack-earth-to-end-global-warming-nasa-scientist-frets):
“We might be a threat to the galaxy just as we are a threat to our home planet,” it warns.”
Makes me wonder, how do these guys manage to pass their medicals let alone operate aircraft, their inadequacy to reality being so blatantly evident even to non-trained eyes…
That change of mission and the reasons behind are more worrisome than the political content it purveys.
With it’s actual meager contribution to flight, NASA can be as well disbanded with minor regrets.
They did get a new Sat running Ice sat 2.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-6484709/NASA-releases-unprecedented-new-maps-Antarctica-satellite-data.html
Mac
Probably preaching to the choir, but catastrophic anthrpogenic carbon warmists are such optimists. I think that the reverse is a far starker scenario:
– a cooling world with less energy and carbon for plant life
– less life giving moisture in the air for rain
– humans unable to unable to significantly influence the climate
NASA are truly unhinged. This once venerable organisation has devolved into a political puppet, a moronic marionette with not even a hint of its original values anywhere to be found. There is no saving this absolute DISGRACE of a pseudo-scientific organisation. Nothing they say any longer should be given credence, no matter how “seemingly” credible, because it has an agenda which is not in the interests of the wellbeing of humanity. The lie is not necessarily in the words but it is ALWAYS found in the motive.
When I hear these people speak about arctic sea ice loss there are things I never hear. No one ever says that the sea ice acts as insulation in the winter to keep heat loss from happening. They fixate only on the positive feedback of decreased ice coverage in the summer and never on the negative feedback in the fall. Even if the arctic became ice free in the summer it would still freeze over every winter. At least in this article they admit to the decreased ice coverage in fall and early winter being a negative feedback.
Obviously this increase in sea ice due to global warming is the same physics that explains why the USA and Canada and most of the Northern hemisphere are experiencing massive snow fall and very cold temperatures this year, on top of the extreme cold and snow fall of last winter. It is all due to that global warming effect. Makes you wonder what we would experience if the world was cooling down….?
I suddenly feel another researchy ‘CAGW literature referenced’ guest post gestating. Something along the lines of five or ten biggest AGW researchy yin/yang ‘contradictions’. This thread is one. Another easy cheap shot is AGW means UK children won’t know snow, then when there were record snows, AGW causes more snow. And so on. Perhaps a nice glass of bourbon will illuminate the other three or hopefully eight from a vast sea of already evident possibilities, ten being a nice round number of decimal digits both mathematically and handedly.
Will confer soon with CtM, as is a permutation on his overarching Texas sharpshooter theme.