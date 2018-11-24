President Trump Admin Claims Fourth National Climate Assessment Was Rigged To Produce Bad Outcomes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump’s administration has struck back at the Fourth National Climate Assessment, claiming that the report was rigged to disregard reasonable responses to warmer temperatures.
Clashing with Trump, U.S. government report says climate change will batter economy
(Reuters) – Climate change will cost the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, hitting everything from health to infrastructure, according to a government report issued on Friday that the White House called inaccurate.
The studies clash with policy under President Donald Trump, who has been rolling back Obama-era environmental and climate protections to maximize production of domestic fossil fuels, including crude oil, already the highest in the world, above Saudi Arabia and Russia.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the new report was “largely based on the most extreme scenario, which contradicts long-established trends by assuming that…there would be limited technology and innovation, and a rapidly expanding population.”
The government’s next update of the National Climate Assessment, she said, “gives us the opportunity to provide for a more transparent and data-driven process that includes fuller information on the range of potential scenarios and outcomes.”
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-usa/clashing-with-trump-u-s-government-report-says-climate-change-will-batter-economy-idUSKCN1NS19D
We’ve seen this kind of baseless scaremongering before, like with the “End of Beer” story which was floating around a month ago.
As the Brewers Association pointed out, a key flawed assumption with the “end of beer” prediction was that farmers would attempt no adaption whatsoever to changed circumstances, they would keep attempting to grow Barley in exactly the same way as today with no attempt to change growing regions or planting times to match the new temperature range.
Predicting the “end of beer” while disregarding the option of adapting to changed circumstances is like predicting everyone who jumps into water will drown, because you are disregarding the possibility people in water will attempt to swim and stay afloat.
It is easy to predict bad outcomes, if you rig the report process to ignore other possibilities.
So it is more RCP8.5 booga booga?
The so called Fourth National Climate Assessment is just another example of fitting linear models to data that is clearly oscillating or otherwise is evidence of far, far more complex mechanisms. You can get a linear trend out of data that is generated by a pure sinusoid, i.e. which by definition has zero trend, if you start your data on a trough or crest and end it on the opposite or even a mean losition. The ‘trend’ is a fabrication generated purely by selecting the data period. Similar with these so called ‘assessments’, if you provide a grotesquely simplistic ‘model’ of what will hapen then you can extrapolate that model to infinity and beyond….. Gaia Uh Akbar!
The average temperature here in November is changing a rate of about -3C per month, -36C per year or -360C per decade. At this rate, well within a decade it will drop below absolute zero!
Read the report. It is on line. It is a fear mongering joke. Look at the photo of the forest fire on their webpage.
The report is juvenile.
Trump Admin only has itself to blame.
They new this would happen chapter & verse.
Should have directed the department to present all scenarios including from scientists that believe elevated CO2 is beneficial.
Negligent Trump administration simply reactionary robbing policy makers and the public again.
Unsophisticated and aimless to the core . . .
here is the link to it
https://science2017.globalchange.gov/
https://science2017.globalchange.gov/img/figure/figure6_4.png
top-cold spells (days): falling
middle-warm spells (days): below average
bottom-heat wave magnitude: below average
so what is there not to like?
The models on which this is based, do not explain past climate change periods like the Little Ice Age or the Medieval Warming, or the Roman Warming period.
In all of these periods of changed global climate CO2 levels did not change. Yet the global climate changed significantly in each time. So none of the CO2 forcing models are useful or applicable.
If the models cannot explain the known past, why the hell should anyone trust their ‘predictions’ of doom for the future ?
Nahhh. They are just crystal ball gazing & scaremongering.
The question is “why is Trump still funding this crystal ball stuff ?”
Please let me know when the fear mongering and juvenile attempts to scare me come to an end. Thanks!
Whatever happened to the Red and Blue team approach to considering the climatic impact for various forcing scenarios? Wouldn’t that be the perfect approach for these four-yearly assessments?