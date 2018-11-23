The Froth of the Fourth

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I see that the Fourth US National Climate Assessment has just been published. It’s here, and it should be required reading for those masochists who like overblown claims, flimsy justifications, and ridiculous pretensions.
The fun thing about each of the Climate Assessments is that after an initial flurry of media hype following the publication of their latest hyperbolic claims, everyone ignores them. They sink with the sad finality of an outboard motor spark plug accidentally dropped overboard two miles at sea …
As a result, the authors apparently have concluded that with each successive incarnation of the Assessment, they have to ratchet up the alarmism to new heights. And as you might expect, the most recent one is the most over-the-top to date. It contains statements like:
The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country. In the absence of significant global mitigation action and regional adaptation efforts, rising temperatures, sea level rise, and changes in extreme events are expected to increasingly disrupt and damage critical infrastructure and property, labor productivity, and the vitality of our communities.
… climate changes will “disrupt and damage labor productivity”? Say what?
They continue:
Rising temperatures, extreme heat, drought, wildfire on rangelands, and heavy downpours are expected to increasingly disrupt agricultural productivity in the United States. Expected increases in challenges to livestock health, declines in crop yields and quality, and changes in extreme events in the United States and abroad threaten rural livelihoods, sustainable food security, and price stability.
Seems like they have been reading too much of Paul Ehrlich’s endless failed serial doomcasting about STARVATION! FOOD RIOTS! MASS DEATH! CROP FAILURES! and the like …
They go on, there’s no stopping them:
Climate change has already had observable impacts on biodiversity, ecosystems, and the benefits they provide to society. These impacts include the migration of native species to new areas and the spread of invasive species.
And here’s a quote from a typical media report, under the headline of
Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters
“We are seeing the things we said would be happening, happen now in real life,” said report co-author Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University. “As a climate scientist it is almost surreal.”
And report co-author Donald Wuebbles, a University of Illinois climate scientist, said, “We’re going to continue to see severe weather events get stronger and more intense.”
It’s already happening, so be afraid … be very, very afraid …
After reading all of that, I got to wondering about the recent temperature history of the US. I went to NOAA’s Climate At A Glance, got their recent monthly data, and graphed it up, along with the dates of the four US National Climate Assessments. Here’s that result:
Figure 1. Recent US temperatures, most recent (October 2018) temperature, and dates of the US National Climate Assessments.
As you can see, since the First US National Climate Assessment some 18 years ago, the US average temperature has gone up by … well … about zero degrees Celsius. Or for Americans, it’s gone up by … well … about zero degrees Fahrenheit.
I can see why the hype in the Climate Assessments has had to keep increasing in order to keep the alarmism alive …
… it’s to distract us from the most embarrassing fact that the US temperature hasn’t increased in the slightest in the 18 years since the first US National Climate Assessment.
Oops …
My best wishes to you all from a lovely rainy midnight,
w.
As Usual: I politely request that when you comment, you quote the exact words that you are discussing, so we can all be clear about who and what you are commenting on.
” … climate changes will ‘disrupt and damage labor productivity’? Say What?”
Sure, Willis. I mean, how can we toil well in the vineyard when we’re all treading water, running from rampant wildfires, or dodging hordes of tornadoes?
And all while trying to drain the swamp so we can choose whether to be eaten by crocodiles or alligators. At opposite ends of Oz are the two truth testing machines: the Fremantle Tide gauge at GMT +8 hours and the Fort Denison Tide gauge at GMT + 10hours. Each shows a gentle rise in sea level consistent with the billions of tonnes of soil &c washed into the sea by the rivers. The important point is that in each case the sea level rise has been significantly less in the most recent sixty years than in the previous sixty years.
I fear this is something hard wired into half the population, that they really like being scared to death. Maybe they like horror movies. Actually, horror movies aren’t on my first list, unless it has a real theme to it, is very well done and not just mindless horror. It would be very interesting to see further research into what makes an alarmist and a skeptic tick. I really do think we would find differences in basic character that would explain why two people of equal intelligence and basic background, could have opposing views on the same subject of climate science. I am seeing this watching PBS this very minute on NewsHour, about how the PBS media is linking almost every weather event as evidence of CAGW and climate change, to the tune of hundreds of billions now and trillions into the future. The same drivel, the wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, cold snaps, droughts, record flooding in a paved over city…everything is just climate change. And we have to do something. It used to be everybody talked about the weather, but nobody did anything about it. Now the sad part, is they are trying to do something about it. Like limiting access to basic energy for the masses. Maybe this will never end, because it is part of fundamental human nature.
Do you like “The Shining”?
Never saw that movie yet, and not really a Stephen King fan anyway. King’s horror movies might be better technically written with better plots and themes, but really not my interest. Although it was probably well acted if Jack Nicholson was in it. Maybe I will try and watch that one to just see if there is anything there that might interest me. I am not really into the shock factor. Maybe I should watch that instead of the news.
But I did see An inconvenient Truth, and thought that was a very poorly done ‘horror’ movie. A real ‘B’ Grade movie if there ever was one.
Survival is hardwired. These tag lines play on our fear of death.
My wife loves her horror shows but doesn’t believe the climate alarmist meme.
The issue hyped is never the real issue with the progressives. Gun control is not about crime or shootings but about control. Same with climate change. It’s not about the climate it’s about fundamental changes in society enabled by government control of the power generation and transportation industries. So truth and facts have nothing to do with their reports because they have nothing do with science.
Earthling2
I think the difference between an sceptic and an alarmist is the half full glass syndrome. Is it half full, or is it half empty?
Because sceptics take the time to delve deeper into the subject of climate change we are obviously curious, and curiosity is a positive character trait as far as I’m concerned.
We are probably also less inhibited about expressing ourselves, especially when we see something wrong, even an every day practical thing like asking someone to pick up their litter.
We look for positives in our lives rather than fearing everything negative. We are optimists and would welcome a half full glass of water rather than scorning a half empty glass.
The positives of climate change, assuming the world is getting warmer, far outweigh it getting colder, we know that with 100% certainty, everyone knows that. We also recognise that no matter what we do, the climate and the world will change so why not make the best of what we have instead of whining about what might, or might not happen.
We say, why not do something about the 120,000,000 people in developing countries who will die from smoke inhalation by 2050 (32 years away) because they are forced to burn cow shit and twigs to keep warm and cook with? We say, that could be me and my family right now were it not but for the grace of god.
We are realists, we look at the problem of climate change and determine that attempting to solve the problem with wind turbines and solar panels which provide a 1% solution, lets forge on and deal with real issues affecting us now. With a healthier, wealthier population we can face anything coming our way far more effectively than one half of the world limping along dragging the other half in our wake.
We are positive people. We’re not sceptics simply because we enjoy dismantling another’s argument, we point out the reality of the situation like the world greening by 14% in the last 35 years with no help whatsoever from wind turbines or solar panels. We recognise that there is not one single demonstrable negative effect yet attributed to increased atmospheric CO2 yet the 14% greening is entirely ignored by alarmists, why is that?
We know that no one has ever demonstrated by empirical means that CO2 causes the planet to warm, that’s no one, ever, so why would we worry about an unproven hypothesis?
We have seen claims for the last 50 years or so, flip flopping back and forth, between cooling and warming. We have seen claims of impending doom on a regular basis during that period, now being made on an annual basis. How can we possibly be positive about that when all the results of those claims are negative, none of them have manifested themselves.
Sceptics are positive realist’s, alarmists are negative fantasist’s, there’s a bogey man around every corner, probably why they like horror movies, a phenomenon that has never interested me since I was a kid because my realistic nature assures me it’s all just fantasy and green screen technology.
Willis, as a trained, and yes, as a still practising scientist, I greatly enjoy your thought-provoking and insightful posts. Long may they continue! To augment your point on the near-zero increase in continental US temperatures since 1990, however, I also note that US data sets on the frequency of F4 tornadoes, and on the frequency of severe hurricane landfalls since year 1900 show very slight decreases or no change at all: in short, the ~0.5 degrees C of warming across the continental US since then, is conferring a neutral to beneficial effect, is it not?. Could we not more loudly emphasise in the public domain the data on F4 tornado frequency and severe hurricane landfall frequency decline; and could we not emphasise the point that it is increasing population in F4 tornado prone and hurricane prone regions that is the cause of the increasing damage and fatality counts?
The stratospheric polar vortex pattern indicates severe winter in the northern hemisphere.
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00974/vt74yrs1ggzg.png
Hudson Bay very quickly freezes.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r10_Hudson_Bay_ts_4km.png
The BBC are using this nonsense as the lead story on some output this morning on this side of the pond.
Sky news is doing the same thing, the sky is falling yet again. Nevermind, I’ll do the jobs I need to do around the house then adjourn to the pub to await the end of the world. 🍺
We had this report on our New Zealand evening TV news tonight .An over hyped scare mongering story that we all have to do something to stop the world from frying .
And the droughts wildfires and floods are going to get worser and worser .
I am sure that there is very little change to our underlying climate in the last 65 years in New Zealand that I can recall and the 1930s and 40s were warmer than the fifties and sixties by all accounts.
The South Island had snowfalls last week some on the central plateau ,unusual for November as it is late spring.
We had the massive 1958 flood in the Waikato and nothing like that since .There was a flood on the West coast last week with torrential rain that caused a lot of damage but the mountains catch the rain and that has always been occurring .
We get regional droughts mostly on the East coasts of both Islands every few years .
We have idiots who would love to knock down our hydro dams on the Waikato river and let the river run free.
They have short memories or are just stupid as the Waikato river flooded the lower Waikato frequently and now the dams store the flood waters and release it gradually producing electricity through the eight power stations on the river .
Our power charges are escalating as we have a lot of wind turbines that are at best intermittent.
Our latest power account was 29 cents a kw hour and 19 cents per hour for controlled, for water heating with a few discounts to take off.
Despite being at the bottom of the world our politicians are doing their best to screw our economy with increased fuel taxes and electricity charges which affect every one and every thing that is manufactured,grown and distributed in the country and the country relies on our agricultural exports to pay for all the things we cannot manufacture economically in a small market of 4.8 million people ,
The BBC has been reporting the Fourth US National Climate Assessment one the hour every hour since it came out. They are (as is usual) using it to spike comments against President Trump’s opinion that anthropological climate change is just hokum.
Still that is what modern journalism has become — fail to report the actuality, no dispassionate analysis of the assessment, just emote, emote, emote!
Thankfully President Trump knows it and uses it against the media.
Here is a sad statement from the Economist Magazine…which is a public mouth piece for the climate change industry for the intellectual.
“Today slavery is less about people owning other people, instead, it is about exploiting and controlling them.”
Well, that sort of sums up the entire climate change industry. In a way, the CAGW movement is about enslaving people, both figuratively with mind control, but also materially by making access to energy so expensive that it effectively makes slaves of many poor and disenfranchised, so that they have to spend a disportioncate amount of their income to just get by. Ironically, it was fossil fuel energy that did away with a large amount of the physical slavery 150 years ago. What’s old is new again, just in another convoluted way.
disproportionate…how does my fancy new MacBook Pro spell checker change that into a word that doesn’t even exist? And I even re-read it twice checking for errors…grrr.
A climate “assessment” that is full of “expect”s doesn’t strike me as anything other than an abuse of language.
I personally expect that it will continue to turn out nice again as the photo-synthetic base of the pyramid of life continues to expand due to the greater availability of carbon dioxide.
Children used to be taught in primary school that plants take carbon dioxide and water and (warm) sunshine to make the building blocks of life. Only silly people would now try and convince us that more of this is now net negative.
Hayhoe is not a scientist. She’s a compulsive liar.
This is a woman who on her facebook asked me for evidence Mann’s Hockeystick was wrong, then blocked me from posting papers to show that very thing, when she actually asked me to provide citations.
The ONLY reason this liar has a job is because she tows the line
Every time I hear anything coming out of Katherine Hayhoe’s mouth, I think how on earth does anyone believe the BS that she spouts. She tried to convert me on Twitter and when I showed her evidence that she was wrong on many of her claims and that I have the qualifications to back up my arguments….she blocked me.
I just don’t understand how anyone like this can be a key figure in a report like this. By her own admission she was an “average student”. How does an average student gain a PhD let alone head up a National Climate Assessment? Michael Mann was a newly minted PhD before being thrust into the limelight as well. I am getting the impression of a pattern here.
Someone wake me up when someone like Stokes et al criticizes this report’s inaccuracies publicly.