Antarctic melting slows atmospheric warming and speeds sea level rise

Public Release: 19-Nov-2018
The research is the first to show how the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet will affect future climate
University of Arizona
As the Antarctic ice sheet melts, warming of the atmosphere will be delayed by about a decade but sea level rise will accelerate, according to new research scheduled for advance online publication in the journal Nature.
The study is the first to project how the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet will affect future climate, said first author Ben Bronselaer of the University of Arizona, adding that current climate models do not include the effects of melting ice on the global climate.
The entire Earth will continue to warm, but the atmosphere will warm more slowly because more of the heat will be trapped in the ocean, he said
“Warming won’t be as bad as fast as we thought, but sea level rise will be worse,” said Bronselaer, a postdoctoral research associate in the UA Department of Geosciences.
Observations show that the Antarctic ice sheet has been melting faster in recent years.
The UA-led team found that by the year 2100, sea level could rise as much as 10 inches more than the previous estimate of approximately 30 inches by 2100.
“No one had looked at the big picture of what Antarctic ice sheet melting means for the global climate,” he said.
To figure out whether the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet would affect global climate, the research team modified one of the most current climate computer models to include the ice melt.
Adding the melted ice into the team’s model indicated that the global temperature would increase by 2 degrees C (3.6 F) by the year 2065, rather than the year 2053, the team writes.
In addition to slowing warming and increasing sea level, the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet will change precipitation regimes because the tropical rain belt will shift north, said senior author Joellen Russell, who holds the Thomas R. Brown Distinguished Chair of Integrative Science and is an associate professor of geosciences at the UA.
“Our projections indicate the tropical rain belt will shift toward the Northern Hemisphere, making it slightly wetter in the Northern Hemisphere and slightly drier in the Southern Hemisphere than previously predicted,” Russell said.
The team’s research paper, “Change in future climate due to Antarctic meltwater,” is scheduled for online publication in the journal Nature on Nov. 19. A complete list of coauthors and their affiliations is at the end of this release.
The research is part of the National Science Foundation-funded Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) Project. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA also funded the research.
Russell leads the part of SOCCOM that is charged with improving how the Southern Ocean is represented in the computer models of global climate. The Southern Ocean is the ocean that surrounds Antarctica.
Researchers previously thought the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet would affect only sea level, not the entire climate system.
To test that idea, Bronselaer ran a climate model with and without the ice- sheet melting included. The team included researchers from NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory in Princeton, New Jersey and from Princeton University. The scientists used NOAA GFDL’s climate model called ESM2M and tested the simulation over the time period from 1950 to 2100.
In addition, they set the level of greenhouse gas emissions for the 21st century using the scenario known as RCP8.5, sometimes called the “business-as-usual” scenario.
Russell and Bronselaer were both surprised by their findings. They did not expect the Antarctic meltwater to affect the global climate system.
Ocean circulation moves heat from the equator to the poles. The heat is then released into the atmosphere, Russell said. However, the team’s new research reveals that the additional freshwater from the melting ice sheet acts like a lid on the waters around Antarctica and slows the release of heat.
“It’s the first new identified feedback on climate in 20 years,” she said. “The melting delays warming – it’s still warming but it will warm less steeply and give us another 15-year grace period.”
Another SOCCOM team that has deployed robotic floats throughout the Southern Ocean that are gathering temperature, salinity, and biological and chemical information about the ocean.
Russell said her next steps are evaluating climate models against the observations from the SOCCOM floats to see what else the models might be missing.
Bronselaer and Russell’s coauthors on the paper, “Change in future climate due to Antarctic Meltwater,” are Michael Winton of the NOAA GFDL in Princeton, New Jersey; Stephen M. Griffies of NOAA GFDL and Princeton University; William J. Hurlin of NOAA GFDL; Keith B. Rodgers of Princeton University; Olga V. Sergienko of NOAA GFDL and Princeton University; and Ronald J. Stouffer of the University of Arizona and NOAA GFDL.
68 thoughts on “Antarctic melting slows atmospheric warming and speeds sea level rise”
How do they propose that the ice sheet will melt in significantly sub-zero temperatures?
If they were honest or capable they would be investigating volcanism’s effect in western Antarctica, where certain glaciers overlying volcanic hotspots are melting. I believe the eastern part and the continent overall are gaining ice.
I agree with you there are a number of volcanoes that are having effect and some scientists are saying we are going into colder weather apparently the solar system apparently warming and no sunspots according to NASA and other scientists
To illlusrate, if say a house is north an south poles melting, and say termites being Global Warming, insted of watching how the termites are destroying the house would it not be better just to destroy the the termites and be done with it?
Russel
I am sure you refer to to the termites as being the volcanic activity below the Antarctic that is causing some of that melt.
How do you want to kill that termite?
Warming is slower than we thought. In other words, the previous “thought” was wrong. Now we’re supposed to believe the current “thought”?
BINGO!
Antarctica is well below freezing nearly everywhere nearly all of the time. It can’t melt. It can lose or gain ice which is a function of snowfall and calving of bergs decades or centuries later. They claim that it is melting from warm ocean water eating away at the grounding line which induces acceleration of the calving events. Follow this image link
http://cdn.antarcticglaciers.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/PIG.ai_-768×440.jpg
to see how they say that works.
It requires that warm water make its way under the sea ice*, then under the floating ice shelf to finally melt the base of the glacier at the grounding line. Really quite a simple concept.
*Their diagram doesn’t show the sea ice but it certainly must be there most of the time.
And they know for sure how all these mechanisms inter-relate, down to the order of years? Wow, hubris!
What Antarctic ice sheet melting?
Ice mass has been growing.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses
Paul
They are just covering all the bases so they can point to a ‘peer reviewed’ (~ahem~) study to support any argument they care to make.
There’s no increase in sea level rise either.
Paul: Please don’t confuse them with facts. They are only happy when looking at their models.
Paul
In the article you link they indeed acknowledge Antarctic mass growth, but dismiss this by saying “but in a few decades (our models show) it will start shrinking again”.
This seems to be good enough to keep the trillion dollar CAGW heist on the road.
Ah yes the University of Arizona – garbage in garbage out.
“To test that idea, Bronselaer ran a climate model”
There’s the garbage you were referring to.
I have a model that says 1.5 degrees c cooler by 2030.
Yes. The U of A an akamedia institution.
‘modified one of the most current climate computer models’ – Yeah, that’ll teach that rascally ice sheet!
It seems it is quite easy to modify ” the most current climate computer models”. I hope they are keeping the model in a locked storage and have comprehensive insurance. A child might accidentally touch and modify it. No one wants this model to be useless in projecting into the future.
“Adding the melted ice into the team’s model indicated that the global temperature would increase by 2 degrees C (3.6 F) by the year 2065, rather than the year 2053, the team writes.”
Is this the defininitive ‘jumping the shark’ moment?
A prediction for 47 years in the future of a system as complex and chaotic as the Earth’s climate. Why isn’t this sort of nonsense simply laughed out of court?
Correction to my previous comment. These bozos are actually making predictions for 82 years, not 47 years ahead.
“The UA-led team found that by the year 2100, sea level could rise as much as 10 inches more than the previous estimate of approximately 30 inches by 2100.”
‘Russell said her next steps are evaluating climate models against the observations from the SOCCOM floats to see what else the models might be missing.’ = Send more money!
Trying to manufacture a way to kick the reality can down the road and rationalize lack of warming. The smell of desperation is in the air.
More utter nonsense!
Well not a total waste. They got this part right IMHO: “they set the level of greenhouse gas emissions for the 21st century using the scenario known as RCP8.5, sometimes called the “business-as-usual” scenario.”
Unless China and India change, and that is highly unlikely, we will be at or above BAU.
What do you mean?
RCP 8.5 is not “business as usual”. It’s more like “the worst we could come up with our imagination”. Citing climate models fed with RCP 8.5 is just gigo science. Publishable, but of no value other that pushing fearmongering.
There haven’t been much melt at the Antarctica. Should the situation change, it would be interesting, but they’re talking about “the melt” in a manner which misleads the great public.
Surface temperatures aren’t rising fast enough to support the CAGW narrative. First we had Trenberth’s theory that the heat was hiding in the ocean. That’s pretty dodgy. link
The climate isn’t behaving the way the models say it should. The trick is to explain that without destroying the CAGW narrative. We had this WUWT story from a few days ago where they found gobs more heat in the ocean and then had to admit their math was wrong. I think the alarmists will continue to be ‘creative’. For sure they won’t admit they were wrong.
Cause “Models” Right?
No. I think they were using the wrong entrails from the wrong chicken.
“However, the team’s new research reveals that the additional freshwater from the melting ice sheet acts like a lid on the waters around Antarctica and slows the release of heat” ?
Why would water on top of water “act like a lid” ?
I thought the oceans were absorbing heat.
Lower thermal conductivity for freshwater.
This is just one more pathetic attempt to try and keep the wheels from falling off CAGW and save their jobs. If this is the quality of scientist our universities are now churning out we are in big trouble. Their faith in their models is truly amazing and in the face of so much observational data that is contrary to what the models say. One has to wonder if any of these people has ever gone outside their computer labs to see what is happening in the real world. How sad….
“In addition, they set the level of greenhouse gas emissions for the 21st century using the scenario known as RCP8.5, sometimes called the “business-as-usual” scenario.”
Only by those who don’t know what they are talking about.
Their arrogance knows no limits. It must be nice to be able to draw conclusions that can’t be verified or proven wrong until everyone is long since gone.
It stinks more of desperation than arrogance …. and does it stink.
One might say, “it stinks on ice.”
~It must be nice…~
And to think: they also #get paid# too! It is like having a university department focussed on sussing out Nostradamus’ prognostications in ever finer detail. Whip out those crystal balls, boys. Buff ’em up good.
The ocean ate my heat, again! Will it ever stop?
I have a nit to pick about the headline. It makes it sound as if WUWT is reporting this as an established fact, when it’s really only a press release of another in an endless chain of climate “studies” which establish nothing.
Right: the first word in the title should be “Claim:”
A 30-inch real (not relative) sea level rise by 2100 requires an average annual real sea level increase of about 9.5 mm/year. beginning now. Tide gauges show a rise rate of about 1.6 mm/year to date going back as far as about 150 years. Recent satellite sea level height measurements show a rise rate of about twice that; a difference that remains unexplained, at least to me.
So when are we to begin observing a rise rate of 9.5 mm/year?
” Recent satellite sea level height measurements show a rise rate of about twice that;”
“Recent” since when? Since they started using satellite data to measure sea level? Just curious.
???????
The clown show at Colorado University.
Many of us have watched with a mixture of horror and amusement as the satellite derived sea level rates have gone up, up, up over the years.
It used to be the rate was 2.1 mm/yr. Then 2.2 mm/yr. Next, they discovered GRACE gravity measurements over Antarctica, and “corrected” the data. Then they discovered isostatic rebound caused by ice loss, purportedly measured by GRACE again. All told, the corrections drove the rate all the way to 3.3 mm/yr. Then they tacked on another 0.1 mm/year hitting the high water mark of 3.4 mm/yr.
I just surfed over there and and they are now back down to 3.1 mm/year.
From their introduction at the top of the page:
“As new data, models and corrections become available, we continuously revise these estimates (about every two months) to improve their quality.”
“Corrections” based on “models” says it all.
Here it is, in all of its “glory”.
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/
“The entire Earth will continue to warm, but the atmosphere will warm more slowly because more of the heat will be trapped in the ocean, he said”
Ah…more of the heat will be trapped in the ocean meme which is where it has been hiding. And then they say “Warming won’t be as bad as fast as we thought, but sea level rise will be worse,” I suppose from thermal expansion of the hiding heat. But then they say the Earth won’t hit an extra 2 C until 2065, rather than the year 2053, the team writes. Odd numbers…why not 2064 rather than 2052? Clearly a clairvoyant, must have a crystal ball.
If science is supposed to verified by observation, then for their science to be correct, we have to wait until 2065 now to see if we ever do hit an extra 2 C. By then most of us will be long gone. It may be more accurate to conduct the services of an astrologer since this isn’t science either.
How is this legitimate science, without a forward that this is purely speculation based upon a model, that has no credibility in future prediction. Even the IPCC admits this. This is the kind of science that should be de-funded although with all the kids going into climate science, and they have to publish or perish, is this the new normal for science papers? Weird.
I love that neat trick of heat diving straight into the ocean, barely touching the atmosphere. Defying the laws of physics. Is there nothing climate change can’t do?
“Speculation”. It seems to be the main product of climate science and the MSM in their attempts to entertain and misinform their audience making claims and forecasts that never happen, without consequences, so they continue speculating.
I watch Great Lakes temperature quite closely and see no evidence they are trapping any heat. Temperature just varies with the seasons, same thing, year after year after year, some years a little warmer, some a little colder. I dont understand why the oceans should be any different.
They also didn’t check the sea level rise since Jason 3 took over sea levels have slowwwwed. So this would be like thee accelerated sea level rise your having when you aren’t.
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/
seems like they stole 1st, 2nd and Third base with the “when the Antarctic ice sheet melts” assumption …
Oh wait – I see more faeries** dancing.
Really I do.
(That is a *slight* lie, haven’t seen any *yet*. Am actually inside Meadowhall Sheffield and going to see Bohemian Rhapsody. Plenty zombies tho, a great number of them queueing inside McDonalds – waiting for the Cheeseburger Level to rise. Sod the sea level.
Priorities eh, where would we be without them?##
**Queen fans would murder me for saying that…
## Up to our necks in cheese perhaps?
Mmmmmmmmmmm
I hear that the Moon is made of cheese – any comment please NASA?
Remember, dance like no-one’s watching.
😀
‘said first author Ben Bronselaer of the University of Arizona, adding that current climate models do not include the effects of melting ice on the global climate.’
Confirming ALL climate models to date are junk.
What unknown unknowns will be known tomorrow?
It takes energy to melt ice. It only took them 40 years to figure that out.
‘The UA-led team found that by the year 2100, sea level could rise as much as 10 inches more than the previous estimate of approximately 30 inches by 2100.’
When is this supposed to start? We’re 30 years into alleged global warming, yet the seas haven’t started to rise more rapidly.
10 PLUS 30 = 40 inches.
1016mm. A meter plus. 12.4mm per year starting NOW.
This is an absurdity.
Stunning. They discovered phase change!
“Our projections indicate the tropical rain belt will shift toward the Northern Hemisphere, making it slightly wetter in the Northern Hemisphere and slightly drier in the Southern Hemisphere than previously predicted,” Russell said.
I heard this argument recently here somewhere on radio related to ‘global warming’
Truth is there is no global warming. By my results it is already globally cooling. And it already playing out exactly as I thought it would: warmer and drier summers and cooler and dryer winters at the higher lats.
The beginning of the ‘dust bowl’ drought of 1932-1939 is almost here.
That was one of the worst disasters in northern America.
Click on my name to read my final report on this.
It does stand to reason that as the ice sheet expands further north that it would melt faster.
If they assumed the rate of melting remains constant, then you would see greater sea level rise.
Sadly for them, good for people, the rate of melting would decrease as the sea ice extent recedes back toward the pole. I’m sure in their paper their is a plea that “…with additional funding, faulty estimations could be made with greater precision.”
The climate models remind me of the random paragraph generators.
Enter a random variable and voila!
It also amuses me the wamista’s argument “the models are based on well established physics”.
Someone should inform them that when ice melts in water, the water level decreases. The article says nothing about land ice being added to replace the so-called melting sea ice. The model has the wrong sign for melting ice…
This “settled science” sure changes fast, doesn’t it?
When did modeling come to be equated with research?
Antarctic ice mass data is total misinformation for several reasons. First, it is based on highly unreliable GRACE gravitational data on the total ice mass and thickness. This data is probably wrong, and even if it were correct, it is irrelevant to climate. It is a geology issue only. Climate is what happens at the surface. Thickness and mass are influenced by volcanic activity at the base and is unrelated to atmospheric climate. It is quite possible for Antarctic thickness and mass to be decreasing while climate is at the same time cooling, which it is at the present time.
Second, keeping the false Antarctic warming scare show on the road is done primarily with computer models. It ignores the instrumental data that show a persistent substantial cold anomaly in the sea all around Antarctica.
The continent of Antarctica and the surrounding southern ocean are slowly cooling, and this possibly represents the early initiation of glacial inception. Both glacial and interglacial inceptions are always led by Antarctica.
What Antarctic melting????
The study is worthless because it uses RCP8.5.
It’s useless for a lot of reasons. But that is one of the big ones.
A search for “by the year 2100, sea level could rise as much as ” shows that the science is settled!
Webpredictions galore show that we are doomed – and HOW!
“…give us another 15-year grace period.”
Glad to see the end of the world has been postponed for 15 extra years. So, instead of always being now + 30 years, it’s now + 45 years. Got it.
You always look for the money quote-
“To figure out whether the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet would affect global climate, the research team modified one of the most current climate computer models to include the ice melt.”
easy peasy ….yada, yada and then the finale-
“Russell said her next steps are evaluating climate models against the observations from the SOCCOM floats to see what else the models might be missing.”
Needs more grants