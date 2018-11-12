Guest Plea by Kip Hansen

There is now a Friends of WUWT CampFire Relief fund, receiving donations through the 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization, the Family-to-Family Project, Inc.

There are lots of people needing help as a result of the Camp Fire. Lots of relief is headed that that. We can make sure that our donations go to relieve specifically those families that are Friends of WUWT — we can help take care of our own. The Family-to-Family Project, operated by my wife and myself, will direct your dollars to those friends in need at the recommendation of our man on the spot.

