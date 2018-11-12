Guest Plea by Kip Hansen
There is now a Friends of WUWT CampFire Relief fund, receiving donations through the 501(c)3 not-for-profit charitable organization, the Family-to-Family Project, Inc.
There are lots of people needing help as a result of the Camp Fire. Lots of relief is headed that that. We can make sure that our donations go to relieve specifically those families that are Friends of WUWT — we can help take care of our own. The Family-to-Family Project, operated by my wife and myself, will direct your dollars to those friends in need at the recommendation of our man on the spot.
Please donate whatever and as often as you can.
# # # # #
5 thoughts on “WUWT CampFire Relief Fund”
Done.
Not a lot but I hope a kid gets a couple of hot meals.
HotScot ==> Thank you, you have led off what I hope will be an overwhelming response.
Done
Terry ==> Much appreciated.
I wouldnt normally give what little I can so far from home – just hope as above it buys a little comfort for someone.