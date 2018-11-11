Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Apparently we now need to shut down industrial civilisation to prevent “local extinction” events, scary short distance migrations to more favourable territory.
Climate change could make flatback turtle population be born all female or die out, scientist warns
By Jane Bardon
The members of one of the Northern Territory’s largest flatback turtle populations could all be born female in less than 15 years if rising temperatures continue unabated, a leading Australian turtle scientist says.
The Honorary Fellow of Charles Darwin University and head of AusTurtle has used sand probes to monitor the rise in nest sand temperatures over the decades on the island and at other sites, including Ashmore Reef.
The sex of hatchlings is determined by the sand temperature of their nests, and in 2016 all the Bare Sand Island nests were too hot to produce any males.
“If the temperatures are below about 29.5 degrees [Celsius] we have a male turtle, if it’s above 29.5C you’re going to have a female turtle,” Dr Guinea said.
“And if you have a rise above about 33C to 34C, you start getting into lethal temperatures.”
Dr Guinea said by 2030, all of Bare Sand Island’s flatback hatchlings could be born female.
But he still hoped some nesters would seek out cooler beaches.
“We might find that further south, the turtles are actually having better success there, they could be the saviours for the population,” he said.
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-11-12/climate-change-turtle-born-all-female-die-out-scientist-warns/10483790
I live near a flatback turtle nesting site, at the right time of year the beaches are thick with hatchlings – around 1,500 miles south of the “endangered” colony. Somehow I suspect the strategy of moving south a little in response to global warming is working out.
11 thoughts on ““Local Extinction”: The Climate Crisis Term for a Shift of Species Range”
As that species of sea turtle is probably at least several glacial cycles old , they have survived much more pronounced changes in temperature.
It looks like yet another booga booga story.
Yes this ”study” is just more total nonsense to add to the rest. IMO what needs to be looked at more closely is not temperature shifts but estrogen-like chems in the environment.
From https://www.amnh.org/our-research/science-news2/2008/revealing-the-evolutionary-history-of-threatened-sea-turtles
IMO these creatures have already survived quite a few larger threats to their existence. What is happening now with the climate is trivial compare to what their ancestor survived. Does the author of this over alarmist piece truly feel that these turtles have no coping mechanism? That they are some kind of aquatic robot unable to adapt to this planet’s ever changing environment?
No doubt during their very long run of being on this planet there has been many occasions when they became ‘locally extinct’ from a few places on earth and mattered little.
“But he still hoped some nesters would seek out cooler beaches.”
As far as I know, they nest in damp sands which stay relatively stable with minor variability (That 0.5c). How long have turtles been doing this, and were SUV’s around all those years ago?
They will, don’t worry Dr. nature always finds away…and it’s it’s only half a degree (Will the turtle know?) or will she settle for “Humm, that feels just about right for males this time around”…
Distinguish locally, extinguish globally.
It appears the turtles are able to adapt to global warming a whole lot better than researchers give them credit for.
It could explain why turtles have been on earth for a whole lot longer than climate researchers.
Berple, if you redo that first sentence to this: “…turtles are able to adapt to global warming a whole lot better than researchers can adapt to anything at all….” it will make a lot more sense.
I’m more and more convinced that these “researchers” are sideshow barkers trying to lure the gullible into the tent to see the bearded lady turtle and the half electric eel boy, and poke the visitors for even more cash just to have a chance to pet a dogtoothed violet shark.
Giving data access to eco-hystericals is like giving a combined CT/MRI/PET diagnostic suite to a hypochondriac. It really has no good ending.
You know, we all ought to get used to the idea that human activity does indeed have an impact on our planet. Someone coined the term anthropocene, well no kidding, eons from now the footprint of human activity is going to be very prominent in the geologic record. And furthermore, nobody can do anything about it. We all ought to get used to the idea. Curtailing the use of fossil fuels won’t do anything.
“If the temperatures are below about 29.5 degrees [Celsius] we have a male turtle, if it’s above 29.5C you’re going to have a female turtle,” Dr Guinea said.
And if the temperature is 29.5 C exactly, we have a LGBT turtle.
So much negativity. Look at the bright side. Think of how much fun the few males around will have. Just like the end of “Dr Strange Love”.