Another Look at Michael Crichton’s ‘State of Fear’ – Part 1

SUBTITLE: Nobody Knows How Much of the Global Surface Warming from 1861 to 2005 Is Human-induced or Naturally Occurring. Climate Scientists Are Only Guessing. And Their Guesses Are Based on How They Program Their Computer Models to Meet the Expectations and Political Agendas of the Politicians Providing the Funding for the Computer-Modeling Efforts
INTRODUCTION
It had been more than a decade since I first read Michael Crichton’s 2004 novel State of Fear. I purchased an e-book edition recently, and I’ve just finished reading it. I enjoyed State of Fear thoroughly the second time around. Now, though, with my much more-detailed understanding of the subject and the global politics behind it, it was interesting to see Michael Crichton arguing points in 2004 that heretics of the religion of human-induced global warming/climate change are still arguing today, 14 years later. I took a few notes, too, this time, when I found something interesting.
State of Fear is described at the HarperCollins Publisher webpage as (my boldface):
New York Times bestselling author Michael Crichton delivers another action-packed techo-thriller in State of Fear.
When a group of eco-terrorists engage in a global conspiracy to generate weather-related natural disasters, its up to environmental lawyer Peter Evans and his team to uncover the subterfuge.
From Tokyo to Los Angeles, from Antarctica to the Solomon Islands, Michael Crichton mixes cutting edge science and action-packed adventure, leading readers on an edge-of-your-seat ride while offering up a thought-provoking commentary on the issue of global warming. A deftly-crafted novel, in true Crichton style, State of Fear is an exciting, stunning tale that not only entertains and educates, but will make you think.
Apparently eco-fearmongers didn’t want to be entertained, or educated, or made to think…or want anyone else to be entertained, or educated, or made to think. Examples:
- Union of Concerned Scientists here
- Weather Underground here
- The New York Times here
- The Guardian here
- RealClimate here (Yes, Gavin Schmidt added his 2 cents. Oy vey. Didn’t you have something better to do with your time, Gav?)
Now for the meat of this post:
CLIMATE MODEL HINDCASTS HAVE A WIDE RANGE OF GLOBAL SURFACE WARMING RATES FROM 1861 TO 2005, INDICATING THE CLIMATE SCIENCE COMMUNITY STILL HAS NO IDEA WHAT CAUSED GLOBAL SURFACES TO WARM DURING THAT PERIOD
Near the end of State of Fear (p. 569-570), under the heading of AUTHOR’S NOTES, Michael Crichton’s 4th, 5th and 6th bullet-pointed conclusions read:
- Nobody knows how much of the present warming trend might be a natural phenomenon.
- Nobody knows how much of the present warming trend might be man-made.
- Nobody knows how much warming will occur in the next century. The computer models vary by 400 percent, de facto proof that nobody knows…
(Thank you HarperCollins e-books. Kindle Edition. It’s so easy now to copy and paste.)
The first two of the quoted bullet points reminded me of a graph I included as Figure 2.11-7 in my free ebook On Global Warming and the Illusion of Control – Part 1 (700+ page, 25MB .pdf), and later presented in my blog post The Illusions Provided by Time-Series Graphs of Climate Model Ensembles and Model Spreads. (WattsUpWithThat cross post is here.)
The graph being discussed, Figure 2.11-7 below, illustrates the highest and lowest warming rates of the simulations of global surface temperature anomalies from 1861 to 2005 along with the model spread. The model spread is how climate scientists (better said, computer programmers) prefer to present their models. On the other hand, the ensemble members with the highest and lowest trends shown in Figure 2.11-7 bring to light what the climate scientists are hiding when they present the model spread.
The graph is based on the 81 ensemble members of climate models stored in the CMIP5 archive, using historic forcings to drive the number crunching in the computer simulations of climate on virtual planets. And it must always be kept in mind that the computer-generated climates in those virtual planets are no more real than computer generated imagery (CGI) of dinosaurs in the science fiction movies based in Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel Jurassic Park.
Note: As you’ll recall, the models in the CMIP5 archive were used by the United Nation’s supposedly scientific entity called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for their 5th Assessment Report published in 2014. And as you’ll further recall, the IPCC was founded to supply “scientific” support for the political agendas of the unelected politicians who make up the UN. [End note.]
The dataset referenced in the following text is the global land+ocean surface temperature data from Berkeley Earth.
As described in the ebook and blog post:
THE REALITIES OF THE MODELS CONTAINED IN THE ENSEMBLE – LONG TERM
Figure 2.11-7 presents the ensemble members with the highest and lowest long-term (1861-2005) warming rates. I’ve also furnished the annual high and low values of the ensemble as a reference.
The ensemble member with the lowest warming rate from 1861 to 2005 has a very low linear trend of about 0.01 deg C/decade, while the ensemble member with the highest trend shows global surface temperatures warming at a very fast rate of 0.082 deg C/decade, noticeably higher than the observed warming rate of 0.055 deg C/decade.
[End Reprint.]
In other words, based on the climate modelers’ hindcast simulations of global warming, the human-induced portion of global warming from 1861 to 2005 might be as low as 0.01 deg C/decade or as high as
0.82 0.082 deg C/decade. And that leaves a wide range of natural variability to explain the differences in the warming rates between the models and observations-based data.
So let me merge and rewrite the 4th and 5th of Michael Crichton’s concluding bullet points and add a paraphrasing of the second sentence of the 6th bullet point.
Nobody knows how much of the global surface warming from 1861 to 2005 might be human-induced or naturally occurring. The global surface warming rates of the CMIP5 climate model hindcasts are such that the warming rate of the ensemble member with the highest rate is more than 8 times higher than the warming rate of the ensemble member with the lowest one, de facto proof that nobody knows. Climate scientists are only guessing. Their guesses are based on how they program the computer models to meet the expectations and agendas of the politicians providing the funding for the computer-modeling efforts. A computer-aided guess is still only a guess.
Michael Crichton’s 6th bullet point reads in full:
-
Nobody knows how much warming will occur in the next century. The computer models vary by 400 percent, de facto proof that nobody knows. But if I had to guess—the only thing anyone is doing, really—I would guess the increase will be 0.812436 degrees C. There is no evidence that my guess about the state of the world one hundred years from now is any better or worse than anyone else’s. (We can’t “assess” the future, nor can we “predict” it. These are euphemisms. We can only guess. An informed guess is just a guess.)
That’s it for this post. I have a few more notes from my recent reading of State of Fear, and I’ll publish posts about them over the next few weeks.
PS: We miss you, Michael.
I read State of Fear soon after it came out. Being inquisitive myself, I bothered to fact check some of the references in the book. While all the ones I checked were accurate, some were out of context. This being about 14 years ago, I don’t remember which. I do remember that I didn’t think it was a very good story. I liked his story about microbots becoming a hive mind better (I think that was Prey).
Regardless, my takeaway message from the book was that science needs to be verified and not taken at face value. There is a lot of emotion and corruption in science but people believe scientists are pure and so trust the corrupt. I believe Michael Crichton used global warming (he could have easily used medical studies) to make this point. I think he chose global warming because of the emotional attachment to the belief. Because of this book, I now verify every scientific belief. I tell people every so often that I am environmentalist worst nightmare because I have the audacity to demand scientists follow the scientific method (which requires all their work to be verifiable).
One book I really liked was Cyberstorm by Matthew Mather. It is a story about a family survived when the grid of Manhattan went down in the middle of winter for weeks. I feel it is an accurate depiction of what life would be like if the developed world suddenly didn’t have electricity. (Life would be hard and the young leftists who believe in socialism and environmentalism would have to do something they cannot do: work hard.)
Thanks for recommending ‘Cyberstorm’, Wade. I just added it to my Kindle library.
Regards,
Bob
PS: Wade.
On the Michael Crichton website, Michael discusses State of Fear here:
http://www.michaelcrichton.com/state-of-fear/
In His Own Words reads:
“I didn’t want to write it. I decided I wouldn’t write it. I had breakfast with a friend of mine who I hadn’t seen in 30 years and I told them my dilemma and he said no, you have to write it. I said I might get killed for this. He said, no, you have to write it. I would like to be able to say that as a result of that conversation I decided to write it. I didn’t. I went home and I thought, you know, I’m not writing this. It doesn’t matter. Keep my opinion to myself. I started to work on something else and I felt like a coward and I thought what are you going to do? You have looked at the data and you really believe that it’s in effect but not something that we as human beings should be worrying about. […] It’s low on the totem pole. We ought to be taking care of disease. We ought to be taking care of world hunger. We ought to be taking care of a lot of things before we do this.”
Regards,
Bob
I said I might get killed for this.
======
4 years after publication he was dead at age 66.
Thanks to Crichton’s book, I have a nephew who escaped the groupthink. Sadly, he is one of the few.
I understand Crichton’s dilemma. I can’t be too vocal locally or else it’s very possible that doing so would harm the family businesses. Hence, Don132.
I didn’t know that is how the story came about. Thanks.
Regardless, I already didn’t believe in CAGW before State of Fear. I do remember thinking as I read it that those that do will not like this book. Another one of my pity sayings is that the quickest way to make someone angry is to be right. I remember looking at the reviews I saw on the book. Those reviews clearly showed they did not read most (or any) of the book and especially not the epilogue where Michael Crichton talks about the corruption in science.
Back in 2004 I, too, found the plot of State of Fear somewhat lame.
What made the book absolutely invaluable were the graphs and Appendix II which directed me to the source data. This was the guide that started me down the path of investigating the CAGW conjecture for myself rather than naively accepting the word of anxiety-disordered superstitious world-savers, corrupt demagogues and complicit media.
“…Life would be hard and the young leftists who believe in socialism and environmentalism would have to do something they cannot do: work hard…”
I know a lot of young leftists who believe in socialism and environmentalism who work
quite hard and they are also nice people with their hearts in the right place. They have been
mislead by people in positions of power and authority who should face consequences for
betraying the trust of the young (and the young should learn to be less gullible too). By the
way I consider myself to be one of them (with some caveats), but older.
Great, denying all science as hoax and fraud is a great way to burnish your credibility, dude.
SMH
“Also the engineering field is in much better shape. If a bridge or building falls down, that proves that the engineer got something wrong. Alas; not so in the social science, climate studies, and astrophysics fields. Unfortunately they are contaminating everything.”
Typical bizarre logic found here.
Engineering is building things of matter that MUST stand up after the fact.
Massive over engineering for safety where required.
Sciences dealing with distant/future discovery can only be done via proxy. With developed and repeated experiment/theory and observation along with computational models.
The planet cannot be put in a lab.
The science is as good as current empiricism makes it.
Sorry about that.
The whole purpose of this Blog is to appeal to and engender the “disbeliever” into deeper disbelief.
That you do not “believe” the science” and seek to compare it to engineering is no comment on the science my friend.
No does it have any effect.
Empiricism has to find out it’s faults.
It’s not going to be changed by angry, noisey naysayers, just because they dont like it.
“SCIENCE ITSELF IS IN DEEP TROUBLE.”
If you say so.
Or even shout.
You obviously lost sight of the top of the rabbit-hole a long time ago.
I liked all of Michael Crichton’s books. The aspect I liked the most was that many things and events he described in his novels that were integral to the story were true, believable and verifiable. They are a perfect example of a story, theory, ideology (like Global Warming) that is verifiable by all available sources and complete FICTION. Sort of like True Lies.
I also read “State of Fear” when it came out (was it THAT long ago?) – and yes, I miss Michael C. too. I didn’t think much of the storyline either…except that it did portray the environmentalists as the immoral bad guys.
But some things are left out of the discussion on global warming that need updated. Geoengineering, for one. Whatever the real purpose of geoengineering, the result is that it exacerbates global warming. Since WATER VAPOR is the primary greenhouse gas, i.e. clouds, the artificial making of clouds (of whatever kind, for whatever purpose) results less in the reflection of daytime sunlight, and more in the retention of heat during the nighttime. Since temperature rise associated with the greenhouse effect is due mostly to the retention of heat during the nighttime…geoengineering is doing the OPPOSITE of what it claims to be doing. Also missing from “State of Fear” as I recall is the role of solar UV radiation on heating the upper atmosphere. Since solar UV radiation follows the cycle of sunspots there is an important graphic overlay which has to be added to all calculations of temperature change – and there’s a lag time for upper atmosphere heating to reach the planet’s surface that must also be added to the mix. We can do ALOT to reduce human contribution to global warming: like paint the streets green, and the rooftops white; like figure out what to do usefully with the heat from car engines and air conditioners, etc…
Where is the human contribution to global warming?
Talking of Michael, where are Mann’s emails?
I’m looking forward to those, too, NattS, and have the same question.
So what Michael was saying, is that the climate modelers exist in the space somewhere between WAG and SWAG
Thank God for a president that is not in the pockets of the globalist thieves. Thank God our president doesn’t fall for the talking points of the “snob mob” of social justice parrots. We still have a chance to bring sanity back to this beautiful world. However the window is closing fast.
To see the history of climate change in vivid color, look at photos of the grand canyon. I love deep time!
The backround set for State of Fear was right on, but the actions of the terrorists didn’t really follow what the green blob was doing. There were a few memorable speeches where the protagonist is disabused of his former conclusions, but it suffered from what could be called the Atlas Shrugged syndrome, of Crighton selling his birthright for a pot of message.
In three days, there will be an inflow of freezing air far to the south in the central US.
https://files.tinypic.pl/i/00973/3v51nkem97jh.png
The area of ozone growth is the area where the temperature will drop the most.
Bob I still think in your graphical analysis you should have mentioned the new adjusted climate forcing number settled on is supposed to be 0.22°C/decade. You give the high 0.82 deg C/decade and the low 0.01 deg C/decade but it is also fair and reasonable to give the value they are predicting.
I know some are using the 0.82 deg number to make up scary stories simply because the 0.22°C/decade is not problematic enough for anyone but die in the wall activists to care about.
The 0.82 deg C/decade was a typo. Repaired.
Thanks,
Bob
The good old days…
A Question of Motives
State of Fear: A DEG View
February 2005
“Everybody has an agenda. Except me.”
So ends Michael Crichton’s latest science-based thriller, State of Fear (HarperCollins, 603 pages, $27.95). Crichton’s statement comes at the end of a novel that makes important and rarely heard points concerning the global warming debate.
The question may be asked: “Why is an earth science organization reviewing a work of fiction?”
First, much of what passes for science is actually fiction.
Second, State of Fear, which is on the “Best Selling” list, is not an ordinary work of fiction. It is meticulously footnoted and has 34 pages of bibliographical material with commentary on each reference by the author, together with two appendices. Many papers presented in esteemed journals of science cannot make equal claims.
Third, Crichton has real science credentials. He has both an undergraduate degree in anthropology and an M.D. from Harvard University.
A genus of ankylosaurus is named after him: Crichtonsaurus bohlini, a late Cretaceous, three-meter long fossil, discovered in China in 2002.
Most importantly, State of Fear is a wide-ranging exposition on the status of climate and earth science.
However unlikely the plot (left), the book does make a number of extremely important points concerning the science of global warming. Kenner’s repeated exposition of scientific studies shows that there is a substantial amount of evidence that the planet is not warming at all. In spite of the dire pronouncements we hear from the mouths of reporters, musicians, actors and fellow scientists, the science of climate change is not nearly as clear as could be wished. In fact, a case might be made that the earth is actually cooling. As many may recall, an impending ice age was widely predicted by many of these same celebrities and assorted luddites in the 1970s. As noted by Oscar Wilde: “The pure and simple truth is rarely pure and never simple.”
Crichton is obviously outraged by the mis-allocation of resources and the human misery and environmental destruction that have resulted from the misuse of science and the misunderstanding of our environment. He debunks many of the more popular myths of our age: Alar, DDT, the power-line cancer scare and others. Through his character of Professor Hoffman, Crichton argues that the true agenda is “control.”
If correct, the thought is chilling. Environmental considerations color nearly every conceivable issue. If anything, Crichton understates the impact of the environmental movement.
The lesson for us all is that science should be left to the scientists and protected from misuse by the unscrupulous. Advocates have perverted science through ignorance or outright misrepresentations. This mistaken or maligned advocacy diverts available resources to nonexistent problems. The result, in Crichton’s words: statistical murder.
Crichton’s tongue is firmly in his cheek in his disavowal of an agenda; however, many of his forthright suggestions in the “Author’s Message” are right on target.
The point to be taken is not whether global warming is in fact occurring, or even whether or not man’s activities are having an effect. The point is that at present we simply don’t know if the earth’s climate is changing. It is even less clear whether any action we can take, no matter how drastic, will make one whit’s worth of difference. The earth has been both much cooler and much warmer many times before in its over six billion year history. Humanity has not even been witness to the vast majority of those events.
Geologists know that fact. The earth science community has largely stayed on the sidelines during the environmental debate that has raged for the last 30 years.
State of Fear is a wake-up call.
American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Division of Environmental Geosciences (Login required)
Despite the temperature rise on the equatorial Pacific, the wind does not change direction.
https://www.longpaddock.qld.gov.au/soi/
It seems strange to say that a fiction book changed my beliefs, but, back in 2004 when I first read it I was an anthropogenic climate change believer. Reading this book, and I’ve always loved his stuff, made me start thinking, and the Internet gave me the opportunity to do research of the other side of what we’d been told by the media and such. Especially since the big idea from the book was that this was really primarily about politics, not science. It was about elitist climahypocrites trying to tell us what to do, and politicians trying to get more control over people, private entities, and economies.
Once that idea was planted, I was able to see this in a different light. I’ve been blogging for over 10 years noting that this isn’t about science.
And, heck, even if the current climate change is mostly/solely caused by Mankind, every policy prescription offered by Warmists revolves around authoritarian Big Government solutions.
Isn’t the ratio of 0.82 to 0.01 actually 82 rather than 8? We’re talking about 8200%, not 800%?
The 0.82 was a typo. Repaired.
Thanks,
Bob
RealClimate had a dramatic build up to a forthcoming debate between Michael Crichton and Gavin Schmidt plus several others. The debate audience was polled before the debate and then afterwards. Basically, Crichton trounced Schmidt and the audience post debate warmed up to Crichton’s opinion that global warming is not a crisis. The debate and results here: https://intelligencesquaredus.org/debates/global-warming-not-crisis
Crichton’s novel achieved two very important objectives in the minds of his readers:
1) He made it clear that there actually is a scientific debate, and the subject of AGW is not one of scientists vs. knuckledragging bible thumpers, but is one of normal, actual, scientific debate
2) He personified the evil of those persons who deliberately try to deceive.
Some of the commenters here state that they disliked his plotting, but I think he did an effective job of illustrating exactly how some propagandists go beyond talk and take actions to deceive. Unless something like this gets personified, people find it very difficult to believe or understand how scientists with advanced degrees could act in anyway that is not serious and ethical These “scientists” are not “Beaker” – they are in many cases organized criminal, engaged in crimes of fraud and worse, no better than mafia thugs in some instances.
Crichton really seemed to have a good, practical handle on what was going on in this country – and he pretty much outlined Climategate before the fact.
He also had a good direct insight on the propaganda machine, as he operated within it, as well as the internal nature of academia.
We lost a lot when we lost him.
Thank you Bob.
