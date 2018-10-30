Washington State to Impose Carbon Tax… Because Climate Change and Chicken Little of the Sea!

Guest ridiculing by David Middleton
Washington could be the first state to charge for carbon emissions that cause climate change
By Steven Mufson October 28
The bride had asthma. The scenic Seattle skyline — the ideal backdrop for photographs — was shrouded in smoke from wildfires. And Perfectly Posh Events, the wedding planner, had to scramble for an indoor venue in the middle of summer, usually the best time of the year for an outdoor exchanging of vows.
“I’ve lived in Seattle my whole life. This is not something I remember growing up with,” said Holly Olsen, owner of the business. “Clearly there has been some kind of change that happened.”
What’s happened is climate change. It has contributed to the dry conditions that fueled forest fires, blanketing Seattle with smoke this year. It has altered the acidity of the oceans, damaging oyster farms in Seattle’s Puget Sound. And now, climate change has made its way onto the Nov. 6 ballot, in the form of a statewide initiative that would impose a $15-a-ton fee on carbon emissions that cause global warming.
[…]
How in the Hell could someone write something this FRACKING stupid?
It has altered the acidity of the oceans…
This is how:
Steven Mufson
Washington, D.C.
Reporter covering energy and other financial matters
Education: Yale University, BA in economics and political science
Steven Mufson covers energy and other financial matters. Since joining The Washington Post, he has covered the White House, China, economic policy and diplomacy. He has worked at The Post since 1989 and has been its chief economic policy writer, Beijing correspondent, diplomatic correspondent and deputy editor of the weekly Outlook section. Earlier, he spent six years working for the Wall Street Journal in New York, London and Johannesburg, and wrote a book about the 1980s uprisings in South Africa’s black townships.
Honors & Awards:
- Shared the following: 2011 Sigma Delta Chi award for “Breakaway Wealth”;
- 2012 American Geophysical Union’s David Perlman award for explanatory earthquake coverage;
- 2009 Association of Food Journalists for project;
- 1988 Alicia Pattterson Foundation fellowship
Foreign languages spoken: Some French, a little Chinese
Books by Steven Mufson:
- “Fighting Years; Black Resistance and the Struggle for a New South Africa”
- Keystone XL: Down the Line
He’s apparently a professional science “explainer”… A science explainer dumb enough to write this:
It has altered the acidity of the oceans…
The oceans aren’t acidic, haven’t been acidic at any time during the Phanerozoic Eon, and couldn’t become acidic even if we burned every short ton of coal, barrel of oil and cubic foot of natural gas in the Earth’s crust by next Monday.
But wait! It gets even stupider!
Taylor Shellfish, a family business that has been plying the waters of Puget Sound since 1890 and now employs 700 people, has already been getting clear signals of climate change.
A decade ago, it lost 75 percent of the oyster larvae critical to producing baby oysters. The family consulted a leading expert at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but the diagnosis wasn’t good: Carbon dioxide that had been stored in the ocean was disrupting the coastal ecology, causing a shortage of carbonate ions. That made it impossible for the tiny larvae to build shells without using up the energy they need to build feeding organs in the same crucial 48-hour period.
“Probably the most difficult part of the message is that the water upwelling along the Washington coast is actually 30 to 50 years old and it’s been circulating at depths,” Bill Dewey, the company’s senior director of public affairs, said. “So even if the world stops burning fossil fuels today, our fate is already sealed for the next 30 to 50 years. The ocean is going to continue to get more acidic because of what is already absorbed and in the pipeline.”
Upwelling ≠ Climate Change
While long-period oceanic oscillations can be correlated to coastal upwelling patterns, upwelling is not “climate change.” Furthermore… The upwelling episode that damaged the oyster larvae occurred “a decade ago” and the water was “actually 30 to 50 years old” at the time.
First, a bit of elementary school arithmetic:
- 10 + 30 = 40
- 10 + 50 = 60
- 2018 – 40 = 1978 (the frigid depths of That 1970’s Climate Science Show)
- 2018 – 60 = 1958 (second half of the International Geophysical Year)
Atmospheric CO2
- 1958 315 ppmv
- 1978 336 ppmv
If oysters can’t hack 315-336 ppmv CO2, they didn’t evolve on Earth… But they did. The oldest fossil oysters date back to the Triassic Period.
Coastal upwelling is what makes certain areas of the Pacific Ocean extremely productive:
Coastal Upwelling
An important process affecting primary productivity during the spring and summer off the Pacific Northwest is coastal upwelling. Upwelling is caused by northerly winds that blow along the Oregon coast from April to September. These winds transport offshore surface water southward (orange arrow in Figure CU-01), with a component transported away from the coastline (to the right of the wind, light green arrow). This offshore, southward transport of surface waters is balanced by onshore, northward transport of cool, high–salinity, nutrient–rich water (dark blue arrow).
The strength of an upwelling process can be calculated based on estimates of wind speed. Using such data, Dr. Andy Bakun (1973) developed the coastal Upwelling Index.
The Upwelling Index is, as its name implies, a measure of the volume of water that upwells along the coast; it identifies the amount of offshore transport of surface waters due to geostrophic windfields. Geostrophic wind fields are calculated from surface atmospheric pressure fields measured and reported by the U.S. Navy Fleet Numerical Meteorological and Oceanographic Center(FNMOC) in Monterey, California.
The Upwelling Index is calculated in 3–degree intervals from 21°N to 60°N latitude, and data are available from 1947 to present. For the northern California Current, relevant values are from 42, 45, and 48°N. Year–to–year variations in upwelling off Newport (45°N) are shown as anomalies of the upwelling index Figure CU-02. The years of strongest upwelling were 1965–1967.
Many studies have shown correlations between the amount of coastal upwelling and production of various fisheries. The first to show a predictable relationship between coho survival and upwelling were Gunsolus (1978) and Nickelson (1986).
[…]
Chicken Little of the Sea vs. Washington’s Oysters
The bad oyster crop occurred in 2007 and was deemed to be “An Upwelling Crisis: Ocean Acidification” by NOAA.
Dr. Richard Feely explains…
Feely can’t say for sure whether acidic waters are to blame. He and other scientists have started to work with an oyster hatchery in the region to install an observing system that regularly records pH levels of the seawater pumped into the hatchery. “What we do know is that oyster farmers are finding more severe impacts when they see corrosive waters in their hatcheries,” Feely says.
While a number of environmental problems, including a low-oxygen dead zone of the coast of Oregon, could be contributing to the mass kill-offs of oyster larvae, Feely believes that corrosive waters are mainly responsible for exacerbating the bacterial infestation and killing off oyster larvae. Hatcheries in the region report that their die-offs tend to occur after periods of persistent northwesterly winds, when deep waters well up and enter the bay, and the pipes that feed the hatcheries. The oyster larvae are swimming in these acidified waters, which can be corrosive enough to dissolve their fragile shells. To make matters worse, the hatchery managers observe that Vibrio tubiashii seems to thrive in a more corrosive environment.
The NOAA article included some “helpful” graphics:
If the total myth of ocean acidification didn’t feature the oceans turning into battery acid, or even becoming acidic… Why feature a graphic with a lead-acid battery label? The oceans can’t even reach coffee or hand soap… not even under the rosiest Climatariat RCP8.5 fantasies.
For the sake of science, I will now replace the fake phrase “ocean acidification” with the more appropriate moniker: “Chicken Little of the Sea”.
Here’s how Chicken Little of the Sea has devastated Washington’s oyster harvest:
Historical trends: Figure 2 summarizes 28 years of shellfish production data for Washington State. From 1986 until 1998,total shellfish aquaculture production stayed relatively stable, between 11.7 and 15.1 million pounds. Between 1998 and 2005, total production increased considerably, reaching a peak in 2005 at 24.9 million pounds. After 2005, production leveled off again, decreasing to a low in 2011 of 22.5 million pounds. Pacific oyster, Manila clam, and mussels have continued to be the three primary staples of shellfish aquaculture production, with the Pacific oyster maintaining the highest production by species in Washington State. Manila clam production was almost equal to Pacific oyster production in 2012, but a drop in Manila clam production in 2013 increased the gap slightly.
What’s that? You missed the devastated bit? So did I.
About those fires
Click on the link for a larger PDF. Oregon is pretty close to Washington. Clearly, neither the bride with asthma nor the frustrated wedding planner were around in the early 20th century.
Washington’s Expensive and Futile Carbon Tax
From The Washington Post article:
Some climate experts criticize the fee for being too small. After kicking in at $15 a ton, the fee would increase $2 a ton a year until 2035. It would raise more than $1 billion annually by 2025.
[…]
Quoting a study by NERA Consulting, which often works for the oil and gas industry, Bieber said that the measure would cost the average Washington state household $440 a year at the gas pump and on utility bills. She said it would raise $30 billion over 15 years and create “an unelected board of political appointees who can spend money any way they choose.”
This is how a carbon tax would affect the prices of some common “climate wrecking”fuels:
|Carbon Tax per Metric Ton of CO2
|2019
|$15
|2025
|$27
|2030
|$37
|2035
|$47
|per Gallon of Gasoline (8.89 kg/gal)
|2019
|$0.13
|2025
|$0.24
|2030
|$0.33
|2035
|$0.42
|per Thousand Standard Cubic Feet of Natural Gas (53.12 kg/1,000 scf)
|2019
|$0.80
|2025
|$1.43
|2030
|$1.97
|2035
|$2.50
|per Short Ton Sub-Bituminous Coal (1,686 kg/short ton)
|2019
|$25.29
|2025
|$45.52
|2030
|$62.38
|2035
|$79.24
Carbon tax as a percentage of recent prices:
|per Gallon of Gasoline % of $2.70/gal
|2019
|5%
|2025
|9%
|2030
|12%
|2035
|15%
|per 1,000 scf of Natural Gas % of $10.91/1,000 scf
|2019
|7%
|2025
|13%
|2030
|18%
|2035
|23%
|per Short Ton of Sub-Bituminous Coal % of $12.10/short ton
|2019
|209%
|2025
|376%
|2030
|516%
|2035
|655%
And this is how much it would affect the average surface temperature of the Earth:
44 thoughts on “Washington State to Impose Carbon Tax… Because Climate Change and Chicken Little of the Sea!”
I just can’t believe how incredibly stupid people are when facts don’t matter.
$30 Billion over 15 years??
The state is just being Shellfish
Facts? We don’t need no stinkin facts.
I live in the state, where a warmist/alarmist goofball is the Governor, who has been crying over global warming/climate change for a long time.
He will never stop supporting this madness, since he is a deep believer in CO2 as the demon molecule.
The question as to why they want to do it is usually as simple as who gets the money from the tax?
David …
“they didn’t evolved on Earth” …..Evolve ?
Typo – fixed.
In all, about 30 million gallons of raw sewage have poured into Puget Sound—
https://phys.org/news/2017-03-seattle-failure-dumps-millions-gallons.html
David .. “The oceans can’t even reach coffee or hand soap…” ? Your graph shows soap at 10, ocean at 8 ?
Seawater pH during Cenozoic Era: 7.4-8.3…
Coffee pH = 5.0
Hand Soap pH = 10.0
David …So sea water pH is lower than coffee but more than soap, so your comment — ” The oceans can’t even reach coffee or hand soap…” is in error…or maybe I just need more coffee ! LOL
You need to think your comments through before posting them.
OK, more coffee, less typing !!
Seawater can’t become acidic enough to reach the pH coffee.
Seawater can’t become alkaline enough to reach the pH of hand soap.
Aha !! I thought you were looking in just one direction….More coffee coming up !!
p.s. never knew that “”a gallon of gasoline, which weighs less than 3 kg yields nearly 9 kg of CO2?”…Proves that your never too old to learn …thanx ..
I had to dust of the Chemistry 101 brain cells for that one… 😉
David ..
Just curious on 2 things…What prevents seawater from becoming more alkaline or more acidic ?? ( I’ve regressed to Chemistry 55 in my “Golden Years”) and how do you find the time and patience to write all these great essays ….?
I’m usually in the office from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM… Pretty well all of the geological and geophysical data I interpret are digital… So I spend about 12 hours a day working on a computer. It’s not to difficult to piece together posts while I’m working… particularly if there’s a geological or geophysical aspect.
Carbonate buffering prevents seawater from becoming acidic.
I suppose that if there was no CO2 in the atmosphere, the oceans might become much more alkaline.
I was confused as well – I thought David was just going in one direction, rather than stating a range.
I blame Mufson’s mendacity in using acidity as a synonym for PH. It confuses the whole discussion. Not a single dictionary defines acidity as including bases.
Ocean’s 11.
+42
THIS ocean goes up to 11!
AGW has entered the fantasy zone. If it’s not exactly like it was last year, ‘ clearly climate change’ brought to you by the magic molecule CO2. …. What happened to the Arctic being ice free? The ‘carny in the coalmine”? What? Too much ice to make delivery by barge?
Notice how when one talking point becomes inconvenient, there is always another. Why, the ocean is so acidic! Is that so? Perhaps because it’s harder to prove than melting ice.
You can see the progression of their thoughts. Sea level rise was predicated on thermal expansion of the seas. I’m sure the fear mongering was suppose to seize power before the non event happened. Every future AGW horror becomes harder to quantify.
Sea level didn’t rise by 4 feet,
The Arctic didn’t melt.
And the ocean isn’t acidic.
Can we work on something real. The US isn’t the ones piling their garbage on the beaches for the tide to take it out. The solution isn’t to fix the garbage problem, it’s to ban plastic. We went to plastic to ‘save the forest’. Remember?
The watermelon people have the shortest memory.
The ‘carny in the coalmine”? Why would anyone have a “carnival in a coal mine ?? (and “Carny’s are probably smarter than most “climate scientists” anyways…
First, one of my “favorite” stupid quotes after some event taking place in nature is, usually said by someone under fifty, “I have lived here most of my life and don’t remember anything like this.” The news media seeks out such folks.
Second, the aquaculture industry believe they are equivalent to agriculture. Instead they are about where human technology was when we first started domesticating chickens, goats, pigs and cattle.
Having been around the oyster industry, and aquaculture, much of my adult life, there are a lot of things that can influence oyster larval and adult survival (or the survival of the early life forms of any marine or estuarine organism.) One of the biggest is sudden changes in salinity. My guess is that the oyster hatcheries pulled something in with the upwelling water that stressed or even attacked the larvae and it most probably was not changes in pH.
I keep trying to post but keep getting a message that it is duplicate posting. Since only eight people had commented at this point I checked and I am certain it is not a duplicate posting. What gives?
@ 8.89 Kg/gallon of gasoline, you have lost all your credibility! Were you trying to say, carbon per gallon or something else?
While numbers can vary depending on grades of gasoline, on average, the combustion of 1 gallon of gasoline yields 8.89 kg of CO2. How does a gallon of gasoline, which weighs less than 3 kg yield nearly 9 kg of CO2?
Molecular weight:
Chemical equation for combustion of octane:
The C comes from gasoline, the O2 comes from the air.
Yes I don’t know why they call it carbon tax when 70% of the tax is on the oxygen
And 100% of the tax is on carbon dioxide.
Yeah. It seems you didn’t lose your credibility.
Ppl shud hold their horses.
I have published this before, but worth repeating, from the November-December 2018 issue. https://www.americanscientist.org/article/trashing-the-tanks
Article suggesting showing trash in aquariums and zoo exhibits shows one tank with healthy coral, one bleached from “acidification” at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Same amount of fish, must not matter.
Especially for an animal which becomes so attached to its home, oysters and their community are actually very complicated. Farming them in the wild was worked out in Louisiana well over a century ago. New to the field ‘experts’ with copious government funding will solve all problems including those with nitrogen and carbon dioxide. If they are similar to the experts that wanted to put them on the endangered species list, it will be interesting (and expensive).
Texas will soon out produce everybody in the Gulf!
https://kristv.com/news/2018/10/25/large-effort-underway-to-develop-oyster-farming-industry-in-tx/
The oyster hatchery problem was at Netarts Bay, Oregon. The inexcusable ‘scientific’ nonsense put out by Feely and PMEL was thoroughly exposed in essay Shell Games in my 2014 ebook Blowing Smoke. Even used two of the same illustrations as in this guest post.
In uniting the forces of politics and pseudoscience you have these four simple Maxwellian equations. Parts of these equations were developed at Evergreen State College and others are from the Jerry Brown Book of Policy Scams.
Where BM is bad models, R is new revenues, PP is political power, T is time, and C is the speed of light
R = C*BM^2
R * T = 2*PP
T + BM = 0
where R + T does not equal science tests of BM
My ‘Chicken Little of the Sea’ from a few years ago:
http://i39.tinypic.com/16hsolz.jpg
Very cool…
For future reference, the Washington State Department of Commerce has developed a spreadsheet that quantifies the costs and CO2 reduction expected from various taxing scenarios. I was pleasantly surprised to find this generated by the wacky governor’s administration. No need to rely on fossil fuel interests to see the effect of taxes/fees.
https://www.commerce.wa.gov/growing-the-economy/energy/washington-state-energy-office/carbon-tax/
You just need the “fossil fuel interests” to convert the costs from $ per million Btu to $/gal of gasoline, $/mcf of natural gas, and $/short ton of coal.
Richard Feely needs to examine the buffering effect of seawater in a laboratory.
I assume he hasn’t. To my knowledge, he’s never given any indication of having done this.
As a suggestion, fill a tank with seawater, filtered to remove living material in case of metabolic effects skewing the result.
Temperature affects pH, so this would need to be considered as well.
Then stir well with an atmosphere of varying CO2 concentrations above it and see if this is enough to alter the pH.
Maybe we’d then see an end to the ‘ocean acidification’ nonsense which he so enthusiastically espouses. There’s not much chance of this however from what I’ve seen of the way he manages to describe minor claimed changes in alkalinity as ‘acidification’.
To him, a minor lowering in a pH value is ‘acidification’ – utter nonsense, deliberate scaremongering, and of course the media and gullible politicians lap it up.
‘Corrosive waters’? Why does the word ‘charlatan’ come to mind?
Good point. As the water goes from somewhat alkaline to a little less alkaline, it becomes less corrosive. yes/no?
I got out of there at just the right time, 2009. I could see this coming back then.
“impose a $15-a-ton fee on carbon emissions that cause global warming.”
Too many words even in the best meaning, makes it not better.
Good luck to only tax the CO2 that causes global warming!
The problem with a carbon tax, is that it is addictive revenues to a Gov’t. Once they get a taste of those additional revenues, especially into general revenues, then it is really hard to dial that back. They probably don’t even much care about any climate details when this is a licence to collect a tax on everything related to energy, food, shelter, heating/cooling and pretty much everything else in one way or the other. But they will sure dance to that tune to keep the tax going. Would have to be a promise to get elected by the opposition to undo a carbon tax like Ontario just did in their recent election to pull that off, because once a Gov’t has those carbon tax revenues, then they can implement policies and programs to buy the election. Permanently. And it is insidious, because ‘carbon’ is in pretty much in everything and a tax on most everything in the chain of products coming down the pipeline. Probably the ‘perfect’ tax if you wanted to ensnare as many products across as wide a spectrum as possible.
Luckily, one of the main reason’s that a carbon tax isn’t being considered by Trump, is because he knows that a carbon tax is massively inflationary as it raises the costs of everything in the value chain. While it maybe temporarily brings in tax revenues, there is just that much less money in the system to buy everything else. Maybe the poorer middle class get some type of rebate in some jurisdictions, but unfortunately small and big business gets caught in this unfair tax, which is somewhat off-loaded onto all consumers paying more for everything. Which just raises the price of everything and therefore inflation, and the Gov’t collecting the carbon tax just has more monies to get itself reelected.
At the base of it all, isn’t it possible for all all carbon emissions cause global warming?