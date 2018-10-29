Weapons grade stupidity at The Guardian: “climate change is driving force behind migrant caravan”

From “the stupid, it burns like white phosporous” department comes this epic level of journalistic bullhockey.

The unseen driver behind the migrant caravan: climate change

Oliver Milman in New York, Emily Holden, and David Agren in Huixtla, Mexico

While violence and poverty have been cited as the reasons for the exodus, experts say the big picture is that changing climate is forcing farmers off their land – and it’s likely to get worse

Thousands of Central American migrants trudging through Mexico towards the US have regularly been described as either fleeing gang violence or extreme poverty.

But another crucial driving factor behind the migrant caravan has been harder to grasp: climate change.

Most members of the migrant caravans come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – three countries devastated by violence, organised crime and systemic corruption, the roots of which can be traced back to the region’s cold war conflicts.

Experts say that alongside those factors, climate change in the region is exacerbating – and sometimes causing – a miasma of other problems including crop failures and poverty.

And they warn that in the coming decades, it is likely to push millions more people north towards the US.

Migrants don’t often specifically mention “climate change” as a motivating factor for leaving because the concept is so abstract and long-term, Albro said. But people in the region who depend on small farms are painfully aware of changes to weather patterns that can ruin crops and decimate incomes.

This “climate driver” idea is just as stupid as the idea that these people are making the trek of over 2000 miles on their own, walking the entire way, without assistance, timing the arrival to coincide with just before the U.S. Elections, so they can be front page news, and used to elicit sympathy for one party while being used to attack the other.

Make no mistake, they aren’t “climate refugees” they are political tools, plain and simple.

And remember years ago when we were told about how millions of climate refugees would materialize?

In 2005, the United Nations Environment Programme predicted that climate change would create 50 million climate refugees by 2010. These people, it was said, would flee a range of disasters including sea level rise, increases in the numbers and severity of hurricanes, and disruption to food production.

And then, in 2010, when not a single climate refugee materialized, the UNEP scrubbed it from their website, and botched the cover up attempt.

Yeah, this claim today from the Guardian is just as accurate as that disappeared load of codswallop.

