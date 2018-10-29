Weapons grade stupidity at The Guardian: “climate change is driving force behind migrant caravan”

From “the stupid, it burns like white phosporous” department comes this epic level of journalistic bullhockey.
The unseen driver behind the migrant caravan: climate change
Oliver Milman in New York, Emily Holden, and David Agren in Huixtla, Mexico
While violence and poverty have been cited as the reasons for the exodus, experts say the big picture is that changing climate is forcing farmers off their land – and it’s likely to get worse
Thousands of Central American migrants trudging through Mexico towards the US have regularly been described as either fleeing gang violence or extreme poverty.
But another crucial driving factor behind the migrant caravan has been harder to grasp: climate change.
Most members of the migrant caravans come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – three countries devastated by violence, organised crime and systemic corruption, the roots of which can be traced back to the region’s cold war conflicts.
Experts say that alongside those factors, climate change in the region is exacerbating – and sometimes causing – a miasma of other problems including crop failures and poverty.
And they warn that in the coming decades, it is likely to push millions more people north towards the US.
Migrants don’t often specifically mention “climate change” as a motivating factor for leaving because the concept is so abstract and long-term, Albro said. But people in the region who depend on small farms are painfully aware of changes to weather patterns that can ruin crops and decimate incomes.
This “climate driver” idea is just as stupid as the idea that these people are making the trek of over 2000 miles on their own, walking the entire way, without assistance, timing the arrival to coincide with just before the U.S. Elections, so they can be front page news, and used to elicit sympathy for one party while being used to attack the other.
Make no mistake, they aren’t “climate refugees” they are political tools, plain and simple.
And remember years ago when we were told about how millions of climate refugees would materialize?
In 2005, the United Nations Environment Programme predicted that climate change would create 50 million climate refugees by 2010. These people, it was said, would flee a range of disasters including sea level rise, increases in the numbers and severity of hurricanes, and disruption to food production.
And then, in 2010, when not a single climate refugee materialized, the UNEP scrubbed it from their website, and botched the cover up attempt.
Yeah, this claim today from the Guardian is just as accurate as that disappeared load of codswallop.
We do know that most recently the last 30-40 years, the savage war on drugs was very much responsible for the strife that developed throughout much of Central America. And before that, it was a lot of Banana Republican land use by a greedy class that didn’t allow real participation in the economy by most everybody, but especially Indigenous peoples including to modern times. And before that, of course, it was the Spanish Inquisition visited upon by said and a corrupt Catholic Church.
But the global warming and climate change narrative has nothing to do with it now, except for another misguided class of elites claiming that it is, and trying to take power. These are very poor disadvantaged people just wanting to get out of their hell hole, and see the Promised Land that they see in the movies and on TV. We would be better to try and improve their political fortunes at home instead of giving them any false hope that they will successfully integrate into the American fabric. But America and the world does owe them the effort to sort out their problems back home. Let’s start there for now and ensure they can make a living at home in relative peace. It will save a lot of grief here too.
Earthling2, “Banana Republican”? The phrase is “Banana Republic”, which I am sure you know, so using “Republican” is showing your true agenda. I have actually worked in the field in these areas of Central America, the last time just after Hurricane Mitch went through. Our hotel in Honduras was shot at during the night. Thugs with AK-47’s and balaclavas walked down streets. We encountered persons in the jungle with shotguns hunting monkeys to eat. This Caravan is very well organized and has overt political objects, for instance do you think an overweight lady carrying two kids is going to walk 2,000 miles in flip-flops? They are not Climate Refugees, they should apply at the border for refugee status and only those that qualify, usually around 20%, should be considered for admission, they others cannot cross (legally) from Mexico. Here is a hint about who is the organizer of the Caravan, it is not “Republican” as in “Banana Republican”.
Yes, this is another example of the sad demise of the Guardian as a news organization. It may have got rid of the egregious Nucittelli and the rest of the Skeptical Science crew, but the underlying corruption of its reporting by its activist agenda is there, as strong as ever.
This is basically an opinion piece, and as such there is nothing wrong with it were it to be on the Op-Ed pages and the work of a columnist and labelled as such.
Its a completely nutty opinion of course. There is no attempt made to show that the climate has warmed so much as to have a strong effect on agriculture, no attempt made to show when it happened, what specifically the effects were. No attempt made to show that any fluctuations are outside the boundary of random movements of climate variables over the last 50 – 100 years.
But if someone like Monbiot in an opinion piece were to voice such views, one would say that he is nuts, but that’s his opinion and there is no reason the Guardian should not publish it.
The caravan is also legitimate news. There are thousands of people walking a very long way north to escape what are basically a mass of failed states. Whether they are financed by the US left, who knows? I have seen it asserted but never with hard evidence. Whatever, the fact that it is happening is legitimate news.
The thing that is so wrong is publishing the explanation of the caravan in terms of global warming as if it were a properly sourced news story. As indeed it would be wrong to publish an explanation in terms of left financing and instigation as if that were properly sourced, but without citing the evidence.
I think the people running the Guardian at the moment, and for the last 10-20 years, genuinely do not know the difference between news and comment, genuinely do not know what fact checking means, have no idea what independent journalism is, and think that the thing the Guardian is there for is to get the rest of the world to do whatever strikes them today as being important.
This is the explanation (the evidence for it being the publication itself) of why the Guardian is increasingly taken up by a weird collection of unrelated advocacies of programs that, one supposes, have caught the fancy of some influential member of the editorial board.
If only these people would take their activism seriously, and get down to joining a political party and working out a coherent program and trying to sell it to voters. Instead of sitting in Hampstead or Islington suddenly deciding that, for example, self declaration of gender is the next big thing to push.
Some of us mind. Some of us remember when the Liberal Party was the legitimate heir to a long liberal tradition, in the old British sense. And when the Guardian still continued the legacy of C P Scott in more than name.
You can’t read it to get informed about the news any more. Very sad.
“There are thousands of people walking a very long way north to escape what are basically a mass of failed states.”
They ain’t walking. A column of men, women and children don’t walk two thousand miles in a few weeks. It’s a physical impossibility.
Someone is providing transport, and someone is providing food and other support for the column. The whole thing is a stunt staged for the election.
I read that they refused refugee status offered by Mexico. More indication of pure political agenda. One wonders where the money and resources to move what amounts to an army more miles per day than a trained army would move?
Follow the money. Southwest Key has received over $300M from the US Govt so far this year. Catholic, Baptist & Lutheran Charities have gotten millions more as well, to assist the unaccompanied minors once they reach the US. So you, the taxpayer, are funding child trafficking.
The “Guardian” gave up being “Liberal” when it moved from Manchester to London, and dropped the word “Manchester” from its masthead. And the “Liberal Party” got badly contaminated when it absorbed the Social Democratic Party and became the “Liberal Democrat Party”. The Social Democratic Party was a split off the Labour Party.
It has been well remarked that adding “Social” in a body’s title reverses what the title would otherwise mean. Thus “Social Justice” means no justice.
its activist agenda is there, as strong as ever.
Just cheaper.
Well this is good news for the US.
If they’re really farmers fleeing climate change, they won’t go north of the equator, since that’s the most fecund area for plant growth.
No army needed, just put refrigerators (doors open) along the “wall” and they’ll turn around!
Not much plant growth in refrigerators. My vegies go soft and sloppy very quickly!
“can be traced back to the region’s cold war conflicts.”
Ah yes the Cold War. That was the precursor of Global Warming no doubt. I see what they were thinking now.
The unseen driver behind the migrant caravan as being climate change is truly unseen as it is simply not there. Those who know the area, know that the weather and climate has not change in any discernible manner in living memory. The cause is political, educational, economic, from drug crime and social inequality and it is nothing to do with weather or the climate.
It must be true, because it was said by unnamed “experts”.
This caravan is the MAGAbomber of the Democrats. Talk about bad timing, “climate change” shills can’t spin that away.
The ClimateChangeCult is becoming a strong movement, almost a crusade for the believers to hate ‘the others’; seems a typical Homo Sapien drive probably caused by the chemicals neurotransmitters Dopamine & Serotonin, rather than the good green photosynthesising essential life giving trace gas we all love, but being victimised by those chemicals.
So Anthony,
I am curious. Who exactly do you think are paying these people? There is absolutely no evidence to suggest
that this is the case. Rather the caravan is exactly what it appears to be – desperate people fleeing for their lives following the belief of millions of others that the USA is the “last best hope of earth”.
so “climate change” stops at the border?
Of course. Read the science of climate justice. For instance, we know climate change effectlvely stops at the 38th parallel. North Koreans, having never heard of man-made global warming, will obviously be spared the worst impacts, while their cousins to the South of the DMZ won’t be quite so lucky—they’ll feel the full brunt of our changing temperature. Having been repeatedly warned about it and chosen to do nothing, the man on the street in Seoul can hardly expect any more leniency from Mother Climate than his fellow capitalist drone in Seattle, or Shanghai.
I won’t pretend I don’t get just a little satisfaction from the fates in store for the most unrepentant polluter nations. Oh, sure, they can snicker at us “gullibilists” Down Under—for now. But when the ecological bill comes due, I’ll be the one asking: who’s the @rse end of the world now, huh, beaches?
“Who exactly do you think are paying these people?”
Someone who wants the Republicans to win this election?
“desperate people fleeing for their lives”
Is that why they turned down an offer to stay in Mexico?
PJ,
Depends on who you believe: Infowars or Factcheck.org.
Wouldn’t put it past Soros to fund this stunt.
Coin toss.
Percy Jackass probably believes Soros is just a kindly generous old man aswell no doubt, eee aww.
Presumably the climate isn’t changing in the US then? Why does climate change only effect badly governed craphole countries? It seems to be a little bit selective for a supposedly global phenomenon.
It used to be witch doctors claiming to have the bigger picture. Now its the UN & The Guardian.
“Migrants don’t often specifically mention ‘climate change’ as a motivating factor for leaving because the concept is so abstract and long-term,” Albro said, “and isn’t a motivating factor for leaving.”
Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive scientist at the University of Bristol, agrees. “And because climate change doesn’t make them migrate, it’s easy [for migrants] to deny its role in making them migrate.”
Lewandowsky is urgently calling for increased speculation into the exact mechanisms by which such denialism takes root in migrant populations in the first place—a problem that has so far received none of the attention or funding spent on “sexier” mental health issues, such as the skepticism epidemic among young blonde women.
“Yet most of these [caravanners] come from deep in the Amazon basin and have probably never seen a white, libertarian man in their lives. It’s therefore astonishing to hear them spout, word for word, the same science-dismissive memes we once believed were safely confined to the strip malls of Flyover County, Podunk City.
“And if you’ve heard one of these [people], you’ve heard them all.
“It’s not happening,” he paraphrases in a generic ‘Latino’ lilt. “I’ve never heard of this climate crisis—are you drunk?—leave me alone—no, I don’t want to take your poorly-designed survey—go away before I call la policia.”
It sounds all too familiar, that’s for sure. But who could have coached them, I wonder?
“Well, we may never really get to the bottom of that. All we know in this life is that there are no coincidences, that the Subterranean War on Science knows no borders, and that Latent Factor Analysis is our only hope of unpacking what, if anything, makes such people tick.”
Short of asking them, I add.
“Haha! Yeah, great idea,” says Lewandowsky with a chuckle. “Let’s just walk up to these swarthy esquépticos and strike up a friendly conversation. Because that works so well, and never results in attacks on our research culminating in retraction, humiliation or worse!”
Brad it’s just even more fun than usual when you come around.
Brad…you did humour. lewpaper ..
roflmao
We did have climate refugees in the dirty thirties. link So, such a thing is possible. My parents didn’t migrate but their stories were horrific.
Breaking news: I’m just listening to a news report on the radio. The caravan is organized by folks with megaphones. There is transport.
Back to the dirty thirties:
The drought in the dirty thirties was to be expected.
Conditions in the dirty thirties were exacerbated by bad farming practices. The other problem was that, when there was enough rain for a crop, prices were at record lows. As far as I can tell, the conditions affecting the migrants do not approach the devastation of the dirty thirties.
A quick google doesn’t give me any information about the historical climate conditions affecting these migrants. Are they living in normally good farm land? Are they recent settlers on land that should never have been farmed in the first place?
Actually, if you believe the propaganda, climate change is suppose to be worse the farther away from the equator one is so they should be heading south and not north.
Odd that someone would wake up one morning and decide that he is desperately poor and seriously affected by climate change and decide to walk 2000 miles without money (He’s poor remember) food (What can you get in a back pack) , clothing, sanitary facilities etc etc.
Odd that on the same morning 5000 other people wake up with the same thought.
One might think there is a little bit of manipulation going on here if one were cynical.
Ivor Ward
Agree 100%.
One might also imagine these poverty stricken people had access to mass communications, like smartphones, computers etc.
It is interesting, however, that nothing about any organisational operation behind it has been leaked. Marching several thousand people 2,000 miles without transport, in a few days, is as MarkG pointed out in a comment several above this, impossible.
Just some beer mat calculations on the logistics:
Could they have walked?
Say 3,000 people walking 2,000 miles at an average speed of 4 MPH (fast for a group this size).
= 2,000/4 MPH = 500 Hours.
10 hours walking per day (ambitious) = 50 days.
Food
Say $1 per day per person = $3,000 per day.
Food for 50 days = $150,000
Water
Say 1 Litre of water per person, per day (not much for walking 10 hours per day) = 150,000 Litres of water. Forget the purchase cost, that all must be transported as no village or town will have that amount readily and reliably available. Bearing in mind it must be transportable so probably bottled water which is expensive.
That doesn’t include transportation of the food, nor preparation, nor equipment, nor dealing with refuse etc.
Shelter
Tents? Say $100 per tent to sleep 4 people = 750 tents. Or maybe they slept on the buses, unless they were walking then tents are a minimum requirement.
= $75,000
Sanitation
I wouldn’t know where to start but the consequences of 3,000 people shitting at the side of the road every day doesn’t bear thinking about.
So would using transport be any more practical?
Transport
3,000 people/50 per bus = 60 buses
2,000 miles @ 20 MPG per bus = 100 gallons per bus.
= 6,000 gallons total
@ $5 per gallon = $30,000
+ Bus rental per day @ say £500 per bus per week = $30,000
Total for transport = $60,000.
Then add in food, shelter, sanitation etc. and it’s clear this is a major operation that just doesn’t happen off the cuff. Someone with access to considerable funds is organising this effort.
There must also be some form of health provision even if its free. Nurses or doctors walking with these people as 50 days walking would produce at the very least blisters, sprains, fatigue, dehydration etc.
Now take all the relevant numbers and double them because there’s no guarantee these refugees won’t be turned away at any border, at any time and they’ll be forced to do the return trip.
No one in their right mind would embark on this type of journey without a contingency for its failure.
And a two day delay at any border would see the waste from 3,000 people having to be collected and disposed of.
Sorry if anyone has already done this exercise, WUWT isn’t responding well and posts seem delayed.
I thought the “climate refugees” were supposed to migrate to Antarctica, according to climate experts.
I can think of nothing that would convince people more persuasively that alarmist claims of global warming are bunk than if some in the caravan were to say that they are climate refugees.
I dunno, climate change must be happening because I certainly see many people buying winter vacation homes in Cape Cod rather than Florida.