Record Low Temperatures And Snow Blanket The West

Mike Bastasch writes at the Daily Caller:

Daily low temperature records are being smashed in the western half of the U.S. as states from Michigan to California experience wintry weather.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted Monday that “record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River.”

This morning — record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River.

This can't feel good … List of records: (https://t.co/M64cUDTBnj) pic.twitter.com/SBfs6Gu2SF — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018

Snowing pretty good in the greater Pueblo area. Snowing here at the weather office at the Pueblo airport (left) and CDOT pic in Pueblo West area (right). Note that US-50 is getting snowpacked #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZzsQjlJPXi — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 15, 2018

The Boulder area in Colorado also got snow, about 7 inches. Allenspark, just northwest of Boulder, got more than 11 inches of snow, Denver7 News reported.

However, Americans are experiencing frigid weather as far south as the Rio Grande, Maue tweeted. Parts of the south, including parts of Texas, will still be relatively warm compared to western states.

High temperatures Monday in the upper-30s to low-40s as far south as the Rio Grande River — that's 30-45°F below normal. It should be around 80°F in Dallas, El Paso, Texas! pic.twitter.com/r5sPiQqIjX — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018

