Mike Bastasch writes at the Daily Caller:
Daily low temperature records are being smashed in the western half of the U.S. as states from Michigan to California experience wintry weather.
Meteorologist Ryan Maue tweeted Monday that “record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River.”
This morning — record low temperatures are covering the map with a major cold front blasting through the Rockies to the Mississippi River.
— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018
Snowing pretty good in the greater Pueblo area. Snowing here at the weather office at the Pueblo airport (left) and CDOT pic in Pueblo West area (right). Note that US-50 is getting snowpacked #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZzsQjlJPXi
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 15, 2018
The Boulder area in Colorado also got snow, about 7 inches. Allenspark, just northwest of Boulder, got more than 11 inches of snow, Denver7 News reported.
Boulder@CUBoulder pic.twitter.com/B1hyXaHfgN
— Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) October 15, 2018
However, Americans are experiencing frigid weather as far south as the Rio Grande, Maue tweeted. Parts of the south, including parts of Texas, will still be relatively warm compared to western states.
High temperatures Monday in the upper-30s to low-40s as far south as the Rio Grande River — that's 30-45°F below normal.
It should be around 80°F in Dallas, El Paso, Texas! pic.twitter.com/r5sPiQqIjX
— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 15, 2018
20 thoughts on “Record Low Temperatures And Snow Blanket The West”
Whats up with the HadCRUT Sep data still not being posted, I thought they just had several days delay, not weeks into October?
They have to go through 8 million data points manually to make sure none of them physically impossible. 😉
Why don’t they have a computer program to do that?
Come on, man! If you are making up the temperature record, you don’t want others to come sniffing around looking at computer code that documents how temperatures have been manipulated. If you must avoid scrutiny, there is nothing better than human fudging.
“Whats up with the HadCRUT Sep data still not being posted”
HADCRUT is usually the last of the majors to appear, late in the month. GISS is just out, though, at 0.75°C for September, down from 0.77 in August. Cooler than any September since 2012, but as warm or warmer than any Sep before that in the record.
Its freaking cold in Wisconsin.
In theory, the quiet sun (magnetism and sunspots) shift the polar vortex east and down, swirling the cold air down…..
Nope, it’s CO2.
CO2 of course being the magical heat pump molecule.
Tell me about it. Last of the tomatoes froze this week in NE OR.
Cold and clear at night. Cold and sunny by day. But still, so no wind chill factor.
Persistent high pressure.
Sorry, it does not count unless it’s very cold in SF and even then it’s a climate change phenomenon. Just make something up like they do for Noreasters.
I’ve noticed that central North America’s temperature generally runs opposite of the global average so I expect the October UAH data to show a big upward spike. And sure enough, this big blob of cold air has allowed warm air to fill in over the Arctic where it will then exit the atmosphere.
Not sure I follow you exactly, but yes the cold air is displaced from the Arctic which is unsually warm presently, and hopefully much will radiate off into space, causing even more global cooling than the 0.7C we’ve already had in the last 2.5 years.
I can’t help but wonder if the this season’s early onset of colder temps could have exacerbated the destructive power of Hurricane Michael. The greater the disparity between colliding cold and warm air masses, the higher the wind speed potential.
“the Rio Grande River”
Doesn’t Rio already mean river ?
Yes, but we are talking serious Spanglish here, thus since we have no clue of the origins of “Rio” we just consider it part of the proper name and call it a river. We typically do the same with the Sahara.
The gig is up! Move on alarmists
Tonight the wave of frost will attack in the northeast.
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00973/hsuyizn5wyd1.png
The Beaufort Sea and the Canadian Archipelago quickly freeze.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r01_Beaufort_Sea_ts_4km.png
Golly, great to see my neck of the woods (well, few trees but high desert grassland) featured on WUWT! The picture taken of Hiway 50 is only about 10 miles from my home. Yes, it was cold that morning my backyard weather station registered a low of 16 degrees F. Because we’re at 5K feet, the UV had the roads clear and dry by noon.
Mike
This is funny. We finally go rid of our cold weather and are having unseasonably warm temperatures.