AGW Gatekeepers Censor The CO2-Climate Debate By Refusing To Publish Author’s Response To Criticism

A 2017 peer-reviewed paper authored by physicist Dr. Hermann Harde drew considerable response upon its publication in the journal Global and Planetary Change. Harde’s conclusion that less than 15% of the increase in CO2 concentration since the 19th century could be attributed to anthropogenic emissions was deemed unacceptable by gatekeepers of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) viewpoint. A critical reply to the paper was consequently published, but it included assumptive errors and misrepresentations of the original points. Harde’s exhaustive reply to the criticism has been refused publication, which has effectively silenced scientific debate on this salient topic.
We have yet another example of AGW advocates like Gavin Schmidt running away from real scientific debates with skeptics.
After receiving appeal-to-authority pressure from Gavin Schmidt and other activists at RealClimate.org, the overseers of the Elsevier journal Global and Planetary Change have refused to allow the public to read the exhaustive response to criticisms levied against a peer-reviewed paper they originally agreed to publish.
Image Source: Harde, 2017
Critiquing Via Misrepresentation and Models
Within months after the Harde paper was published, Köhler et al. (2017), was quickly cobbled together and published in Global and Planetary Change in an attempt to “refute” the conclusions of the Harde (2017) paper.
The problem was, Köhler et al. (2017) did not accurately critique the actual points made in the original paper, but instead they devised alternative or erroneous versions of Harde’s positions and then critiqued those instead. In other words, they used the straw man argumenttactic in their “rebuttal” paper.
In an unpublished response to the Köhler “critque” paper, Harde contends that Köhler et al. also employ “ad hoc”argumentation, “circular reasoning”, the “failure of logic” inherent in the practice of “validation by consensus”, and an overall reliance on models and assumptions rather than observation.
Excerpts from the unpublished response to Köhler et al. (2017):
Full story at No Tricks Zone
Chinese style debate
Leaves you feeling hungry after its consumption?
The green blob is getting a bit obvious.
Rise in the CO2 concentration has been beneficial for the rise in the greening of the globe and augmenting food production, and if for some as yet unproven fact it has contributed to the global warming, then the increase in CO2 (natural or anthropogenic) has been doubly beneficial to humanity and should be celebrated by all well meaning ‘homo sapiens’ (wise men).
Professor Klaus-Martin Schulte has suggested the foundation of a new Journal of Corrections that would provide a home for serious science rejected by the totalitarian establishment. Professor Harde’s paper is a most interesting and meticulous examination of the radiative forcing question, and I know that eminent scientists such as Professor Will Happer are full of admiration for it.
It is a shame that the public investigating authorities are so reluctant to investigate and prosecute those aspects of the misconduct of climate-extremist pseudo-scientists that constitute misrepresentation with intent both to deceive and to inflict loss by way of the deception.
Chris
Another case in point but slightly off topic was a paper on “The case for colonialism” by
Bruce Gilley (Bruce Gilley (2017): The case for colonialism, Third World Quarterly, DOI:
10.1080/01436597.2017.1369037).
It examined the benefits of colonialism to the countries colonised instead of simply accepting the concept that colonists were simply ruthless exploiters.
It was peer reviewed and about to be published but the editor of the journal received death threats so Bruce Gilley withdrew it from publication.
This is science as we know it today and to me as a layman, it is unacceptable. I believe it is the function of scientists to inform me and my fellow ignoramuses in order that we can learn.
The journal editors have their knickers in a knot over the fact that this paper got published in the first place:
The publication of the paper by Harde (2017) in Global and Planetary Change has
concerned many researchers and experts in the field. We, the authors of this
Commentary, all being members of the Editorial Board of Global and Planetary
Change share these concerns and see our personal reputations and the reputation
of the journal at risk. The acceptance of this paper has exposed potential weaknesses
in the implementation of the peer review system, and quality control mechanisms
have failed in this particular case.
Having never heard of this journal I wonder at exactly what sort of reputation they wish to preserve or believe has been tainted by association with actual science.
That is profoundly hilarious! The Editorial Board is NOT saying Harde (2017) is WRONG, they are saying they were/are blind to so called (but unnamed?) “researchers and experts in the field” giving them blowback because Harde (2017 shows/proves(?) the “researchers and experts in the field” are WRONG! What a bunch of idiots! They blame THEIR blunder (so called) on “the system” they created. Wish I had a subscription to Global and Planetary Change so I could cancel it….
There may be legal redress. If Harde’s position was misrepresented, he may have the right to reply. Otherwise, he has been professionally harmed. The Max Planck Institute sued Wiley over similar facts. link That was a while ago and should have been resolved by now but I haven’t been able to find the details.
Why does this surprise anyone.
Of course it is not fair to refuse a reaction of the author of an article, but I also had a lot of critique on his work when it was published. Also on the two points yellowed in the introduction:
– The fraction of anthro CO2 is currently about 10%, based on the observed 13C/12C ratio.
– Human contribution to the total mass increase is about 90%, not 15%.
Dr. Harde made three fundamental errors in his original work:
– Using the residence time, or even the decay rate of the 14C bomb tests excess, doesn’t say anything about the time needed to reduce an extra bulk CO2 injection – whatever the source – above the temperature controlled steady state of the oceans with the atmosphere.
– Using the total concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere as base implies a steady state of zero CO2 in the atmosphere, which is not realistic.
– Using only natural emissions without taking into account the natural sinks violates the mass balance.
Besides that, the “temperature fits almost all” solution violates about every single observation in the atmosphere, oceans and vegetation, while the human cause fits them all. Like the mass balance, the decline of δ13C level (in atmosphere, ocean surface and vegetation), the pre-1950 change in 14C, the changes of pH and DIC in the ocean surface, the change in oxygen balance and last but not least Henry’s law for the solubility of CO2 in seawater.
A more complete, illustrated critique of mine on Dr. Harde’s work is here:
http://www.ferdinand-engelbeen.be/klimaat/Harde.pdf
Thanks.
Whether publishing this paper was a blunder or not, the editors should have let Harde rebut criticisms. If this paper is so terribly wrong, surely an open debate would reveal that fact. By refusing to publish the rebuttal, the editors look like they are afraid that Harde might hold his own.
The usual suspects will point to the lack of rebuttal as evidence that the criticisms were correct.
How many people that post here on WattsUpWithThat
have been banned from posting on left wing sites?
Me?
Skeptical Science
Tamino’s Open Mind
Scientific American
National Geographic
Astronomy Picture of the Day
Maybe three or four more sites that I don’t remember the name of.
steve case
the guardian. ~spit~
I was moderated all the time (even though always polite). Never mind that I was the one being attacked (insults are OK, facts are not). I was then given ‘pre-moderation’ status. Now I can no longer log in. I have been unpersonned!
Ditto
Harde’s opponents are not acting as scientists, but as activists. Nothing should surprise us when dealing with activists who believe that the end justifies the means. There is no limit to the evil such people have done and will do. Lies and misrepresentation and fallacious arguments are only the beginning.
A regrettable precedent having been set for legal action in scientific matters, perhaps this case calls for similar action addressing the libelous use of straw-man arguments.
Global and Planetary Change…a wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Comics
..who the hell are these people….3 year olds….the name they chose says it all
If you think Gavin will debate you on an even playing field, you don’t know Schmidt.
I started wondering about the very same issue in Jan of 2015. That was just looking at the yearly temperature and co2 anomalies and the size of the sinks. Something is seriously wrong with the AGW story.
Who was it that I was arguing with at length about man made contribution of co2 just recently. Should we continue this discussion? JCalvertn(UK).
Why would I get a thumbs down on stating data? The co2 ppm/v wasn’t 2.93 or 2.75 in 1998?? , and somehow 1.5 ppm/v additional co2 magically appeared since we weren’t able to produce that much co2 in 1998? Or where did all the the additional co2 go that was being produced after 1998 go? In the warmest years ever no less.
Doesn’t fit your agenda or the models, so it must need correction?
Thanks Anthony, I had no idea that somebody was taking this issue seriously.
Who said, in a ‘discussion’ about climate change in front of Year 11 high school students…
“You can shove your free speech up your a**e and **ck off’?
Would that be an ’eminent’ Australian QC and human rights lawyer?
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/julian-burnside-pottymouthed-and-abusive/news-story/3485ea1f91add8f9648582d63b45f607
We are living in very dark times.