WUWT reader Cam_S writes:
William Watson: Even a Nobel-winning carbon-tax economist admits carbon taxes have problem
Uncertainty, costs and modelling all present challenges in terms of a carbon tax system, according to William Nordhaus
According to a recent study, 100 corporations supposedly are responsible for 75 per cent of carbon emissions. Isn’t that great news? Just find the CEOs, lock them up and our climate problems are solved. Ain’t green social justice grand?
National Post reporter Stuart Thomson did an excellent job recently of skewering the lock-up-the-villains strategy, which relies, for example, on essentially holding ExxonMobil responsible for the fact that Americans drive gasoline-powered cars.
These are corporations that produce goods and services that we ordinary, non-plutocrat folk consume and in many instances regard — quite rightly — as essential to how we live. You can turn all 100 businesses into non-profit co-operatives if you want or even nationalize them all, but so long as they keep doing what they’re doing in the way they’re accustomed to doing it, carbon output won’t change.
Read the rest at:
https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/william-watson-even-nobel-winning-economist-admits-carbon-taxes-have-problems
13 thoughts on “The carbon-tax problem: ‘100 corporations supposedly are responsible for 75 per cent of carbon emissions’”
I didn’t know China had corporations………..
I think prominent Dems like Schumer need to be pictured holding the carbon tax sign, not some faceless figure.
Nationalize them? Ah, the liberal dream.
From the linked article, at the very end:
But why? This is the very example of a solution looking for a problem. Just say NO.
Back in 2001 there were some that said that Global Warming was a communist inspired piece of drama. While I didn’t think it was a conspiracy at the time, I certainly think so now. There is no meeting among them where a communist government would be better than a democracy…. to save the world…. that only applies to western societies, not the poorer ones who have been under the yoke of depots for years.
This isn’t about saving the planet, it’s about how quickly they can trash the US. All under the guise of ” scientists say’…. gosh, jee willikers, what more proof do I need!
I think I can understand why California wants to split into several smaller states. The wing nuts must be living in a certain geographical area that are controlling the government. But then it worked out so well in California that the crazies are moving to Colorado and attempting to enforce the same ‘save the planet’ on us. Zombies are still zombies, no matter where they walk around.
Another communist tactic, ‘the problem isn’t being caused by the poor, down trodden masses, it’s those rich cats that are doing it’ . The previous, think globally, act locally didn’t happen… either.
The top 4 are:
1 China (Coal) 14.32%
2 Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) 4.50%
3 Gazprom OAO 3.91%
4 National Iranian Oil Co 2.28%
Anyone want to suggest how to make them pay?
Looks like that group are already government owned and operated. All you need to do is partition them. I’m sure they will respond appropriately. :<)
“You can turn all 100 businesses into non-profit co-operatives if you want or even nationalize them all, but so long as they keep doing what they’re doing in the way they’re accustomed to doing it, carbon output won’t change.”
Na, I’m pretty sure if that happened then there wouldn’t be much commerce going on and thus not much carbon emissions. It would probably be the quickest way to cut emissions, much like cutting off your head would get rid of a headache.
Cutting emissions that quickly or cutting off one’s head would result in the same result for most people. Do we really want to go back to the pre industrial 1800’s?
Actually, not a single corporation is responsible for carbon emissions.
There are 7.6 billion consumers on the planet that are responsible for carbon emissions.
It is easier to blame a faceless corporation however, rather than for the typical warmist to look in the mirror and realize they are the problem, and look around the table at breakfast, lunch and dinner and realize all their friends and family are also the problem. Nope. it’s the corporation, not the people!
The other problem with carbon taxes is that it helps preserve the wealth of the rich because the vast majority of the carbon tax revenue would come from the middle class. Reason for this is that there are way more middle class people than rich people.
Problem? Think about this: if the world governments and international agencies can’t work with 100 corporations on CO2 mitigation, how can they with 6 billion individuals?
Climate change as a social or political issue is of zero importance to the global elite and governors except for virtue signaling and profiteering. The McKibbens don’t get it. Gore and Mann do, though.
So they are taxing the air we breath but people don’t care because corporations are paying the tax? And it’s going to pay for what? About twice a year I get a “climate rebate” on my electricity bill to use at my discretion but they “hope” I use it to buy products that reduce my electricity consumption. As near as I can tell this is excess money the state government has from cap and trade extortion. By state law they must use the money for renewable energy projects and they ran out of projects to waste it on. So they give it to the private consumers of electricity who had their rates increased to …. hold on …. pay for renewable energy projects. Talk about a circle jerk.