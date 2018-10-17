The carbon-tax problem: ‘100 corporations supposedly are responsible for 75 per cent of carbon emissions’

WUWT reader Cam_S writes:

William Watson: Even a Nobel-winning carbon-tax economist admits carbon taxes have problem

Uncertainty, costs and modelling all present challenges in terms of a carbon tax system, according to William Nordhaus

According to a recent study, 100 corporations supposedly are responsible for 75 per cent of carbon emissions. Isn’t that great news? Just find the CEOs, lock them up and our climate problems are solved. Ain’t green social justice grand?

National Post reporter Stuart Thomson did an excellent job recently of skewering the lock-up-the-villains strategy, which relies, for example, on essentially holding ExxonMobil responsible for the fact that Americans drive gasoline-powered cars.

These are corporations that produce goods and services that we ordinary, non-plutocrat folk consume and in many instances regard — quite rightly — as essential to how we live. You can turn all 100 businesses into non-profit co-operatives if you want or even nationalize them all, but so long as they keep doing what they’re doing in the way they’re accustomed to doing it, carbon output won’t change.

