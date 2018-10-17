Have we reached peak alarmism on climate change?

The question occurs after the muted reaction last week to the latest forecast from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
In case you hadn’t heard we’re all doomed, yet the world mostly yawned. This is less complacency than creeping scientific and political realism.
The U.N. panel says the apocalypse is nigh—literally. According to its calculations, global carbon emissions must fall 45% by 2030—twice as much as its earlier forecasts—and the world must wean itself entirely off fossil fuels over three decades to prevent a climate catastrophe that will include underwater coastlines and widespread drought and disease.
These reductions are “possible within the laws of chemistry and physics,” said the report’s co-author Jim Skea, and that’s a relief. But he added: “Doing so would require unprecedented changes,” and the report said some methods “are at different stages of development and some are more conceptual than others, as they have not been tested at scale.”
***
Also not tested over time are the panel’s climate models, which are sensitive to forecasts of population growth, ocean currents and radiative forcing, among myriad scientific variables that are not well understood. The IPCC’s forecasts keep changing because climate models are still in an early stage of development.
Amid the Paris climate conclave of 2015 the IPCC predicted that two degrees of warming over pre-industrial levels would prevent Armageddon. Now after further study the IPCC has lowered its safety line to 1.5 degrees.
According to the IPCC, two degrees of warming would destroy all coral reefs while a 1.5 degree temperature increase would wipe out around 90%. About 80 million people could be affected by rising sea levels if temperatures rise by two degrees versus 70 million with 1.5 degrees of warming. Some 350 million city dwellers could experience a water shortage if temperatures increase by 1.5 degrees and 411 million if they rise by two.
In other words, humanity is doomed under the IPCC’s models no matter what we do. Nonetheless, the IPCC is urging immediate, drastic and large-scale economic changes that would affect everything from the kinds of cars people drive to foods they eat. Millions of acres of farmland would have to be converted into forests or plastered over with solar panels.
Some $2.4 trillion in annual investment in climate mitigation and adaptation—about 2.5% of world GDP—would also be needed over the next two decades. Yet as economist Bjorn Lomborg noted in these pages last week, the IPCC estimated a few years ago that unmitigated global warming in 60 years would cost between 0.2% and 2% annually of world GDP. So we’re supposed to spend more as a share of GDP now than the problem will cost in 60 years when the world would have far more resources to cope with it?
Perhaps the sheer implausibility of these remedies helps to explain why the reaction to the U.N. report was so muted. Why turn the entire global economic system upside down if we’re all doomed anyway?
The IPCC also recommends a carbon tax to spur more investment in renewables and embryonic and expensive technologies to capture carbon from the atmosphere. On cue, Exxon Mobil last week pledged $1 million as political penance to promote a carbon tax, which the company knows would be passed onto consumers.
A carbon tax is in theory the best way to combat the climate externalities of fossil fuels. And we might support a carbon levy if it were offset by the elimination of other taxes—such as the income tax. But the left wants a carbon tax in addition to all current taxes to control more of the private economy.
This explains the frequent political backlash to carbon taxes where they’ve been tried. After Australia’s Labor Party implemented a $23 per ton carbon tax in 2012, conservatives rode to power on a campaign of repeal as electricity and gasoline prices soared. Canadian provincial governments including Alberta’s New Democratic Party Premier Rachel Notley are protesting Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax proposal.
Not that these carbon taxes would make an iota of a difference according to the IPCC’s models. Most carbon taxes are around $20 per ton. Yet the panel estimates a global carbon price of between $135 to $5,500 per ton—which would increase the cost of gas by between $1.20 to $49 per gallon—would be required to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Europe is also proving the limits of its carbon sacrifices, as renewables fail to meet expectations and even the green believers in Germany increase their use of coal.
28 thoughts on “Have we reached peak alarmism on climate change?”
The fact is that the stock markets did not move. Nor did Government bonds.
If anyone believed that the dangers were real in that timescale they would have collapsed.
If anyone believed that the Governments were going to regulate in case the dangers were real they would have collapsed.
The fact is that everyone knows this is all a bit silly now. But no-one wants to be shot down as the first to say so.
M Courtney
There are lots of ambitious young politicians looking for a campaign platform.
It only takes one to light the fire and I suspect Trump has encouraged them all to work an angle on the politics of the failure of climate fear.
Mind you, this blog is littered with the imminent demise of climate fear.
Al Gore was buying lunch that day.
Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change? Yes.
Catastrophic Climate Change? Probably. Nature operates with extraordinarily limited variance, on average, over observable periods.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/When_Prophecy_Fails
The more the evidence contradicts them the more desperate the believers become to convince others.
From the wiki article:
Based on that, I know no CAGW true believers. In fact, I have done much more than any of my friends and family to conserve energy. I’m not alone, I know of several skeptics who have taken significant energy conservation efforts. The alarmists don’t seem to be technical enough to be comfortable with saving energy.
Those pushing CAGW mostly don’t believe their own propaganda. They’re just using it as a false flag and convenient excuse to further a political agenda.
The end (of Climate Kookalooism) truly is nigh. The Climate Ruse has run its course, and is in its death throes, though the holdouts will put up a brave front, fighting to the last. Perhaps Katowice will be their Waterloo.
Well, the US Govt is still handing out tens of $Billions annually to Universities for “Climate Related” research (like how AGW negatively affects the libido of Spotted Thrushes). Republican Reps like being able to siphon off $$ into their districts, so that Avenue for defunding is out (now that its ongoing).
Universities take about 40% of these “research” funds off the top. So, the fix is in “in perpetuity” unless we can get about 200 more non-Deep State House Representatives specifically to cut off the funding.
97% of our Universities are culturally way left of center, so they will press on with this fraud gleefully until the $$ is cut off.
Judging by the reaction here in the UK; the BBC is peddling the latest IPCC report on TV, radio and online as though it were the most important thing on earth, whilst the rest of the MSM are devoting the front pages to the announcement of Prince Harry and Megan’s pregnancy announcement.
It may not seem like much, but when the red tops get fed up flogging a dead horse, the BBC eventually follows and, lagging behind like a two legged horse, comes the Guardian, eventually.
The British public are wise to the fact that global disasters are only in their living rooms because communications technology is so good compared to 50 years ago. They are also media savvy now, unlike in the past, and realise that what the camera see’s is not usually what’s happening, because drama makes a story.
Hopefully the IPCC has finally shot itself in both feet with its, frankly, utterly ridiculous predictions/demands/expectations/emotional blackmail.
I suspect most of the fence sitters haven’t moved relative to climate change, they know it’s happening, as do we. The difference is they aren’t interested in the official party line of climate catastrophe any longer.
We are now nearly two full generations into the AGW scam and we have our second generation of adults having experienced no perceptible change in the climate despite the hysteria. The third generation, the early millennials (snowflakes) are now beginning to see no meaningful change and in ten years they will be scoffing at the party line as well.
I don’t imagine this is the last roll of the IPCC dice but I can’t imagine them coming up with anything more than more scare tactics. They have painted themselves into a corner because they can’t back down.
Beginning of the end?
let’s hope HotScot. They have a lot of money riding on this ruse.
I think the latest doubling down counts as jumping the shark.
It’s pure desperation.
Well, the AMO, solar cycle, and PDO say yes. The Arctic, Greenland, and Antarctica will weigh in shortly.
Have we reached peak alarmism on climate change?
It is possible, but its going to be a fine thing.
The argument for it being peak alarmism is that the leaderships’ warnings get more and more extreme and the actions demanded get correspondingly more extreme. And this has two consequences, one that its clearly politically impossible in the West to get what is demanded through any legislature.
But two, that even if you did, it would not be enough, so the alarmists can no longer continue the pretence that China can carry on growing and the West cut back, and everything will be fine.
They have now reached the point in their demands that they have to demand that China cut back as well. They are not going to do that, and China is not going to do it anyway.
This is the contradiction which you might think will sink them. They have lost any rationally justifiable policies that they will be prepared to advocate and that will meet the problem they claim to believe in. And their claims have gone way beyond anything they themselves likely believe.
This, you might think, is the definition of an unsustainable ideology and movement.
The counterargument however is rather darker and less optimistic. It would be that they are positively pleased by the impossibility of their demands, and the fact that implementing them is impossible. They are pleased by the fact that they are too contradictory to command the assent of the political class.
Because they never believed in the catastrophe theory in the first place, they just wanted something to organize around. They never wanted to see the remedies tried, because they know they are ineffective remedies for an imaginary problem. So much the better, then, because this means that the issue can be kept alive for another 10-20 years, complaints, accusations, prophecies of disaster, all excellent for organising around.
If this is right, the fury will carry on, the measures proposed will be more and more draconian, the complaints will be more and more personal and accusatory.
It is possible however they are losing control of the movement to the grass roots.
As the prophecies fail, you usually see more and more cognitive dissonance. Belief will be strengthened by the failure, not weakened. Read When Prophecy Fails for an insight into the likely course of events. What will happen is that the leadership will back off, sensing the coming disaster of failing prophecies, only to be replaced by more and more ultra elements from the movements’ grass roots, who will prophesy bigger and better disasters happening sooner and sooner. Because they, to the leaders’ dismay, do actually believe it all.
Maybe that is where we are now. The leadership may have gone too far, got itself a grass roots of true believers, and is being driven willy nilly into more and more extreme demands for actions they do not in the least want to see met? Riding the tiger.
I don’t know. it seems ridiculously conspiratorial. I think on balance it probably is peak alarm. But there can be an awful lot of violent thrashing around before this becomes clear and the thing dies. Something this big will not die without quite alarming death throes. Hold on then, we might still yet see a terror phase to it. Just because its peak does not mean it will have a calm and graceful decline.
The IPCC has ‘jumped the shark’ with this latest report. Their doom-saying rhetoric has gotten so over the top, their recklessness is even becoming apparent to those who might support them for political reasons alone.
In Canada the top 620 emitters only put out 37% of the CO and GHG emissions. If they all pay the tax the same out of CO2 gets put into the air and if they all switch to a non carbon fuel source like hydro electricity, the resultant lowering of world temperature in a 100 years will be 0.0003375 of a degree C. Does anybody have a thermometer that can measure that? I checked with an industrial supplier of highly accurate thermometers and they said the best accuracy they sell is 0.05 degrees C. All the highly accurate thermometers used in government astrophysical labs are specially made. So since global temperatures are measured with commercially based thermometers, the IPCC cant measure Canada’s contribution to the reduction in global temperature.
I checked Roy Spencer’s UAH site. One major criticism is that UAH never seem to give their error/uncertainty range with each anomaly. I did find one mention of uncertainty being + – 0.04 which is not much better than commercial industrial thermometers. So I repeat; Canada is attempting to lower the world’s temperature by 0.000375 of a degree and nobody is measuring with that accuracy. Absolute madness.
Should be CO2 instead of CO.
…and that assumes the plankton are ambivalent.
Actually, the central committee of the greens are still in agreement with the party leaderships to continue on no matter what evidence turns up. The beauty of climate change is that the real story does not come into focus to call their bluff, at least not in a career context or budget plan.
The cost estimates are insanely stupid, in my view. You are looking at removing carbon based electricity and
replacing gas and diesel powered vehicles by electric. The latter will happen without any need to spend any govt money. The former requires, by my estimate, no more than roughly $3 trillion to build molten salt nuclear reactors to replace fossil fueled power generators, which have the added advantage of being able to load follow, or act as peak power generator.
people have developed a tolerance to ‘alarming’ but scienticks are working hard to develop phobias that are hyper-alarming.
it will take a lot of testing and there will be failures
one example is the testing of ’10 gang rape parties’ and ‘raped a 4 yr old child’ that were tested when a 30 yr old suppressed memory failed to induce panic.
but the money is there for the research and the best minds are on it. we may see a cure for joie de vivre in our lifetimes.
Anthony Watts said
“Canadian provincial governments including Alberta’s New Democratic Party Premier Rachel Notley are protesting Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax proposal.”
THAT IS NOT TRUE Anthony
The NDP implemented a cap and trade system which they still have. What Notley said was that because Trudeau couldnt get the pipeline through BC built; Alberta would not participate in Trudeau’s eventual $50 /ton carbon tax on CO2 equivalent emissions. Alberta is still gouging the industry with the cap and trade system. Notley approves of Trudeau’s carbon tax but she was trying to use a bargaining chip for the pipeline. So Trudeau bought the old pipeline for 4 billion and is now figuring out how to build a new one but private industry doesnt want to touch it anymore. So Notley is left holding the bag with no way of getting the extra oilsands oil to the west coast.
Isn’t it interesting that the UN’s IPCC and the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, seem to have at least one thing in common: They both believe we are all doomed if we do not change our ways. They believe it (or at least are trying to sell us the belief) for different reasons of course. But hey, prophesy is prophesy.
I have done some reading on doomsday cults, and some of them (as we have seen) set doomsday dates for the fulfillment of prophesy. Some end up checking out from life (Jonestown, Branch Davidians, Heaven’s Gate). The setting of doomsday dates goes back to the Millerite Movement back in the 19th century. Sad to see people sucking it up every time it is done.
Seeing the IPCC setting a doomsday date would be funny if it weren’t for the deadly history of some cults.
With SR15, the IPCC has truly become “Incompetent Political CarCasses”
One of Aesop’s fables is the story of the “Boy Who Cried Wolf”.
The tale concerns a shepherd boy who repeatedly tricks nearby villagers into thinking wolves are attacking his flock. When a wolf actually does appear and the boy again calls for help, the villagers believe that it is another false alarm and the sheep are eaten by the wolf. In later English-language poetic versions of the fable, the wolf also eats the boy. “this shows how liars are rewarded: even if they tell the truth, no one believes them”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Boy_Who_Cried_Wolf
The IPCC and the warmunists are in the position of the boy: even if they start telling the truth, no one will believe them anymore.
The claim that even a 1.5°C temperature increase will kill off most of the corals leads to so many questions, such as what did they do when alligators lurked in what is now Alaska. Listening to the warmists, you could get the impression that we have a mass extinction every few hundred years or so.
It appears (according to Google’s number of hits) awareness of climate change appears to be high, the anthropogenic factor is well down, while catastrophe and armageddon are long,long way behind.
“climate” 468,000,000
“climate change” 134,000,000
“anthropogenic climate change” 521,000
“climate change catastrophe” 81,000
“climate centre armageddon” 7,950
Doom-sayers need to get of their backsides and put lot more effort, else in no time its going to be too late, no one will listen.
typo “climate change armageddon” 7,950
Seems like many people, particularly alarmists, think that the “2 degrees” and “1.5 degrees” thresholds
are measured from NOW, and not pre-industrial times.
So the IPCC is predicting “almost armageddon” from a little over half-a-degree increase from now?