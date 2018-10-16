Trump Administration Considers Using West Coast Military Facilities for Coal & LNG Exports… MAGA!!!

Guest BOOYAH!!! by David Middleton

The Trump Administration appears ready to put the assets of the US armed forces to work in defending US interests in the Global War on Weather.

West Coast military installations eyed for US fuel exports Originally published October 15, 2018 The administration is interested in partnering with private entities to ship coal or liquefied natural gas through naval installations or other federal facilities, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said. BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military installations or other federal properties to open the way for more U.S. fossil fuel exports to Asia in the name of national security and despite opposition from coastal states. The proposal was described to The Associated Press by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers. “I respect the state of Washington and Oregon and California,” Zinke said in an interview with AP. “But also, it’s in our interest for national security and our allies to make sure that they have access to affordable energy commodities.” Accomplishing that, Zinke said, may require the use of “some of our naval facilities, some of our federal facilities on the West Coast.” He only identified one prospect, a mostly abandoned Alaska military base The idea generated a quick backlash Monday from some Democrats and environmentalists. It’s tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports in their states… […] Zinke said the administration was interested in partnering with private entities in the use of federal facilities designated to help handle exports and cautioned that the idea is still in its early stages. He specified only one site, for natural gas: the former Adak Naval Air Facility in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, which he suggested could receive fuel by barge from the North Slope. The base closed in 1997 and has been largely abandoned. Roughly 300 people live in the town of Adak, the westernmost community in the U.S. The Seattle Times

Of course the idea generated a quick backlash from DemocRATS and environMENTALists… All economically sound ideas generate a quick backlash from DemocRATS and environMENTALists.

Respecting the wishes of wayward west coast States begins at the 10th Amendment, but ends at Article I, Section 8…

The Congress shall have Power … To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes…

The Power to regulate commerce lies not with the States, not with the Indian Tribes, not with the courts and definitely not with the DemocRATS and environMENTALists. As originally written, the Power To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.was the Power to make commerce regular. No State has the Power to disrupt commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes. Until such time as Congress prohibits the exportation of coal and LNG, the producers of these commodities have the right to export them in a manner complaint with US Federal laws. While the States have plenary power to determine whether or not coal and LNG export facilities can be built on State and private lands within their respective jurisdictions, the Federal government has the power to allow those facilities to be constructed and operate from Federally owned installations.

Besides… Who can forget this classic?

We need a few more geologists like Ryan Zinke in government! Geologists don’t skin cats, we use hammers.

