Trump Administration Considers Using West Coast Military Facilities for Coal & LNG Exports… MAGA!!!

Guest BOOYAH!!! by David Middleton
The Trump Administration appears ready to put the assets of the US armed forces to work in defending US interests in the Global War on Weather.
West Coast military installations eyed for US fuel exports
Originally published October 15, 2018
The administration is interested in partnering with private entities to ship coal or liquefied natural gas through naval installations or other federal facilities, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military installations or other federal properties to open the way for more U.S. fossil fuel exports to Asia in the name of national security and despite opposition from coastal states.
The proposal was described to The Associated Press by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers.
“I respect the state of Washington and Oregon and California,” Zinke said in an interview with AP. “But also, it’s in our interest for national security and our allies to make sure that they have access to affordable energy commodities.”
Accomplishing that, Zinke said, may require the use of “some of our naval facilities, some of our federal facilities on the West Coast.” He only identified one prospect, a mostly abandoned Alaska military base
The idea generated a quick backlash Monday from some Democrats and environmentalists. It’s tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports in their states…
[…]
Zinke said the administration was interested in partnering with private entities in the use of federal facilities designated to help handle exports and cautioned that the idea is still in its early stages.
He specified only one site, for natural gas: the former Adak Naval Air Facility in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, which he suggested could receive fuel by barge from the North Slope. The base closed in 1997 and has been largely abandoned. Roughly 300 people live in the town of Adak, the westernmost community in the U.S.
Of course the idea generated a quick backlash from DemocRATS and environMENTALists… All economically sound ideas generate a quick backlash from DemocRATS and environMENTALists.
Respecting the wishes of wayward west coast States begins at the 10th Amendment, but ends at Article I, Section 8…
The Congress shall have Power … To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes…
The Power to regulate commerce lies not with the States, not with the Indian Tribes, not with the courts and definitely not with the DemocRATS and environMENTALists. As originally written, the Power To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.was the Power to make commerce regular. No State has the Power to disrupt commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes. Until such time as Congress prohibits the exportation of coal and LNG, the producers of these commodities have the right to export them in a manner complaint with US Federal laws. While the States have plenary power to determine whether or not coal and LNG export facilities can be built on State and private lands within their respective jurisdictions, the Federal government has the power to allow those facilities to be constructed and operate from Federally owned installations.
Besides… Who can forget this classic?
We need a few more geologists like Ryan Zinke in government! Geologists don’t skin cats, we use hammers.
20 thoughts on “Trump Administration Considers Using West Coast Military Facilities for Coal & LNG Exports… MAGA!!!”
I can’t see how that can possibly help. The military doesn’t have spare dock capacity in Southern California anymore, and the ports that do exist in SoCal are already the busiest in the nation. That may not me true in Seattle, or possibly San Francisco, but with all the BRAC’ing over the years, it’s hard to imagine it’s any different in those places.
If you had tried this in the early 1980s, when you had a huge naval base in Long Beach/San Pedro that was mostly unused, it would be a different story, but those days are long gone.
Sounds a bit defeatist, like “we can’t drill our way out of this.” They can build their way out of it. They can “partner” and annex as well.
No, I’m just being honest. To transfer LNG you need specialized facilities, and right now the military in California has simply trimmed back enough that they don’t have the space, much less the capabilities. Coal’s a little different, but again, the problem is spare dock space and land to store the coal. Those don’t exist on military installations on the west coast.
For LNG, you need a deepwater port and it needs to be remote from densely populated areas.
Since the Panama Canal was widened, LNG tankers can transit it and there are a growing number of LNG export facilities under construction or approved for construction on the Gulf Coast.
I think Zinke’s idea is aimed more at a sizable coal export terminal.
Good point.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/making-end-run-around-opponents-u-s-eyes-military-bases-n920301
I just replied to his Twitter post asking what those facilities might be.
The problem isn’t deep water ports. There’s 4 world-class harbors, possibly 5 on the west coast (I’m not certain Oregon doesn’t have one, California has 3 for sure), one of which is essentially man-made (Los Angeles). The problem is spare land in those harbors that the military owns, I know of no such situation at this point.
That doesn’t mean you can’t buy up land in San Francisco bay (expensive) or somewhere else and build the facilities you need, but currently it doesn’t exist.
I don’t think there’s a suitable port in Oregon… And the bases in Washington are pretty busy with naval operations.
Maybe the Platts analyst will have an answer.
As you pointed out, most of the retired bases have already been turned over to the States and/or local governments or sold off. Most of what’s still available is in long-term environmental remediation.
The only specific facility Zinke cited was Adak for a LNG or CNG export facility… Never been to Adak, but I’m guessing it’s not like Houston, Sabine Pass Galveston, Mobile or even Fourchon.
What about Alameda?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Air_Station_Alameda
There used to be Nuclear Vessels there (insert Checkov voice) if you saw the Star Trek movie, The voyage home.
That is currently an unused naval base in California.
Just announcing the possibility is probably a deterrent to current efforts to obstruct shipping.
Whether successful or not, watching liberal heads explode 24/7 is so entertaining!
One of my favorite pastimes…
Yes, Trump sure knows how to do things that irk the dimms. But those things also make simple, common sense — something apparently revolutionary in politics nowadays.
I was thinking more like Seattle and Portland to be in their face.
Military also have Portland, Oakland and San Diego navy bases I know of.
I rather like the idea they are secured by the military and have appropriate security, military law on site and the firepower to deal with the opinionated irrationals who want to take us back to the stone age. What is the sentence for illegally entering Military facilities?
Hello,
I’d like someones comment on this Allstate Ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UJlbJxI_WY
It seems to be very misleading! Untrue?
JFB
The constitution gives the Federal government supremacy when it comes to international trade.
If energy producers want to export their product then good on ’em. The government shouldn’t get in the way. I don’t see why we would need to give them any assistance though, other than clearing any regulatory hurdles that progressives have designed into the system.
Also, I’m not a big fan of the political grandstanding. One of the things I have really appreciated about WUWT is that it has generally avoided politicization except when it was inherently part of the story. “MAGA” and “DemocRATS and environMENTALists” is just childish. In fact I think it’s totally reasonable to be both a skeptic or a lukewarmist and ALSO be an environmentalist, especially considering the CO2 driven greening that’s been seen.
We need to export something to help pay for all of our imports.
They insist on closing military bases and then block all attempts to use them for anything else. Funny how that works.
Are there any Federal port sites near the homes of Al Gore and Obama? The photo op message would be incredible.